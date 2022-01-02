Flyysoulja’s biography: age, real name, parents, girlfriend

Flyysoulja is a young rapper and social media personality. He is a member of the duo group known as the Island Boys, a musical group comprising of him and his twin brother Kodiyakredd. The twin brothers are known for their heavily tattooed bodies, flamboyant lifestyle, and unique hairstyles.

Flyysoulja posing for a picture by the poolside. Photo: @flyysoulja

Source: Instagram

Who is Flyysoulja? He is an American rapper and social media celebrity who has presented himself to the world as a bad boy. Many people recognise him from his TikTok videos, which often feature his twin brother. Read on to know more about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Alex Venegas

Alex Venegas Nickname: Flyysoulja

Flyysoulja Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16th July 2001

16th July 2001 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America

West Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilogrammes: 73

73 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Sibling: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Toxiicfaiiry

Toxiicfaiiry Children: 1

1 Profession: Rapper and social media personality

Rapper and social media personality Instagram: @flyysoulja

@flyysoulja TikTok: @flyysouljah

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Flyysoulja's bio

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd are twin brothers who have attracted plenty of online attention. The rapper and his brother were born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America, and his nationality is American.

Flyysoulja's race is Hispanic. In one of his videos, he called his mother to clarify his ethnicity. The mother confirmed his ethnicity and said she and the rapper's father are originally from Cuba.

Flyysoulja sitting on a staircase. Photo: @flyysoulja

Source: Instagram

What is Flyysoulja's age?

The rapper and social media personality is 20 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16th July 2001, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Who are Flyysoulja's parents?

The rapper is yet to disclose the names of his parents. However, he has revealed that they come from Cuba.

His mother raised the twins singlehandedly because their father passed away when they were four years old. He died from a heart attack.

Childhood years

The social media personality has admitted that he and his twin brother had a rough childhood. Their mother only had enough money for bills, so they did not get luxuries. However, she did her best to educate them.

Unfortunately, the boys were too problematic, and they often got into trouble. They were involved in assaults and robberies and consequently detained in juvenile jails. The boys have now stopped their criminal ways and are now focussing on their music and online content creation.

How did Flyysoulja get rich?

The rapper rose to fame and riches through his music and online content creation. His unique look that features unique hair and numerous tattoos attracted people's attention. In 2020, he released his first song titled Murda One.

He usually works on his music together with his twin, Kodiyakredd. The two released a song titled I’m an Island Boy, which propelled them to fame. Following its success, they built an online presence from the publicity they got.

Today, the rapper and his brother make money from their significant following on TikTok and Instagram. Alex has over 5 million followers on TikTok and over one million followers on Instagram.

He also earns money on YouTube. He has a collaborative channel with his brother known as Big Bag Ent with about 106k subscribers. The twins upload their music videos on the channel.

Besides that, he makes some cash by selling Cameo shoutouts together with his brother. He charges £165 or $190 for personal video requests. Business bookings on this platform go for £450 or $600. The twins also sell branded merchandise, including hoodies, T-shirts, and vests.

Flyysoulja's net worth

While it is indisputable that the rapper and his brother have made a lot of money from their music and online content creation careers, there is no official communication about his net worth.

Flyysoulja with his girlfriend. Photo: @flyysoulja

Source: Instagram

Who is Flyysoulja's girlfriend?

The Island Boy co-founder is in a relationship with Toxiicfaiiry. The couple has one daughter together. The rapper sometimes features his daughter and baby mama on his TikTok videos.

Height and weight

The rapper and social media influencer is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 161 pounds or 73 kilograms.

He is a fitness enthusiast, so he has quite a lean body. His hair is blond, and his eyes are light brown.

Flyysoulja is a rapper, social media celebrity, and influencer. He and his twin brother, Franky Venegas, alias Kodiyakredd, are known as the Island Boys, and they usually work together.

READ ALSO: Nazanin Kavari’s biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Nazanin Kavari's biography. Kavari is a YouTube celebrity who started her career when she was 14 years old. At the time, her content primarily focused on beauty and fashion.

Nazanin is married to Kwamel Wade, alias Mel the DJ, and the lovebirds are blessed with a son named Kavon. Since getting married, the scope of her online content has broadened, and she now includes cooking videos, motherhood, and day-in-the-life vlogs.

Source: Legit.ng