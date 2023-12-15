Who is Frederick Leonard’s wife? Peggy Ovire’s biography

Actor Frederick Leonard’s wife, Peggy Ovire, is a Nigerian actress, model, and film producer. She first gained fame after she won the 2006 Miss Nigeria Galaxy pageant. She is recognised for her roles in Nollywood movies such as The Boy is Mine, Royal Switch, Wife for Rent, and Last Card. For how long has she been married to actor Frederick Leonard?

Frederick Leonard’s wife has been acting since 2014 and has credits for several films and TV series. She is a fashion enthusiast and owns an online apparel store. Her relationship with Frederick has been the subject of speculation for a long time until 2022, when they confirmed it. Read Peggy Ovire’s biography to learn about the Nollywood actress.

Full name Peggy Ovire Enoho Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Partner Frederick Leonard School AUD Secondary School College Delta State University, Ambrose Alli University Profession Fashion model, movie producer, actress Instagram @peggyovire

Who is Frederick Leonard's wife?

The actress was born Peggy Ovire Enoho in Lagos. However, her hometown is Ogun State, Nigeria, where her parents hail from. Peggy is the youngest of the six children of her parents. She is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity currently residing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Leonard's wife attended AUD Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos, for her high school education. She joined Delta State University but later shifted to Ambrose Alli University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in Banking and Finance.

How old is Frederick Leonard’s wife?

The Nigerian actress is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 October 1985. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Peggy Ovire’s career

Frederick Leonard’s spouse is an actress, film producer, and fashion model. She never considered becoming an actress, as her dream was to become a doctor or a lawyer. After a friend convinced her, she decided to try acting, which marked the beginning of her success in Nollywood.

Her big break in acting came after she played a role in Husbands of Lagos. She has been featured in over 30 Nigerian films since 2014. Here is a list of some of her notable films.

Movies/TV series Year Roles Butterflies for Christmas 2022 Mary High Horse 2021 Nicky Beyond Borders 2021 Mmaobong For Better for Trouble 2021 Nancy Loving Ellen 2020 Ellen A Taste of Grief 2019 Nora Long Shadow 2019 Eva 11th Thought 2019 Sandra Tomorrow Can Wait 2018 Halle A Lie Between 2018 Judith Question Unanswered 2017 Louisa Full House 2016 Linda First Class 2016 Fina Shadow in the Mirror 2016 Cassie Plot of God 2015 Pamela

Besides acting, she has ventured into film production. Her production credits include Sinister, Lying in State, and Famously Single.

Peggy is passionate about fashion and has regularly displayed her unique styles on her social media pages. She owns Peggy’s World, an online apparel store for women.

When did Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard get married?

In October 2022, Frederick Leonard went public about her romantic ties with her when he sent her birthday wishes on Instagram. Later, on 19 November 2022, Nollywood actors Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire tied the knot.

Even though they have been married for just over a year, they have been together for approximately seven years. The couple exchanged their marriage vows in a traditional ceremony in Warri, Delta State.

Does Frederick Leonard have a child with his wife, Peggy Ovire? The couple does not have a child. Additionally, neither of them has a child from a past relationship.

How tall is Peggy Ovire?

The Nigerian fashion model stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Facts facts about Frederick Leonard’s wife

What is Peggy Ovire’s age? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 21 October 1985. Where does Peggy Ovire come from? She is from Ogun State and lives in Lagos, Nigeria. What does Peggy Ovire do for a living? She is a Nollywood actress, fashion model, and film producer. Is Peggy Ovire married to Frederick Leonard? The couple got hitched on 19 November 2022 and is still together. What is Frederick Leonard known for? Peggy’s husband is a renowned Nollywood actor and film producer. What is Peggy Ovire’s height? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres). Does Frederick Leonard’s wife have a child? She does not have any children.

Frederick Leonard’s wife, Peggy Ovire, is a Nollywood actress with over 30 acting credits. She also boasts a few film production credits. She is also a fashion enthusiast and owns an online apparel retail store. The couple married in November 2022.

