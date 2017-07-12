Global site navigation

Ramsey Nouah's biography: age, parents, wife, children, movies
Сelebrity biographies

by  Vivian Mutsoli Cyprine Apindi

Ramsey Nouah is one of the most celebrated actors in Africa and beyond. He played a significant role in the success of Nollywood films and shows and is among the pioneers in the industry. His appearance in multiple productions has made him a household name across the continent.

where is ramsey nouah from
The actor attends the '76' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festiva at Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: @Juanito Aguil/WireImag
Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has produced some of the top actors in Africa. Among them is Ramsey Nouah, an actor with impeccable acting skills. He has starred in numerous television and film productions since the early 1990s.

Profile summary

Full nameRamsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr.
GenderMale
Date of birth19th December 1970
Age 51 years (as of 2022)
Place of birthLagos, Nigeria
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityLebanon-Israeli-Yoruba
Zodiac signSagittarius
Religion Christianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5’ 11”
Height in centimetres 180
Weight in pounds159
Weight in kilograms72
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
Marital statusMarried
SpouseEmelia Philips-Nouah
Children3
MotherMargaret Afolabi
Alma materAtara Primary School, Community Grammar School, and University of Lagos
ProfessionActor, producer, and director
Ramsey Nouah's Instagram @ramseynouah

The biography of Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr. is a household name in Nollywood and the African television and film scene. He is one of the pioneers of the Nollywood industry. Besides acting, he is a director and producer.

How old is Ramsey Nouah?

Ramsey Nouah's age is 51 years as of 2022. He was born on 19th December 1970, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Ramsey Nouah from?

The actor is from Lagos, Nigeria. He was born in Lagos and resides in the same city with his family.

Which country is Ramsey Nouah from?

The actor's home country is Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born and raised in Lagos State.

Who are Ramsey Nouah's parents?

Details of Ramsey Nouah's mother and father are scarce. Even so, it is known that his mother's name is Margaret Afolabi. Afolabi, a woman from Owo, Ondo State, raised the actor as a single parent.

Where is Ramsey Nouah's father from?

The actor's father is from Israel. His name is Ramsey Nouah Sr., and the actor does not have a relationship with him. Ramsey Nouah's parents did not live together in a traditional family setup.

What tribe is Ramsey Nouah?

The actor's tribe is a blend of Lebanon-Israeli and Yoruba. His father is of Lebanon-Israeli descent, while his mother is from the Yoruba community.

Educational background

The actor went to Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School. He then joined the University of Lagos, pursuing a diploma programme in Mass Communications.

Career

Ramsey Nouah's biography indicates that he began his career in his early 20s when he was looking for money to sit his school examinations. He auditioned for a role in Fortunes, an upcoming Nigerian soap opera. He was cast as Jeff.

His excellent portrayal of the role of Jeff made producers and directors spot his talent. As a result, he was cast in various other roles. He made his major screen movie debut in 1996.

Today, he has over 80 acting credits and is one of the sought-after actors in Nollywood. Some of his most recent roles are listed below.

Title Year Role
Stripped2013Zak
Unguarded2014Elvin
30 Days in Atlanta2014Richard
Tempting Fate2015Ugo
Thy Will Be Done2015Pius
The Grave Dust2015Johnson Okwuozo
Gbomo Gbomo Express2015Austin Mba
Elephant in the Room2016Benjamin Bangura
'762016Captain Dewa
Body Language2017Nick Yahaya
Naomi's Dilemma2017Segun
My Wife and I2017Toyosi Akinyele
Deranged2017Benny Essiam
The Accidental Spy2017Manny
Lagos Landing2018Bayo
Busted Life2018Uzor
Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons2018Ayo Alesinloye
Power of 12018Edafe
Levi2019Levi
The Millions2019Bem
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free2019Richard Williams
Merry Men 22019Ayo Alesinloye
The Fisherman's Diary2020Anang Joe
RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story2020Richard Williams
Nneka the Pretty Serpent2020Richard Williams
Slay2021Richard
Ikemba2022-
Blood Sisters2022Uncle B
Behind Gates2022TBA

Producer and director credits

Besides acting, Ramsey is also a producer and director. His credits are listed below.

Title Year Role
Elephant in the Room 2016Executive producer
Crazy People2018Co-producer
Living in Bondage: Breaking Free2019Director
RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story2020Director and co-producer
Nneka the Pretty Serpent 2020Co-producer

The actor's love for Nollywood made him start Ramseyfilms, a movie production company. His company has released several movies.

What is Ramsey Nouah's net worth?

While it is apparent the actor rakes a considerable amount of money from his career as an actor, producer, and director, there is no official communication about his net worth. His monthly and annual incomes remain hidden from the public.

Who is Ramsey Nouah's wife?

The actor's wife is Emelia Philips-Nouah. Emelia keeps a low profile and seldom appears in front of the cameras.

The couple has three children; two sons and a daughter. The boys' names are Quincy and Joshua, while the daughter is Desiree.

Is Ramsey Nouah dead or alive?

A while back, news of the actor's death spread online. It was alleged that he lost his life through internal bleeding.

It was claimed that he had fallen from a building whilst trying a stunt on a movie set in Kumasi, Ghana and that he complained of acute waist pains before kicking the bucket. The actor took to Instagram to debunk the rumours. He confirmed he is still alive and active in the film industry.

How tall is Ramsey Nouah?

The actor is 5’ 11” or 180 centimetres tall and weighs about 159 pounds or 72 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

  • In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award at the African Movie Academy Awards for his work in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.
  • He was an aspiring musician before a friend pushed him to try acting.
  • His definition of success is having peace of mind.

Ramsey Nouah is an award-winning Nigerian actor, producer, and director. He has been in the Nollywood scene for over two decades.

