Does Timini Egbuson have a wife? A look at his love life

Timini Egbuson is a Nollywood actor from Bayelsa, Nigeria. He is widely known for starring in films like Something Like Gold, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Skinny Girl in Transit, Manhunting with Mum, and Country Hard. Besides his acting career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Does Timini Egbuson have a wife?

The Nigerian Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, in a navy blue suit holding a glass of wine (R), and in a pink jumper (L). Photo: @_timini on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Nollywood actor has bagged several nominations, including the 2020 AMVCA Awards for Best Actor in a Drama (Elevator Baby) and the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) – Best Actor in a Drama (Ponzi). Is Timini Egbuson married? This post addresses all the burning questions you may have about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Timini Egbuson Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Bayelsa State, Nigeria Current residence Bayelsa State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School University University of Lagos Profession Actor Instagram @_timini

Who is Timini Egbuson?

He is a Nigerian actor born on 10 June 1987 in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. The Nollywood star is 36 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who are Timini Egbuson’s family members? He was born to Bridgette and Samuel Egbuson. He has two brothers and a sister. His sister, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, is a Nollywood actress. She is the eldest child in the family. His brothers are Stanley and Samuel Moru Egbuson.

The Something Like Gold actor attended Greenspring Montessori, The Afro School and St Catherine’s for his primary education. Later on, he joined Mokuolu College in Lagos. He is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a degree in Psychology.

Does Timini Egbuson have a wife?

The Nigerian actor is presumably single. According to Buzz Nigeria, Timini Egbuson disclosed that he is not prepared to commit to marriage with any woman, possibly due to his desire to focus more on his career.

Who is Timini Egbuson’s girlfriend?

The actor was previously in a relationship with the Nigerian model Lydia Agahan Balogun. Lydia is a student at Babcock University studying International Law and Diplomacy. Their relationship started in 2019 when Lydia was 19, and Timini was 32. Their relationship faced criticism from the public based on the age difference.

The duo’s relationship took a new twist on 16 August 2021 when Lydia took it to social media and shared details of her past relationship with the actor. The model accused him of allegedly being manipulative, unfaithful, and having a habit of pursuing relationships with younger women.

Responding to those allegations, Timini Egbuson declined the allegations, saying:

Firstly, I would like to make clear beyond any doubt that I do not condone courting or having a relationship with anyone under the age of consent. Rumours are rumours but baseless accusations of sexual abuse or grooming of underage woman is something I don’t take lightly given the severity of the issue. Lydia and I dated two years ago, we were both consenting adults and our families knew and approved each other.

Nancy Isime and Timini Egbuson's relationship

Timini Egbuson was rumoured to have had a thing with the Nigerian actress, model, and media personality Nancy Isime in early 2023. This was after a short clip showed Timini Egbuson and Nancy Isime having a good time. However, the duo seem to have no relationship ties, as neither has confirmed the allegations.

Who is Timini Egbuson’s fiancée?

Recently, the Nollywood actor was rumoured to be dating Ilebaye Precious Odiniya. She is a criminologist, model, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. Rumours about their relationship started spreading after Ilebaye was spotted with Timinu Egbuson at an event. However, whether the duo is in a relationship remains unclear as neither has confirmed the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Timini Egbuson? He is a Nigerian Nollywood actor known for featuring in films like Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Skinny Girl in Transit and Manhunting with Mum. How old is Timini Egbuson? He is 36 years old as of 2023. Where is actor Timini from? The actor hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Who is Timini Egbuson's sister? He has a sister named Dakore Egbuson-Akande. Who is Timini Egbuson’s wife? The Nollywood actor is not married and is presumably single. Who is Timini Egbuson’s girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend was model Lydia Agahan Balogun. They parted ways in 2021. Are Nancy Isime and Timini Egbuson in a relationship? The duo is rumoured to have a thing, but neither has confirmed the allegations.

Does Timini Egbuson have a wife? The Nigerian Nollywood actor is presumably single. He is widely recognised for his prowess acting skills in films like Something Like Gold, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Skinny Girl in Transit.

Legit.ng recently published Dylan Marlowe’s bio. He is a famous country music singer from the United States. Dylan Marlowe discovered his passion for singing in his senior year of high school. He hails from Statesboro, Georgia, United States.

The singer is known for releasing several singles, including Dirt Road When I Die, I'll Keep the Country, All About It, and You Were Right. He garnered fame by posting his songs on his social media pages. What is Dylan Marlowe’s age? Find out here.

Source: Legit.ng