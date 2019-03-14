Full Nigeria postal code list for all 36 states (table)

What is Nigeria postal code? It is a post office code indicating the correct destination for delivering mails, parcels and packages. Local and international logistics companies like DHL, GIG Logistics, Azex, etc., will request the postal code of the designated state in Nigeria when you need delivery services.

People use postal codification and zip codes for deliveries and mail. Developed countries like the USA use zip codes while most African countries use postal codes. However, Nigeria is among the countries using both codes.

Nigeria postal code for 36 states

Nigeria has six geopolitical zones, and each region has several states. During President Ibrahim Babangida's regime, the government created a convenient post office system for Nigeria.

As a result, people began sending and receiving mails, importing and exporting products overseas, and distributing items countrywide. Here is a list of postal codes for Nigeria states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) codification to clear the confusion.

STATE CODE Abia 440001 Adamawa 640001 Akwa Ibom 520001 Anambra 420001 Bauchi 740001 Bayelsa 561001 Benue 970001 Borno 600001 Cross River 540001 Delta 320001 Ebonyi 840001 Edo 300001 Ekiti 360001 Enugu 400001 Gombe 760001 Imo 460001 Jigawa 720001 Kaduna 700001 Kano 800001 Katsina 820001

STATE CODE Kebbi 860001 Kogi 260001 Kwara 240001 Lagos 100001 Nasarawa 962001 Niger 920001 Ogun 110001 Ondo 340001 Osun 230001 Oyo 200001 Plateau 930001 Rivers 500001 Sokoto 840001 Taraba 660001 Yobe 320001 Zamfara 860001 FCT 900001

What is a postal code?

Meaning of a postal code: A postal code is a sequence of letters, digits, or both and sometimes includes spaces or punctuations. It is usually part of a postal address, thus helping post offices to send parcels and mails to the right destinations. Moreover, you can use a postal code for Nigeria to track your order.

USA’s delivery system uses a ZIP combination for the items shipped to and from overseas and inland. Its ZIP+4 code has five digits followed by a hyphen and four digits indicating a more specific location.

Is 23401 a ZIP code in Nigeria?

23401 is not the country's valid zip code for Nigeria. Instead, use the postal code of your Nigerian state when accessing delivery services.

Is +234 Nigeria postal code?

+234 is Nigeria's phone country code (the international dialling code). Therefore, do not use it when prompted to fill in Nigeria zip/postal codes on logistics services' forms.

What is Nigeria ZIP postal code?

The postal code of your state in Nigeria is the correct ZIP code. Use it when filling out forms requesting a ZIP code.

What is the postal code of Nigeria?

ZIP, postcode or postal code denote the same idea because their primary function is to help delivery companies send parcels to correct destinations. Therefore, all logistics companies require you to provide these codes.

Nigeria postal codes comprise 6-digit numbers:

The first three stand for the regional set of numbers (district for the outgoing sorting);

The second three digits denote the delivery location (urban area or post office).

For example, Lagos State's postal code is 100001. Hence;

100 – the first three digits represent the state;

001 – the last three numbers denote the head department in each region.

If you want to send a parcel to a department in the area (not to the head office), use that department's code. Note that using the wrong number will cause delivery delays.

What does it mean when a person says a “ZIP codification”?

Z= zone;

I = improvement;

P = plan code.

Knowing Nigeria postal codes for all 36 states is important. You might buy something online and need these codes to have it delivered to your state. Since it is impossible to memorize all the codes, bookmark this page for reference.

