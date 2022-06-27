New Nollywood comedy movies for a fun evening with friends

Hanging with friends for a movie night is a great way to bond and catch up. But, you may wonder what exactly to watch when your friends come for the night. If you love African movies, then watching Nollywood comedy movies is a great idea.

Nollywood comedy movies.

Nollywood has several hilarious comedy movies. These movies are great as they revolve around real-life issues that face Nigerians or Africans at large. You can't be bored if you add these great new Nollywood comedy movies to your watching bucket list.

List of Nollywood comedy movies

Here are some of the latest Nollywood movies you can enjoy with friends. They are arranged based on their current IMDb ratings.

1. Breaded Life

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The romantic comedy, which premiered in cinemas on April 16, 2021, was directed by Biodun Stephen. Breaded Life follows the story of a spoilt brat who falls in love with an uneducated bread seller. He comes from a wealthy home, but everyone in his life mysteriously forgets him.

As a result, he learns lessons about life the hard way. The story stars MC Lively, Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef.

2. Prophetess

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The comedy film was released in 2021 and premiered on Netflix the same year. It tells a story about Ajoke, a prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match.

This prediction sets in motion events that get out of her control. Her life is threatened, so she decides to ask for help from her twin sister. The film stars Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe, Stan Nze and Tina Mba in the lead.

3. Kasala

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Kasala is produced and directed by the brilliant filmmaker Ema Edosio. It is a story about a teenager called Tunji who crashes his uncle's car while riding with his three friends.

The slick-talking teenager and his friends turn to shady schemes to make money so he can fix the damaged car before his uncle Jide Kosoko returns home from work. But unfortunately, they only have five hours to make it happen. Kasala stars Chimezie Imo, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Mike Afolarin.

4. Osuofia in London 1&2

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

If you are looking for a gold old comedy movie from Nigeria, Osuofi in London is your best bet. Osuofia in London is a Nigerian comedy film produced nine years ago. It was produced and directed by Kingsley Ogoro and starred Nkem Owoh and Mara Derwent in the lead role.

It is a comical story about Osuofia, played by Nkem Owoh, who goes to London after receiving news about his brother's demise. The fortunes amuse him in London, and his reaction is hilarious.

5. Your Excellency

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Your Excellency is a Nigerian political satire drama-comedy film written and directed by Funke Akindele. The story is about a billionaire businessman who fails as a presidential candidate and is obsessed with former US President Donald Trump.

6. One Lagos Night

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

One Lagos Night is a 2021 Nigerian crime comedy film directed and produced by Ekene Som Mekwunye. It stars Eniola Badmus, Ali Nuhu, Frank Donga, Ikponmwosa Gold, Ogbolor, Chris Okagbue, Genoveva Umeh and others.

The movie is about a man who decides to steal the home of a wealthy woman out of desperation. However, when he gets there, he comes face to face with other armed thieves with the same idea.

7. Hakkunde

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Hakkunde is a comedy film about a young man who, after graduation, has to battle everything to make it in life. He leaves his village in search of green pastures. He is forced to make tough choices along the way.

The movie was directed by Oluseyi Amuwa, who also stars. Others are Tomi Adesina, Jesurobo-Owie Gift Imafidon, and Oluseyi Asurf. The movie received three Africa Movie Academy Award nominations and one Nigeria Entertainment Award.

8. Meet the In-Laws

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Meet the In-Laws is a fantastic and light family comedy you will enjoy with your friends. The comedy was released in 2016 and revolved around inter-tribal marriage. Two lovebirds, Ada and Dapo, are in love, and they decide to get married.

However, they must convince their respective parents, who oppose their engagement because they are from different tribes. The comedy is hilarious as Tina Mba champions the Yoruba and Amaechi Muonagor for the Igbo.

9. Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

When Oko Ashewo's father dies, he decides to leave the village and head into the city to become a taxi driver. He gets a job driving an older man's taxi. He meets many weird people during work, such as prostitutes, assassins, and a weird gang.

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo, also known as just Taxi Driver or Oko Ashewo, is a Nigerian black comedy directed by Daniel Oriahi. It stars Odunlade Adekola, Femi Jacobs, Ijeoma Grace Agu and Hafeez Oyetoro.

10. A Naija Christmas

IMDb rating: 4.8/10

The movie, which featured the late Rachel Oniga, Efa Iwara, Kunle Remi and Alvin Abayomi, is a story of three brothers, Ugo, Chike and Obi and their mother. Their mother has only wished for her sons to bring wives home for Christmas.

So the rush to get the perfect wife begins as all the three sons must convince a woman to marry him. But, on the other hand, the mother prepares the best Christmas for her sons. Watch this comedy to find out if they fulfilled their mother's wishes.

The movie was shot in Nigeria, and it stars Mercy Johnson, Lateef Adedimeji, Caroline King, Ade Laoye and Linda Osifo in supporting roles. The film is among the best Nollywood comedy movies on Netflix that you can watch with your family.

11. Chief Daddy

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

Chief Daddy tells a story of a billionaire who dies unexpectedly. His family, friends and staff are money hungry, and they scramble for his wealth.

The film was directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, written by Bode Asiyanbi and produced by Mosunmola Abudu and Temidayo Abudu. It was released in December 2018 and was premiered at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

It starred famous Nollywood actors and actresses Funke Akindele Bello, Kate Henshaw, Nkem Owoh, Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwor, Richard Mofe Damijo and Racheal Oniga.

13. Finding Hubby

IMDb rating: 4.6/10

Finding Hubby is a 2020 Nigerian romantic comedy-drama film directed by Femi Ogunsanwo and starring Kehinde Bankole, Munachi Abii, Ade Laoye, and Omowunmi Dada.

The story is about a 35-year-old Oyin and her two close friends, Toke and Gloria are on the hunt for husbands. They must kiss many frogs in the mission to find their prince charming.

14. Quam's Money

IMDb rating: 3.7/10

Quam's Money is among the best Nollywood comedy movies in 2022. It features a story of a security guard who turns into an overnight millionaire. He lives a lavish life until he meets fraudsters who defraud him of all of his fortunes. It is a follow-up to the 2018 film New Money.

The movie, directed by Kayode Kasum, stars Falz, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Williams Uchemba in lead roles.

15. The Razz Guy

IMDb rating: N/A

The Razz Guy is a Nigerian comedy-drama film written by Egbemawei Sammy and directed by Udoka Oyeka. The movie stars Nosa ‘Lasisi Elenu’ Afolabi, Adeyemi Nosa Afolabi, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David. It made premiered in cinemas in March 2021.

The comedy tells a story of a senior executive cursed due to his arrogance and pride. The curse makes him lose his ability to speak proper English. Yet, he needs his English as he is set to hold an international business deal. He has two options, lift the curse or resign to his fate.

Watching Nollywood comedy movies is a great way to unwind and forget your problems. You and your friends will laugh and have a good time with these new Nollywood comedy movies.

