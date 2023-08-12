Chiwetalu Agu’s biography: age, children, net worth, is he alive?

Chiwetalu Agu is a renowned Nigerian actor, comedian, and movie producer. He is best known for his exceptional acting skills and unique style of delivering humorous lines in Nollywood movies. He has appeared in over 200 Nollywood films, including Royal Destiny, Burning Kingdom and Traditional Marriage.

Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu. Photo: @Chief Chiwetalu Agu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chiwetalu Agu is one of the most talented actors who have significantly contributed to the development of Nollywood. His memorable performances have earned him a dedicated fan base around the world. He has also won various awards, including the 2012 Nollywood award for Best Actor in an indigenous movie for his role in Nkwocha.

Profile summary

Full name Christian Ogbonna Chiwetalu Agu Gender Male Date of birth 5 March 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Enugu, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Tribe Igbo State of origin Enugu State Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Nkechi Agu Children 5 School Immaculate Conception, Uwani College Munchen College Profession Actor, comedian, comedian movie producer. Net worth $800 thousand

Chiwetalu Agu’s biography

The prominent actor was born Christian Ogbonna Chiwetalu Agu in Amokwe in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

Chiwetalu attended Municipal Council School, Ogui, and Saint Luke’s Primary School, Ogui, for his primary education. He later completed his high school education at the College of Immaculate Conception, Uwani, in 1977. He also attended Munchen College, Germany, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Dramatic Arts in 1981.

What is Chiwetalu Agu’s age?

The renowned Nigerian actor is 67 years old as of 2023. When was Chiwetalu Agu born? He was born on 5 March 1956. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Chiwetalu is an actor, comedian, and movie producer. His acting career began in 1981 when he joined the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and briefly appeared in Nigerian Television Soap operas like Ikoro, produced by Joe Onyekwere.

He made his professional acting debut in Shattered For Shelter. He has since appeared in multiple movies, such as Evil Twin, Fire on the Mountain, Price of the Wicked, and The Plain Truth. Here is a list of some of Chiwetalu Agu’s movies according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies 2023 The Trade 2022 Aghugho Anyaukwu 2022 Ikemba 2021 Agunnia the Warrior 2021 Other Side of History 2020 RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story 2019 The Lost Okoroshi 2018 The Ghost and the Tout 2016 Flash of Pain 2014 Second Burial 2014 Tears of the Dead 2014 Bloody Ring 2013 Sin of a Woman 2013 Cry of a Witch 2011 Goat Lover 2010 Heart of Stone 2009 No Man's Land 2008 Royal Reward 2008 Throne of the Gods 2008 Beauty and the Beast 2007 Royal Destiny 2007 Burning Kingdom 2006 Royal Messengers 2006 My Blood Brother 2006 Silence of the Gods 2005 Rings of Fire 2004 Across the Niger 2003 Traditional Marriage 2002 Sunrise

What is Chiwetalu Agu’s net worth?

The Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand. His primary source of income is his successful acting career. He also earns money through adverts and endorsement deals.

Who is Chiwetalu’s wife?

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has been married to his wife Nkechi Agu for a while. The couple share five children, three sons and two daughters. Two of Chiwetalu Agu’s sons are Christian Agu and Emeka Agu.

What happened to Chiwetalu Agu?

On 7 October 2021, the Nigerian actor was arrested by soldiers at Iweka Bridge in Onitsha after he was spotted wearing an outfit depicting the flag of Biafra. He was later released after spending one night in custody.

On May 2022, he also revealed how some unknown people from the movie industry and enemies attempted to kill him through diabolical means. Through an Instagram post, he shared some inanimate objects which he said a prophet retrieved from his body.

Fast facts about Chiwetalu Agu

Who is Chiwetalu Agu? He is a well-known Nollywood actor, comedian, and television personality. Where is actor Chiwetalu Agu from? He was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. How old is Chiwetalu Agu now?? He is 67 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 March 1956. Who is Chiwetalu Agu’s wife? She is called Nkechi Agu. Does Chiwetalu Agu have children? Yes, he has five children, three sons and two daughters. Is Chiwetalu Agu still alive? The Nigerian veteran actor is still alive and active in the movie industry. What is Chiwetalu Agu’s net worth? The Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand.

Chiwetalu Agu is a popular Nigerian actor, comedian, and movie producer who has left a lasting mark on the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly in Nollywood. He has portrayed a wide range of characters in various movies such as Honorable, The Catechist and Royal Destiny.

Legit.ng recently published Deborah Hung’s biography. Deborah Hung is a former Mexican-American fashion model, lawyer, businesswoman, social media influencer and television personality. She was born on 11 January 1983 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Deborah Hung first gained public recognition after she appeared in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York. She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she mostly shares modelling shorts. She is married to Chinese business tycoon Stephen Hung. Deborah currently resides in New York City, United States.

Source: Legit.ng