The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) website is experiencing slow load times and technical issues due to a surge in job applications

NNPC recently announced a major recruitment drive seeking both fresh graduates and experienced professionals

The website's problems, including 404 errors, began after the recruitment announcement

A surge in job applications has led to technical difficulties on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPC) website, causing slow load times and issues for applicants.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the state oil company seeks to recruit fresh graduates with no prior experience and seasoned professionals.

NNPC workers on site Photo credit: @PH_Socials

Source: Twitter

The job vacancies were announced in a post shared on the X handle on Friday, July 26.

The company announced a significant recruitment drive to fill multiple positions across its departments with skilled and dedicated candidates.

In light of this, the overwhelming response from job seekers has strained the website, resulting in technical problems.

The technical glitch problems arose shortly after NNPCL revealed its plans to hire new employees.

As reported by The Punch, 404 error appears each time applicants try to access the website.

Other error messages coming up on the screen are:

“Due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd. career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times.

“Our technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem as quickly as possible.

"Please be assured that the application process deadline remains August 20, 2024,” the NNPC confirmed in a statement on X."

As the application is still in motion, Legit.ng reports that it may be the most prominent application exercise since NNPC’s transformation into a limited company in 2022.

Nigerians react

Following this development, Nigerians took to their social media handles to express their opinion.

@HarNeeBal said:

"I remember me friends and I going all the way to Yaba for a test in 2019. Till date, none of us got anything from NNPC, not a score test, not an interview call, not a rejection notice. I remember an older friend telling us "they are joking with you guys."

@ayemojubar said:

"This one that NNPC is audio-hiring because of protest. 😂"

@Jones44453556 said:

"The site has been deliberately designed not to allow any click. You can't even accept terms and conditions."

@FummyzzyGmail said:

"This site isn’t going still. Make una know wetin una dey do an."

@AimThaMachine_ said:

"They're trying to create a distraction from all the things Dangote revealed. Have you ever seen an NNPC Job Advertisement before? Lmao they're throwing everything out there to show that he is working when them don already pick who them won employ already. 😂😂"

Kwankwaso wades into Dangote/NNPCL feud

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, Jul 24, said the Dangote refinery is ‘essential for Nigeria’s energy needs and economic stability’.

Kwankwaso, in a statement he personally signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, said the refinery “must be protected from all forms of threat”.

Source: Legit.ng