Most handsome musician in Nigeria: 10 finest men in the industry

Gone are the days when musicians would shy away from the limelight and focus on entirely their music. Many of them are on social media, where they regularly post their photos. The majority of them are also brand ambassadors of various beauty and fashion brands. Who do you think is the most handsome musician in Nigeria?

The music industry has expanded to create some of the world's top singers. Nigeria is one of the most well-known African countries, featuring top musical talents. Every year, fresh talents emerge. At times, fans tend to argue about who among the Nigerian musicians is more handsome, and the debate is always endless. Obviously, the answer varies from one person to another based on several factors.

The most handsome musician in Nigeria

Who is the finest musician in Nigeria? There are various talented and skilful singers in Nigeria's music industry. These artists have a large fan base due to their hits, attractiveness, and fashion sense.

1. Davido

Real name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 21 November 1992

21 November 1992 Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Height: 5'6" (168 cm)

5'6" (168 cm) Weight: 154 lbs (70 kg)

Davido is a Nigerian singer, rapper, and record producer nominated for the Afrobeats Artist Of The Year 2022. His breakthrough came when he released his second single, Dami Duro.

His looks have helped him break into fashion modelling with the American model Kendall Jenner and others. Davido has seven nods so far, and if he wins them all, it will be a new record for any African artist.

2. Kizz Daniel

Real name: Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 1 May 1994

1 May 1994 Birthplace: Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria Height: 6'6" (196 cm)

6'6" (196 cm) Weight: 211 lbs (96 kg)

Kizz Daniel is a singer, songwriter, and record producer. He broke onto the Nigerian scene with Woju and Yeba before releasing his debut studio album No Bad Songz in 2018.

Kizzy is handsome, has a fantastic voice, and is incredibly talented. His low-key personality also makes him one of Nigeria's most sought-after musicians. The 28-year-old has never been shy about anything on social media and looks good even without filters.

Regarding fashion, he is also not scared to mix things up as he likes to play around with different styles. With his high-top fade cut, signature blue contact lenses, and those incredible cheekbones, there are so many reasons why Kizz Daniel is one of the most handsome Nigerian musicians out there.

3. Omah Lay

Real name: Stanley Omah Didia

Stanley Omah Didia Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 19 May 1997

19 May 1997 Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Height: 5' 8" ( 172 cm)

Early in 2020, Omah became well-known after his original song, Bad Influence, became a social media sensation.

He is also well-known for appearing with Alpha P on the official Masterkraft remix of Justin Bieber's song Peaches in the year 2021. He and Bieber collaborated on the song Attention.

4. 2Face Idibia

Real name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 18 September 1975

18 September 1975 Birthplace: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

6'8" (203 cm) Weight: 176 lbs (80 kg)

2Face Idibia has recorded and toured with some of Nigeria's best music stars. His ability to bring out soothing vocals has captivated audiences, who have often labelled him as one of Africa's greatest artists.

Aside from his vocal talents, 2Face is regarded as one of the most handsome Nigerian musicians with his dark complexion and signature bald look.

His height makes him one of the tallest Nigerian singers. Alongside his distinctive look and sound, 2Face has always been known to be a man with a great sense of humour and a humanitarian heart.

5. Wizkid

Real name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 16 July 1990

16 July 1990 Birthplace: Surulere, Lagos

Surulere, Lagos Height: 5'4" (162 cm)

5'4" (162 cm) Weight: 143 lbs (63 kg)

Wizkid rose to fame with his breakthrough single, One Dance, in collaboration with Drake, which was eventually nominated for several awards. His debut album Ayo was released on 17 September 2014 by Starboy Entertainment and Empire Mates Entertainment.

It peaked at number 64 on iTunes Top Albums Chart. Wizkid's looks are constantly praised by women on social media platforms, making him one of the most handsome men in Nigeria. He is also one of the most-followed people on Instagram.

6. Flavour

Full name: Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli

Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 23 November 1983

23 November 1983 Birthplace: Enugu State, Nigeria.

Enugu State, Nigeria. Height: 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres)

Mr Flavour is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter. He is one of the most decorated musicians in Africa, with several World Music Awards. Known for his energetic performances, he has performed at various concerts across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

7. Fireboy DML

Real name: Adedamola Adefolahan

Adedamola Adefolahan Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 5 February 1996

5 February 1996 Birthplace: Abeokuta, Ogun state

Abeokuta, Ogun state Height: 5'"9 ( 175 cm)

Fireboy is an R&B, Afro-life, Afro-pop singer and dancer with the famous debut studio album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, released in 2019.

His dreadlocks are enviable. He started music while still in the university, bagged multiple awards, and was nominated for his first-ever BET award against other well-known musicians such as Little Simz and Major League DJZ. With good looks and talent, he is a force to reckon with in the Nigerian music scene.

8. Tekno

Real name: Augustine Miles Kelechi

Augustine Miles Kelechi Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Date of birth : 7 December 1992

: 7 December 1992 Birthplace: Ebonyi State, Nigeria

Ebonyi State, Nigeria Height: 5'"6 (167 cm)

5'"6 (167 cm) Weight: 143 lbs (65 kg)

One of the most popular Nigerian musicians today is Tekno. He is a singer and songwriter who has also established himself as a record producer and sound engineer.

With his distinct style of dressing, Tekno has often been called the best-dressed man in Nigeria. In addition, his light complexion makes him one of the most handsome guys in Nigeria and one of the most stylish and talented singers.

9. D'Banj

Real name: Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 9 June 1980

9 June 1980 Birthplace: Zaria, the northern part of Nigeria

Zaria, the northern part of Nigeria Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

5'9" (175 cm) Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

D'Banj is known for his hit songs and collaborations with Western artists. He is an ambitious man who not only pursues music but also has interests in banking and fashion.

His most notable achievement is being awarded the Most Promising Male Artist award at the 2005 Kora awards. He aspires to be a world-class entrepreneur and entertainer one day. His great looks have contributed to his huge Instagram following of over 4.3 million at the time of writing.

10. Banky W

Real name: Olubankole Wellington

Olubankole Wellington Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: 27 March 1981

27 March 1981 Birthplace: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Height: 5' 8" (172 cm)

Banky W has a very light complexion and often wears sunglasses to cover his eyes, which are sensitive to sunlight. His swag makes him one of the finest musicians in Nigeria.

He started his career by launching his label, which included famous musicians like Wizkid and Shaydee. Banky W is married to a Nigerian actress, Adesuwa Etomi. She has done the remix of Banky's song Strong Thing.

While the Nigerian music industry is already renowned worldwide, its stars are making headlines on social media for other reasons than their music. This list of the most handsome musician in Nigeria has stolen fans' hearts with their undeniable good looks, personalities, generosity etc.

