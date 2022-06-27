Top 10 best Nollywood adventure movies for an exciting evening

Adventure movies are created around our desire to search for more in our lives. The search for more meaning and more excitement in life makes people watch adventure movies. These top 10 best Nollywood adventure movies are great to watch with your loved ones for an exciting evening.

Best Nollywood adventure movies. Photo: @david-bartus

Source: UGC

Nollywood adventure movies play into the mysticism of the unknown and help the fans to escape reality for a minute. These films mainly depict the everyday adventures experienced by Nigerians in their day-to-day lives.

Adventure Nollywood movies

Best action Nollywood movies are great as they keep you guessing how the end will be. These films are the best when you want to escape reality and fantasise a little. They are arranged based on their IMDb ratings.

1. Three Thieves

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Three Thieves is a 2019 Nigerian film directed by Udoka Oyeka, written by Egbemawei Sammy, Abba Makama and Africa Ukoh and produced by Trino Motion Pictures. It tells the story of three men mistakenly contracted to commit a crime.

To make matters worse, the person initially given the job is on the hunt for them. As things unfold, they keep adding the list of crimes committed, and kidnapping is one of them. In a funny twist, they end up as heroes of the day. The lead stars include Koye Kekere-Ekun as Tega, Shawn Faqua as Oreva and Frank Donga as Rukevwe.

2. Gone

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Gone is a story about Ani, played by Sam Dede, who left his family searching for greener pastures. Finally, after 25 years, he returns home to lay claim to his family. The story shows many Nigerians' craving for greener pastures and what happens when things don't work out.

Gone was released in 2018 and was recently acquired by Netflix. The movie was screened at Calgary Black Film Festival, showing it is a well-written and technically efficient film.It is directed by Ademinokan and stars Gabriel Afolayan,Sam Dede, Bimbo Ademoye, and Stella Damasus.

3. Fate of Alakada

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The Fate of Alakada is a story of a woman who is a social media influencer. She decides to fake through many situations to make it to the top. She poses as an event planner and is tasked with throwing an extravagant, star-studded party by a celebrity. The film is directed by Kayode Kasum and stars Ozioma Ogbaji and Yakubu Olawale.

4. Sugar Rush

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

What would you do with $800 million? Sugar Rush was released in 2019, and Kayode Kasum directed it. The story revolves around three sisters who found $800 million, struggling to know how to use the money. It stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, and William Uchemba, among others. It is the fourth most-watched film in Nigeria.

5. One Lagos Night

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

One Lagos Night is a 2021 Nigerian film shot in Lagos. It was produced and directed by Ekene Som Mekwunye. The movie stars Frank Donga, Ikponmwosa Gold, Eniola Badmus, and Ali Nuhu, among others. This movie is about an unemployed graduate desperate to make ends meet.

He risks his freedom to commit a crime with the hope of making it big. It was one of the nine officially selected feature films to screen at the international film festival, where it closes the festival. The movie has been available on Netflix on 29 May 2021 and has received great reviews from critics since then.

6. Merry Men 2: Another Mission

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

This blockbuster is a sequel to Happy Me: Real Yoruba Demons, which was released in 2018. The story revolves around men who were criminals who decided to deal with their past mistakes. The film stars Ramsey Noah, Ayo Makun, Williams Uchemba, Jim Iyke and others.

7. The Lost Okoroshi

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Directed and written by Abba Makama, The Lost Okoroshi is a Nollywood adventure drama that tells a story about a security guard who awakens and transforms into a mute, purple spirit. The film stars Judith Audu, Seun Ajayi, Ifu Ennada, Tope Tedela and Demi Banwo. It debuted on Netflix in 2020 after being released in 2019.

8. King of Boys

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

King of Boys is considered one of the best Nigerian movies ever made. The film was co-produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba. Kemi became a successful director after she released Wedding, which did very well.

The film stars Nigerian rappers Reminisce and Illbliss, ToniTones, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro, Demola Adedoyin and Sharon Roja. This movie has been the hotbed in the Nollywood film industry since its release in 2018. It debuted on Netflix the following year.

9. Oloibiri

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Oloibiri is an old classic movie that got the attention government. The movie, released in 2015, depicts the plight of Niger-Deltans abandoned by the government and oil multinationals. The film was directed by Curtis Graham and produced by Rogers Time.

It stars Nollywood stars such as Olu Jacobs, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Richard Mofe Damijo. Oloibiri is based on true-life events to bring change. The movie won Best Production Design in 2017 after winning six nominations at the Best Nollywood Awards.

10. Rattle Snake: The Ahana Story

IMDb rating: 4.7/10

Rattle Snake is a film directed by Ramsey Nouah and produced by Charles Okpaleke and Odeh Chris. It is a story about a young man who gathers a specialised gang to help him carry out complicated heists. This continues until they make too many enemies who are now after them. It stars Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro and Bucci Franklin.

Watching films is a great way to pass time with your loved ones. Nollywood adventure movies are full of humour, and they will keep you glued to your screen. These top 10 best Nollywood adventure movies will give you ideas on where to start if you are looking for great adventure movies.

