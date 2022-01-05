50 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about
Hollywood has numerous male actors whose acting talent and prowess cannot be disputed. They are all extraordinarily gifted; some have been in the industry for decades. Take a look at some of Hollywood's most well-known black male actors.
Black actors have persevered and demonstrated that they possess the requisite qualities and skills to thrive in the industry. This list of black male actors includes actors from a variety of countries who have reached distinct milestones in various genres and decades of film and television shows.
Who are the most popular black male actors?
These top African American actors are among the best, with several of them also being among the best living performers today. Furthermore, some have received multiple honours over the years
50. James Earl Jones
- Full name: James Earl Jones
- Date of birth: 17 January 1931
- Age: 92 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Arkabutla, Mississippi, United States
James is renowned as one of the best actors in American history. James Earl Jones made his debut on screen in 1952 when he appeared as Dr Jim Frazier in the series Guiding Light.
During his career, James has won 28 different awards. In 2019, he voiced Mufasa in The Lion King's hit animated film.
49. Morgan Freeman
- Full name: Morgan Freeman
- Date of birth: 1 June 1937
- Age: 86 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Morgan is one of the most famous black male actors in Hollywood who has been in the industry for more than five decades. Morgan Freeman rose to fame in the 1970s for his role in the television series The Electric Company.
However, Morgan Freeman is best known for his appearances in many well-regarded motion pictures, including Driving Miss Daisy, Lean on Me, and Glory. He has won 64 different awards and one Oscar award.
48. Bill Cosby
- Full name: William Henry Cosby Jr
- Date of birth: 12 July 1937
- Age: 85 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Bill Cosby is a legendary American stand-up comedian that doubles up as an actor and author. Bill is globally famous for the NBC sitcom television series The Bill Cosby Show, which ran for 8 seasons (1984-1992).
The 85-year-old celebrity made his debut in 1965 Spy Espionage. He also ventured into singing, producing his Silver Throat: Bill Cosby Sings. Bill Cosby is considered one of the most famous older black actors in the industry.
47. Danny Glover
- Full name: Danny Lebern Glover
- Date of birth: 22 July 1946
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
Danny is a 76-year-old film director and political activist. Danny Glover is widely known for his lead role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon film series.
He also had leading roles in films such as Beyond the Lights (2014), Sorry to Bother You (2018), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), The Dead Don't Die (2019), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).
46. Samuel L. Jackson
- Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson
- Date of birth: 21 December 1948
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Samuel is among the most famous black movie stars who have been in the industry for 50 years now. Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in most popular films and series like Coming to America (1988), S.W.A.T. (2003), and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).
45. Denzel Washington
- Full name: Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
- Date of birth: 28 December 1954
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, United States
Denzel has been recognized for his extraordinary talent multiple times. Denzel Washington has been in the acting scene for over four decades and has acted in over 60 movies and TV shows.
He has won a Tony Award, three Golden Globes, seventeen NAACP Image Awards, and Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.
44. Dennis Haysbert
- Full name: Dennis Dexter Haysbert
- Date of birth: 2 June 1954
- Age: 69 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States
Dennis Haysbert is one of the most talented voice actors in Hollywood. Dennis Haysbert is well known for his excellence and deep, resonant voice.
He has starred as a secret service agent, Tim Collin in Absolute Power, Sergeant Major Jonas Blane in The Unit, and President David Palmer in 24 (the first five seasons).
43. David Alan Grier
- Full name: David Alan Grier
- Date of birth: 30 June 1956
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
He is a talented comedian and actor. David Alan Grier is best known for his work in the sketch comedy television show In Living Color, which aired from 1990 to 1994.
He has appeared in numerous movies, including Jumanji, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
42. Laurence Fishburne
- Full name: Laurence John Fishburne III
- Date of birth: 30 July 1961
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States
Laurence has been critically hailed for his films' forceful, militant, and authoritative characters. Laurence Fishburne has appeared in films and series like Black-ish, History's Greatest Mysteries, and Year Million, where he was the narrator.
41. Forest Whitaker
- Full name: Forest Steven Whitaker
- Date of birth: 15 July 1961
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States
Forest Whitaker's first acting role was in 1982 in the television series Making the Grade. Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Forest Whitaker's recent roles include Doc Broadus in Big George Foreman, August Bolo in Extrapolations, Ellsworth 'Bumpy' Johnson in Godfather of Harlem, and C. L. Franklin in Respect.
40. Eddie Murphy
- Full name: Edward Regan Murphy
- Date of birth: 3 April 1961
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Eddie rose to fame on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984.
At age 21, Eddie Murphy co-starred with Nick Nolte in 48 Hours, and he went on to star in Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek.
39. Wesley Snipes
- Full name: Wesley Trent Snipes
- Date of birth: 31 July 1962
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States
Wesley is an American actor, film producer, and martial artist. Wesley Snipes' film roles include New Jack City (1991), White Men Can't Jump (1992), and The Expendables 3 (2014). He has appeared in a total of 72 films and series as of this writing.
38. Andre Braugher
- Full name: Andre Keith Braugher
- Date of birth: 1 July 1962
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Andre Braugher is best known for his role as the stoic Captain Raymond Holt on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine television show.
He made his acting debut in the 1989 movie Glory. Andre Braugher has acted alongside stars such as Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick.
37. Djimon Hounsou
- Full name: Djimon Gaston Hounsou
- Date of birth: 24 April 1964
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cotonou, Benin
Djimon is a Beninese-American actor and model. Djimon Hounsou began his career appearing in music videos. He made his film debut in Without You I'm Nothing (1990) and earned widespread recognition for his role as Cinqué in the Steven Spielberg film Amistad (1997).
36. Don Cheadle
- Full name: Donald Frank Cheadle Jr
- Date of birth: 29 November 1964
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States
Besides acting, Don Cheadle is also a producer, director, and writer best known for his performance in Crash, Hotel Rwanda, and Iron Man 2. He made his debut on the big screen in the comedy film Moving Violations in 1985.
35. Martin Lawrence
- Full name: Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence
- Date of birth: 16 April 1965
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Frankfurt, Germany
Martin Lawrence is among the most talented black actors over 50. He came to fame during the 1990s, establishing a Hollywood career as a leading actor.
He got his start playing Maurice Warfield in What's Happening Now!! (1987–1988). After that, Martin Lawrence starred in various films and series like Big Momma's House and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.
34. Chris Rock
- Full name: Christopher Julius Rock
- Date of birth: 7 February 1965
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Andrews, South Carolina, United States
Chris Rock began his career as a stand-up comedian and progressed into acting and producing. He has shared screen space with several celebrated Hollywood actors and actresses. Chris Rock has appeared in at least 68 films and 43 TV shows.
33. Cuba Gooding Jr.
- Full name: Cuba Mark Gooding Jr.
- Date of birth: 2 January 1968
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
Cuba began acting in 1986 in the TV series Better Days as Bully. Cuba Gooding Jr. went on to appear in other several series like Hill Street Blues, The Bronx Zoo, and Coming to America.
32. Jamie Foxx
- Full name: Eric Marlon Bishop
- Date of birth: 13 December 1967
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Terrell, Texas, United States
Born Eric Marlon Bishop, Jamie Foxx has been in the entertainment industry since 1990. He is also an established comedian and singer with 84 acting credits under his name. His notable roles include Spider-Man: No Way Home, White Famous and Baby Driver.
31. Morris Chestnut
- Full name: Morris Lamont Chestnut
- Date of birth: 1 January 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States
Morris is an actor and producer born in Cerritos, California, U.S. Morris Chestnut has starred in several TV series and films, like Our Kind of People (2021), The Resident (2019-2021), and Being Mary Jane (2019).
30. Will Smith
- Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II
- Date of birth: 25 September 1968
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Will Smith is one of the most celebrities around the globe. He has appeared in iconic movies, which made him famous.
His breakout role was in the comedy-drama Six Degrees of Separation in 1993. Ever since his debut, Will Smith has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, displaying great talent in all.
29. Bernie Mac
- Full name: Bernard Jeffrey McCullough
- Date of birth: 5 October 1957
- Died: 9 August 2008
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Mac was an American actor and comedian. Bernie Mac rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and appeared in films and television shows such as Mo Money, Booty Call, Friday, The Players Club, among others.
Mac Bernie due to pneumonia complications. He also had sarcoidosis, an inflammatory illness of uncertain origin that causes tissue inflammation.
28. Chris Tucker
- Full name: Christopher Tucker
- Date of birth: 31 August 1971
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Chris Tucker is also known as Christopher Tucker. He is a comedian born in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Chris made his debut as a stand-up performer in the 1990s when he appeared in Friday, The Fifth Element, Money Talks, and Jackie Brown.
27. Idris Elba
- Full name: Idrissa Akuna Elba
- Date of birth: 6 September 1972
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom
Idrissa Elba is among the most famous black actors from England. He is also a producer and musician. Idris Elba is known for his role as Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.
26. Omari Hardwick
- Full name: Omari Latif Hardwick
- Date of birth: 9 January 1974
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States
Besides acting, Omari Hardwick is also a poet, rapper, producer, and podcaster. He is best known for his starring role as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, the protagonist of Starz's Power.
He is also known for his roles in Tyler Perry's For Colored Girls (2010) and as Andre in Being Mary Jane.
25. Michael Ealy
- Full name: Michael Brown
- Date of birth: 3 August 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States
Michael Brown, commonly known as Michael Ealy, was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America. Before his breakthrough in the film industry, Ealy was a waiter.
He later joined the theatre in off-Broadway productions, where he appeared in various stage plays. Since his debut, Ealy has appeared in various films and series, currently boasting 57 acting credits under his name.
24. Omar Epps
- Full name: Omar Hashim Epps
- Date of birth: 20 July 1973
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Omar has appeared in films and TV series like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, This Is Us, Almost Christmas, and Love & Basketball. Omar Epps has produced films like The Devil You Know, Daddy Don't Go, and Tripaholics.
23. Sterling K. Brown
- Full name: Sterling Kelby Brown
- Date of birth: 5 April 1976
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Sterling K. Brown is one of the popular African American male actors famous for appearing in films such as This Is Us, I Am Athlete, and Black Panther. Sterling K. Brown currently has over 72 acting credits, according to his IMDb.
22. Tyrese Gibson
- Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson
- Date of birth: 30 December 1978
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Watts, California, United States
Tyrese Gibson is a successful songwriter, singer, and model. His first media debut was a Coca-Cola advertisement in 1994. After that, he worked as a model and acted on various TV shows.
However, Tyrese Gibson is mostly known for his recurring role in two of the highest-grossing film series: Fast & Furious and Transformers.
21. Omar Benson Miller
- Full name: Omar Benson Miller
- Date of birth: 7 October 1978
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States
Miller has appeared in various films and television shows. One of his notable roles was in the HBO drama series Ballers, where he portrayed the character Charles Greane. Omar Benson Miller has also appeared in other shows such as Oni: Thunder God's Tale, True Lies, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
20. Chadwick Boseman
- Full name: Chadwick Aaron Boseman
- Date of birth: 29 November 1976
- Died: 28 August 2020
- Place of birth: Anderson, South Carolina, United States
Chadwick Aaron Boseman was an American actor, writer, and director best known for his role as T`Challa in Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman also played roles such as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42 and the R&B singer James Brown in Get on Up.
Chadwick was born to Carolyn and Leroy Boseman. His dad was an entrepreneur, while his mother worked as a nurse. At the time of his death, he had appeared in 34 films and TV shows.
19. Kevin Hart
- Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart
- Date of birth: 6 July 1979
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Kevin Hart is one of the most popular short black actors known for his great sense of humour and talent. His stand-up shows are often awe-inspiring and can only be described as breathtaking.
Hart is a household name in many countries, some of which he has visited on his numerous comedy tours. In addition, Kevin Hart boasts 99 acting credits.
18. Donald Glover
- Full name: Donald McKinley Glover Jr.
- Date of birth: 25 September 1983
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Edwards Air Force Base, California, United States
Donald Glover, known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is a rapper, actor, singer, writer, comedian, director, and producer.
Donald rose to fame when he portrayed college student Troy Barnes on the television sitcom Community. He has also starred in several films, such as The Lazurus Effect, The Martian, and The Lion King.
17. Michael B. Jordan
- Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
- Date of birth: 9 February 1987
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, USA
Jordan is among the fast-rising actors in the entertainment industry. Michael B. Jordan is known for his film roles as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station (2013), Boxer Donnie Creed in Creed (2015), and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018).
16. John Boyega
- Full name: John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega
- Date of birth: 17 March 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: London, England
John Boyega is a British actor known for his roles in film and television. John Boyega gained widespread recognition for portraying Finn, one of the main characters in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.
He has also appeared in other notable films, such as Attack the Block and Pacific Rim: Uprising.
15. Tyler James Williams
- Full name: Tyler James Williams
- Date of birth: 9 October 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Westchester County, New York, United States
Tyler James Williams is an American actor and rapper best known for playing Chris on Everybody Hates Chris and Noah on AMC's The Walking Dead.
Tyler began acting in 2000 when he appeared in the TV series Sesame Street. Since then, Tyler James Williams has appeared in more films and series, boasting 39 acting credits.
14. Keith Powers
- Full name: Keith Tyree Powers
- Date of birth: 22 August 1992
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
Keith is an American actor and model. Keith Powers is best known for his role in TV series such as Faking It, Fear the Walking Dead, and Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored. He has also produced short films such as A Little Closure and Asterisk.
13. Bryshere Y. Gray
- Full name: Bryshere Yazuan Gray
- Date of birth: 28 November 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Bryshere Y. Gray, also known as Yazz the Greatest, is an American actor and rapper. He is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the popular television series Empire. In addition to his acting career, Gray has also released several singles such as Respect, You're So Beautiful, and Good People.
12. Jordan Fisher
- Full name: Jordan William Fisher
- Date of birth: 24 April 1994
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, U.S.
Fisher is an actor, singer, and dancer. Jordan Fisher is famous for his role in television series such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie. Together with his dancing partner, he won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars.
11. Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Full name: Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Date of birth: 23 July 1994
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
Kelvin is an American actor who began acting with minor roles in the 2013 films Ender’s Game and 12 Years a Slave.
He has starred in several roles, with Luce and Waves's films bringing him widespread attention. Kelvin Harrison Jr. has also been cast in TV shows such as StartUp, Godfather of Harlem, and Shots Fired.
10. Trevor Jackson
- Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson
- Date of birth: 30 August 1996
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
Trevor is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He is among the most handsome black actors best known for portraying Aaron Jackson on Freeform's original series Grown-ish. Trevor Jackson has also appeared in Let It Shine, Cold Case, Eureka, and Austin & Ally.
9. Brett Austin Johnson
- Full name: Brett Austin Johnson
- Date of birth: 22 May 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
He began acting when he was three years old. Brett Austin Johnson has only appeared in six films and TV series. They include The Spirit God Gave Us, Cherish Alexander: Change Can Start with Me, American, The Bad Cut, Five Feet Apart, and Swamp Murders.
8. Jaden Smith
- Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith
- Date of birth: 8 July 1998
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Malibu, California, U.S.
Jade Smith is an actor, singer, and rapper. He is famous for his role in films such as Karate Kid and After Earth. As a result of his handwork in the entertainment industry, Jaden Smith has won several awards, such as Grammy awards, BET awards, and Teen Choice awards.
7. Marcus Scribner
- Full name: Marcus Scribner
- Date of birth: 7th January 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Marcus became famous for starring Andre Johnson Jr. on the sitcom television series Black-ish where he appeared in 165 episodes from 2014 to 2022. Marcus Scribner has also appeared in Dragons: The Nine Realms, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish.
6. McCarrie McCausland
- Full name: McCarrie McCausland
- Date of birth: 19 August 2000
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: USA
McCausland made his television debut in 2011 as David Burton on ABC/Lifetime's blockbuster drama TV series Army Wives. McCarrie McCausland went on to appear in other films, including Lean and The Breaking Point. His forthcoming film roles include Skill House and Broken Mirrors.
5. Michael Rainey Jr.
- Full name: Michael Rainey Jr.
- Date of birth: 22nd September 2000
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Michael is a young American actor who started his career by appearing in Un Altro Mondo. Michael Rainey Jr. has also appeared on reality TV shows such as The Real, Tamron Hall and Made in Hollywood. However, he is popular mostly due to his role on the Starz show Power.
4. Caleb McLaughlin
- Full name: Caleb Reginald McLaughlin
- Date of birth: 13th October 2001
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Carmel Hamlet, New York, United States
Caleb gained popularity after his role as Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things. He started acting as a child, with his first-ever role being in an Opera.
He then went on to Broadway, where he played the role of Young Simba in the Lion King. Caleb McLaughlin has been an active actor since 2012 and has featured in several films and television series.
3. Miles Brown
- Full name: Miles Brown
- Date of birth: 28th October 2004
- Age: 18 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles
Miles Brown is among the popular young black male actors who have captured the attention of many from his onscreen talent. Mile began his career in 2012 when he appeared in the film Battlefield America..
He is best known for his role in the series Black-ish as Jack Johnson. Miles Brown has also appeared in Drunk History, Goldie and Bear, and Mixed-ish.
2. Issac Ryan Brown
- Full name: Issac Ryan Brown
- Date of birth: 12th July 2005
- Age: 17 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan
Issac first appeared on screen in 2013 as Kip in the series Sam & Cat. He is one of the young black actors to appear in many films and television shows. Issac Ryan Brown currently has over 50 acting credits to his name, and some of his recent roles include Gus in the series The Owl House.
1. Lonnie Chavis
- Full name: Lonnie Chavis, Jr.
- Date of birth: 23 November 2007
- Age: 15 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Downey, California, U.S.
Lonnie is a young American actor and activist. He is known for playing young Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This Is Us. He has also appeared in ten episodes of White Famous and the TV movie Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History. According to his IMDb profile, Lonnie Chavis currently has 20 acting credits.
Who are the famous black actors with dreads?
Some of the actors renowned for wearing dreadlocks include Ava DuVernay, Lalah Hathaway, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith.
Who were the black men actors in the 90s?
Some of the actors who dominated the 90s include actors like Wesley Snipes, Samuel L Jackson, and Denzel Washington.
The success of the Hollywood film industry is credited to its talented filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, directors, costume designers, make-up artists, and much more. The list could go on and on, but the following 50 black male actors are among the best in the industry. They have all done a fantastic job in all of the films and series in which they have appeared.
