Ramsey Nouah's biography: age, parents, wife, children, movies

Ramsey Nouah is one of the most celebrated actors in Africa and beyond. He played a significant role in the success of Nollywood films and shows and is among the pioneers in the industry. His appearance in multiple productions has made him a household name across the continent.

The actor attends the '76' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festiva at Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: @Juanito Aguil/WireImag

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has produced some of the top actors in Africa. Among them is Ramsey Nouah, an actor with impeccable acting skills. He has starred in numerous television and film productions since the early 1990s.

Profile summary

Full name Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 19th December 1970 Age 51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Lebanon-Israeli-Yoruba Zodiac sign Sagittarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Emelia Philips-Nouah Children 3 Mother Margaret Afolabi Alma mater Atara Primary School, Community Grammar School, and University of Lagos Profession Actor, producer, and director Ramsey Nouah's Instagram @ramseynouah

The biography of Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr. is a household name in Nollywood and the African television and film scene. He is one of the pioneers of the Nollywood industry. Besides acting, he is a director and producer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Ramsey Nouah?

Ramsey Nouah's age is 51 years as of 2022. He was born on 19th December 1970, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Where is Ramsey Nouah from?

The actor is from Lagos, Nigeria. He was born in Lagos and resides in the same city with his family.

Which country is Ramsey Nouah from?

The actor's home country is Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born and raised in Lagos State.

Who are Ramsey Nouah's parents?

Details of Ramsey Nouah's mother and father are scarce. Even so, it is known that his mother's name is Margaret Afolabi. Afolabi, a woman from Owo, Ondo State, raised the actor as a single parent.

Where is Ramsey Nouah's father from?

The actor's father is from Israel. His name is Ramsey Nouah Sr., and the actor does not have a relationship with him. Ramsey Nouah's parents did not live together in a traditional family setup.

What tribe is Ramsey Nouah?

The actor's tribe is a blend of Lebanon-Israeli and Yoruba. His father is of Lebanon-Israeli descent, while his mother is from the Yoruba community.

Educational background

The actor went to Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School. He then joined the University of Lagos, pursuing a diploma programme in Mass Communications.

Career

Ramsey Nouah's biography indicates that he began his career in his early 20s when he was looking for money to sit his school examinations. He auditioned for a role in Fortunes, an upcoming Nigerian soap opera. He was cast as Jeff.

His excellent portrayal of the role of Jeff made producers and directors spot his talent. As a result, he was cast in various other roles. He made his major screen movie debut in 1996.

Today, he has over 80 acting credits and is one of the sought-after actors in Nollywood. Some of his most recent roles are listed below.

Title Year Role Stripped 2013 Zak Unguarded 2014 Elvin 30 Days in Atlanta 2014 Richard Tempting Fate 2015 Ugo Thy Will Be Done 2015 Pius The Grave Dust 2015 Johnson Okwuozo Gbomo Gbomo Express 2015 Austin Mba Elephant in the Room 2016 Benjamin Bangura '76 2016 Captain Dewa Body Language 2017 Nick Yahaya Naomi's Dilemma 2017 Segun My Wife and I 2017 Toyosi Akinyele Deranged 2017 Benny Essiam The Accidental Spy 2017 Manny Lagos Landing 2018 Bayo Busted Life 2018 Uzor Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons 2018 Ayo Alesinloye Power of 1 2018 Edafe Levi 2019 Levi The Millions 2019 Bem Living in Bondage: Breaking Free 2019 Richard Williams Merry Men 2 2019 Ayo Alesinloye The Fisherman's Diary 2020 Anang Joe RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story 2020 Richard Williams Nneka the Pretty Serpent 2020 Richard Williams Slay 2021 Richard Ikemba 2022 - Blood Sisters 2022 Uncle B Behind Gates 2022 TBA

Producer and director credits

Besides acting, Ramsey is also a producer and director. His credits are listed below.

Title Year Role Elephant in the Room 2016 Executive producer Crazy People 2018 Co-producer Living in Bondage: Breaking Free 2019 Director RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story 2020 Director and co-producer Nneka the Pretty Serpent 2020 Co-producer

The actor's love for Nollywood made him start Ramseyfilms, a movie production company. His company has released several movies.

What is Ramsey Nouah's net worth?

While it is apparent the actor rakes a considerable amount of money from his career as an actor, producer, and director, there is no official communication about his net worth. His monthly and annual incomes remain hidden from the public.

Who is Ramsey Nouah's wife?

The actor's wife is Emelia Philips-Nouah. Emelia keeps a low profile and seldom appears in front of the cameras.

The couple has three children; two sons and a daughter. The boys' names are Quincy and Joshua, while the daughter is Desiree.

Is Ramsey Nouah dead or alive?

A while back, news of the actor's death spread online. It was alleged that he lost his life through internal bleeding.

It was claimed that he had fallen from a building whilst trying a stunt on a movie set in Kumasi, Ghana and that he complained of acute waist pains before kicking the bucket. The actor took to Instagram to debunk the rumours. He confirmed he is still alive and active in the film industry.

How tall is Ramsey Nouah?

The actor is 5’ 11” or 180 centimetres tall and weighs about 159 pounds or 72 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award at the African Movie Academy Awards for his work in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free .

at the African Movie Academy Awards for his work in . He was an aspiring musician before a friend pushed him to try acting.

His definition of success is having peace of mind.

Ramsey Nouah is an award-winning Nigerian actor, producer, and director. He has been in the Nollywood scene for over two decades.

READ ALSO: Jayla Walton’s biography: age, height, birthday, siblings

Legit.ng recently published Jayla Walton's biography. Walton is an actress, model, athlete and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is the sister of Javon Walton, an American actor.

Walton appeared in the documentary No Days Off. She has two acting credits and hopes to star in more television and film productions in the future.

Source: Legit.ng