Global site navigation

Local editions

Chiwetalu Agu’s biography: age, children, net worth, is he alive?
Celebrity biographies

Chiwetalu Agu’s biography: age, children, net worth, is he alive?

by  Night Mongina

Chiwetalu Agu is a renowned Nigerian actor, comedian, and movie producer. He is best known for his exceptional acting skills and unique style of delivering humorous lines in Nollywood movies. He has appeared in over 200 Nollywood films, including Royal Destiny, Burning Kingdom and Traditional Marriage.

Chiwetalu Agu
Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu. Photo: @Chief Chiwetalu Agu on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Chiwetalu Agu is one of the most talented actors who have significantly contributed to the development of Nollywood. His memorable performances have earned him a dedicated fan base around the world. He has also won various awards, including the 2012 Nollywood award for Best Actor in an indigenous movie for his role in Nkwocha.

Profile summary

Full nameChristian Ogbonna Chiwetalu Agu
GenderMale
Date of birth5 March 1956
Age67 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthEnugu, Nigeria
Current residenceNigeria
NationalityNigerian
Tribe Igbo
State of origin Enugu State
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
WifeNkechi Agu
Children5
SchoolImmaculate Conception, Uwani
CollegeMunchen College
ProfessionActor, comedian, comedian movie producer.
Net worth$800 thousand

Chiwetalu Agu’s biography

The prominent actor was born Christian Ogbonna Chiwetalu Agu in Amokwe in Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

Chiwetalu attended Municipal Council School, Ogui, and Saint Luke’s Primary School, Ogui, for his primary education. He later completed his high school education at the College of Immaculate Conception, Uwani, in 1977. He also attended Munchen College, Germany, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Dramatic Arts in 1981.

What is Chiwetalu Agu’s age?

The renowned Nigerian actor is 67 years old as of 2023. When was Chiwetalu Agu born? He was born on 5 March 1956. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Chiwetalu is an actor, comedian, and movie producer. His acting career began in 1981 when he joined the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and briefly appeared in Nigerian Television Soap operas like Ikoro, produced by Joe Onyekwere.

He made his professional acting debut in Shattered For Shelter. He has since appeared in multiple movies, such as Evil Twin, Fire on the Mountain, Price of the Wicked, and The Plain Truth. Here is a list of some of Chiwetalu Agu’s movies according to his IMDb profile.

YearMovies
2023The Trade
2022Aghugho Anyaukwu
2022Ikemba
2021Agunnia the Warrior
2021Other Side of History
2020RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story
2019The Lost Okoroshi
2018The Ghost and the Tout
2016Flash of Pain
2014Second Burial
2014Tears of the Dead
2014Bloody Ring
2013Sin of a Woman
2013Cry of a Witch
2011Goat Lover
2010Heart of Stone
2009No Man's Land
2008Royal Reward
2008Throne of the Gods
2008Beauty and the Beast
2007Royal Destiny
2007Burning Kingdom
2006Royal Messengers
2006My Blood Brother
2006Silence of the Gods
2005Rings of Fire
2004Across the Niger
2003Traditional Marriage
2002Sunrise

What is Chiwetalu Agu’s net worth?

The Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand. His primary source of income is his successful acting career. He also earns money through adverts and endorsement deals.

Who is Chiwetalu’s wife?

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has been married to his wife Nkechi Agu for a while. The couple share five children, three sons and two daughters. Two of Chiwetalu Agu’s sons are Christian Agu and Emeka Agu.

What happened to Chiwetalu Agu?

On 7 October 2021, the Nigerian actor was arrested by soldiers at Iweka Bridge in Onitsha after he was spotted wearing an outfit depicting the flag of Biafra. He was later released after spending one night in custody.

On May 2022, he also revealed how some unknown people from the movie industry and enemies attempted to kill him through diabolical means. Through an Instagram post, he shared some inanimate objects which he said a prophet retrieved from his body.

Fast facts about Chiwetalu Agu

  1. Who is Chiwetalu Agu? He is a well-known Nollywood actor, comedian, and television personality.
  2. Where is actor Chiwetalu Agu from? He was born in Enugu State, Nigeria.
  3. How old is Chiwetalu Agu now?? He is 67 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 March 1956.
  4. Who is Chiwetalu Agu’s wife? She is called Nkechi Agu.
  5. Does Chiwetalu Agu have children? Yes, he has five children, three sons and two daughters.
  6. Is Chiwetalu Agu still alive? The Nigerian veteran actor is still alive and active in the movie industry.
  7. What is Chiwetalu Agu’s net worth? The Nigerian actor has an alleged net worth of $800 thousand.

Chiwetalu Agu is a popular Nigerian actor, comedian, and movie producer who has left a lasting mark on the Nigerian entertainment industry, particularly in Nollywood. He has portrayed a wide range of characters in various movies such as Honorable, The Catechist and Royal Destiny.

Legit.ng recently published Deborah Hung’s biography. Deborah Hung is a former Mexican-American fashion model, lawyer, businesswoman, social media influencer and television personality. She was born on 11 January 1983 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Deborah Hung first gained public recognition after she appeared in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York. She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she mostly shares modelling shorts. She is married to Chinese business tycoon Stephen Hung. Deborah currently resides in New York City, United States.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel