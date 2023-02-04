20 famous Indian actors who are making strides in Hollywood

Lately, many Indian actors have been gaining recognition on the international entertainment scene. While some movie stars began their careers acting in Bollywood films, others have ventured into the US and UK movie industries and made a name appearing in numerous popular movies and TV series.

India has produced bigwig actors recognised not only in Bollywood but worldwide. The actors have taken up roles in numerous Hollywood movies and TV series, gaining international fame and winning awards. Here is a compilation of Indian actors thriving in Hollywood and attracting movie enthusiasts’ attention.

Famous male Indian actors in Hollywood

Who are male Indian actors excelling in Hollywood? Below is a list of Indian actors who have made a mark in the American film industry.

Naveen Andrews

He is a British-American actor born to Indian parents. He started honing his acting skills in high school and later joined the London Guildhall School of Music and Drama. His first acting role came in 1991 when he portrayed Bike in London Kill Me and has since been featured in more than 36 movies and TV series. His other popular films and TV shows are Planet Terror, Lost, The English Patent, The Dropout, and Diana.

Kal Penn

He was born to Gujarati immigrant parents in America and currently thrives as an author, actor, academic lecturer, and former White House staff member in the Barack Obama administration. He began his career as a Bollywood actor and later got his breakthrough role in the US comedy movie Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Kal has more than 80 acting credits, including roles in Hollywood movies such as House, American Horror Story, Smile, and Clarice.

Danny Pudi

The Illinois-born actor and producer began acting in 2006, starring in the TV series The West Ring. He is one of the most successful Indian actors in Hollywood, with more than 80 acting credits. Danny is popularly known for his roles in Community, Knights of Badassdom, American Dreamer, Corner Office, and The Argument. His most recent role is in the romantic comedy, Somebody I Used to Know, where he portrayed Benny.

Dileep Rao

Actor Dileep Rao attends the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's "Toruk - The First Flight" at Staples Center on November 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Dileep is an actor and producer born in Los Angeles, California, USA. He commenced his acting career in 2006, starring in the TV series Standoff as Robert.He is best known for starring in Drag Me to Hell, Avatar, Inception, and For the Defense. The actor won the Award of Prestige at Vegas Movie Awards (2020).

Arjun Gupta

Arjun is a Florida-born Indian actor, producer, and cinematographer. He began his acting career in 2008, starring in the TV movie Redemption Fall as Tom. He is among the young Indian actors taking strides in Hollywood, with his most popular appearances being in Bridge and Tunnel, Nurse Jackie, Stand Up Guys, The Magicians, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Raza Jaffrey

Raza is an actor and singer born and raised in Liverpool, England, UK. He got introduced into the acting industry in 1998 when he starred in the TV series Picking up the Pieces and later gained prominence after starring in MI-5 and Mistresses. His other popular movies and TV series are Homeland, Code Black, Harry Brown, and The Rhythm Section.

Maulik Pancholy

The award-winning Ohio-born actor and writer is of Indian descent. He has won BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award (2012) and Screen Actors Guild Awards (2009). His popular movies and TV shows are 30 Rocks, Weeds, 27 Dresses, and The Good Fight.

Erick Avari

Born in Darjeeling, India, and now residing in the US, Avari is one of India's top actors, thriving in both Bollywood and Hollywood movies and TV series. His acting career spans more than six decades, with over 150 acting credits. He is mainly known for his appearance in Mr. Deeds, The Mummy, Planet of the Apes, and Hachi: A Dog's Tale.

Karan Brar

Born to Indian parents in America, Karan Brar has made strides in the American film industry. He is best recognised for his roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Jessie, and Stargirl.

M. Night Shyamalan

He is an actor, film director, producer, and screenwriter, born in Puducherry, India, on 6 August 1970. Shyamalan was raised in the US, where he ventured into film production in 1992, making his production debut with the comedy film Praying with Anger. He has been featured in several of his own films, including The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Knock at the Cabin.

Famous female Indian actors in America

Female artists have also taken centre stage in Hollywood and are among the top Indian actors excelling in the industry. Some Indian actresses have appeared in award-winning movies and TV series, while others have received awards for their exceptional talents. Here are some noteworthy Indian actresses in America.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy is an Indian-American actress, comedian, producer, and writer born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has been in the entertainment industry as an actress for nearly two decades. She debuted in 2005, starring in The 40-Year-Old Virg*n as Amy. The actress has won multiple awards, including BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award (2016) and Gold Derby TV Award (2007).

Freida Pinto

She began acting in 2007 and featured in numerous British and American movies and TV shows. Freida has won coveted awards, including Elle Women in Hollywood Awards (2011). Some of her films and TV shows include Knight of Cups and Needle in a Timestack.

Parminder Nagra

Actress Parminder Nagra was born to Indian parents in Leicester, England, UK. Her first acting role came in 1996 when she portrayed Ayshe in the movie King Girl. The actress has won three awards, including the Bordeaux International Festival of Women in Cinema in 2002. Some of the movies and TV shows she has been featured in are The Blacklist, Alcatraz, Bend it Like Beckham, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Ayesha Dharker

Ayesha Dharker attends the press night after party for "Chasing Hares" at The Young Vic on July 25, 2022 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Ayesha was born and raised in Bombay, India, and has thrived as an actress in both the Indian and UK movie industries. She first hit the screen in 1989, starring in an Indian movie, but since then, has had roles in some British films, including Waking the Dead, The Commander: The Fraudster, and The Father. The actress won the Best Artistic Contribution Award at Cairo International Film Festival.

Agam Darshi

Agam is a Los Angeles-based writer and actress with Indian roots. She commenced acting in 2004, debuting in the short movie Pavane for a Dead Skunk. The actress has been featured in over 80 films and TV series and is a five-time winner of the Leo Awards.

Suleka Mathew

Suleka was born in Kerala, India‎, raised in Canada, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her first acting role was in 1989 when she portrayed Darlene in the TV series MacGyver and has since starred in more than 50 films and TV series. She is known for Claws, Men in Trees, Midnight Sun, and Da Vinci's Inquest.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is an actress and producer born in Madras, Tamil Nadu, India. She commenced her acting career in 1998 starring in the comedy TV series Linda e il brigadiere. Her movies in Hollywood include Star Trek: Enterprise, Life in Pieces, and Girl Most Likely.

Purva Bedi

Purva Bedi is an actress and producer born in India. She is known for starring in One Of Us Is Lying, Gossip Girl, Sully, and American Desi. Purva began acting in 1998 and has more than 60 acting credits. The actress has won multiple awards, including LAFA August Award (2020).

Nina Wadia

She was born in Bombay, Maharashtra, India. She has been acting in Hindu and Hollywood movies since 1991 and boasts more than 80 acting credits. The actress won the British Soap Award in 2009 and has also been nominated for multiple awards. She is known for EastEnders, Bend It Like Beckham, and All About Me.

Summer Bishil

She was born in America to Indian parents. She started acting in 2005, starring in Return to Halloweentown as Aneesa. She is known for her roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Last Airbender and Under the Silver Lake.

The US and UK film industries are considered the biggest in the world, and every budding actor’s dream is to feature in a Hollywood movie. The above talented Indian actors have made a name in Hollywood, starring in numerous films and TV series and winning prestigious awards.

