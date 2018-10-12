Actor IK Ogbonna's biography: age, wife, daughter, movies
Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known by his stage name IK Ogbonna, is a super talented TV and film actor. He doubles up as a director, model and TV personality. He is famous for playing romantic roles in Nollywood movies.
IK Ogbonna is known for starring as La Porsche in the 2013 Nigerian film known as Playing Safe alongside Tonto Dikeh and Ini Edo. He has also starred in the likes of Disguise, The Washerman and Pebbles of Love among others.
IK Ogbonna profile summary
- Full name: Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna
- Date of birth: 11th January 1984
- Place of birth: Abia State, South-eastern Nigeria
- IK Ogbonna age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Black
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-wife: Sonia Morales
- Profession: Actor, director, model, TV personality
- Net worth: $700,000
IK Ogbonna's biography
The actor was born on 11th January 1984 in Abia State, south-eastern Nigeria as Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna.
How old is IK Ogbonna?
He is 38 years old as of 2022.
He has not publicly revealed any information about his parents. IK is the second born child in a family of four kids. He has one brother and two sisters.
Education
Ogbonna obtained his primary and secondary school education in Lagos State, where he attained his first school leaving certificate and west African senior school certificate respectively. While he was in secondary school, he took home the Milo Awards for Fine Arts.
He then enrolled at the University of Jos in Plateau State in the northern region of Nigeria. IK graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.
Acting career
IK Ogbonna began his career after completing his tertiary education by joining the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood. His debut in the film industry occurred in 2013 when he starred in Love Lorn produced by Rukky Sanda.
In 2005, he auditioned for the Amstel Malta Box Office TV show and was picked among other contestants. IK has played different roles in over 100 different Nigerian movies. Some of his films include:
- Hustlers (2014)
- A Wish
- Playing Safe
- Jofran
- Beach 24
- Love Lorn
- How Not to Fall in Love (2015)
- Honeymoon Hotel (2015)
- Journey to the Dream Land
- Ikogosi
- Schemers
- Ridiculous Ideas
- A Bone to Pick
- Black Bird
- Oyoma
- On a Trip
- The Prenup
- Open Marriage
- Stop
- Power of Tomorrow
- True to Love
- A Week To My Wedding
- All For The Money
- For The Wrong Reasons
- In The Name Of Trust
- Darima’s Dilemma
- The Chase
- Ghana Must Go as Kwabena
- Bubemi The Warri Girl
- The Agreement
- The X List
- The Inn
- Hit The Street
- Love is a Prank
- Karma is Bae
- 5 Wives
- Knock Knock
- Hire A Man (2017)
- The Choice
- Exhausted
- Miss & Mrs
- Class of 21
- The 30-Year-Old Vi*gin
- June Twelve 93
- I Got Your Back
- Showbiz
- Your Fada
- Dry Stakes
- Ta’Lodaran
- Triangle
- Disguise
- Ghetto Preacher
- Busted (2017)
- A Better Family (2017)
- Pebbles of Love (2017)
- Excess Luggage (2017)
IK is also the CEO of a production company known as IK Ogbonna Production.
Other ventures
IK Ogbonna is also referred to as the prince of fashion, as seen from his unique appearances on red carpet events. He has taken modelling projects and advertisement campaigns. He is the current brand ambassador for Dorco Shaving Stick.
Awards and nominations
IK Ogbonna's exceptional talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He has bagged several awards and nominations over the years as follows:
Nominee
- 2014 - City People Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor of the Year
- 2016 - Nigeria Entertainment Award for Best Actor
- 2018 - City People Movie Award for Best Actor of the Year
Winner
- Milo Award for Fine Arts (secondary school)
- The Cynosure Awards
- Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards
- Best New Act to Watch at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards
IK Ogbonna's wife and kids
IK is currently divorced. He was initially married to top Colombian model Sonia Morales. IK Ogbonna and wife met on Instagram through a mutual friend. The two flew to Italy for their wedding.
IK Ogbonna's wedding took place at a courthouse in Zagreb, Serbia. The couple later separated before finalizing their divorce settlement.
Before getting married to the model, he was in a relationship with Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim.
The actor has two children, a daughter he had before his marriage to Sonia, and a son he shares with Sonia. IK Ogbonna daughter goes by the name Makayla Ogbonna.
IK Ogbonna's net worth
IK is one of the most talented actors in Nollywood. He earns a considerable sum of money from acting, which is his primary source of income. He also makes a reasonable sum from directing and modelling. His net worth is estimated to be around $700,000 as of 2022.
IK Ogbonna is a talented, skillful, creative and handsome man. He can interpret different roles and thus fits well in any character given to him by his directors.
