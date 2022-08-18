Top 50 Nigerian male actors every movie buff will recognize
Nigeria is one of the most talented countries in Africa in terms of music and acting. A new crop of Nollywood actors emerges every year and most make it big on the international scene. Their films perform exceptionally well on Netflix, YouTube, and other global streaming platforms. Discover below notable Nigerian male actors who have dominated Nollywood.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 50 Nigerian male actors
- Trending Nigerian male actors
- Iconic Nigerian male actors
- Legendary Nigerian male actors
- Funny Nigerian male actors
- Which Nigerian male actors died?
- Which Nollywood actor died in 2024?
- Who are the young male Nigerian actors?
- Who are the small actors in Nigeria?
- Which Nigerian male actors have bleached their skin?
- Who is the Nollywood actor who turned albino?
This article lists the top Nigerian male actors, from emerging talents to veterans. It unveils the impressive educational qualifications of these artists. They are highly educated; some were in other professions before switching to acting. These Nollywood actors have influenced the world to love Nigerian films and if you are a fan, you might remember some of the roles you have watched them perform.
Top 50 Nigerian male actors
There are many male actors in the Nigerian film industry. Most are popular throughout Africa and beyond. This article is about the following Nigerian male actors you will most likely recognize and check out more below:
|Rank
|Nigerian male actors' names
|1.
|Maurice Sam
|2.
|Benjamin Lugo
|3.
|Chidi Dike
|4.
|Ray Emodi
|5.
|Frederick Leonard
|6.
|Bryan Okwara
|7.
|Shawn Faqua
|8.
|Kunle Remi
|9.
|Wole Ojo
|10.
|Nosa Rex
|11.
|Kenneth Okolie
|12.
|Perez Egbi
|13.
|Flashboy
|14.
|Uzor Arukwe
|15.
|Stan Nze
|16.
|Daniel Etim Effiong
The most handsome Nigerian actors attract the attention of African movie lovers worldwide. Their good looks are among the reasons people want to watch movies they play in. Below is a list of notable male artists in the Nigerian film industry:
Trending Nigerian male actors
Trending Nigerian male actors are the dominating faces in Nollywood films right now. Many actors continue to emerge as the industry grows. These are the artists who have captivated many movie fans with their impressive skills:
1. Maurice Sam
- Full name: Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun
- Birthdate: 12 March 1990
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, DJ, Model, TV host, and entrepreneur
- Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria
- Education: Mass Communication degree
Nollywood star Maurice Sam began acting in his local church in Lagos State at a tender age. He rose to fame in 2018 when he acted as Acid in the TV series Hustle.
His impressive performance has earned him lead roles in many Nollywood films. Some of Maurice's notable appearances are in TV series such as Resort Majestic, On the Actual, and Team Six, as well as films like The Big Fat Lie, Blood Sisters, and The Last Date.
2. Benjamin Lugo
- Full name: Benjamin Lugo Touitou
- Birthdate: 22 January 1988
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Enugu State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and model
- Alma mater: Valley View University, Accra, Ghana; Del-york Academy, Nigeria; Stella Adler Studio of Acting, USA
- Education: Computer Science degree and Master in screen/film acting
Actor Ben Lugo Touitou is born to a Jewish-Israeli father and an Igbo mother. He is known for his role as Edwin in The Contract. His other movies include Mama’s Boy, Helen’s List, The Bait, Wedding Night, Twice Shy, and Before Valentine’s.
3. Chidi Dike
- Full name: Miracle Chidi Dike
- Birthdate: 29 June 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Abia State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, and brand influencer
- Alma mater: Abia State University, Uturu, Nigeria
- Education: Theater Arts degree
Actor Chidi Dike is among young male Nigerian actors making waves in the industry. He has starred in more than 100 Nollywood movies alongside Nollywood celebrities Ruth Kadiri, Destiny Etiko, Lizzy Gold, Ken Erics, and Maurice Sam. Growing up alongside his four sisters makes him feel comfortable acting as a lover boy.
4. Ray Emodi
- Full name: Ray Emodi
- Birthdate: 4 September 1990
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, and media personality
- Alma mater: Nottingham Trent University, England; New York Film Academy (NYFA), USA
- Education: Business Management degree and master's in Fine Arts in acting
Actor Ray Emodi is among the top Nigerian male actors known for portraying bad boys in Nollywood films. He rose to fame following his role in Heaven on My Mind (2018), where he plays the lead role alongside Ini Edo and Uche Jombo. Emodi has appeared more movies and TV shows, including You Don't Say (2014), God's Own Villa (2013), and A Call from the Past (2019).
5. Frederick Leonard
- Full name: Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard
- Birthdate: 1 May 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Anambra, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, and media personality
- Alma mater: Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria
- Education: Biochemistry degree
- Spouse: Peggy Ovire
Actor Leonard Frederick is considered among the most handsome Nigerian male actors. He debuted his career into the Nigerian movie industry in 2001 but took a break from acting almost immediately to complete his university education.
Frederick returned in the industry in 2008 and debuted with the movie Indian Doctor (2008). Today, he has over 80 acting credits. Some of his other movies are Dawn at Midnight, Broken Vine, and Thorns and Roses. His wife, Peggy Ovire, is a Nollywood actress with over 30 acting credits.
6. Bryan Okwara
- Full name: Ikenna Bryan Okwara
- Birthdate: 9 November 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Imo State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and model
- Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria
- Education: International Relations degree
Actor Bryan Okwara is best known for his roles in Romance is Overrated (2016), If I Am President (2018), and Time to be a Man (2020). The actor has been in the film industry for over a decade but has few acting credits. Nonetheless, he is very popular because of his looks.
7. Shawn Faqua
- Full name: Shawn Faqua
- Career: Actor, model, and presenter
- Alma mater: University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria
- Education: Electrical Engineering degree
- Marital status: Married
Shawn Faqua started acting in 2013 and has appeared in numerous movies. He gained much attention in 2022 following his appearance in Man of God, The Blood Covenant, and Before Valentine’s. Shawn Faqua is definitely among Nollywood stars you should be watching this year.
8. Kunle Remi
- Full name: Oyekunle Opeyemi Oluwaremi
- Birthdate: 18 October 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Gboko, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, producer, host, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and model
- Alma mater: University of Ibadan, Nigeria; Sheffield University, England; New York Film Academy, USA
- Education: Fisheries and Wildlife Management degree; Tourism and Hospitality Management degree; Acting, filmmaking, and directing qualification
- Spouse: Tiwi (2024 - present)
Benue State-born entertainer Kunle Remi is one of the most notable Nigerian actors of 2022. He is recognized for his roles in the 2022 movies such as Aníkúlápó, Deserted, Treasury, Borrowed Wealth, and Saint Oyinda. Kunle announced on Instagram in January 2024 that he had officially married his United States-based lover, Tiwi.
9. Wole Ojo
- Full name: Wole Ojo
- Birthdate: 6 June 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Oyo, Benin City, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria
- Education: Creative Arts degree
Actor Wole Ojo broke into the Nigerian movie scene in 2009, after winning the fourth edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show. Some of his top films are Conversations at Dinner, Out of Luck, 7 Inch Curve, Beyond Blood, and When Fishes Drown.
10. Nosa Rex
- Full name: Nosa Rex Okunzuwa
- Birthdate: 4 May 1984
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, comedian, movie producer, and content creator
- Alma mater: Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria
- Education: Mechanical Engineering degree
- Spouse: Deborah Nosa Rex (2015 - present)
- Children: 2
Actor Nosa Rex debuted his acting career in 2010 after completing his national service. His first film was Gazza Treasure, while his first TV series was Jenifa's Diary. The actor has been featured in more films, including Lagos Real Fake Life (2018), Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), Agony of a Widow (2020), and A Tribe Called Judah (2023).
11. Kenneth Okolie
- Full name: Kenneth Obinna Okolie
- Birthdate: 21 February 1984
- Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ihiala, Anambra, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and model
- Alma mater: Valley View University, Ghana
- Education: B.Sc. degree
- Spouse: Jessica Nwakah (2017 - present)
- Children: 1
Actor Kenneth Okolie was a model in 2006 before his debut in the Nigerian movie industry in 2011. His venture into acting and modeling was by sheer luck because he intended to do only one. Okolie's first film was Aina. Some of his top movies are Gbomo Gbomo Express, Stormy Hearts, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Alter Date.
12. Perez Egbi
- Full name: Perez Egbi
- Birthdate: 27 June 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Warri, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, newscaster, and scriptwriter
- Alma mater: University of Texas in Arlington, USA
- Education: Nursing degree
Nigerian star Perez Egbi served in the United States Military for four years before returning to Nigeria. He transitioned to acting and scriptwriting after working as a newscaster in Lagos.
Perez entered the limelight in 2021 when he participated in BBNaija season 6. His acting career took an upward projection in 2022 after he appeared in six movies, including When the Hearts Whisper, The Perfect Guy, Infatuation, and The Perfect Arrangement.
13. Flashboy
- Full name: Stephen Emeka Odimgbe
- Birthdate: 26 September 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ihiala, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Education: Theater Arts degree
Actor Stephen Emeka Odimgbe, popular as Flashboy, gained fame after appearing in the 2018 comedy film Big Mess as Red. Since then, he has been featured in numerous movies, including My First Lover, Throne of Madness, The Rich Mechanic, Unwise King, Broken Calamity, and Dumb Wife.
14. Uzor Arukwe
- Full name: Uzor Arukwe
- Birthdate: 6 August 1983
- Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Imo State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Abia State University, Nigeria
- Education: Economics degree, Arts degree, and masters in Business Administration
Celebrity Uzor Arukwe made his Nollywood debut in 2014 in Unspoken Truth but became famous for his role in the Sergeant Tutu film. His role as a private investigator in Code Wilo in 2019 also earned him more recognition.
15. Stan Nze
- Full name: Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu
- Birthdate: 15 May 1989
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria; Stella Damasus Arts Foundation
- Education: Computer Science degree
- Spouse: Blessing Jessica Obasi (2021 - present)
- Children: 1
Actor Stan Nze made his acting debut in a 2009 TV series, Private Sector. His first significant film role was a bipolar serial killer in a 2013 movie named Murder At Prime Suites. Stan's other top films are Just Not Married, Charge and Bail, and Aki and Pawpaw.
16. Daniel Etim Effiong
- Full name: Daniel Etim Effiong
- Birthdate: 24 June 1988
- Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film director
- Alma mater: Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nigeria; AFDA Film School, South Africa; University of Johannesburg, South Africa
- Education: Chemical Engineering degree and filmmaking, writing, & directing qualifications
- Spouse: Toyosi Etim-Effiong (2017 - present)
- Children: 3
Actor Daniel Effiong briefly worked as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, before venturing into films. After working as a content producer for NdaniTV, he directed his first film, Prey, in 2017, while his wife was the producer.
Effiong was featured alongside Kenyan actresses Sarah Hassan and Catherine Kamau Karanja in the 2019 comedy movie Plan B. He starred in many films and TV shows, Òlòtūré, Blood Sisters, Castle and Castle, and The Men’s Club.
Iconic Nigerian male actors
Artists who are considered top Nollywood actors dominated the industry by starring in high-grossing movies. Additionally, they often get nominated and win awards both locally and internationally. These are some of the most iconic Nigerian male actors:
17. Zubby Michael
- Full name: Azubuike Michael Egwu
- Birthdate: 1 February 1985
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Yola, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and movie producer
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria
- Education: Mass Communication degree
Michael's first movie was Missing Rib (also known as The Three Widows), where he played the lead role. His other famous movies include Pretty Liars, Passport, Tiger’s Tail, The Wildflower, and Ikemba.
On 25 November 2019, Zubby Michael was appointed Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano's special media adviser. He was also awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the City Radio 89.7 FM youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.
18. Somadima Adinma
- Full name: Somadima Adinma
- Birthdate: 8 May 1999
- Age: 24 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, fashionista, and social media personality
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre Arts degree
Somadima is recognized for his roles in Trampled (2022), La Street (2020), and Speak the Word (2006). His other top films are Ordinary Fellows, Breath of Anger, and Forest of Promises. Somadima Adinma has over 23 acting credits in his career.
19. Timini Egbuson
- Full name: Timini Egbuson
- Birthdate: 10 June 1987
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Bayelsa, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film producer
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria
- Education: Psychology degree
Timini is the younger brother of legendary Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande. Some of the 2022 movies he has appeared in include Hey You!, The Order of Things, and Dinner at My Place. Timini Egbuson's acting breakthrough year was 2021, starring in more than 10 movies.
20. Yul Edochie
- Full name: Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie
- Birthdate: 7 January 1982
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Education: Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts
- Spouse: May Yul-Edochie (married in 2004)
- Children: 5
Yul is one of the sons of a veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie. His brother, Linc Edochie, cousin, Muna Obiekwe, and aunt, Rita Edochie, are also Nollywood actors.
Actor Yul Edochie was named after Russian actor Yul Brynner. He joined Nollywood in 2005, and his first film was The Exquires, but he gained a breakthrough in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the Wind Of Glory.
21. Bolanle Ninalowo
- Full name: Bolanle Ninalowo
- Birthdate: 7 May 1980
- Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ikorodu, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film producer
- Alma mater: DeVry University, Illinois, USA; Keller GraduateSchool of Management, Chicago, USA
- Education: Accounting degree and masters in Marketing
- Spouse: Bunmi Ninalowo
- Children: 1
Actor Bolanle Ninalowo's first attempt into Nollywood was as a movie producer. He produced his first movie titled Rebirth but made his first mark in the industry when he starred in The Search (2012). Bolanle is successful in his career and has appeared in numerous movies, including Road To Yesterday (2015), Akpe: Return of the Beast (2019), and Alter Date (2019).
22. IK Ogbona
- Full name: Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna
- Birthdate: 11 January 1984
- Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Abia, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, director, and television personality
- Alma mater: University of Jos, Nigeria; ISTM University, Togo
- Education: Sociology degree and Leadership and Development (doctorate (Honorary) degree)
- Spouse: Sonia Morales (2015 - present)
- Children: 1
Celebrity IK Ogbona's career kicked off after he auditioned for the Amstel Malta Box Office television show in 2005 and got picked. He has been a model for a long time, and some of his best films are Ghana Must Go (2016), Hire a Man (2017), Disguise (2018), Unroyal (2020), Soft Work (2020), Christmas in Miami (2021), and I am Nazzy (2022).
23. Ken Erics
- Full name: Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh
- Birthdate: 28 February 1985
- Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Kano, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, writer, producer and occasional musician
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre Arts degree and masters in Theatre and Film studies
- Spouse: Onyi Adada (2017 - present)
In 2001, Ken Erics got his first movie role while he was a first-year student at the university. He played a minor role as a medical doctor in the movie Holy Prostitute.
Ken went to additions after graduating from the university and bagged a few other cameo roles. Acting as Ugo in The Illiterate (2012) opened up more opportunities for him in Nollywood.
24. Michael Godson
- Full name: Michael Godson Ifeanyichukwu
- Birthdate: 10 October 1985
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Kano, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and businessman
- Alma mater: University Of Jos, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre and Film Arts degree
- Children: 1
Actor Michael Godson was appointed youth ambassador by the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2015 and signed a deal with a Bollywood production team linked to Zee World in 2018. Some of his films are 7 Book Of Moses, Wave of Madness, The Prince and the Slave, Sword of Vengeance, My Mother's Wish, and Ultimate Sacrifice.
25. Joseph Benjamin
- Full name: Joseph Benjamin
- Birthdate: 9 November 1976
- Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, singer, voice-over artist, and television presenter
- Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria
- Education: Computer Literacy diploma
- Spouse: Odo (2004 - present)
- Children: 5
Actor Joseph Benjamin relocated to the United States in 2016, where he currently resides. He appeared in the television program Tales by Moonlight on NTA at age 12 and made his movie debut in Crossroads (1995), where he starred alongside Ramsey Nouah and Sandra Achums.
26. Alexx Ekubo
- Full name: Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke
- Birthdate: 10 April 1986
- Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and model
- Alma mater: University of Calabar, Nigeria; Calabar Polytechnic, Nigeria
- Education: LLB Law degree and Law diploma
The award-winning actor is known for appearing in Blood Covenant, Bitter Rain, and Devil in Agbada. He started acting in 2011 and has approximately 100 credits. What's more, Alex Ekubo was first runner-up at the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest.
27. Ramsey Nouah
- Full name: Ramsey Nouah
- Birthdate: 19 December 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and director
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria
- Education: Mass Communications diploma
- Spouse: Emelia Philips-Nouah (2002 - present)
- Children: 3
Celebrity Ramsey Nouah is among Nollywood's best actors and recognizable faces, having starred in over 180 movies. He has bagged some coveted acting awards, including two-time Best Actor in a Leading Role in the African Movie Academy Award and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the Best of Nollywood Awards.
28. Desmond Elliot
- Full name: Desmond Oluwashola Elliot
- Birthdate: 4 February 1974
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, director, and politician
- Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria
- Education: Economics degree
- Spouse: Victoria Elliot (2003 - present)
- Children: 4
Desmond is a prominent actor in Nollywood with over 300 acting credits. He began acting in 2000 and is known for movies such as Miss Bamidele’s Girls (2022), Nobody’s Ex (2021), Sweet Melony (2020), and Four Wives and a Mistress (2019). Desmond Elliot was elected as a Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker, Surulere Constituency, in the 11 April 2015 Nigerian General Elections.
29. Mike Ezuruonye
- Full name: Mike Ezuruonye
- Birthdate: 20 September 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria; Estam University, Benin
- Education: Accounting degree and doctorate in Arts and Literature
- Spouse: Nkechi Nnorom (2010 - present)
- Children: 1
Star Mike Ezuruonye worked as a banker before becoming an actor. He has been featured in over 200 movies and TV shows since making his acting debut in 2004. Also, the actor won Nollywood Movie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2014) and the City People Award for Best Actor of the Year (2014).
30. Walter Anga
- Full name: Walta Angapukotanka Kalada
- Birthdate: 12 January 1978
- Age: 46 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Rivers, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model and TV personality
- Alma mater: University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria
- Education: Theater Arts degree
- Spouse: Esther Anga (2009 - present)
- Children: 2
Actor Walter Anga has starred in Mission Impossible, Heart of a Fighter, Extreme Measure, Deep Water, Dangerous Assassin, and many other films and TV series. Walter began acting skills after completing his university education. His first role was as a supporting character in Labista, which starred Ernest Asuzu, Emma Ehumadu, and Jerry Amilo. He took a break for two years before securing another role.
31. O.C. Ukeje
- Full name: Okechukwu Ukeje
- Birthdate: 15 July 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, model, and musician
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Yaba, Nigeria
- Education: Marine Sciences degree
- Spouse: Senami Ibukun Oluwa Togonu-Bickersteth (2014 - present)
Actor O.C. Ukeje has over 40 acting credits and is recognized for appearing in Shades of Attraction (2021), Unbreakable (2019), and Shine Your Eyes (2020). In addition, he won the Nollywood Movie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2013), the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Actor (2008), and the City People Movie Award for Best Actor of the Year (2016).
32. Uti Nwachukwu
- Full name: Uti Nwachukwu
- Birthdate: 3 August 1982
- Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ndokwa, Aboh Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, fashion icon, and TV personality
- Alma mater: University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Nigeria; Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria
- Education: Computer Studies diploma and a Bachelor of Science degree
Star Uti Nwachukwu is also among the most handsome Nigerian male actors. He is known for starring in Blind Stranger, Love Is in the Hair, Breathless, and Don’t Cry for Me. He has been in the film industry since 2009 and has about 28 credits.
33. Nonso Diobi
- Full name: Nonso Diobi
- Birthdate: 17 July 1976
- Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film director
- Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre Arts degree
Actor Nonso Diobi has been popular in most Nollywood movies since debuting via Border Line (2001), followed by Hatred. He has over 170 acting credits, and some of his notable appearances include My Wife’s Lover, Least Expected, and The Ghost Killer. The actor is a UN peace ambassador and a Teachers Without Borders ambassador.
34. Ali Nuhu
- Full name: Ali Nuhu Mohammed
- Birthdate: 15 March 1974
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film director
- Alma mater: University of Jos, Nigeria; University of Southern California, USA
- Education: Art degree in Geography and Filming certifications
- Spouse: Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir (2003 - present)
- Children: 2
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ali Nuhu in January 2024 to serve as the managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation. Nuhu made his acting debut with the 1999 film Abin sirri ne. He has appeared in over 500 Nollywood and Kannywood films and earned numerous accolades.
Legendary Nigerian male actors
Some male actors have been in the Nigerian film industry for a long time and have become recognizable faces of Nollywood. Here are other veteran male Nigerian actors you will probably recognize:
35. Kenneth Okonkwo
- Full name: Kenneth Okonkwo
- Birthdate: 6 November 1968
- Age: 55 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Nsukka, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, lawyer, and politician
- Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Lagos, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School; Nigerian Bible School
- Education: Business Administration degree, masters in International Law and Diplomacy, and certificate in Theology
- Spouse: Ifeoma Okonkwo (2007 - present), Ogechi Ezekiel (2000 - 2002)
- Children: 2
Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has been featured in more than 90 movies and TV shows. He starred in The British Expert (2019), Just in Case (2012), and Heart of a Widow (2011). He won the African Movie Academy Award for Special Recognition of Pillars of Nollywood in 2013.
36. Bob-Manuel Udokwu
- Full name: Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udokwu
- Birthdate: 18 April 1967
- Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, movie director, producer, and politician
- Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; University of Lagos, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre Arts degree and masters in Political Science (International Relations)
- Spouse: Casandra Udokwu
- Children: 2
Actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has been in the Nigerian acting industry since 1992 and is recognized for movies such as Living Bondage, Black Maria, Beyond Dreams, and A Time to Love. He has approximately 134 acting credits.
37. Tony Umez
- Full name: Tony Umez
- Birthdate: 23 August 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria
- Education: English and International Law degree and masters in Diplomacy
- Spouse: Patsy Ogochukwu (1999 - present)
- Children: 4
Tony acts English and Yoruba movies and has over 200 acting credits. He joined Nollywood but left after not getting paid for starring in two films. Tony Umez returned to the industry in 1997 and was featured in Died Wretched: Buried in N2.3m Casket, released in 1998. Tony's recent films include Lockdown (2021) and Wives & Mothers (2021).
38. Anayo Modestus
- Full name: Anayo Modestus Onyekwere
- Birthdate: 1 March 1962
- Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mbaise, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and lawyer
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Abuja, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School
- Education: Mass Communication diploma, Law diploma, Philosophy degree, master's degree in political sciences, and Law degree
- Spouse: Nneka Onyekwere (1999 - present)
- Children: 4
Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo has been acting in Nigeria since 1992 and has approximately 162 acting credits. He won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for starring in Family Battle.
39. Richard Mofe-Damijo
- Full name: Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo
- Birthdate: 6 July 1961
- Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Aladja, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist
- Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Benin, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School
- Education: Theatre Arts degree, Law degree
- Spouse: Jumobi Adegbesan (2000 - present), May Ellen Mofe-Damijo (divorced in 1996)
- Children: 5
Movie star Richard Mofe is popularly known for his acting roles in 10 Days in Sun City (2017), 30 Days in Atlanta (2014), and Three Wise Men (2017). He won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2005) for his role in The Mayors (2004).
40. Pete Odochie
- Full name: Chief Pete Edochie
- Birthdate: 7 March 1947
- Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist
- Alma mater: School of Journalism and Television, England
- Spouse: Josephine Edochie
- Children: 6
Pete got into radio broadcasting in 1967 at age 20 as a junior programs assistant, after which he was elevated to the director position. He started acting in 1997 in Things Fall Apart and quit his job at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) shortly after.
Some of his other movies and TV shows are Terrible Sin (2001), Living with Death (2006), and Unroyal (2020). In September 2017, Pete Edochie endorsed the Wikimedia movement in Nigeria, which aimed to increase awareness and use of Wikipedia among the older generations.
41. Olu Jacobs
- Full name: Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs
- Birthdate: 11 July 1942
- Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Abeokuta, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and film executive
- Alma mater: Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, England
- Spouse: Joke Silva (1989 - present)
- Children: 3
With over 40 years of acting experience, Olu Jacobs is among older Nigerian male actors considered godfathers in Nollywood. He has inspired and paved a successful path for many artists who joined the industry after him. The actor is also seen as a bridge between the old and new breed of actors.
42. Clem Ohameze
- Full name: Clem Ohameze
- Birthdate: 27 June 1965
- Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Institute of Management Technology, Nigeria; University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; Buckingham University, London, England
- Education: Mass Communication diploma, Sociology and Anthropology degree, and masters in Preventive and Social Medicine
- Spouse: Chinwe Esther Ohamenze
- Children: 2
Legend Clem Ohameze has acted in over 500 movies in his two-decade career spanning 1995 and is set to feature in many films. He briefly stopped acting between 2006 and 2010 to pursue other interests, including politics.
Funny Nigerian male actors
Another entertaining aspect of Nigerian movies is the humor they have. Below are Nollywood male actors who have mastered the art of comedy in acting and captivated many by just being funny:
43. Chinedu Ikedieze
- Full name: Chinedu Ikedieze
- Birthdate: 12 December 1977
- Age: 46 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Amaeke, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and entrepreneur
- Alma mater: Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA
- Education: Theatre Arts higher diploma and a Mass Communication degree
- Spouse: Nneoma Ikedieze (2011 - present)
Actor Chinedu Ikedieze is often referred to as Aki, a role he played alongside Osita Iheme in the 2002 film Aki na Ukwa and its sequels. He has featured in over 150 films in over 20 years. Some of his movies are, I think Twice (2005), Final World Cup (2005), The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021).
44. Osita Iheme
- Full name: Osita Iheme
- Birthdate: 20 February 1982
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Mbatoli, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, producer and author
- Alma mater: Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA
- Education: MBA degree
Movie star Osita Iheme is best recognized for his debut movie Aki na Ukwa in 2002, portraying Popo/Pawpaw. After completing his studies at IMT, he wanted to be a lawyer but pursued acting in 1998. He has acted in numerous Nigerian comedy movies, including The Tom & Jerry (2003), Not by Height (2004), and Christmas in Miami (2021).
45. Nkem Owoh
- Full name: Nkem Owoh
- Birthdate: 7 February 1958
- Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Udi, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and comedian
- Alma mater: University of Ibadan, Nigeria
- Education: Engineering degree
- Spouse: Ngozi Nkem Owoh (1998 - present)
Nkem is one of the funniest Nigerian actors of all time. He is popularly known as Osuafia or Nwabuoku and has been featured in numerous comedy movies and TV series since his acting debut in Things Fall Apart (1987). His other popular movies are Stronger Than Pain (2007), God Calling (2018), and Johnbull & Rosekate (2007).
46. Victor Osuagwu
- Full name: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Osuagwu
- Birthdate: January 1966
- Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Imo, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, movie producer, and TV personality
- Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
- Education: Theatre Arts degree
- Spouse: Roseline Nchelem (2002 - present)
Comedian Victor Osuagwu has been acting for at least two decades. He is a popular character in several Nigerian movies and is known for playing funny roles. Some of his notable films are No Shaking, My Only Love, Tears from Holland, and Bird Flu. The actor turned 55 in January 2021, which makes him age 58 as of March 2024.
47. Chiwetalu Agu
- Full name: Chiwetalu Agu
- Birthdate: 1956
- Age: 67/68 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria
- Career: Actor
- Alma mater: Munchen College, Germany
- Education: Dramatic Arts degree
- Spouse: Nkechi Agu
- Children: 5
Th legendary Chiwetalu Agu has been featured in approximately 190 movies and TV series, most of which he has played funny characters. He first hit the screen in 1996, and some of his movie credits include Dear Affy (2020), 5G Network (2020), The Cleanser (2021), and Ikemba (2022).
48. Francis Odega
- Full name: Francis Odega
- Birthdate: 1970
- Age: 53/54 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Aniocha North, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and comedian
- Alma mater: Ambrose Alli University, Nigeria
- Education: Economics degree
- Spouse: Chibuzor Ogega (2006 - present)
- Children: 5
Actor Francis Odega has been a popular face in Nigerian comedy movies since he began acting in 1996. Odega has approximately 47 acting credits and is known for his roles in How You Wan Die (2021), Sade Takes Lagos (2019), Baby Police, and London Fever (2017).
49. Ime Bishop
- Full name: Ime Bishop Umoh
- Birthdate: 15 July 1981
- Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Nsit Ibom, Nigeria
- Career: Actor and comedian
- Alma mater: University of Uyo, Nigeria
- Education: Philosophy degree
- Spouse: Idara Bishop (2013 - present)
- Children: 2
Actor Umoh Ime is usually the funniest character in most Nigerian movies he starrs in. Fans often call him Okon Lagos. He has starred in Midnight Whisper (2012), The Only Wise Man (2014), and Caught in the Act (2014). The famous personality has 40 acting credits.
50. Charles Inojie
- Full name: Charles Inojie
- Birthdate: 4 December 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Birthplace: Edo, Nigeria
- Career: Actor, comedian, movie director, and producer
- Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria
- Education: Dramatic Arts degree
- Spouse: Obehi Obhiseh (2012 - present)
- Children: 2
Charles wanted to be a lawyer but changed his mind when he attended Bode Osoyin's Writer's Resort, where he got a certificate course in dramatic arts. After graduating from university, he relocated to Lagos State and became the assistant director at Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen's production company. Some of the films Charles Inojie has starred in are Corporate Maid, Husband My Foot, Desperate Search, Holy Man, I Need a Husband, and Onitemi.
Which Nigerian male actors died?
Ten famous Nigerian male actors who died between 2022 and 2024 are:
- Gbenga Richard (2022)
- David Osagie (2022)
- Don Brymo (2023)
- Saint Obi (2023)
- Femi Ogunrombi (2023)
- Murphy Afolabi (2023)
- Chris Mba (2023)
- Ikesima Brown (2023)
- Chikezie Uwazie (2023)
- John Okafor (2024)
Which Nollywood actor died in 2024?
Nollywood has lost actors Deji Aderemi, Mr. Ibu, Sisi Quadri, and actress Ethel Ekpe in 2024.
Which older Nigerian male actors are still acting?
Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nkem Owoh, and Chiwetalu Agu are among the many Nigerian male actors over age 60 who are still acting.
Who are the young male Nigerian actors?
Maurice Sam, Chidi Dike, Ray Emodi, Somadima Adinma, and Clinton Joshua Ezewele are among the trending male Nigerian actors under 35. Somadima Adinma and Clinton Joshua Ezewele are in their 20s, while the others are in their early 30s.
Who are the small actors in Nigeria?
Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze are the most famous Nigerian actors with small stature. The Dwarfs Association of Nigeria (DAN) has over 30 members, and they sell their films on the streets of Nigeria.
Which Nigerian male actors have bleached their skin?
Benson Okonkwo and Jerry Amilo are among Nigerian male actors who bleached their skin. Fans have accused them of appearing lighter than usual and concluded that they bleached themselves or are using filters.
Who is the Nollywood actor who turned albino?
Photos of Jerry Amilo's sudden transformation in complexion went viral in 2023. His new look, gold-dyed hair, and very light skin got many talking. Some accused him of bleaching, while others suggested he might have used a filter.
Most Nigerian male actors have bachelor's and master's degrees in different disciplines of knowledge, including theatre arts, film production, accounts, law, engineering, psychology, and computer science. Some dropped careers in Nigeria and abroad to become actors, while others ventured into other careers after being actors for years.
