Top 50 Nigerian male actors every movie buff will recognize

Nigeria is one of the most talented countries in Africa in terms of music and acting. A new crop of Nollywood actors emerges every year and most make it big on the international scene. Their films perform exceptionally well on Netflix, YouTube, and other global streaming platforms. Discover below notable Nigerian male actors who have dominated Nollywood.

This article lists the top Nigerian male actors, from emerging talents to veterans. It unveils the impressive educational qualifications of these artists. They are highly educated; some were in other professions before switching to acting. These Nollywood actors have influenced the world to love Nigerian films and if you are a fan, you might remember some of the roles you have watched them perform.

Top 50 Nigerian male actors

There are many male actors in the Nigerian film industry. Most are popular throughout Africa and beyond. This article is about the following Nigerian male actors you will most likely recognize and check out more below:

Rank Nigerian male actors' names 1. Maurice Sam 2. Benjamin Lugo 3. Chidi Dike 4. Ray Emodi 5. Frederick Leonard 6. Bryan Okwara 7. Shawn Faqua 8. Kunle Remi 9. Wole Ojo 10. Nosa Rex 11. Kenneth Okolie 12. Perez Egbi 13. Flashboy 14. Uzor Arukwe 15. Stan Nze 16. Daniel Etim Effiong

The most handsome Nigerian actors attract the attention of African movie lovers worldwide. Their good looks are among the reasons people want to watch movies they play in. Below is a list of notable male artists in the Nigerian film industry:

Trending Nigerian male actors

Trending Nigerian male actors are the dominating faces in Nollywood films right now. Many actors continue to emerge as the industry grows. These are the artists who have captivated many movie fans with their impressive skills:

1. Maurice Sam

Full name: Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun

Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun Birthdate: 12 March 1990

12 March 1990 Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)

34 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor, DJ, Model, TV host, and entrepreneur

Actor, DJ, Model, TV host, and entrepreneur Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria

Lagos State University, Nigeria Education: Mass Communication degree

Nollywood star Maurice Sam began acting in his local church in Lagos State at a tender age. He rose to fame in 2018 when he acted as Acid in the TV series Hustle.

His impressive performance has earned him lead roles in many Nollywood films. Some of Maurice's notable appearances are in TV series such as Resort Majestic, On the Actual, and Team Six, as well as films like The Big Fat Lie, Blood Sisters, and The Last Date.

2. Benjamin Lugo

Full name: Benjamin Lugo Touitou

Benjamin Lugo Touitou Birthdate: 22 January 1988

22 January 1988 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Enugu State, Nigeria

Enugu State, Nigeria Career: Actor and model

Actor and model Alma mater: Valley View University, Accra, Ghana; Del-york Academy, Nigeria; Stella Adler Studio of Acting, USA

Valley View University, Accra, Ghana; Del-york Academy, Nigeria; Stella Adler Studio of Acting, USA Education: Computer Science degree and Master in screen/film acting

Actor Ben Lugo Touitou is born to a Jewish-Israeli father and an Igbo mother. He is known for his role as Edwin in The Contract. His other movies include Mama’s Boy, Helen’s List, The Bait, Wedding Night, Twice Shy, and Before Valentine’s.

3. Chidi Dike

Full name: Miracle Chidi Dike

Miracle Chidi Dike Birthdate: 29 June 1990

29 June 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Abia State, Nigeria

Abia State, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, and brand influencer

Actor, model, and brand influencer Alma mater: Abia State University, Uturu, Nigeria

Abia State University, Uturu, Nigeria Education: Theater Arts degree

Actor Chidi Dike is among young male Nigerian actors making waves in the industry. He has starred in more than 100 Nollywood movies alongside Nollywood celebrities Ruth Kadiri, Destiny Etiko, Lizzy Gold, Ken Erics, and Maurice Sam. Growing up alongside his four sisters makes him feel comfortable acting as a lover boy.

4. Ray Emodi

Full name: Ray Emodi

Ray Emodi Birthdate: 4 September 1990

4 September 1990 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, and media personality

Actor, model, and media personality Alma mater: Nottingham Trent University, England; New York Film Academy (NYFA), USA

Nottingham Trent University, England; New York Film Academy (NYFA), USA Education: Business Management degree and master's in Fine Arts in acting

Actor Ray Emodi is among the top Nigerian male actors known for portraying bad boys in Nollywood films. He rose to fame following his role in Heaven on My Mind (2018), where he plays the lead role alongside Ini Edo and Uche Jombo. Emodi has appeared more movies and TV shows, including You Don't Say (2014), God's Own Villa (2013), and A Call from the Past (2019).

5. Frederick Leonard

Full name: Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard

Frederick Nnaemeka Leonard Birthdate: 1 May 1980

1 May 1980 Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)

43 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Anambra, Nigeria

Anambra, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, and media personality

Actor, model, and media personality Alma mater: Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria

Kaduna Polytechnic, Nigeria Education: Biochemistry degree

Biochemistry degree Spouse: Peggy Ovire

Actor Leonard Frederick is considered among the most handsome Nigerian male actors. He debuted his career into the Nigerian movie industry in 2001 but took a break from acting almost immediately to complete his university education.

Frederick returned in the industry in 2008 and debuted with the movie Indian Doctor (2008). Today, he has over 80 acting credits. Some of his other movies are Dawn at Midnight, Broken Vine, and Thorns and Roses. His wife, Peggy Ovire, is a Nollywood actress with over 30 acting credits.

6. Bryan Okwara

Full name: Ikenna Bryan Okwara

Ikenna Bryan Okwara Birthdate: 9 November 1985

9 November 1985 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Imo State, Nigeria

Imo State, Nigeria Career: Actor and model

Actor and model Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria

Lagos State University, Nigeria Education: International Relations degree

Actor Bryan Okwara is best known for his roles in Romance is Overrated (2016), If I Am President (2018), and Time to be a Man (2020). The actor has been in the film industry for over a decade but has few acting credits. Nonetheless, he is very popular because of his looks.

7. Shawn Faqua

Full name: Shawn Faqua

Shawn Faqua Career: Actor, model, and presenter

Actor, model, and presenter Alma mater: University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria

University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria Education: Electrical Engineering degree

Electrical Engineering degree Marital status: Married

Shawn Faqua started acting in 2013 and has appeared in numerous movies. He gained much attention in 2022 following his appearance in Man of God, The Blood Covenant, and Before Valentine’s. Shawn Faqua is definitely among Nollywood stars you should be watching this year.

8. Kunle Remi

Full name: Oyekunle Opeyemi Oluwaremi

Oyekunle Opeyemi Oluwaremi Birthdate: 18 October 1988

18 October 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Gboko, Nigeria

Gboko, Nigeria Career: Actor, producer, host, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and model

Actor, producer, host, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and model Alma mater: University of Ibadan, Nigeria; Sheffield University, England; New York Film Academy, USA

University of Ibadan, Nigeria; Sheffield University, England; New York Film Academy, USA Education: Fisheries and Wildlife Management degree; Tourism and Hospitality Management degree; Acting, filmmaking, and directing qualification

Fisheries and Wildlife Management degree; Tourism and Hospitality Management degree; Acting, filmmaking, and directing qualification Spouse: Tiwi (2024 - present)

Benue State-born entertainer Kunle Remi is one of the most notable Nigerian actors of 2022. He is recognized for his roles in the 2022 movies such as Aníkúlápó, Deserted, Treasury, Borrowed Wealth, and Saint Oyinda. Kunle announced on Instagram in January 2024 that he had officially married his United States-based lover, Tiwi.

9. Wole Ojo

Full name: Wole Ojo

Wole Ojo Birthdate: 6 June 1984

6 June 1984 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Oyo, Benin City, Nigeria

Oyo, Benin City, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria

University of Lagos, Nigeria Education: Creative Arts degree

Actor Wole Ojo broke into the Nigerian movie scene in 2009, after winning the fourth edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show. Some of his top films are Conversations at Dinner, Out of Luck, 7 Inch Curve, Beyond Blood, and When Fishes Drown.

10. Nosa Rex

Full name: Nosa Rex Okunzuwa

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa Birthdate: 4 May 1984

4 May 1984 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria

Benin City, Nigeria Career: Actor, comedian, movie producer, and content creator

Actor, comedian, movie producer, and content creator Alma mater: Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria

Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Nigeria Education: Mechanical Engineering degree

Mechanical Engineering degree Spouse: Deborah Nosa Rex (2015 - present)

Deborah Nosa Rex (2015 - present) Children: 2

Actor Nosa Rex debuted his acting career in 2010 after completing his national service. His first film was Gazza Treasure, while his first TV series was Jenifa's Diary. The actor has been featured in more films, including Lagos Real Fake Life (2018), Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), Agony of a Widow (2020), and A Tribe Called Judah (2023).

11. Kenneth Okolie

Full name: Kenneth Obinna Okolie

Kenneth Obinna Okolie Birthdate: 21 February 1984

21 February 1984 Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ihiala, Anambra, Nigeria

Ihiala, Anambra, Nigeria Career: Actor and model

Actor and model Alma mater: Valley View University, Ghana

Valley View University, Ghana Education: B.Sc. degree

B.Sc. degree Spouse: Jessica Nwakah (2017 - present)

Jessica Nwakah (2017 - present) Children: 1

Actor Kenneth Okolie was a model in 2006 before his debut in the Nigerian movie industry in 2011. His venture into acting and modeling was by sheer luck because he intended to do only one. Okolie's first film was Aina. Some of his top movies are Gbomo Gbomo Express, Stormy Hearts, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and Alter Date.

12. Perez Egbi

Full name: Perez Egbi

Perez Egbi Birthdate: 27 June 1986

27 June 1986 Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)

37 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Warri, Nigeria

Warri, Nigeria Career: Actor, newscaster, and scriptwriter

Actor, newscaster, and scriptwriter Alma mater: University of Texas in Arlington, USA

University of Texas in Arlington, USA Education: Nursing degree

Nigerian star Perez Egbi served in the United States Military for four years before returning to Nigeria. He transitioned to acting and scriptwriting after working as a newscaster in Lagos.

Perez entered the limelight in 2021 when he participated in BBNaija season 6. His acting career took an upward projection in 2022 after he appeared in six movies, including When the Hearts Whisper, The Perfect Guy, Infatuation, and The Perfect Arrangement.

13. Flashboy

Full name: Stephen Emeka Odimgbe

Stephen Emeka Odimgbe Birthdate: 26 September 1989

26 September 1989 Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)

34 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ihiala, Anambra State, Nigeria

Ihiala, Anambra State, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria

Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria Education: Theater Arts degree

Actor Stephen Emeka Odimgbe, popular as Flashboy, gained fame after appearing in the 2018 comedy film Big Mess as Red. Since then, he has been featured in numerous movies, including My First Lover, Throne of Madness, The Rich Mechanic, Unwise King, Broken Calamity, and Dumb Wife.

14. Uzor Arukwe

Full name: Uzor Arukwe

Uzor Arukwe Birthdate: 6 August 1983

6 August 1983 Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Imo State, Nigeria

Imo State, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Abia State University, Nigeria

Abia State University, Nigeria Education: Economics degree, Arts degree, and masters in Business Administration

Celebrity Uzor Arukwe made his Nollywood debut in 2014 in Unspoken Truth but became famous for his role in the Sergeant Tutu film. His role as a private investigator in Code Wilo in 2019 also earned him more recognition.

15. Stan Nze

Full name: Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu

Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu Birthdate: 15 May 1989

15 May 1989 Age: 34 years (as of March 2024)

34 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria; Stella Damasus Arts Foundation

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria; Stella Damasus Arts Foundation Education: Computer Science degree

Computer Science degree Spouse: Blessing Jessica Obasi (2021 - present)

Blessing Jessica Obasi (2021 - present) Children: 1

Actor Stan Nze made his acting debut in a 2009 TV series, Private Sector. His first significant film role was a bipolar serial killer in a 2013 movie named Murder At Prime Suites. Stan's other top films are Just Not Married, Charge and Bail, and Aki and Pawpaw.

16. Daniel Etim Effiong

Full name: Daniel Etim Effiong

Daniel Etim Effiong Birthdate: 24 June 1988

24 June 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Jaji, Kaduna State, Nigeria Career: Actor and film director

Actor and film director Alma mater: Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nigeria; AFDA Film School, South Africa; University of Johannesburg, South Africa

Federal University of Technology, Minna, Nigeria; AFDA Film School, South Africa; University of Johannesburg, South Africa Education : Chemical Engineering degree and filmmaking, writing, & directing qualifications

: Chemical Engineering degree and filmmaking, writing, & directing qualifications Spouse: Toyosi Etim-Effiong (2017 - present)

Toyosi Etim-Effiong (2017 - present) Children: 3

Actor Daniel Effiong briefly worked as an engineer in the oil and gas industry, before venturing into films. After working as a content producer for NdaniTV, he directed his first film, Prey, in 2017, while his wife was the producer.

Effiong was featured alongside Kenyan actresses Sarah Hassan and Catherine Kamau Karanja in the 2019 comedy movie Plan B. He starred in many films and TV shows, Òlòtūré, Blood Sisters, Castle and Castle, and The Men’s Club.

Iconic Nigerian male actors

Artists who are considered top Nollywood actors dominated the industry by starring in high-grossing movies. Additionally, they often get nominated and win awards both locally and internationally. These are some of the most iconic Nigerian male actors:

17. Zubby Michael

Full name: Azubuike Michael Egwu

Azubuike Michael Egwu Birthdate: 1 February 1985

1 February 1985 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Yola, Nigeria

Yola, Nigeria Career: Actor and movie producer

Actor and movie producer Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria Education: Mass Communication degree

Michael's first movie was Missing Rib (also known as The Three Widows), where he played the lead role. His other famous movies include Pretty Liars, Passport, Tiger’s Tail, The Wildflower, and Ikemba.

On 25 November 2019, Zubby Michael was appointed Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano's special media adviser. He was also awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the City Radio 89.7 FM youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.

18. Somadima Adinma

Full name: Somadima Adinma

Somadima Adinma Birthdate: 8 May 1999

8 May 1999 Age: 24 years (as of March 2024)

24 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, fashionista, and social media personality

Actor, model, fashionista, and social media personality Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nigeria Education: Theatre Arts degree

Somadima is recognized for his roles in Trampled (2022), La Street (2020), and Speak the Word (2006). His other top films are Ordinary Fellows, Breath of Anger, and Forest of Promises. Somadima Adinma has over 23 acting credits in his career.

19. Timini Egbuson

Full name: Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson Birthdate: 10 June 1987

10 June 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Bayelsa, Nigeria

Bayelsa, Nigeria Career: Actor and film producer

Actor and film producer Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria

University of Lagos, Nigeria Education: Psychology degree

Timini is the younger brother of legendary Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande. Some of the 2022 movies he has appeared in include Hey You!, The Order of Things, and Dinner at My Place. Timini Egbuson's acting breakthrough year was 2021, starring in more than 10 movies.

20. Yul Edochie

Full name: Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie

Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie Birthdate: 7 January 1982

7 January 1982 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria Education: Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts

Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts Spouse: May Yul-Edochie (married in 2004)

May Yul-Edochie (married in 2004) Children: 5

Yul is one of the sons of a veteran Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie. His brother, Linc Edochie, cousin, Muna Obiekwe, and aunt, Rita Edochie, are also Nollywood actors.

Actor Yul Edochie was named after Russian actor Yul Brynner. He joined Nollywood in 2005, and his first film was The Exquires, but he gained a breakthrough in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the Wind Of Glory.

21. Bolanle Ninalowo

Full name: Bolanle Ninalowo

Bolanle Ninalowo Birthdate: 7 May 1980

7 May 1980 Age: 43 years (as of March 2024)

43 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ikorodu, Nigeria

Ikorodu, Nigeria Career: Actor and film producer

Actor and film producer Alma mater: DeVry University, Illinois, USA; Keller GraduateSchool of Management, Chicago, USA

DeVry University, Illinois, USA; Keller GraduateSchool of Management, Chicago, USA Education: Accounting degree and masters in Marketing

Accounting degree and masters in Marketing Spouse: Bunmi Ninalowo

Bunmi Ninalowo Children: 1

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo's first attempt into Nollywood was as a movie producer. He produced his first movie titled Rebirth but made his first mark in the industry when he starred in The Search (2012). Bolanle is successful in his career and has appeared in numerous movies, including Road To Yesterday (2015), Akpe: Return of the Beast (2019), and Alter Date (2019).

22. IK Ogbona

Full name: Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna Birthdate: 11 January 1984

11 January 1984 Age: 40 years (as of March 2024)

40 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Abia, Nigeria

Abia, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, director, and television personality

Actor, model, director, and television personality Alma mater: University of Jos, Nigeria; ISTM University, Togo

University of Jos, Nigeria; ISTM University, Togo Education: Sociology degree and Leadership and Development (doctorate (Honorary) degree)

Sociology degree and Leadership and Development (doctorate (Honorary) degree) Spouse: Sonia Morales (2015 - present)

Sonia Morales (2015 - present) Children: 1

Celebrity IK Ogbona's career kicked off after he auditioned for the Amstel Malta Box Office television show in 2005 and got picked. He has been a model for a long time, and some of his best films are Ghana Must Go (2016), Hire a Man (2017), Disguise (2018), Unroyal (2020), Soft Work (2020), Christmas in Miami (2021), and I am Nazzy (2022).

23. Ken Erics

Full name: Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh

Ekenedilichukwu Ugochukwu Eric Nwenweh Birthdate: 28 February 1985

28 February 1985 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Kano, Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria Career: Actor, writer, producer and occasional musician

Actor, writer, producer and occasional musician Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra, Nigeria

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra, Nigeria Education: Theatre Arts degree and masters in Theatre and Film studies

Theatre Arts degree and masters in Theatre and Film studies Spouse: Onyi Adada (2017 - present)

In 2001, Ken Erics got his first movie role while he was a first-year student at the university. He played a minor role as a medical doctor in the movie Holy Prostitute.

Ken went to additions after graduating from the university and bagged a few other cameo roles. Acting as Ugo in The Illiterate (2012) opened up more opportunities for him in Nollywood.

24. Michael Godson

Full name: Michael Godson Ifeanyichukwu

Michael Godson Ifeanyichukwu Birthdate: 10 October 1985

10 October 1985 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Kano, Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria Career: Actor and businessman

Actor and businessman Alma mater: University Of Jos, Nigeria

University Of Jos, Nigeria Education: Theatre and Film Arts degree

Theatre and Film Arts degree Children: 1

Actor Michael Godson was appointed youth ambassador by the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2015 and signed a deal with a Bollywood production team linked to Zee World in 2018. Some of his films are 7 Book Of Moses, Wave of Madness, The Prince and the Slave, Sword of Vengeance, My Mother's Wish, and Ultimate Sacrifice.

25. Joseph Benjamin

Full name: Joseph Benjamin

Joseph Benjamin Birthdate: 9 November 1976

9 November 1976 Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)

47 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, singer, voice-over artist, and television presenter

Actor, model, singer, voice-over artist, and television presenter Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria

University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nigeria Education: Computer Literacy diploma

Computer Literacy diploma Spouse: Odo (2004 - present)

Odo (2004 - present) Children: 5

Actor Joseph Benjamin relocated to the United States in 2016, where he currently resides. He appeared in the television program Tales by Moonlight on NTA at age 12 and made his movie debut in Crossroads (1995), where he starred alongside Ramsey Nouah and Sandra Achums.

26. Alexx Ekubo

Full name: Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke

Alex Ekubo-Okwaraeke Birthdate: 10 April 1986

10 April 1986 Age: 37 years (as of March 2024)

37 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Career: Actor and model

Actor and model Alma mater: University of Calabar, Nigeria; Calabar Polytechnic, Nigeria

University of Calabar, Nigeria; Calabar Polytechnic, Nigeria Education: LLB Law degree and Law diploma

The award-winning actor is known for appearing in Blood Covenant, Bitter Rain, and Devil in Agbada. He started acting in 2011 and has approximately 100 credits. What's more, Alex Ekubo was first runner-up at the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest.

27. Ramsey Nouah

Full name: Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Nouah Birthdate: 19 December 1970

19 December 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor and director

Actor and director Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria

University of Lagos, Nigeria Education: Mass Communications diploma

Mass Communications diploma Spouse: Emelia Philips-Nouah (2002 - present)

Emelia Philips-Nouah (2002 - present) Children: 3

Celebrity Ramsey Nouah is among Nollywood's best actors and recognizable faces, having starred in over 180 movies. He has bagged some coveted acting awards, including two-time Best Actor in a Leading Role in the African Movie Academy Award and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the Best of Nollywood Awards.

28. Desmond Elliot

Full name: Desmond Oluwashola Elliot

Desmond Oluwashola Elliot Birthdate: 4 February 1974

4 February 1974 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor, director, and politician

Actor, director, and politician Alma mater: Lagos State University, Nigeria

Lagos State University, Nigeria Education: Economics degree

Economics degree Spouse: Victoria Elliot (2003 - present)

Victoria Elliot (2003 - present) Children: 4

Desmond is a prominent actor in Nollywood with over 300 acting credits. He began acting in 2000 and is known for movies such as Miss Bamidele’s Girls (2022), Nobody’s Ex (2021), Sweet Melony (2020), and Four Wives and a Mistress (2019). Desmond Elliot was elected as a Lagos State House of Assembly lawmaker, Surulere Constituency, in the 11 April 2015 Nigerian General Elections.

29. Mike Ezuruonye

Full name: Mike Ezuruonye

Mike Ezuruonye Birthdate: 20 September 1982

20 September 1982 Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)

41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria; Estam University, Benin

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Nigeria; Estam University, Benin Education: Accounting degree and doctorate in Arts and Literature

Accounting degree and doctorate in Arts and Literature Spouse: Nkechi Nnorom (2010 - present)

Nkechi Nnorom (2010 - present) Children: 1

Star Mike Ezuruonye worked as a banker before becoming an actor. He has been featured in over 200 movies and TV shows since making his acting debut in 2004. Also, the actor won Nollywood Movie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2014) and the City People Award for Best Actor of the Year (2014).

30. Walter Anga

Full name: Walta Angapukotanka Kalada

Walta Angapukotanka Kalada Birthdate: 12 January 1978

12 January 1978 Age: 46 years (as of March 2024)

46 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Rivers, Nigeria

Rivers, Nigeria Career: Actor, model and TV personality

Actor, model and TV personality Alma mater: University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria

University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria Education: Theater Arts degree

Theater Arts degree Spouse: Esther Anga (2009 - present)

Esther Anga (2009 - present) Children: 2

Actor Walter Anga has starred in Mission Impossible, Heart of a Fighter, Extreme Measure, Deep Water, Dangerous Assassin, and many other films and TV series. Walter began acting skills after completing his university education. His first role was as a supporting character in Labista, which starred Ernest Asuzu, Emma Ehumadu, and Jerry Amilo. He took a break for two years before securing another role.

31. O.C. Ukeje

Full name: Okechukwu Ukeje

Okechukwu Ukeje Birthdate: 15 July 1981

15 July 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: Actor, model, and musician

Actor, model, and musician Alma mater: University of Lagos, Yaba, Nigeria

University of Lagos, Yaba, Nigeria Education: Marine Sciences degree

Marine Sciences degree Spouse: Senami Ibukun Oluwa Togonu-Bickersteth (2014 - present)

Actor O.C. Ukeje has over 40 acting credits and is recognized for appearing in Shades of Attraction (2021), Unbreakable (2019), and Shine Your Eyes (2020). In addition, he won the Nollywood Movie Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2013), the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Actor (2008), and the City People Movie Award for Best Actor of the Year (2016).

32. Uti Nwachukwu

Full name: Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu Birthdate: 3 August 1982

3 August 1982 Age: 41 years (as of March 2024)

41 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ndokwa, Aboh Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria

Ndokwa, Aboh Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria Career: Actor, fashion icon, and TV personality

Actor, fashion icon, and TV personality Alma mater: University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Nigeria; Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria

University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Nigeria; Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria Education: Computer Studies diploma and a Bachelor of Science degree

Star Uti Nwachukwu is also among the most handsome Nigerian male actors. He is known for starring in Blind Stranger, Love Is in the Hair, Breathless, and Don’t Cry for Me. He has been in the film industry since 2009 and has about 28 credits.

33. Nonso Diobi

Full name: Nonso Diobi

Nonso Diobi Birthdate: 17 July 1976

17 July 1976 Age: 47 years (as of March 2024)

47 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Career: Actor and film director

Actor and film director Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nigeria

University of Nigeria, Nigeria Education: Theatre Arts degree

Actor Nonso Diobi has been popular in most Nollywood movies since debuting via Border Line (2001), followed by Hatred. He has over 170 acting credits, and some of his notable appearances include My Wife’s Lover, Least Expected, and The Ghost Killer. The actor is a UN peace ambassador and a Teachers Without Borders ambassador.

34. Ali Nuhu

Full name: Ali Nuhu Mohammed

Ali Nuhu Mohammed Birthdate: 15 March 1974

15 March 1974 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria

Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria Career: Actor and film director

Actor and film director Alma mater: University of Jos, Nigeria; University of Southern California, USA

University of Jos, Nigeria; University of Southern California, USA Education: Art degree in Geography and Filming certifications

Art degree in Geography and Filming certifications Spouse: Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir (2003 - present)

Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir (2003 - present) Children: 2

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ali Nuhu in January 2024 to serve as the managing director of the Nigerian Film Corporation. Nuhu made his acting debut with the 1999 film Abin sirri ne. He has appeared in over 500 Nollywood and Kannywood films and earned numerous accolades.

Legendary Nigerian male actors

Some male actors have been in the Nigerian film industry for a long time and have become recognizable faces of Nollywood. Here are other veteran male Nigerian actors you will probably recognize:

35. Kenneth Okonkwo

Full name: Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo Birthdate: 6 November 1968

6 November 1968 Age: 55 years (as of March 2024)

55 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Nsukka, Nigeria

Nsukka, Nigeria Career: Actor, lawyer, and politician

Actor, lawyer, and politician Alma mater: University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Lagos, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School; Nigerian Bible School

University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Lagos, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School; Nigerian Bible School Education: Business Administration degree, masters in International Law and Diplomacy, and certificate in Theology

Business Administration degree, masters in International Law and Diplomacy, and certificate in Theology Spouse: Ifeoma Okonkwo (2007 - present), Ogechi Ezekiel (2000 - 2002)

Ifeoma Okonkwo (2007 - present), Ogechi Ezekiel (2000 - 2002) Children: 2

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo has been featured in more than 90 movies and TV shows. He starred in The British Expert (2019), Just in Case (2012), and Heart of a Widow (2011). He won the African Movie Academy Award for Special Recognition of Pillars of Nollywood in 2013.

36. Bob-Manuel Udokwu

Full name: Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udokwu

Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udokwu Birthdate: 18 April 1967

18 April 1967 Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)

56 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria

Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria Career: Actor, movie director, producer, and politician

Actor, movie director, producer, and politician Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; University of Lagos, Nigeria

University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; University of Lagos, Nigeria Education: Theatre Arts degree and masters in Political Science (International Relations)

Theatre Arts degree and masters in Political Science (International Relations) Spouse: Casandra Udokwu

Casandra Udokwu Children: 2

Actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has been in the Nigerian acting industry since 1992 and is recognized for movies such as Living Bondage, Black Maria, Beyond Dreams, and A Time to Love. He has approximately 134 acting credits.

37. Tony Umez

Full name: Tony Umez

Tony Umez Birthdate: 23 August 1964

23 August 1964 Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)

59 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria

Ogidi, Anambra State, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria

University of Lagos, Nigeria Education: English and International Law degree and masters in Diplomacy

English and International Law degree and masters in Diplomacy Spouse: Patsy Ogochukwu (1999 - present)

Patsy Ogochukwu (1999 - present) Children: 4

Tony acts English and Yoruba movies and has over 200 acting credits. He joined Nollywood but left after not getting paid for starring in two films. Tony Umez returned to the industry in 1997 and was featured in Died Wretched: Buried in N2.3m Casket, released in 1998. Tony's recent films include Lockdown (2021) and Wives & Mothers (2021).

38. Anayo Modestus

Full name: Anayo Modestus Onyekwere

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere Birthdate: 1 March 1962

1 March 1962 Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)

62 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mbaise, Nigeria

Mbaise, Nigeria Career: Actor and lawyer

Actor and lawyer Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Abuja, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School

University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Abuja, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School Education: Mass Communication diploma, Law diploma, Philosophy degree, master's degree in political sciences, and Law degree

Mass Communication diploma, Law diploma, Philosophy degree, master's degree in political sciences, and Law degree Spouse: Nneka Onyekwere (1999 - present)

Nneka Onyekwere (1999 - present) Children: 4

Nollywood legend Kanayo O. Kanayo has been acting in Nigeria since 1992 and has approximately 162 acting credits. He won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for starring in Family Battle.

39. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Full name: Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo Birthdate: 6 July 1961

6 July 1961 Age: 62 years (as of March 2024)

62 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Aladja, Nigeria

Aladja, Nigeria Career: Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist

Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist Alma mater: University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Benin, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School

University of Lagos, Nigeria; University of Benin, Nigeria; The Nigerian Law School Education: Theatre Arts degree, Law degree

Theatre Arts degree, Law degree Spouse: Jumobi Adegbesan (2000 - present), May Ellen Mofe-Damijo (divorced in 1996)

Jumobi Adegbesan (2000 - present), May Ellen Mofe-Damijo (divorced in 1996) Children: 5

Movie star Richard Mofe is popularly known for his acting roles in 10 Days in Sun City (2017), 30 Days in Atlanta (2014), and Three Wise Men (2017). He won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (2005) for his role in The Mayors (2004).

40. Pete Odochie

Full name: Chief Pete Edochie

Chief Pete Edochie Birthdate: 7 March 1947

7 March 1947 Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)

77 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria Career: Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist

Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, and former journalist Alma mater: School of Journalism and Television, England

School of Journalism and Television, England Spouse: Josephine Edochie

Josephine Edochie Children: 6

Pete got into radio broadcasting in 1967 at age 20 as a junior programs assistant, after which he was elevated to the director position. He started acting in 1997 in Things Fall Apart and quit his job at the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) shortly after.

Some of his other movies and TV shows are Terrible Sin (2001), Living with Death (2006), and Unroyal (2020). In September 2017, Pete Edochie endorsed the Wikimedia movement in Nigeria, which aimed to increase awareness and use of Wikipedia among the older generations.

41. Olu Jacobs

Full name: Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs Birthdate: 11 July 1942

11 July 1942 Age: 81 years (as of March 2024)

81 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Abeokuta, Nigeria Career: Actor and film executive

Actor and film executive Alma mater: Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, England

Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, England Spouse: Joke Silva (1989 - present)

Joke Silva (1989 - present) Children: 3

With over 40 years of acting experience, Olu Jacobs is among older Nigerian male actors considered godfathers in Nollywood. He has inspired and paved a successful path for many artists who joined the industry after him. The actor is also seen as a bridge between the old and new breed of actors.

42. Clem Ohameze

Full name: Clem Ohameze

Clem Ohameze Birthdate: 27 June 1965

27 June 1965 Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)

58 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Institute of Management Technology, Nigeria; University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; Buckingham University, London, England

Institute of Management Technology, Nigeria; University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria; Buckingham University, London, England Education: Mass Communication diploma, Sociology and Anthropology degree, and masters in Preventive and Social Medicine

Mass Communication diploma, Sociology and Anthropology degree, and masters in Preventive and Social Medicine Spouse: Chinwe Esther Ohamenze

Chinwe Esther Ohamenze Children: 2

Legend Clem Ohameze has acted in over 500 movies in his two-decade career spanning 1995 and is set to feature in many films. He briefly stopped acting between 2006 and 2010 to pursue other interests, including politics.

Funny Nigerian male actors

Another entertaining aspect of Nigerian movies is the humor they have. Below are Nollywood male actors who have mastered the art of comedy in acting and captivated many by just being funny:

43. Chinedu Ikedieze

Full name: Chinedu Ikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze Birthdate: 12 December 1977

12 December 1977 Age: 46 years (as of March 2024)

46 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Amaeke, Nigeria

Amaeke, Nigeria Career: Actor and entrepreneur

Actor and entrepreneur Alma mater: Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA

Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA Education: Theatre Arts higher diploma and a Mass Communication degree

Theatre Arts higher diploma and a Mass Communication degree Spouse: Nneoma Ikedieze (2011 - present)

Actor Chinedu Ikedieze is often referred to as Aki, a role he played alongside Osita Iheme in the 2002 film Aki na Ukwa and its sequels. He has featured in over 150 films in over 20 years. Some of his movies are, I think Twice (2005), Final World Cup (2005), The Ghost and the Tout Too (2021).

44. Osita Iheme

Full name: Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme Birthdate: 20 February 1982

20 February 1982 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Mbatoli, Nigeria

Mbatoli, Nigeria Career: Actor, producer and author

Actor, producer and author Alma mater: Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA

Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu (IMT), Nigeria; New York Film Academy, USA Education: MBA degree

Movie star Osita Iheme is best recognized for his debut movie Aki na Ukwa in 2002, portraying Popo/Pawpaw. After completing his studies at IMT, he wanted to be a lawyer but pursued acting in 1998. He has acted in numerous Nigerian comedy movies, including The Tom & Jerry (2003), Not by Height (2004), and Christmas in Miami (2021).

45. Nkem Owoh

Full name: Nkem Owoh

Nkem Owoh Birthdate: 7 February 1958

7 February 1958 Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)

66 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Udi, Nigeria

Udi, Nigeria Career: Actor and comedian

Actor and comedian Alma mater: University of Ibadan, Nigeria

University of Ibadan, Nigeria Education: Engineering degree

Engineering degree Spouse: Ngozi Nkem Owoh (1998 - present)

Nkem is one of the funniest Nigerian actors of all time. He is popularly known as Osuafia or Nwabuoku and has been featured in numerous comedy movies and TV series since his acting debut in Things Fall Apart (1987). His other popular movies are Stronger Than Pain (2007), God Calling (2018), and Johnbull & Rosekate (2007).

46. Victor Osuagwu

Full name: Victor Ifeanyichukwu Osuagwu

Victor Ifeanyichukwu Osuagwu Birthdate: January 1966

January 1966 Age: 58 years (as of March 2024)

58 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Imo, Nigeria

Imo, Nigeria Career: Actor, movie producer, and TV personality

Actor, movie producer, and TV personality Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria

University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Education: Theatre Arts degree

Theatre Arts degree Spouse: Roseline Nchelem (2002 - present)

Comedian Victor Osuagwu has been acting for at least two decades. He is a popular character in several Nigerian movies and is known for playing funny roles. Some of his notable films are No Shaking, My Only Love, Tears from Holland, and Bird Flu. The actor turned 55 in January 2021, which makes him age 58 as of March 2024.

47. Chiwetalu Agu

Full name: Chiwetalu Agu

Chiwetalu Agu Birthdate: 1956

1956 Age: 67/68 years (as of March 2024)

67/68 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Career: Actor

Actor Alma mater: Munchen College, Germany

Munchen College, Germany Education: Dramatic Arts degree

Dramatic Arts degree Spouse: Nkechi Agu

Nkechi Agu Children: 5

Th legendary Chiwetalu Agu has been featured in approximately 190 movies and TV series, most of which he has played funny characters. He first hit the screen in 1996, and some of his movie credits include Dear Affy (2020), 5G Network (2020), The Cleanser (2021), and Ikemba (2022).

48. Francis Odega

Full name: Francis Odega

Francis Odega Birthdate: 1970

1970 Age: 53/54 years (as of March 2024)

53/54 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Aniocha North, Nigeria

Aniocha North, Nigeria Career: Actor and comedian

Actor and comedian Alma mater: Ambrose Alli University, Nigeria

Ambrose Alli University, Nigeria Education: Economics degree

Economics degree Spouse: Chibuzor Ogega (2006 - present)

Chibuzor Ogega (2006 - present) Children: 5

Actor Francis Odega has been a popular face in Nigerian comedy movies since he began acting in 1996. Odega has approximately 47 acting credits and is known for his roles in How You Wan Die (2021), Sade Takes Lagos (2019), Baby Police, and London Fever (2017).

49. Ime Bishop

Full name: Ime Bishop Umoh

Ime Bishop Umoh Birthdate: 15 July 1981

15 July 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Nsit Ibom, Nigeria

Nsit Ibom, Nigeria Career: Actor and comedian

Actor and comedian Alma mater: University of Uyo, Nigeria

University of Uyo, Nigeria Education: Philosophy degree

Philosophy degree Spouse: Idara Bishop (2013 - present)

Idara Bishop (2013 - present) Children: 2

Actor Umoh Ime is usually the funniest character in most Nigerian movies he starrs in. Fans often call him Okon Lagos. He has starred in Midnight Whisper (2012), The Only Wise Man (2014), and Caught in the Act (2014). The famous personality has 40 acting credits.

50. Charles Inojie

Full name: Charles Inojie

Charles Inojie Birthdate: 4 December 1970

4 December 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Birthplace: Edo, Nigeria

Edo, Nigeria Career: Actor, comedian, movie director, and producer

Actor, comedian, movie director, and producer Alma mater: University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria Education: Dramatic Arts degree

Dramatic Arts degree Spouse: Obehi Obhiseh (2012 - present)

Obehi Obhiseh (2012 - present) Children: 2

Charles wanted to be a lawyer but changed his mind when he attended Bode Osoyin's Writer's Resort, where he got a certificate course in dramatic arts. After graduating from university, he relocated to Lagos State and became the assistant director at Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen's production company. Some of the films Charles Inojie has starred in are Corporate Maid, Husband My Foot, Desperate Search, Holy Man, I Need a Husband, and Onitemi.

Which Nigerian male actors died?

Ten famous Nigerian male actors who died between 2022 and 2024 are:

Gbenga Richard (2022)

David Osagie (2022)

Don Brymo (2023)

Saint Obi (2023)

Femi Ogunrombi (2023)

Murphy Afolabi (2023)

Chris Mba (2023)

Ikesima Brown (2023)

Chikezie Uwazie (2023)

John Okafor (2024)

Which Nollywood actor died in 2024?

Nollywood has lost actors Deji Aderemi, Mr. Ibu, Sisi Quadri, and actress Ethel Ekpe in 2024.

Which older Nigerian male actors are still acting?

Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nkem Owoh, and Chiwetalu Agu are among the many Nigerian male actors over age 60 who are still acting.

Who are the young male Nigerian actors?

Maurice Sam, Chidi Dike, Ray Emodi, Somadima Adinma, and Clinton Joshua Ezewele are among the trending male Nigerian actors under 35. Somadima Adinma and Clinton Joshua Ezewele are in their 20s, while the others are in their early 30s.

Who are the small actors in Nigeria?

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze are the most famous Nigerian actors with small stature. The Dwarfs Association of Nigeria (DAN) has over 30 members, and they sell their films on the streets of Nigeria.

Which Nigerian male actors have bleached their skin?

Benson Okonkwo and Jerry Amilo are among Nigerian male actors who bleached their skin. Fans have accused them of appearing lighter than usual and concluded that they bleached themselves or are using filters.

Who is the Nollywood actor who turned albino?

Photos of Jerry Amilo's sudden transformation in complexion went viral in 2023. His new look, gold-dyed hair, and very light skin got many talking. Some accused him of bleaching, while others suggested he might have used a filter.

Most Nigerian male actors have bachelor's and master's degrees in different disciplines of knowledge, including theatre arts, film production, accounts, law, engineering, psychology, and computer science. Some dropped careers in Nigeria and abroad to become actors, while others ventured into other careers after being actors for years.

