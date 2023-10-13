33 famous blond actors making waves in Hollywood and beyond

The entertainment industry has united actors from all over the world. They come from different ethnic backgrounds, each with a unique style and appearance. As having fair hair is quite unusual, blond actors manage to capture attention with their unique looks. Here are some of the most popular light-haired actors.

Famous blond actors (from L-R) Paul Bettany, William Levy and Brad Pitt. Photo: Lorenzo Palizzolo, John Parra, Stephane Cardinale via Getty (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Famous blond actors have gained fame for their appearance and talents in various roles they have portrayed. What makes any actor unique is their talent, dedication, and ability to connect with audiences.

33 famous blond actors today

Blond actors come from diverse backgrounds and bring a wide range of skills and experiences to their craft. These are some of the most popular blonde actors in Hollywood.

1. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Hemsworth is among the most famous blond actors in Australia. He rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away. He has also appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok and In the Heart of the Sea.

2. Heath Ledger

Actor Heath Ledger during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Carlo Allegri

Source: Getty Images

Heath Ledger was a well-known actor with blonde hair. He was known for his parts in Brokeback Mountain and The Dark Knight. Ledger was also an "obsessive" photographer, shooting still photos and then sketching over them with paint, markers, or nail polish. Heath Ledger passed away in 2008 at the age of 28.

3. Ross Lynch

Ross Lynch of The Driver Era performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Photo: Mark Horton

Source: Getty Images

Ross is an American actor, singer, and musician. He rose to fame for his debut role as Austin Moon on Disney Channel's Austin & Ally. He has also appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Status Update and My Friend Dahmer. Lynch is a guitarist who also plays piano, percussion, and bass. He has performed for The Rage Boyz Crew, a group formed by a Southern California dance business.

4. Jude Law

British actor Jude Law at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Photocall of the film Firebrand. Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani

Source: Getty Images

Law has received multiple awards and nominations, including a BAFTA, ShoWest, and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Jude began acting in 1988 in the TV movie The Ragged Child. Some of his latest roles are Henry in Firebrand and Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy. He is also the executive producer of an upcoming TV mini-series, Black Rabbit.

5. Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Kevin McKidd is a Scottish actor best known for his roles in TV series like Grey's Anatomy, where he played Dr. Owen Hunt. He also played Poseidon in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Tommy in Trainspotting.

6. Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Cole is known for his role as Cody Martin on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck. Cole has a twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, who is also an actor.

7. Kyle Lowder

Actor Kyle Lowder attends the premiere of "Winterthorne" at The Renberg Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Lowder started acting in the soap opera Days of Our Lives. He also portrayed the role of Rick Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful, Steven Madden in The GodfatherBuck and Tony Turner in The Ravine. In 2023, Lowder announced he would be the new morning co-anchor for CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, Nevada.

8. Aaron Eckhart

Actor Aaron Eckhart arrives at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Born in Cupertino, California, Aaron Eckhart moved to the United Kingdom at an early age. He began his acting career by performing in school plays. Eckhart gained popularity in the 2000s and starred in Erin Brockovich, Paycheck, Rabbit Hole, Battle: Los Angeles, Olympus Has Fallen, and Line Of Duty.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Laurent Koffel

Source: Getty Images

Leonard DiCaprio is an American movie actor, producer, philanthropist, and environmental conservative. He played Romeo Montague in Romeo and Juliet. His other famous roles include in films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Don't Look Up and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

10. Philip Seymour Hoffman

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman attends "The Master" Premiere during The 69th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema in Venice, Italy. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Philip Seymour Hoffman was a well-known American actor and theatre personality. In a 2022 readers' poll, Empire magazine named him one of the 50 best actors of all time. Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away at the age of 46.

11. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Ryan started out as a child actor on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club. He is also a singer and one half of the duo Dead Man's Bones. Ryan is a philanthropist who supports various social causes. He has worked with PETA, volunteered in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina, and visited Uganda and eastern Congo.

12. Lucas Till

Lucas Till attends the "Un Fils Du Sud" red carpet during the 47th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Photo: Francois G. Durand

Source: Getty Images

Lucas Till is an American actor who gained widespread recognition for portraying Angus MacGyver in the television series MacGyver. He has also starred as Bob Zellner in the biographical drama Son of the South. Lucas is a five-time Teen Choice Award nominee. He has produced All Superheroes Must Die, Wet and Reckless and My Eleventh.

13. Alexander Ludwig

Actor Alexander Ludwig attends "Heels" season finale Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Ludwig is a Canadian actor who started work as a child actor. He gained fame when he starred as Cato in The Hunger Games. He has also appeared in A Little Thing Called Murder, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant and Vikings. Ludwig is also a talented country music singer.

14. Austin Butler

Austin Butler attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Austin Butler is best known for portraying Elvis Presley in the musical biopic Elvis. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. His other acting credits include Benny in The Bikeriders, Tex Watson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jack in The Dead Don't Die.

15. Scott Caan

Scott Caan is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Scott Caan is the son of actor James Caan and Sheila Marie Ryan, an actress and former model. Caan has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His acting credits include series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

16. Rutger Hauer

Actor Rutger Hauer attends the "Il Villaggio Di Cartone" photocall at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Rutger was a blond, blue-eyed, tall and handsome Dutch actor. He was known for playing everyone, from romantic leads to action heroes to sinister villains. Hauer died on 19 July 2019 at his home in Beetsterzwaag at the age of 75.

17. Jacob Young

Jacob Young in a scene that airs on the ABC Television Network. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Young is an American actor and producer. He is best known for his roles as Rick Forrester in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. He has also appeared in The Girl Next Door, A Dog & Pony Show and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

18. Nico Greetham

Nico Greetham speaks onstage during The 2022 GLSEN Respect Awards at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Nico is among the famous blond actors under 30 and is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. Nico has appeared in American Horror Story, The Ballad of Tita and the Machines, American Horror Stories and Love, Victor.

19. Tom Felton

Tom Felton is seen on stage during the press preview for Danny Robins' hit play '2:22 A Ghost Story' at The Criterion Theatre in London, England. Photo: Nicky J Sims

Source: Getty Images

Felton began appearing in commercials and made his screen debut as Peagreen Clock in The Borrowers. He has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise, Message from the King, A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and A Tale of Two Mindsets.

20. Ben Foster

Actor Ben Foster on stage during The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences official academy screening of "Leave No Trace" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Ben Foster is an American actor who has established himself as a highly respected actor in the industry. His notable films include The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, X-Men: The Last Stand, Hell or High Water and The Survivor.

21. Kellan Lutz

Pictured Kellan Lutz as Special Agent Kenny Crosby. Photo: Michael Parmelee

Source: Getty Images

Kellan is an American actor and model. He has six brothers and a sister and is of German and smaller amounts of English, Swedish, and Dutch descent. He is best known for playing Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series. Some of his recent roles are in films such as Come Out Fighting and What Remains.

22. Travis Fimmel

Travis Fimmel attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Travis Fimmel is an Australian model and actor. He was the only model in the world to be signed by Calvin Klein himself to model exclusively for the brand. He has appeared in Here Are the Young Men, Fool's Paradise and Vikings.

23. Matt Barr

Actor Matt Barr visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Matt Barr is one of the famous actors with blond hair. He has been interested in acting since his school days and has participated in various plays and theatre. He has worked on several movies, including Levelland, Protecting the King, Seven Below and The Layover.

24. Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren attends the 8th annual Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Dolph Lundgren is a Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist who gained huge prominence after he acted as Gunner Jensen in Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables. He has also been featured in Red Scorpion, Men of War, The Defender, Missionary Man and Wanted Man.

25. William Levy

Actor William Levy attends the "Montecristo" Premiere presented by Movistar+ at Cine Capitol in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Source: UGC

William Levy is one of the tall blond actors regarded as the industry's most handsome actors. He is also a former model. His maternal grandfather was Jewish. Levy is also a philanthropist and donates his time fixing houses for Mexico's low-income families.

26. Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner attends the Pre-Grammy and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Kevin is an American actor, producer and film director. He is also a philanthropist who serves on an honorary board for the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. Costner has co-authored The Explorer's Guild: A Passage to Shambhala. He also has a chapter giving advice in Tim Ferriss' book Tools of Titans.

27. Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Ro. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Alex is one of the famous blond male actors with a successful acting career and is renowned for portraying Nick in The Strange Ones and Dwight Tufford in The Infernal Machine. Pettyfer has been seen as a model in several advertising campaigns for Burberry. He has also done advertisements for some yoghurt brands.

28. Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe sitting on a couch. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe is an actor and film producer. He became prominent in the late 1990s with starring roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. Phillippe's hair changed from blond to dark blond and brown with age. He earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do in his youth.

29. Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen attends the photocall for the new Disney+ limited series "Obi Wan Kenobi" at the Corinthia Hotel in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Christensen is a Canadian actor known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. He began his career on Canadian television at the age of 13. He has since appeared in numerous films and TV series such as Life as a House, American Heist, Ahsoka, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

30. Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany poses at a photo call for the new Manhattan Theatre Club play "The Collaboration" at The Manhattan Theatre Club Rehearsal Studios in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Bettany first gained popularity for appearing in the film Gangster No. 1 in 2000. He has also appeared in A Very British Scandal, What If...? and WandaVision. He is a close friend of actor Johnny Depp.

31. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Owen is one of the most iconic actors of his generation, with his memorable features and recognisable voice. He is known for his roles in Marley & Me, Zoolander and Wedding Crashers. One of his most recent projects is the TV show Loki, where he plays Mobius.

32. Christopher Egan

Chris Egan attending a ComicCon panel. Photo: Evans Vestal Ward

Source: Getty Images

Christopher is an Australian actor. He began his career in the TV series Home and Away as Nick Smith. He has also appeared in Dominion, The Prince, Beauty and the Beast: A Dark Tale and Letters to Juliet.

33. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt filming for a Formula One movie during the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Sunday. Photo: Tim Goode

Source: Getty Images

Brad Pitt is an American actor and film producer. He is the recipient of various accolades, including Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Brad first gained recognition playing a hitchhiking cowboy in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise. His other acting roles include The Lost City, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Blond actors have become famous for their diverse roles. They have appeared in numerous films and TV series. They have each had a successful career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best black female singers of all time you should know about. Many singers have stood out in the music industry, including black female singers who have performed excellently over the years.

Their songs are timeless, and they have received numerous accolades for their singing talents. They have made immense contributions to the music industry's development.

Source: Legit.ng