Death, as they say, is inevitable, and losing a loved one leads to unimaginable grief and a deep sense of loss. When a celebrity they adore passes away, fans experience the same emotions as anyone else. Nollywood has had a difficult year after losing some of its greatest stars. These Nollywood celebrities passed away in 2022, leaving behind grieving fans and a significant void in the industry.

Nollywood has sadly bid farewell to several adored stars a few months into 2023. Some of these celebrities died due to illness, while others inexplicably passed away, shocking the entertainment industry to its core. More than a dozen actors and actresses passed away between January and September and will forever be missed.

Nollywood celebrities that passed away in the year 2022

Nollywood has had to deal with the deaths of some of its best talent, which has made 2022 a difficult year. Here is a list of notable Nollywood figures who passed away in 2022.

1. Tafa Oloyede

Tafa Oloyede was a veteran actor who passed away just as the second month of the year was beginning. John Adewuni Adewoye, his actual name, was born on 19 November 1952 in Ede Osun state. On 1 February 2022, he passed away at the age of 69.

Oloyede made his acting debut in 1974 under the guidance of Oyin Adejobi. He is best known for starring in Yoruba movies. Some of his notable movies include Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Euro Oloja, Orogun, and Akanji Oniposi. He would have turned 70 this year and has worked hard in the film industry.

2. Romanus Amuta

Amuta, a well-known Nollywood actor, passed away on 9 February 2022. He was 79 years old when he passed away after a protracted illness. Romanus Amuta was best known for playing Natty in the retired NTA comedy series New Masquerade.

Amuta is recognized for his work in various Nollywood films as an elder and title chief. Sometimes he assumes the position of the traditional prime minister and chief priest. Other notable works include Lion Finger in 2003, Eagles Bride in 2005 and Ijele in 1999.

3. Lari Williams

Lari Williams was one of the Nollywood celebrities that died this year. Lari was a Nigerian actor, poet, and playwright born in 1940 in Ikom, Cross River State. Lari passed away on 27 February 2022 at 81 after a protracted illness.

He taught theatre arts courses at the Universities of Lagos, Lagos State, and Calabar in Nigeria.

Williams served as the Actors' Guild of Nigeria's first president in Nollywood, which is still active to date. He gained fame when he starred in the Village Headmaster, shown in NTA, the first soap opera produced in Nigeria. He also appeared in The Witch Doctor, the first home film ever produced in Nigeria. His other notable works include Ripples and Mirror in the Sun.

4. Oluweri Magbojo

Shade Akintalor, popularly known as Oluweri Magbojo, passed away on 1 March 2022. The well-known Yoruba actress died in the United Kingdom at 59. Her relatives reported her death, but when the report was filed, the cause of death was unknown.

Oluweri was a seasoned actress and producer. In addition, she was the CEO of Saidi Balogun Productions. She got her stage name, Oluweri Magbojo, after her most well-known work, Oluveri Mabo Oko. Her theatrical makeup, especially her arched brows, made her very popular. Oluweri established her reputation in Nollywood by participating in numerous well-known Nigerian films.

5. Veronica Mngohol Takor

On 23 March, the upcoming actress Veronica Mngohol Takor passed away. The actress's body was discovered in a hotel room in Makurdi, Benue State. Fans were shocked to learn of her demise just one week after her birthday. However, the cause of death is still a mystery.

Veronica Mngohol Takor studied microbiology at Benue State University (BSU), Markurdi, at the 200 level. The actress had appeared in The Devil Must Blow and a few other regional Benue films.

6. Chinedu Nwadike

Chinedu Nwadike, whose full name is Prince Chinedu Nwadike, was a Nigerian actor, preacher, and gospel singer. Additionally, he was a politician from the South East of the nation. Fans were shocked to learn about Chinedu Nwadike's demise on 27 March 2022. He had struggled with kidney failure for a while before passing on. He appeared in numerous films, including Divine Sisters and Run Away Prince.

7. Dejo Tunfulu

On April 1, 2022, news of the passing of well-known Yoruba actor Dejo Tunfulu left the Nigerian entertainment industry in shock and disbelief. Dejo, whose real name was Kunle Adetokunbo, was also a well-known comedian, writer, and producer.

Adetokunbo was born on 31 May 1972 in Idumota, near Lagos, Ogun State. He attended Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School in Lagos. He later enrolled at Modern Way Nigeria School of Printing, graduating with a degree in printing.

The late actor was famous for playing a clown in movies, which made his fans happy in Nigeria and beyond. He gained the moniker "Dejo Tunfulu" for playing a comical stammerer in movies. Dejo Tunfulu made his acting debut in his early twenties starring in Theatre Omode, a television program. After that, he appeared in several films, including Jide Jendo, Hally The Drummer, and Yemi My Lover.

8. Chinedu Bernards

Chinedu Bernards Nwankwo, best known as Chinedu Bernards, was a Nigerian-born Nollywood actress and photographer from Enugu state, Nigeria. The fast-rising star collapsed while cleaning the chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Enugu on 29 April. The actress was pronounced dead upon arrival at East Side Hospital in Enugu.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, demanded an autopsy to determine the cause of death. This is after images of the deceased in a hospital bed with bruises on her face were shared on Instagram. The Regret, Royal Bracelet, Money Fever, and Who Runs The City are just a few films Chinedu Bernard starred in.

9. Francisca Choji

While the entertainment sector was still grieving Chinedu, the news of Francisca Choji's passing delivered another blow. Francisca Choji was a talented young actress from Nigeria who was also known as a "budding actress athlete".

Francisca's body was discovered on 1 May 2022 at the Rayfield Resort in Jos, Plateau State. The Plateau state police spokesperson, Gabriel Ubah, confirmed Choji's passing. He also claimed that the rising starlet was discovered floating on the water at Rayfield Resort.

10. David Osagie

Osagie Ogbeosamudia David, best known as David Osagie, was an illustrious Nollywood actor, screenwriter, producer, and expert talent manager. The 52-year-old experienced actor passed unexpectedly on 4 May 2022 following the day's work on the set. Ngozi Ezeh, a coworker who broke the news, said that the actor was not ill.

In most films, David was best renowned for playing a king or as an elder kinsman. Some of his films include The Royal Battle, My Sorrow, My Pain, Agunna, and Lost Battle.

11. Richards Gbenga

Nollywood suffered another loss when legendary actor Richards Gbenga was reported dead on 12 May after suffering from an unidentified illness. Gbenga was a famous Nigerian actor, director, producer, and entertainer. He was born in 1962 and passed away at the age of 60.

The actor was a major force in the 1990s and the early 2000s. Richards had several illnesses, and his financial situation made it difficult to raise money for treatment.

Richards made his acting debut in 1977. He appeared in several big-budget films, including Sango, Mirror in the Sun, and Betrayed by Love.

12. Leo Mezie

Leo Mezie is one of the Nollywood celebrities that died this year, 2022. Following a protracted battle, he succumbed to kidney disease on Saturday, 14 May. Nollywood star Chioma Toplis revealed the actor's passing on Instagram. He passed away after undergoing kidney transplant surgery.

Leo Mezie is a well-known actor in Nigeria, model, author, television personality, businessman, and philanthropist. He rose to stardom after acting in the Nigerian movie Labista in 2003.

He also featured in Total War, No Man's Land, Heart of a Slave, Close Enemy, King's Sleepless Night, and Empty Throne. Has appeared acted alongside Jerry Williams, Emma Ehummadu, and Zack Orji, among others.

13. Osmond Gbadebo

Osmond Gbadebo was one of the Nollywood actors who passed away in 2022. Gbadebo died on Monday, 30 May 2022, sending Nollywood into grief. Gbadebo passed away when he was in his forties. He rose to stardom when he was featured in films such as Hired Killer, Queen Lateefat, Edunjobi, and Ewon Ife, among others.

14. Baba Ali

The talented Nigerian actor Baba Atoli died after suffering an undiagnosed illness for more than a year. Ropo Ewenla of The Ibadan Film Circle (IFC) confirmed the news of his passing in a statement.

Atoli has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including, The Village Headmaster, Happy Homes, Give and Take, and Hostess. In addition, he revived and repackaged a popular and long-running Yoruba TV program called FEYIKOGBON.

15. Ada Ameh

Ada Ame is a Nollywood actress who died in 2022. On Sunday, 17 July, Ada Ameh visited an oil company in Delta State, where she slumped and died. A few hours before she passed away, she posted a video of herself eating lunch with her family. Ada was a Nigerian actress who worked in Nollywood for over 20 years.

The actress gained popularity for her role as Emu Johnson in the award-winning Nigerian television series The Johnsons. Ameh made her acting debut in the 1996 film Domitila, playing Anita in the lead role. Some of the films she has featured include Blood Money, Our Husband, Double Trouble, Lockdown, and many more.

16. Onayiga Sola

On Monday, 18 July 2022, the veteran Nollywood actress Sola Onayiga passed away. Two weeks before her passing, she was admitted to the ICU section of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

She was well-known for playing the character Ireti in the Fuji House of Commotion. The accomplished actress was also featured in the Lockdown and Movement Japa.

Nollywood is filled with talented actors and actresses who have entertained fans for many years. However, this year, several great thespians have passed away, leaving a massive gap in the industry. The Nollywood celebrities that passed on include veterans and upcoming stars. The above Nollywood stars have sadly exited the stage and will be missed for their outstanding talents.

