Young actresses under 20: 20 talented celebrities to watch out for

Young actresses under 20 are taking the acting world by storm, and movie fans are excited to see them. They are talented performers who have won awards for their acting skills and created a reputation for creativity and innovation in acting. Despite being young, they have shown remarkable talents, winning fans worldwide.

From (L-R) Young actresses Mackenzie Ziegler, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Marsai Martin. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Jamie McCarthy, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While many esteemed veteran actresses are in the industry, a fresh wave of young, up-and-coming actresses is making their mark by embracing diverse roles in Hollywood. Here is a list of talented emerging young celebrities under 20 who are doing great.

Top talented young actresses under 20

These young stars have appeared in various films and TV series. Their roles are diverse. Check out the list below. Their ages are as of 2023.

1. Alison Fernandez

Actress Alison Fernandez attends the 20th Annual Dances With Films - Premiere Of "Devil's Whisper" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alison Fernandez

Alison Fernandez Date of birth: 20 July 2005 (18 years old)

20 July 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Alison Fernandez started her acting career at the age of five years. She has appeared in films and shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Play, and One Bad Choice.

2. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caila Marsai Martin

Caila Marsai Martin Date of birth: 14 August 2004 (19 years old)

14 August 2004 (19 years old) Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States

Marsai Martin is one of the most popular young female actors under 20 who gained fame for her role as Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish. In 2019, she produced the film Little, becoming the youngest to produce a studio film. In 2023, she produced Saturdays, a coming-of-age comedy television series for Disney Channel.

3. Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace attends the UK "The Little Mermaid" premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace Date of birth: 25 June 2006 (17 years old)

25 June 2006 (17 years old) Place of birth: Grapevine, Texas, United States

Mckenna Grace started her acting career at the age of five, where her youngest role was in the Disney XD sitcom Crash & Bernstein. She later appeared in films and shows such as Tonya, Captain Marvel, Troop Zero and The Bad Seed.

4. Sofia Wylie

Sofia Wylie at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sofia Christine Wylie

Sofia Christine Wylie Date of birth: 7 January 2004 (19 years old)

7 January 2004 (19 years old) Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

Sofia Wylie is an American actress, dancer and singer. She started her career in dance before appearing on movie screens. She is well known as Gina Porter in High School Musical. She also stars in the Netflix fantasy film The School for Good and Evil.

5. Tamara Smart

Tamara Smart attends Netflix's "Wendell & Wild" Animation Film Premiere in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tamara Valerie Smart

Tamara Valerie Smart Date of birth: 14 June 2005 (18 years old)

14 June 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: Barnet, United Kingdom

Tamara Valerie Smart is an English actress. Her first appearance in the acting industry was in the CBBC series The Worst Witch. She has later appeared in Resident Evil, Wendell & wild, Artemis Fowl and Hard Sun.

6. Ella Anderson

Actress Ella Anderson attends The Glass Castle New York Screening at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ella Aiko Anderson

Ella Aiko Anderson Date of birth: 26 March 2005 (18 years old)

26 March 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: Ypsilanti, Michigan, United States

Ella Anderson is among the young female celebrities under 20 who are talented. She is best known for her role as Piper Hart on the Nickelodeon television series Henry Danger. She has also appeared in Borrasca, Young Sheldon, The Adventures of Kid Danger and Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special.

7. Ava Justin

Full name: Ava Justin

Ava Justin Date of birth: 10 November 2005 (17 years old)

10 November 2005 (17 years old) Place of birth: United States

Ava Justin is a young actress, screenwriter and producer. Her first acting roles were in 2012 in short films named Monday Morning, Perception, Beaten Path and White Ants. Since then, she has appeared in numerous movies and TV series. According to her IMDb profile, she has over 50 acting credits.

8. Asia Monet Ray

Asia Monet Ray attends the launch of JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve Collection at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Asia Monet Ray

Asia Monet Ray Date of birth: 10 August 2005 (18 years old)

10 August 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: Yorba Linda, California, United States

Asia Monet is popularly known for her appearance on Lifetime's Dance Moms TV reality show. Later, she showed her acting performances in popular movies and series like Sister Code, American Crime Story and Grey's Anatomy.

The young actress is very active on social media, particularly on Instagram. She has over 1.5 million followers as of writing. She is one of the best young actresses under 20 who adores fashion.

9. Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince Date of birth: 4 May 2010 (13 years old)

4 May 2010 (13 years old) Place of birth: United States

Brooklyn Prince became famous for her great performance in the film The Florida Project. She is among the youngest female celebrities under 20 years, born in 2010. In 2023, it was revealed that Prince would release a comic book, Misfortune's Eye, which she co-authored alongside Aliz Fernandez.

10. Kristina Pimenova

Full name: Kristina Ruslanovna Pimenova

Kristina Ruslanovna Pimenova Date of birth: 27 December 2005 (17 years old)

27 December 2005 (17 years old) Place of birth: Moscow, Russia

Kristina Pimenova is a model and actress known for acting in films like The Past, The Russian Bride, and Secret Neighbour. She is one of the cute actresses under 20. Pimenova has worked for brands including Armani, Benetton, Burberry, and Roberto Cavalli.

11. Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler at the Kate Spade Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The High Line in New York, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: 4 June 2004 (19 years old)

4 June 2004 (19 years old) Date of birth: Mackenzie Frances Ziegler

Mackenzie Frances Ziegler Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Mackenzie began her acting career at the age of six years on the Lifetime reality dance series Dance Moms. She is also a talented dancer, singer and internet personality. She has amassed over 14 million followers on her Instagram account as of writing.

12. Mallory James Mahoney

Mallory James Mahoney attends Netflix's Boo, LA Special Screening at Bay Theatre in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mallory James Mahoney

Mallory James Mahoney Date of birth: 31 January 2005 (18 years sold)

31 January 2005 (18 years sold) Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, United States

Malory James Mahoney's acting debut was in 2014 in a Sudanese short film, Dig. She is well known for her acting roles in the Disney Channel series Bunk'd and the Netflix series On My Block. She has also appeared in films and shows, such as Raven's Home, Heaven Sent and Jamall & Gerald.

13. Mia Sara Nasuha

Full name: Mia Sara Nasuha

Mia Sara Nasuha Date of birth: 30 September 2005 (18 years old)

30 September 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mia Sara Nasuha is one of the most promising and great young actresses. She is well known after appearing in the movie Papa I Love You. She is also known for appearing in movies like Tembus and Sekali Lagi.

14. Millie Bobby Brown

US actress and influencer Millie Bobby Brown during her Meet And Great in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Date of birth: 19 February 2004 (19 years old)

19 February 2004 (19 years old) Place of birth: HC Marbella International Hospital, Marbella, Spain

Millie Bobby Brown is a young, talented actress and model. She is popularly known for her role in the fiction drama series Stranger Things. She has also shown her appearance in series such as Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

15. Shahadi Wright

Shahadi Wright Joseph attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards - Nominees Luncheon in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph Date of birth: 29 April 2005 (18 years old)

29 April 2005 (18 years old) Place of birth: United States

Shahadi Wright Joseph is not only an actress but also a singer and a dancer. She is the voice for Young Nala in Jon Favreau's musical film The Lion King. Her other acting roles include Come Find Me, Them and Hairspray Live!

16. Darby Camp

Full name: Darby Eliza Camp

Darby Eliza Camp Date of birth: 14 July 2007 (16 years old)

14 July 2007 (16 years old) Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Darby Camp's mother played an important role in her acting career since she was also an actress. Darby later appeared in films and shows such as Benji, Dreamland, Grey's Anatomy and Gaslit.

17. Julia Butters

Julia Butters attends the Opening Night Celebration of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julia Butters

Julia Butters Date of birth: 15 April 2009 (14 years old)

15 April 2009 (14 years old) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Julia Butters is mainly known for her role as Trudi Frazer in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She has been acting since she was two years old. Other films in which she has played a role include Queen of Bones, The Fabelmans and The Gray Man.

18. Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman attends the opening night performance of "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman Date of birth: 23 November 2008 (15 years old)

23 November 2008 (15 years old) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Chloe began acting when she appeared on the Fox television series Glee in 2013 at the age of 5. Her other acting roles are also seen in Spy, Gunpowder, Milkshake, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

19. Abby Ryder Fortson

Recipient of the "Rising Star of 2022" award actress Abby Ryder Fortson attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abby Ryder Fortson

Abby Ryder Fortson Date of birth: 1 4 March 2008 (15 years old)

4 March 2008 (15 years old) Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States

Abby Ryder Fortson is an American actress and the daughter of actress Christie Lynn Smith. She has appeared in films and TV series such as Transparent, The Whispers, Togetherness, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

20. Arian Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District in New York, New York. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt Date of birth: 27 August 2007 (16 years old)

27 August 2007 (16 years old) Place of birth: New York, United States

Arian Greenblatt is an American actress who starred in the Disney Channel comedy TV series Stuck In The Middle. Ariana Greenblatt has also appeared in A Bad Moms Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War, Live and Maddle and Stuck In The Middle.

These young actresses under 20 years old have brought a dynamic change and progress in the cinematic world. They have been able to entertain the world through their acting talents and are a face to reckon with.

Legit.ng recently published another interesting piece on famous Asian actresses. The actresses are making strides in Hollywood and beyond, thanks to their talents.

Through their talents, tenacity, and desire for change, they have helped to dismantle obstacles and opened doors for inclusive storytelling. The opportunity to educate and entertain fans around the world has been made available to talents from Asia and the rest of the world thanks to these themes.

