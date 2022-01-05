50 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about

Hollywood has numerous male actors whose acting talent and prowess cannot be disputed. They are all extraordinarily gifted; some have been in the industry for decades. Take a look at some of Hollywood's most well-known black male actors.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black actors have persevered and demonstrated that they possess the requisite qualities and skills to thrive in the industry. This list of black male actors includes actors from a variety of countries who have reached distinct milestones in various genres and decades of film and television shows.

Who are the most popular black male actors?

These top African American actors are among the best, with several of them also being among the best living performers today. Furthermore, some have received multiple honours over the years

50. James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones accepts the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre onstage during the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones Date of birth: 17 January 1931

17 January 1931 Age: 92 years old (as of 2023)

92 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Arkabutla, Mississippi, United States

James is renowned as one of the best actors in American history. James Earl Jones made his debut on screen in 1952 when he appeared as Dr Jim Frazier in the series Guiding Light.

During his career, James has won 28 different awards. In 2019, he voiced Mufasa in The Lion King's hit animated film.

49. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman speaks onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Date of birth: 1 June 1937

1 June 1937 Age: 86 years old (as of 2023)

86 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Morgan is one of the most famous black male actors in Hollywood who has been in the industry for more than five decades. Morgan Freeman rose to fame in the 1970s for his role in the television series The Electric Company.

However, Morgan Freeman is best known for his appearances in many well-regarded motion pictures, including Driving Miss Daisy, Lean on Me, and Glory. He has won 64 different awards and one Oscar award.

48. Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Henry Cosby Jr

William Henry Cosby Jr Date of birth: 12 July 1937

12 July 1937 Age: 85 years old (as of 2023)

85 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Bill Cosby is a legendary American stand-up comedian that doubles up as an actor and author. Bill is globally famous for the NBC sitcom television series The Bill Cosby Show, which ran for 8 seasons (1984-1992).

The 85-year-old celebrity made his debut in 1965 Spy Espionage. He also ventured into singing, producing his Silver Throat: Bill Cosby Sings. Bill Cosby is considered one of the most famous older black actors in the industry.

47. Danny Glover

Danny Glover attends celebration of Governor Newsom signing $50 million financial relief for small performing arts organizations at Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Danny Lebern Glover

Danny Lebern Glover Date of birth: 22 July 1946

22 July 1946 Age: 76 years old (as of 2023)

76 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Danny is a 76-year-old film director and political activist. Danny Glover is widely known for his lead role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon film series.

He also had leading roles in films such as Beyond the Lights (2014), Sorry to Bother You (2018), The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019), The Dead Don't Die (2019), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

46. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson speaks on stage during Variety Hosts The Business Of Broadway at Second in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson Date of birth: 21 December 1948

21 December 1948 Age: 74 years old (as of 2023)

74 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Samuel is among the most famous black movie stars who have been in the industry for 50 years now. Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in most popular films and series like Coming to America (1988), S.W.A.T. (2003), and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).

45. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.

Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Date of birth: 28 December 1954

28 December 1954 Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)

68 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mount Vernon, New York, United States

Denzel has been recognized for his extraordinary talent multiple times. Denzel Washington has been in the acting scene for over four decades and has acted in over 60 movies and TV shows.

He has won a Tony Award, three Golden Globes, seventeen NAACP Image Awards, and Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

44. Dennis Haysbert

Dennis Haysbert poses in front of a message board on the first tee during the pro-am ahead of the Zozo Championships in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dennis Dexter Haysbert

Dennis Dexter Haysbert Date of birth: 2 June 1954

2 June 1954 Age: 69 years old (as of 2023)

69 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

Dennis Haysbert is one of the most talented voice actors in Hollywood. Dennis Haysbert is well known for his excellence and deep, resonant voice.

He has starred as a secret service agent, Tim Collin in Absolute Power, Sergeant Major Jonas Blane in The Unit, and President David Palmer in 24 (the first five seasons).

43. David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show. Photo: Randy Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Alan Grier

: David Alan Grier Date of birth : 30 June 1956

: 30 June 1956 Age : 66 years old (as of 2023)

: 66 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

He is a talented comedian and actor. David Alan Grier is best known for his work in the sketch comedy television show In Living Color, which aired from 1990 to 1994.

He has appeared in numerous movies, including Jumanji, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

42. Laurence Fishburne

Pictured Laurence Fishburne. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Laurence John Fishburne III

Laurence John Fishburne III Date of birth: 30 July 1961

30 July 1961 Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)

61 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States

Laurence has been critically hailed for his films' forceful, militant, and authoritative characters. Laurence Fishburne has appeared in films and series like Black-ish, History's Greatest Mysteries, and Year Million, where he was the narrator.

41. Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Forest Steven Whitaker

Forest Steven Whitaker Date of birth: 15 July 1961

15 July 1961 Age: 61 years old (as of 2023)

61 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States

Forest Whitaker's first acting role was in 1982 in the television series Making the Grade. Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Forest Whitaker's recent roles include Doc Broadus in Big George Foreman, August Bolo in Extrapolations, Ellsworth 'Bumpy' Johnson in Godfather of Harlem, and C. L. Franklin in Respect.

40. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy, the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edward Regan Murphy

Edward Regan Murphy Date of birth: 3 April 1961

3 April 1961 Age: 62 years old (as of 2023)

62 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Eddie rose to fame on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984.

At age 21, Eddie Murphy co-starred with Nick Nolte in 48 Hours, and he went on to star in Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek.

39. Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wesley Trent Snipes

Wesley Trent Snipes Date of birth: 31 July 1962

31 July 1962 Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)

60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, United States

Wesley is an American actor, film producer, and martial artist. Wesley Snipes' film roles include New Jack City (1991), White Men Can't Jump (1992), and The Expendables 3 (2014). He has appeared in a total of 72 films and series as of this writing.

38. Andre Braugher

The Last Day, Part 2 Episode 810. Andre Braugher as Ray Holt. Photo: John P. Fleenor

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andre Keith Braugher

Andre Keith Braugher Date of birth: 1 July 1962

1 July 1962 Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)

60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Andre Braugher is best known for his role as the stoic Captain Raymond Holt on the Brooklyn Nine-Nine television show.

He made his acting debut in the 1989 movie Glory. Andre Braugher has acted alongside stars such as Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick.

37. Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou attends The King's Man New York Gala Screening on December 13, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Djimon Gaston Hounsou

Djimon Gaston Hounsou Date of birth: 24 April 1964

24 April 1964 Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)

59 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cotonou, Benin

Djimon is a Beninese-American actor and model. Djimon Hounsou began his career appearing in music videos. He made his film debut in Without You I'm Nothing (1990) and earned widespread recognition for his role as Cinqué in the Steven Spielberg film Amistad (1997).

36. Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle attends the No Sudden Move premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald Frank Cheadle Jr

Donald Frank Cheadle Jr Date of birth: 29 November 1964

29 November 1964 Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)

58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Besides acting, Don Cheadle is also a producer, director, and writer best known for his performance in Crash, Hotel Rwanda, and Iron Man 2. He made his debut on the big screen in the comedy film Moving Violations in 1985.

35. Martin Lawrence

Martin Lawrence attends the premiere of BET's "Boomerang" Season 2 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence

Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Date of birth: 16 April 1965

16 April 1965 Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)

58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Frankfurt, Germany

Martin Lawrence is among the most talented black actors over 50. He came to fame during the 1990s, establishing a Hollywood career as a leading actor.

He got his start playing Maurice Warfield in What's Happening Now!! (1987–1988). After that, Martin Lawrence starred in various films and series like Big Momma's House and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.

34. Chris Rock

Chris Rock is seen out for a walk in Rome, Italy. Photo: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Julius Rock

Christopher Julius Rock Date of birth: 7 February 1965

7 February 1965 Age: 58 years old (as of 2023)

58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Andrews, South Carolina, United States

Chris Rock began his career as a stand-up comedian and progressed into acting and producing. He has shared screen space with several celebrated Hollywood actors and actresses. Chris Rock has appeared in at least 68 films and 43 TV shows.

33. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. attends the Ocean Drive Magazine Art Basel cover party at The Ritz Carlton, South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cuba Mark Gooding Jr.

Cuba Mark Gooding Jr. Date of birth: 2 January 1968

2 January 1968 Age: 55 years old (as of 2023)

55 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Cuba began acting in 1986 in the TV series Better Days as Bully. Cuba Gooding Jr. went on to appear in other several series like Hill Street Blues, The Bronx Zoo, and Coming to America.

32. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel's in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Marlon Bishop

Eric Marlon Bishop Date of birth: 13 December 1967

13 December 1967 Age: 55 years old (as of 2023)

55 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Terrell, Texas, United States

Born Eric Marlon Bishop, Jamie Foxx has been in the entertainment industry since 1990. He is also an established comedian and singer with 84 acting credits under his name. His notable roles include Spider-Man: No Way Home, White Famous and Baby Driver.

31. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut attends the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Morris Lamont Chestnut

Morris Lamont Chestnut Date of birth: 1 January 1969

1 January 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States

Morris is an actor and producer born in Cerritos, California, U.S. Morris Chestnut has starred in several TV series and films, like Our Kind of People (2021), The Resident (2019-2021), and Being Mary Jane (2019).

30. Will Smith

Will Smith attends the Aladdin European Gala at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II

Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth: 25 September 1968

25 September 1968 Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)

54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Will Smith is one of the most celebrities around the globe. He has appeared in iconic movies, which made him famous.

His breakout role was in the comedy-drama Six Degrees of Separation in 1993. Ever since his debut, Will Smith has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, displaying great talent in all.

29. Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on ABC. Photo: Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bernard Jeffrey McCullough

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough Date of birth: 5 October 1957

5 October 1957 Died: 9 August 2008

9 August 2008 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Mac was an American actor and comedian. Bernie Mac rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and appeared in films and television shows such as Mo Money, Booty Call, Friday, The Players Club, among others.

Mac Bernie due to pneumonia complications. He also had sarcoidosis, an inflammatory illness of uncertain origin that causes tissue inflammation.

28. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker speaks during the Atlanta Special Advance Screening of AIR with Chris Tucker in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Tucker

Christopher Tucker Date of birth: 31 August 1971

31 August 1971 Age: 51 years old (as of 2023)

51 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Chris Tucker is also known as Christopher Tucker. He is a comedian born in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Chris made his debut as a stand-up performer in the 1990s when he appeared in Friday, The Fifth Element, Money Talks, and Jackie Brown.

27. Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends The Harder They Fall World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Idrissa Akuna Elba

Idrissa Akuna Elba Date of birth: 6 September 1972

6 September 1972 Age: 50 years old (as of 2023)

50 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: London Borough of Hackney, London, United Kingdom

Idrissa Elba is among the most famous black actors from England. He is also a producer and musician. Idris Elba is known for his role as Stringer Bell in the HBO series The Wire, DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

26. Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party in New York City. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Omari Latif Hardwick

Omari Latif Hardwick Date of birth: 9 January 1974

9 January 1974 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

49 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, United States

Besides acting, Omari Hardwick is also a poet, rapper, producer, and podcaster. He is best known for his starring role as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, the protagonist of Starz's Power.

He is also known for his roles in Tyler Perry's For Colored Girls (2010) and as Andre in Being Mary Jane.

25. Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy attends the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Brown

Michael Brown Date of birth: 3 August 1973

3 August 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

49 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States

Michael Brown, commonly known as Michael Ealy, was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America. Before his breakthrough in the film industry, Ealy was a waiter.

He later joined the theatre in off-Broadway productions, where he appeared in various stage plays. Since his debut, Ealy has appeared in various films and series, currently boasting 57 acting credits under his name.

24. Omar Epps

Omar Epps attends Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Omar Hashim Epps

Omar Hashim Epps Date of birth: 20 July 1973

20 July 1973 Age: 49 years old (as of 2023)

49 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Omar has appeared in films and TV series like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, This Is Us, Almost Christmas, and Love & Basketball. Omar Epps has produced films like The Devil You Know, Daddy Don't Go, and Tripaholics.

23. Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sterling Kelby Brown

Sterling Kelby Brown Date of birth: 5 April 1976

5 April 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of 2023)

47 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Sterling K. Brown is one of the popular African American male actors famous for appearing in films such as This Is Us, I Am Athlete, and Black Panther. Sterling K. Brown currently has over 72 acting credits, according to his IMDb.

22. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson attends Universal Pictures' "F9" World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson

Tyrese Darnell Gibson Date of birth: 30 December 1978

30 December 1978 Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)

44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Watts, California, United States

Tyrese Gibson is a successful songwriter, singer, and model. His first media debut was a Coca-Cola advertisement in 1994. After that, he worked as a model and acted on various TV shows.

However, Tyrese Gibson is mostly known for his recurring role in two of the highest-grossing film series: Fast & Furious and Transformers.

21. Omar Benson Miller

Picture of Omar Miller. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Omar Benson Miller

: Omar Benson Miller Date of birth : 7 October 1978

: 7 October 1978 Age : 44 years old (as of 2023)

: 44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States

Miller has appeared in various films and television shows. One of his notable roles was in the HBO drama series Ballers, where he portrayed the character Charles Greane. Omar Benson Miller has also appeared in other shows such as Oni: Thunder God's Tale, True Lies, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

20. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chadwick Aaron Boseman

Chadwick Aaron Boseman Date of birth: 29 November 1976

29 November 1976 Died: 28 August 2020

28 August 2020 Place of birth: Anderson, South Carolina, United States

Chadwick Aaron Boseman was an American actor, writer, and director best known for his role as T`Challa in Black Panther. Chadwick Boseman also played roles such as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42 and the R&B singer James Brown in Get on Up.

Chadwick was born to Carolyn and Leroy Boseman. His dad was an entrepreneur, while his mother worked as a nurse. At the time of his death, he had appeared in 34 films and TV shows.

19. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart attends Netflix's True Story"New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kevin Darnell Hart

Kevin Darnell Hart Date of birth: 6 July 1979

6 July 1979 Age: 43 years old (as of 2023)

43 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Kevin Hart is one of the most popular short black actors known for his great sense of humour and talent. His stand-up shows are often awe-inspiring and can only be described as breathtaking.

Hart is a household name in many countries, some of which he has visited on his numerous comedy tours. In addition, Kevin Hart boasts 99 acting credits.

18. Donald Glover

Donald Glover arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald McKinley Glover Jr.

Donald McKinley Glover Jr. Date of birth: 25 September 1983

25 September 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2023)

39 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Edwards Air Force Base, California, United States

Donald Glover, known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is a rapper, actor, singer, writer, comedian, director, and producer.

Donald rose to fame when he portrayed college student Troy Barnes on the television sitcom Community. He has also starred in several films, such as The Lazurus Effect, The Martian, and The Lion King.

17. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the "A Journal For Jordan" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan

Michael Bakari Jordan Date of birth: 9 February 1987

9 February 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)

36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, USA

Jordan is among the fast-rising actors in the entertainment industry. Michael B. Jordan is known for his film roles as shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station (2013), Boxer Donnie Creed in Creed (2015), and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther (2018).

16. John Boyega

John Boyega attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega

: John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega Date of birth : 17 March 1992

: 17 March 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, England

John Boyega is a British actor known for his roles in film and television. John Boyega gained widespread recognition for portraying Finn, one of the main characters in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

He has also appeared in other notable films, such as Attack the Block and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

15. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the "Abbott Elementary" Premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Ray Tamarra

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams Date of birth: 9 October 1992

9 October 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Westchester County, New York, United States

Tyler James Williams is an American actor and rapper best known for playing Chris on Everybody Hates Chris and Noah on AMC's The Walking Dead.

Tyler began acting in 2000 when he appeared in the TV series Sesame Street. Since then, Tyler James Williams has appeared in more films and series, boasting 39 acting credits.

14. Keith Powers

Full name : Keith Tyree Powers

: Keith Tyree Powers Date of birth : 22 August 1992

: 22 August 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2023)

: 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Keith is an American actor and model. Keith Powers is best known for his role in TV series such as Faking It, Fear the Walking Dead, and Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored. He has also produced short films such as A Little Closure and Asterisk.

13. Bryshere Y. Gray

Bryshere Y. Gray in the We Got Us series. Photo: FOX

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bryshere Yazuan Gray

Bryshere Yazuan Gray Date of birth: 28 November 1993

28 November 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Bryshere Y. Gray, also known as Yazz the Greatest, is an American actor and rapper. He is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the popular television series Empire. In addition to his acting career, Gray has also released several singles such as Respect, You're So Beautiful, and Good People.

12. Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher poses at the opening night of the new production of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd" on Broadway at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jordan William Fisher

Jordan William Fisher Date of birth: 24 April 1994

24 April 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, U.S.

Fisher is an actor, singer, and dancer. Jordan Fisher is famous for his role in television series such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie. Together with his dancing partner, he won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars.

11. Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr attends the UK screening of "Chevalier" at Everyman Borough Yards on May 30, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Date of birth: 23 July 1994

23 July 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2023)

28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Kelvin is an American actor who began acting with minor roles in the 2013 films Ender’s Game and 12 Years a Slave.

He has starred in several roles, with Luce and Waves's films bringing him widespread attention. Kelvin Harrison Jr. has also been cast in TV shows such as StartUp, Godfather of Harlem, and Shots Fired.

10. Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson attends the “grown-ish” press junket during the 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta on February 11, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson

Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson Date of birth: 30 August 1996

30 August 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2023)

26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Trevor is an American actor, singer, and songwriter. He is among the most handsome black actors best known for portraying Aaron Jackson on Freeform's original series Grown-ish. Trevor Jackson has also appeared in Let It Shine, Cold Case, Eureka, and Austin & Ally.

9. Brett Austin Johnson

Full name : Brett Austin Johnson

: Brett Austin Johnson Date of birth : 22 May 1997

: 22 May 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2023)

: 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

He began acting when he was three years old. Brett Austin Johnson has only appeared in six films and TV series. They include The Spirit God Gave Us, Cherish Alexander: Change Can Start with Me, American, The Bad Cut, Five Feet Apart, and Swamp Murders.

8. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Date of birth : 8 July 1998

: 8 July 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of 2023)

: 24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Malibu, California, U.S.

Jade Smith is an actor, singer, and rapper. He is famous for his role in films such as Karate Kid and After Earth. As a result of his handwork in the entertainment industry, Jaden Smith has won several awards, such as Grammy awards, BET awards, and Teen Choice awards.

7. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner attends Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Date of birth: 7th January 2000

7th January 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)

23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Marcus became famous for starring Andre Johnson Jr. on the sitcom television series Black-ish where he appeared in 165 episodes from 2014 to 2022. Marcus Scribner has also appeared in Dragons: The Nine Realms, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish.

6. McCarrie McCausland

Full name : McCarrie McCausland

: McCarrie McCausland Date of birth : 19 August 2000

: 19 August 2000 Age : 22 years old (as of 2023)

: 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: USA

McCausland made his television debut in 2011 as David Burton on ABC/Lifetime's blockbuster drama TV series Army Wives. McCarrie McCausland went on to appear in other films, including Lean and The Breaking Point. His forthcoming film roles include Skill House and Broken Mirrors.

5. Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. attends Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Salon Dinner in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. Date of birth: 22nd September 2000

22nd September 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)

22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Michael is a young American actor who started his career by appearing in Un Altro Mondo. Michael Rainey Jr. has also appeared on reality TV shows such as The Real, Tamron Hall and Made in Hollywood. However, he is popular mostly due to his role on the Starz show Power.

4. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin attends 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caleb Reginald McLaughlin

Caleb Reginald McLaughlin Date of birth: 13th October 2001

13th October 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2023)

21 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Carmel Hamlet, New York, United States

Caleb gained popularity after his role as Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix series Stranger Things. He started acting as a child, with his first-ever role being in an Opera.

He then went on to Broadway, where he played the role of Young Simba in the Lion King. Caleb McLaughlin has been an active actor since 2012 and has featured in several films and television series.

3. Miles Brown

Miles Brown attends Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miles Brown

Miles Brown Date of birth: 28th October 2004

28th October 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2023)

18 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles

Miles Brown is among the popular young black male actors who have captured the attention of many from his onscreen talent. Mile began his career in 2012 when he appeared in the film Battlefield America..

He is best known for his role in the series Black-ish as Jack Johnson. Miles Brown has also appeared in Drunk History, Goldie and Bear, and Mixed-ish.

2. Issac Ryan Brown

Issac Ryan Brown attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation and Marvel's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Issac Ryan Brown

Issac Ryan Brown Date of birth: 12th July 2005

12th July 2005 Age: 17 years old (as of 2023)

17 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan

Issac first appeared on screen in 2013 as Kip in the series Sam & Cat. He is one of the young black actors to appear in many films and television shows. Issac Ryan Brown currently has over 50 acting credits to his name, and some of his recent roles include Gus in the series The Owl House.

1. Lonnie Chavis

Lonnie Chavis attends Inclusion Matters By Shane's Inspiration "Lights, Camera, Inclusion" 20th Annual Gala at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lonnie Chavis, Jr.

Lonnie Chavis, Jr. Date of birth: 23 November 2007

23 November 2007 Age: 15 years old (as of 2023)

15 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Downey, California, U.S.

Lonnie is a young American actor and activist. He is known for playing young Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This Is Us. He has also appeared in ten episodes of White Famous and the TV movie Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History. According to his IMDb profile, Lonnie Chavis currently has 20 acting credits.

Who are the famous black actors with dreads?

Some of the actors renowned for wearing dreadlocks include Ava DuVernay, Lalah Hathaway, Willow Smith, and Jaden Smith.

Who were the black men actors in the 90s?

Some of the actors who dominated the 90s include actors like Wesley Snipes, Samuel L Jackson, and Denzel Washington.

The success of the Hollywood film industry is credited to its talented filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers, directors, costume designers, make-up artists, and much more. The list could go on and on, but the following 50 black male actors are among the best in the industry. They have all done a fantastic job in all of the films and series in which they have appeared.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the top wealthiest actors in the world. Most of these actors are known by many. They have been very successful, and some have been in the industry for decades.

So what is the net worth of the wealthiest actor in the world? Have a look at this article to find out more.

Source: Legit.ng