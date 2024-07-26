Some women jumped on a trending dance challenge known as 'desperate chicks' and the video went viral

The women were seen dancing and shaking their bodies inside a market, having fun while doing business

The 'desperate chicks' dance is another challenge that has been trending on TikTok with many people taking part in it

Some market women jumped on another dance challenge after Brain Jotter's gwo gwo gwo ngwo took over the internet.

The women danced happily inside a market where they were apparently hustling.

The market women danced to 'Who Get That Thing', a song by Desperate Chicks. Photo credit: Instagram/Brain Jotter and TikTok/@officialstarter_.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @officialstarter_, the women were 10 in number, and they lined up to have fun with the dance challenge called 'desperate chicks.'

Dancing to Who Get That Thing by Desperate Chicks

The 'despertate chicks' dance challenge was created from 'Who Get That Thing", a song released in 2008 by the Nigerian musical group, Desperate Chicks.

The dance challenge involves a group of people lining up and dancing in unison using their waists.

The dance performed by the market women attracted the attention of other traders who watched them with joy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as women dance inside market

@dee_godez said:

"Na why Tinubu no wan believe say we the suffer."

@foodstuff exporter said:

"The mama on long sleeve and mini skirt is hit."

@Adaeze chinemerem commented:

"And if she comes back, she'll tell me market no dey but she was just busy dancing."

@Chioma said:

"Na my mum wear that red cloth she too like dance na me go buy her that belt for okirika."

@YOUNGCHRIS303 said:

"The woman on red face funny pass the full video."

@Tessy said:

"The one on Short jeans and afro wig is giving me joy."

@Beke101 said:

"The woman on jean skirt is still looking hot. They are all beautiful mothers."

@sophieihotu said:

"That mama for ash skirt no gree."

Source: Legit.ng