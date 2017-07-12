Ramsey Nouah's biography: age, parents, wife, children, movies
Ramsey Nouah is one of the most celebrated actors in Africa and beyond. He played a significant role in the success of Nollywood films and shows and is among the pioneers in the industry. His appearance in multiple productions has made him a household name across the continent.
Nigeria has produced some of the top actors in Africa. Among them is Ramsey Nouah, an actor with impeccable acting skills. He has starred in numerous television and film productions since the early 1990s.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|19th December 1970
|Age
|51 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Lebanon-Israeli-Yoruba
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’ 11”
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|159
|Weight in kilograms
|72
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Emelia Philips-Nouah
|Children
|3
|Mother
|Margaret Afolabi
|Alma mater
|Atara Primary School, Community Grammar School, and University of Lagos
|Profession
|Actor, producer, and director
|Ramsey Nouah's Instagram
|@ramseynouah
The biography of Ramsey Nouah
Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah Jr. is a household name in Nollywood and the African television and film scene. He is one of the pioneers of the Nollywood industry. Besides acting, he is a director and producer.
How old is Ramsey Nouah?
Ramsey Nouah's age is 51 years as of 2022. He was born on 19th December 1970, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Where is Ramsey Nouah from?
The actor is from Lagos, Nigeria. He was born in Lagos and resides in the same city with his family.
Which country is Ramsey Nouah from?
The actor's home country is Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born and raised in Lagos State.
Who are Ramsey Nouah's parents?
Details of Ramsey Nouah's mother and father are scarce. Even so, it is known that his mother's name is Margaret Afolabi. Afolabi, a woman from Owo, Ondo State, raised the actor as a single parent.
Where is Ramsey Nouah's father from?
The actor's father is from Israel. His name is Ramsey Nouah Sr., and the actor does not have a relationship with him. Ramsey Nouah's parents did not live together in a traditional family setup.
What tribe is Ramsey Nouah?
The actor's tribe is a blend of Lebanon-Israeli and Yoruba. His father is of Lebanon-Israeli descent, while his mother is from the Yoruba community.
Educational background
The actor went to Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School. He then joined the University of Lagos, pursuing a diploma programme in Mass Communications.
Career
Ramsey Nouah's biography indicates that he began his career in his early 20s when he was looking for money to sit his school examinations. He auditioned for a role in Fortunes, an upcoming Nigerian soap opera. He was cast as Jeff.
His excellent portrayal of the role of Jeff made producers and directors spot his talent. As a result, he was cast in various other roles. He made his major screen movie debut in 1996.
Today, he has over 80 acting credits and is one of the sought-after actors in Nollywood. Some of his most recent roles are listed below.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Stripped
|2013
|Zak
|Unguarded
|2014
|Elvin
|30 Days in Atlanta
|2014
|Richard
|Tempting Fate
|2015
|Ugo
|Thy Will Be Done
|2015
|Pius
|The Grave Dust
|2015
|Johnson Okwuozo
|Gbomo Gbomo Express
|2015
|Austin Mba
|Elephant in the Room
|2016
|Benjamin Bangura
|'76
|2016
|Captain Dewa
|Body Language
|2017
|Nick Yahaya
|Naomi's Dilemma
|2017
|Segun
|My Wife and I
|2017
|Toyosi Akinyele
|Deranged
|2017
|Benny Essiam
|The Accidental Spy
|2017
|Manny
|Lagos Landing
|2018
|Bayo
|Busted Life
|2018
|Uzor
|Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons
|2018
|Ayo Alesinloye
|Power of 1
|2018
|Edafe
|Levi
|2019
|Levi
|The Millions
|2019
|Bem
|Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
|2019
|Richard Williams
|Merry Men 2
|2019
|Ayo Alesinloye
|The Fisherman's Diary
|2020
|Anang Joe
|RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story
|2020
|Richard Williams
|Nneka the Pretty Serpent
|2020
|Richard Williams
|Slay
|2021
|Richard
|Ikemba
|2022
|-
|Blood Sisters
|2022
|Uncle B
|Behind Gates
|2022
|TBA
Producer and director credits
Besides acting, Ramsey is also a producer and director. His credits are listed below.
|Title
|Year
|Role
|Elephant in the Room
|2016
|Executive producer
|Crazy People
|2018
|Co-producer
|Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
|2019
|Director
|RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story
|2020
|Director and co-producer
|Nneka the Pretty Serpent
|2020
|Co-producer
The actor's love for Nollywood made him start Ramseyfilms, a movie production company. His company has released several movies.
What is Ramsey Nouah's net worth?
While it is apparent the actor rakes a considerable amount of money from his career as an actor, producer, and director, there is no official communication about his net worth. His monthly and annual incomes remain hidden from the public.
Who is Ramsey Nouah's wife?
The actor's wife is Emelia Philips-Nouah. Emelia keeps a low profile and seldom appears in front of the cameras.
The couple has three children; two sons and a daughter. The boys' names are Quincy and Joshua, while the daughter is Desiree.
Is Ramsey Nouah dead or alive?
A while back, news of the actor's death spread online. It was alleged that he lost his life through internal bleeding.
It was claimed that he had fallen from a building whilst trying a stunt on a movie set in Kumasi, Ghana and that he complained of acute waist pains before kicking the bucket. The actor took to Instagram to debunk the rumours. He confirmed he is still alive and active in the film industry.
How tall is Ramsey Nouah?
The actor is 5’ 11” or 180 centimetres tall and weighs about 159 pounds or 72 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.
Trivia
- In 2020, he won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Award at the African Movie Academy Awards for his work in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.
- He was an aspiring musician before a friend pushed him to try acting.
- His definition of success is having peace of mind.
Ramsey Nouah is an award-winning Nigerian actor, producer, and director. He has been in the Nollywood scene for over two decades.
