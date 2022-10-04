Meet Yul Edochie’s family: wives, children, parents, siblings

Yul Edochie is a famous Nigerian actor, director, and writer. He gained recognition following his performance in the 2007 movie Wind of Glory, where he acted as Emeka. He has also starred in several other films and television shows, including Native Girl (2018) and Broken Chakkels (2017). What else do you know about Yul Edochie's family?

Yul made his acting debut in 2006 in the film The Wolves, where he played Dan. He is also well-known as the last child of legendary actor Pete Edochie, a pioneer in the Nollywood industry.

Meet Yul Edochie's family

The Nigerian actor was born on 7 January 1982 as Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie. He was named after the Russian actor Yul Brynner. The actor got married at the age of 22. Below is everything you need to know about his parents, siblings, wife, and children.

Yul Edochie's parents

The actor was born in Lagos, Nigeria. His parents are Pete Edochie and Josephine. His father, Pete, was born on 7 March 1947 in Enugu State, Nigeria. This makes him 75 years old as of 2022.

He is commonly considered one of Africa's most gifted actors, having received an Africa Magic Industry Merit Award and an Africa Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to acting, Pete Edochie is a successful TV show host, entrepreneur, film producer, and director. He rose to prominence in the 1980s after playing Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart. He has appeared in over a hundred Nollywood films and TV shows since then, often playing the role of a father or king.

The actor attended primary school in Enugu State before enrolling in a secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna State. He currently resides in Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Not much is known about Yul Edochie's mother, as she prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

Who are Yul Edochie's siblings?

Yul grew up with his five siblings' four brothers and one sister. Yul Edochie's siblings are Leo, Uche, Linc, Gene, and a sister called Eva. Below is more about them.

Leo Edochie

His first brother Leo was born on 26 April 1969. As of 2022, he is 53 years old. Leo is an electrical, mechanical, and HVAC expert currently working as the CEO of Solotone Global Ventures Limited. He is married to Theodora Leo, and together the couple has kids.

Uche Edochie

His second-born brother Uche was born on 27 January 1975 in Anambra State, Nigeria. As of 2022, Uche is 47 years. Uche works as a professional painter, entrepreneur, and interior designer. He is married to Nkechi Nwosu-Igbo, and the couple is blessed with three children, Zara, Enya, and West.

Lincoln Edochie

His third-born brother Lincoln was born on 10 May 1977. As of 2022, Lincoln is 45 years old. He attended Federal Government College, Wukari, between 1990 to 1994 and later graduated from Imo State University with a bachelor's degree in Fine and Applied Arts.

He currently works as an actor, scriptwriter, producer, and entrepreneur. Some of his acting credits include The Principalities, Victim, Family Regardless, Ghost Lovers, The Manipulator, Royal Revenge, The Graduates, Royal Love, The Millions Men, and Scratched.

Concerning his personal life, the Nigerian actor is married to Amaka Paula, and the couple has two children, Janinah and Giovanni. The couple owns and operates an educational institution in Abuja called ABH Academy.

Gene Edochie

Gene Edochie, his fourth-born brother, is a photographer, interior designer, and entrepreneur. He celebrates his birthday on 28 August. Gene is the founder and managing director of the interior design firm Space Calibre Limited.

Gene earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also earned a master's degree in architecture. He is currently married and with kids.

Eva Edochie

Not much is known about his sister Eva. She received her bachelor's degree from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

Who is Yul Edochie's first wife?

His first wife is called May Yul-Edochie. She is an entrepreneur, brand ambassador and influencer. May is the founder of DKK Investment Company. May was born on 16 September 1983 in Anambra, Nigeria. As of 2022, May's age is 39 years.

May attended the University of Port Harcourt. Concerning her relationship, May and Yul Edochie got married in 2004, and their marriage is blessed with four children, three boys and one girl.

Yul Edochie's children with May are Kambi, Dani, Karl, and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul-Edochie.

Who is Yul Edochie's new wife?

Yul publicly introduced his second wife, Judy Austin Muoghalu, on 27 April 2022. Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is a Nigerian actress, producer, social media personality, brand influencer, and CEO of Judyaustin boutique from Anambra state.

Judy was born in Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, on 31 December 1991. The actress is 30 years old as of October 2022. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are parents to one son, Star Dike Munachimso. Their baby was born on 21 November 2021.

FAQs

Who is Yul Edochie? He is a popular Nigerian actor, writer, and director. He became well-known due to his role in the 2007 movie Wind of Glory. When is Yul Edochie's birthday? He was born on 7 January 1982 in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Yul Edochie's daughter's name? The Nigerian actor has one daughter called Victory Zane Chukwubuike. Where is Yul Edochie's current resident? He and his family are currently living in Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Yul Edochie's mother? His mother is called Josephine Edochie. What does May do for a living? Yul Edochie's wife is an entrepreneur. She is the founder of DKK Investment Company. Is Yul Edochie rich? He is a Nigerian actor and director with a net worth of $2 million.

Yul Edochie's family is growing by the day. The actor has two wives and five children. Yul is a successful Nigerian actor and director. He boasts 70 acting credits, six credits as a director, two as a writer, and one as an Art director under his name. He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

