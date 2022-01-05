Michael Hsu Rosen’s biography: age, birthday, movies and TV shows
Michael Hsu Rosen is an American actor, dancer, and singer. He is has appeared in television series like Pretty Smart, Tiny Pretty Things, and Live from Lincoln Center.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Michael Hsu Rosen has managed to create a name and legacy for himself throughout his career life. Find out more about his life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Michael Hsu Rosen
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 28th May 1992
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Asian
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Queer
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 154
- Weight in kilograms: 70
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- University: Yale University
- Profession: Actor, singer and dancer
- Michael Hsu Rosen's Instagram: @michaelhsurosen
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Michael Hsu Rosen's bio
Michael Hsu Rosen was born in 1992 in New York City. The American actor is close to his family. During the quarantine period, he spent his time taking care of his grandparents.
How old is Michael Hsu Rosen?
Michael Hsu Rosen's age is 29 years as of 2022.
When is Michael Hsu Rosen's birthday? The American actor celebrates his birthday on 28th May every year.
What does Michael Hsu Rosen do for a living?
Michael is a dancer, singer and actor. As a dancer, he trained for almost ten years at the School of American Ballet, currently known as the New York City Ballet. He started his dancing classes when he was nine years old. During an interview with Vulkan Magazine, he stated,
My training taught me so much about being an artist, namely the value of time, discipline, hard work. But I’ve also found that being pegged as a dancer in this industry can be limiting. For years, I worked hard to distance myself from my dance background. But now that I’m years out from that transition, I relish the opportunity to bring dance back into my work when the project feels right.
Michael began acting when he was only 12 years old in the short film The Empty Building as a Child Dancer. Eight years later, he appeared in another short film, Food of Love as Oscar. He was internationally recognized after his Taxi Brooklyn role. In the series, he plays the role of Diego. He appeared in one episode of the show.
Throughout his acting career, he has been part of numerous movies and shows, and as expected, some did better than others. However, this does not limit him from performing his best in every film. Below is a list of Michael Hsu Rosen's movies and TV shows.
Films
- Listen (post-production) as Oshri Azula
- 2020: Nora Highland as Mark
- 2019: In This Life as Dancer
- 2019: After Class as Deacon
- 2019: Lavender as Andy
- 2017: Dating My Mother as Khris
- 2016: Looking: The Movie as Jimmy
- 2012: Food of Love as Oscar
- 2004: The Empty Building as Child Dance
Michael Hsu Rosen's TV shows
- 2021: Pretty Smart as Jayden
- 2021: The Good Doctor as Leo
- 2020: Tiny Pretty Things as Nabil
- 2020: Monsterland as Josh Hammond
- 2019: Jessica Jones as Laurent Lyonne
- 2015: Live from Lincoln Center as Performer
- 2014: Taxi Brooklyn as Diego
Body measurements
Michael's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). He has black hair and brown eyes.
Michael Hsu Rosen is an American actor who has continuously worked his way into international fame throughout his career. Since childhood, he knew what his passion was, and he decided to pursue it.
READ ALSO: Kareem J Grimes’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kareem J Grimes. He is an American actor and producer. Kareem has appeared in notable films and TV shows portraying various roles.
He has starred in All American as Preach, Grown-ish as Officer Middleton, NCIS as Bushmeat Smuggler and Adam + Eve as Shawn. Where is Kareem J Grimes from? Check out his biography to learn more about his career and personal life.
Source: Legit.ng