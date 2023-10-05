Young actresses under 20: 20 talented celebrities to watch out for
Young actresses under 20 are taking the acting world by storm, and movie fans are excited to see them. They are talented performers who have won awards for their acting skills and created a reputation for creativity and innovation in acting. Despite being young, they have shown remarkable talents, winning fans worldwide.
While many esteemed veteran actresses are in the industry, a fresh wave of young, up-and-coming actresses is making their mark by embracing diverse roles in Hollywood. Here is a list of talented emerging young celebrities under 20 who are doing great.
Top talented young actresses under 20
These young stars have appeared in various films and TV series. Their roles are diverse. Check out the list below. Their ages are as of 2023.
1. Alison Fernandez
- Full name: Alison Fernandez
- Date of birth: 20 July 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Alison Fernandez started her acting career at the age of five years. She has appeared in films and shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Play, and One Bad Choice.
2. Marsai Martin
- Full name: Caila Marsai Martin
- Date of birth: 14 August 2004 (19 years old)
- Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States
Marsai Martin is one of the most popular young female actors under 20 who gained fame for her role as Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish. In 2019, she produced the film Little, becoming the youngest to produce a studio film. In 2023, she produced Saturdays, a coming-of-age comedy television series for Disney Channel.
3. Mckenna Grace
- Full name: Mckenna Grace
- Date of birth: 25 June 2006 (17 years old)
- Place of birth: Grapevine, Texas, United States
Mckenna Grace started her acting career at the age of five, where her youngest role was in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein. She later appeared in films and shows such as Tonya, Captain Marvel, Troop Zero and The Bad Seed.
4. Sofia Wylie
- Full name: Sofia Christine Wylie
- Date of birth: 7 January 2004 (19 years old)
- Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States
Sofia Wylie is an American actress, dancer and singer. She started her career in dance before appearing on movie screens. She is well known as Gina Porter in High School Musical. She also stars in the Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil.
5. Tamara Smart
- Full name: Tamara Valerie Smart
- Date of birth: 14 June 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: Barnet, United Kingdom
Tamara Valerie Smart is an English actress. Her first appearance in the acting industry was in the CBBC series The Worst Witch. She has later appeared in Resident Evil, Wendell & wild, Artemis Fowl and Hard Sun.
6. Ella Anderson
- Full name: Ella Aiko Anderson
- Date of birth: 26 March 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: Ypsilanti, Michigan, United States
Ella Anderson is among the young female celebrities under 20 who are talented. She is best known for her role as Piper Hart on the Nickelodeon television series Henry Danger. She has also appeared in Borrasca, Young Sheldon, The Adventures of Kid Danger and Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special.
7. Ava Justin
- Full name: Ava Justin
- Date of birth: 10 November 2005 (17 years old)
- Place of birth: United States
Ava Justin is a young actress, screenwriter and producer. Her first acting roles were in 2012 in short films named Monday Morning, Perception, Beaten Path and White Ants. Since then, she has appeared in numerous movies and TV series. According to her IMDb profile, she has over 50 acting credits.
8. Asia Monet Ray
- Full name: Asia Monet Ray
- Date of birth: 10 August 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: Yorba Linda, California, United States
Asia Monet is popularly known for her appearance on Lifetime's Dance Moms TV reality show. Later, she showed her acting performances in popular movies and series like Sister Code, American Crime Story and Grey's Anatomy.
The young actress is very active on social media, particularly on Instagram. She has over 1.5 million followers as of writing. She is one of the best young actresses under 20 who adores fashion.
9. Brooklynn Prince
- Full name: Brooklynn Prince
- Date of birth: 4 May 2010 (13 years old)
- Place of birth: United States
Brooklyn Prince became famous for her great performance in the film The Florida Project. She is among the youngest female celebrities under 20 years, born in 2010. In 2023, it was revealed that Prince would release a comic book, Misfortune's Eye, which she co-authored alongside Aliz Fernandez.
10. Kristina Pimenova
- Full name: Kristina Ruslanovna Pimenova
- Date of birth: 27 December 2005 (17 years old)
- Place of birth: Moscow, Russia
Kristina Pimenova is a model and actress known for acting in films like The Past, The Russian Bride, and Secret Neighbour. She is one of the cute actresses under 20. Pimenova has worked for brands including Armani, Benetton, Burberry, and Roberto Cavalli.
11. Mackenzie Ziegler
- Full name: 4 June 2004 (19 years old)
- Date of birth: Mackenzie Frances Ziegler
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
Mackenzie began her acting career at the age of six years on the Lifetime reality dance series Dance Moms. She is also a talented dancer, singer and internet personality. She has amassed over 14 million followers on her Instagram account as of writing.
12. Mallory James Mahoney
- Full name: Mallory James Mahoney
- Date of birth: 31 January 2005 (18 years sold)
- Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, United States
Malory James Mahoney's acting debut was in 2014 in a Sudanese short film, Dig. She is well known for her acting roles in the Disney Channel series Bunk'd and the Netflix series On My Block. She has also appeared in films and shows, such as Raven's Home, Heaven Sent and Jamall & Gerald.
13. Mia Sara Nasuha
- Full name: Mia Sara Nasuha
- Date of birth: 30 September 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mia Sara Nasuha is one of the most promising and great young actresses. She is well known after appearing in the movie Papa I Love You. She is also known for appearing in movies like Tembus and Sekali Lagi.
14. Millie Bobby Brown
- Full name: Millie Bobby Brown
- Date of birth: 19 February 2004 (19 years old)
- Place of birth: HC Marbella International Hospital, Marbella, Spain
Millie Bobby Brown is a young, talented actress and model. She is popularly known for her role in the fiction drama series Stranger Things. She has also shown her appearance in series such as Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.
15. Shahadi Wright
- Full name: Shahadi Wright Joseph
- Date of birth: 29 April 2005 (18 years old)
- Place of birth: United States
Shahadi Wright Joseph is not only an actress but also a singer and a dancer. She is the voice for Young Nala in Jon Favreau's musical film The Lion King. Her other acting roles include Come Find Me, Them and Hairspray Live!
16. Darby Camp
- Full name: Darby Eliza Camp
- Date of birth: 14 July 2007 (16 years old)
- Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
Darby Camp's mother played an important role in her acting career since she was also an actress. Darby later appeared in films and shows such as Benji, Dreamland, Grey's Anatomy and Gaslit.
17. Julia Butters
- Full name: Julia Butters
- Date of birth: 15 April 2009 (14 years old)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Julia Butters is mainly known for her role as Trudi Frazer in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She has been acting since she was two years old. Other films in which she has played a role include Queen of Bones, The Fabelmans and The Gray Man.
18. Chloe Coleman
- Full name: Chloe Coleman
- Date of birth: 23 November 2008 (15 years old)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Chloe began acting when she appeared on the Fox television series Glee in 2013 at the age of 5. Her other acting roles are also seen in Spy, Gunpowder, Milkshake, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
19. Abby Ryder Fortson
- Full name: Abby Ryder Fortson
- Date of birth: 14 March 2008 (15 years old)
- Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States
Abby Ryder Fortson is an American actress and the daughter of actress Christie Lynn Smith. She has appeared in films and TV series such as Transparent, The Whispers, Togetherness, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
20. Arian Greenblatt
- Full name: Ariana Greenblatt
- Date of birth: 27 August 2007 (16 years old)
- Place of birth: New York, United States
Arian Greenblatt is an American actress who starred in the Disney Channel comedy TV series Stuck In The Middle. Ariana Greenblatt has also appeared in A Bad Moms Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War, Live and Maddle and Stuck In The Middle.
These young actresses under 20 years old have brought a dynamic change and progress in the cinematic world. They have been able to entertain the world through their acting talents and are a face to reckon with.
