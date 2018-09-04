Osita Iheme biography: age, height, wife, kids, house, cars, movies

Osita Iheme is a well-known Nollywood actor who has developed a great acting career by playing comedic roles in movies. He is best known for playing the role of Pawpaw alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in the film Aki na Ukwa.

Osita looking handsome in a black outfit. Photo: @ositalheme

Osita Iheme is considered to be one of Nigeria's most famous actors. In most cases, he acts as a mischievous child with a funny character. Osita has won the hearts of many fans from his acting skills. He has brought laughter to the faces of many people.

Profile summary

Full name: Osita Iheme

Osita Iheme Date of birth: 20th February 1982

20th February 1982 Place of birth: Mbaitoli, Imo State, Nigeria

Mbaitoli, Imo State, Nigeria Age: 39 years (as of 2021)

39 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Gender : Male

: Male Ethnicity: Black

Black Height: 4 feet and 3 inches

4 feet and 3 inches Weight: 38 kgs

38 kgs Education : Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University

: Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University Profession: Actor, producer, comedian

Actor, producer, comedian Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Net worth: $3.5 million

$3.5 million Instagram: @ositaIheme

@ositaIheme Twitter: @ositaiheme

@ositaiheme YouTube : Osita Iheme

: Osita Iheme Email: osman4live@yahoo.com

Osita Iheme biography

Osita Iheme was born on the 20th February 1982 to Augustine and Herbert Iheme. He is the last of five kids.

Actor Iheme poses for a photo. Photo: @ositaIheme

How old is Osita Iheme?

As of 2021, Osita Iheme's age is 39 years.

Where is Osita Iheme from?

The actor is from Mbaitoli, Imo State, Nigeria.

Education

The actor attended his primary and secondary education in Abia State, Nigeria. He, later on, enrolled at Lagos University, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Career

Osita started his acting career playing minor roles as a child in Nollywood movies. In the year 2002, he became a household name in Nigeria after playing Pawpaw alongside Chinedu Ikedieze in the comedy Aki na Ukwa.

He gained more fame and soon began taking up other roles in various films. His versatility as an actor gave him the upper hand, and for more than a decade, he has featured in many Hollywood movies.

The actor has gained fame and respect throughout the Nigerian movie industry for his numerous roles in various movies.

Since his career debut, he has dramatically impacted the Nollywood industry through his tricky and humorous traits.

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze performance in the 2002 film Aki na Ukwa is still widely spoken. They have been trending through memes across various social media platforms, which has earned them a global fanbase.

Osita Iheme movies

Chinedu Ikedieze (L) and Osita Iheme dressed like priests during a scene. Photo: @ositalheme

Osita has featured in over 200 films since he debuted as an actor. He has amazed audiences and critics, being a multi-talented actor who can play dramatic and comedic roles.

Osita Iheme has become one of the most in-demand actors in Nollywood in less than a decade. Here is a list of some of the most popular movies he has starred in:

Aka Gum (2002)

Okwu na Uka (2002)

Johnny Just Come (2003)

Nicodemus (2003)

Nwa Teacher (2003)

Twin Brothers (2003)

2 Rats (2003)

Aki na Ukwa (2003)

I'm in Love (2003)

Baby Police (2003)

Back from America 2 (2003)

Charge & Bail (2003)

Tell Them (2003)

Good Mother (2003)

Informant (2003)

Columbia Connection (2004)

American Husband (2004)

Big Daddies (2004)

Daddy Must Obey (2004)

Mr Ibu (2004)

Holy Diamond (2005)

I Think Twice (2005)

Secret Adventure (2005)

Spoiler (2005)

Village Boys (2005)

My Business (2005)

Colours of Emotion (2005)

Final World Cup (2005)

Reggae Boys (2005)

Last Challenge (2006)

Boys from Holland (2006)

Brain Box (2006)

Remote Control (2006)

Royal Messengers (2006)

Criminal Law (2006)

Jadon (2006)

Winning Your Love (2006)

Young Masters (2006)

Stubborn Flies (2007)

Markus D Millionare (2008)

Double Mama (2010)

Mirror Boy (2010)

The Self-Destruction of Little Mark (2017)

Games men play 5: Computer Game is our Game (2018)

Relationship

Currently, Osita Iheme is not married. There isn't any information regarding who Osita Iheme wife and kids are. The actor has kept most of his personal life private and away from the public eye.

Who is Osita Iheme child? Osita was seen holding a baby on a social media post, which raised questions about his marital life, but the truth is that he has no child yet.

Osita Iheme wedding pictures also left many of his fans wondering if the actor has just married, but they are just old photos from his friend Chinedu Ikedieze wedding pictures.

How much is Osita Iheme worth?

Osita Iheme's net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million. He has earned most of his wealth from his acting career and other business endevours.

Osita Iheme house and cars

Osita poses for a picture in front of a car. Photo: @ositaIheme

Osita Iheme owns several luxurious properties in Nigeria. He even built a house worth over 100 million naira. The house is located in the most expensive part of Imo State. The actor also owns a big hotel in Nigeria.

Besides having a lavish home, he is also a fan of cool cars. He owns a collection of classy and fabulous vehicles They include:

Honda NSX sports car

Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Harrier GR sport

Land Rover Discovery LR3

Height and weight

He is 4 feet and 3 inches tall, and he weighs approximately 38kgs. He has dark brown eyes and black eyes.

Osita Iheme is one of the best actors in the Nollywood industry. He is such a great inspiration to many upcoming actors who want to venture into the acting industry.

