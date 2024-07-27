Professor Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, has addressed concerns regarding the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholars' allowances

Mamman clarified that the perceived reduction was only an adjustment in some of the allowances due to foreign exchange (forex) fluctuations

Legit.ng reports that on Friday, July 26, the minister gave an assurance to the Nigerian scholars studying abroad

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), the minister of education, has clarified that the perceived reduction in allowances of foreign scholars who are currently stranded in Algeria, Morocco, and Russia, among others by 12.7% “is a result of exchange rate fluctuations”.

Legit.ng learnt that the scholars — studying under the federal government’s Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarship — were assisted due to the economic hardship in Nigeria.

The FG reportedly reduced the supplementation allowances for students studying abroad under the Bilateral Education Agreement scholarship for the 2024 academic year.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday night, July 26, Mamman assured the scholars that the Bola Tinubu government “will settle the outstanding balance as soon as additional funds become available”.

Education minister engages student leaders

Meanwhile, along with Asefon Sunday Adedayo, the senior special assistant (SSA) on student engagement to President Tinubu, the minister engaged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by its national president, Lucky Emonefe.

During the visit of the student leaders to Abuja, Mamman said he outlined his principal’s initiatives and commitment to the Nigerian education sector.

He stated that Emonefe expressed the students' "profound gratitude" to President Tinubu for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and assured that the students will remain law-abiding.

