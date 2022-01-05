Michael Hsu Rosen’s biography: age, birthday, movies and TV shows

Michael Hsu Rosen is an American actor, dancer, and singer. He is has appeared in television series like Pretty Smart, Tiny Pretty Things, and Live from Lincoln Center.

Michael Hsu Rosen attends the "Safe Spaces" screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinema in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Michael Hsu Rosen has managed to create a name and legacy for himself throughout his career life. Find out more about his life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28th May 1992

28th May 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Queer

Queer Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown University: Yale University

Yale University Profession: Actor, singer and dancer

Actor, singer and dancer Michael Hsu Rosen's Instagram: @michaelhsurosen

Michael Hsu Rosen's bio

Michael Hsu Rosen attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Torch Song" at Sony Hall in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Michael Hsu Rosen was born in 1992 in New York City. The American actor is close to his family. During the quarantine period, he spent his time taking care of his grandparents.

How old is Michael Hsu Rosen?

Michael Hsu Rosen's age is 29 years as of 2022.

When is Michael Hsu Rosen's birthday? The American actor celebrates his birthday on 28th May every year.

What does Michael Hsu Rosen do for a living?

Michael is a dancer, singer and actor. As a dancer, he trained for almost ten years at the School of American Ballet, currently known as the New York City Ballet. He started his dancing classes when he was nine years old. During an interview with Vulkan Magazine, he stated,

My training taught me so much about being an artist, namely the value of time, discipline, hard work. But I’ve also found that being pegged as a dancer in this industry can be limiting. For years, I worked hard to distance myself from my dance background. But now that I’m years out from that transition, I relish the opportunity to bring dance back into my work when the project feels right.

Michael began acting when he was only 12 years old in the short film The Empty Building as a Child Dancer. Eight years later, he appeared in another short film, Food of Love as Oscar. He was internationally recognized after his Taxi Brooklyn role. In the series, he plays the role of Diego. He appeared in one episode of the show.

Throughout his acting career, he has been part of numerous movies and shows, and as expected, some did better than others. However, this does not limit him from performing his best in every film. Below is a list of Michael Hsu Rosen's movies and TV shows.

Michael Hsu Rosen attends Celebrities Support LGBTQ Education at Point Honors Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Films

Listen (post-production) as Oshri Azula

(post-production) as Oshri Azula 2020: Nora Highland as Mark

as Mark 2019: In This Life as Dancer

as Dancer 2019: After Class as Deacon

as Deacon 2019: Lavender as Andy

as Andy 2017: Dating My Mother as Khris

as Khris 2016: Looking: The Movie as Jimmy

as Jimmy 2012: Food of Love as Oscar

as Oscar 2004: The Empty Building as Child Dance

Michael Hsu Rosen's TV shows

2021: Pretty Smart as Jayden

as Jayden 2021: The Good Doctor as Leo

as Leo 2020: Tiny Pretty Things as Nabil

as Nabil 2020: Monsterland as Josh Hammond

as Josh Hammond 2019: Jessica Jones as Laurent Lyonne

as Laurent Lyonne 2015: Live from Lincoln Center as Performer

as Performer 2014: Taxi Brooklyn as Diego

Body measurements

Michael's height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and he weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Hsu Rosen is an American actor who has continuously worked his way into international fame throughout his career. Since childhood, he knew what his passion was, and he decided to pursue it.

