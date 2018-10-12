Actor IK Ogbonna's biography: age, wife, daughter, movies

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known by his stage name IK Ogbonna, is a super talented TV and film actor. He doubles up as a director, model and TV personality. He is famous for playing romantic roles in Nollywood movies.

Actor IK Ogbonna. Photo: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna is known for starring as La Porsche in the 2013 Nigerian film known as Playing Safe alongside Tonto Dikeh and Ini Edo. He has also starred in the likes of Disguise, The Washerman and Pebbles of Love among others.

IK Ogbonna profile summary

Full name: Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna

Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna Date of birth : 11th January 1984

: 11th January 1984 Place of birth: Abia State, South-eastern Nigeria

Abia State, South-eastern Nigeria IK Ogbonna age : 38 years (as of 2022)

: 38 years (as of 2022) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife: Sonia Morales

Sonia Morales Profession: Actor, director, model, TV personality

Actor, director, model, TV personality Net worth: $700,000

IK Ogbonna's biography

The actor was born on 11th January 1984 in Abia State, south-eastern Nigeria as Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna.

How old is IK Ogbonna?

He is 38 years old as of 2022.

He has not publicly revealed any information about his parents. IK is the second born child in a family of four kids. He has one brother and two sisters.

Education

Ogbonna obtained his primary and secondary school education in Lagos State, where he attained his first school leaving certificate and west African senior school certificate respectively. While he was in secondary school, he took home the Milo Awards for Fine Arts.

He then enrolled at the University of Jos in Plateau State in the northern region of Nigeria. IK graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.

Acting career

IK during a movie shoot. Photo: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna began his career after completing his tertiary education by joining the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood. His debut in the film industry occurred in 2013 when he starred in Love Lorn produced by Rukky Sanda.

In 2005, he auditioned for the Amstel Malta Box Office TV show and was picked among other contestants. IK has played different roles in over 100 different Nigerian movies. Some of his films include:

Hustlers ( 2014)

2014) A Wish

Playing Safe

Jofran

Beach 24

Love Lorn

How Not to Fall in Love (2015)

(2015) Honeymoon Hotel (2015)

(2015) Journey to the Dream Land

Ikogosi

Schemers

Ridiculous Ideas

A Bone to Pick

Black Bird

Oyoma

On a Trip

The Prenup

Open Marriage

Stop

Power of Tomorrow

True to Love

A Week To My Wedding

All For The Money

For The Wrong Reasons

In The Name Of Trust

Darima’s Dilemma

The Chase

Ghana Must Go as Kwabena

Bubemi The Warri Girl

The Agreement

The X List

The Inn

Hit The Street

Love is a Prank

Karma is Bae

5 Wives

Knock Knock

Hire A Man (2017)

(2017) The Choice

Exhausted

Miss & Mrs

Class of 21

The 30-Year-Old Vi*gin

June Twelve 93

I Got Your Back

Showbiz

Your Fada

Dry Stakes

Ta’Lodaran

Triangle

Disguise

Ghetto Preacher

Busted ( 2017)

2017) A Better Family ( 2017)

2017) Pebbles of Love ( 2017)

2017) Excess Luggage (2017)

IK is also the CEO of a production company known as IK Ogbonna Production.

Other ventures

Actor IK. Photo: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna is also referred to as the prince of fashion, as seen from his unique appearances on red carpet events. He has taken modelling projects and advertisement campaigns. He is the current brand ambassador for Dorco Shaving Stick.

Awards and nominations

IK Ogbonna's exceptional talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He has bagged several awards and nominations over the years as follows:

Nominee

2014 - City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year

2016 - Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Actor

2018 - City People Movie Award for Best Actor of the Year

Winner

Milo Award for Fine Arts (secondary school)

The Cynosure Awards

Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards

Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Best New Act to Watch at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

IK Ogbonna's wife and kids

Actor IK Ogbonna with his kid making faces. Photo: ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

IK is currently divorced. He was initially married to top Colombian model Sonia Morales. IK Ogbonna and wife met on Instagram through a mutual friend. The two flew to Italy for their wedding.

IK Ogbonna's wedding took place at a courthouse in Zagreb, Serbia. The couple later separated before finalizing their divorce settlement.

Before getting married to the model, he was in a relationship with Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim.

The actor has two children, a daughter he had before his marriage to Sonia, and a son he shares with Sonia. IK Ogbonna daughter goes by the name Makayla Ogbonna.

IK Ogbonna's net worth

IK is one of the most talented actors in Nollywood. He earns a considerable sum of money from acting, which is his primary source of income. He also makes a reasonable sum from directing and modelling. His net worth is estimated to be around $700,000 as of 2022.

IK Ogbonna is a talented, skillful, creative and handsome man. He can interpret different roles and thus fits well in any character given to him by his directors.

READ ALSO: John Okafor's biography and best movies

Legit.ng recently comprehensively covered the life of John Okafor, who is a Nigerian actor. The comedic actor is also popularly known as Mr Ibu. He has starred in many Nollywood movies such as Police Recruit (2003), Mr Ibu in London (2004), and Honey Moon Guys (2015) among many others.

The 59-year-old is also a husband and father. The name of his wife is Stella Maris Okafor, who is an actress. The couple has three children whose names are Emmanuel, Jay Jay, and Chelsea. His net worth is estimated to be $4.2 million.

Source: Legit.ng