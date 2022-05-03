Pere’s biography: age, state of origin, sister, is he married?

Pere is a Nigerian nurse, actor, musician, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer based in the US. He is best known for sharing his modelling photos on Instagram, where he has a significant fan following. He is also famous for starring in numerous movies such as More Than Enough, Charge and Bail, and Till There Was You.

The actor donning a blue suit. Photo: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Most people know Pere from BBNaija season 6, where he was one of the contestants. However, he is a man of many talents that have earned him a significant following.

Profile summary

Full name : Pere Egbi

: Pere Egbi Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 27 June 1986

: 27 June 1986 Age : 35 years old (as of May 2022)

: 35 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Warri, Delta State, Nigeria

: Warri, Delta State, Nigeria Current residence : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms : 70

: 70 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Ramatu Kamara

: Ramatu Kamara College : The University of Texas, Arlington

: The University of Texas, Arlington Profession : Nurse, actor, model, singer, social media influencer, entrepreneur

: Nurse, actor, model, singer, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth : $100,000 - $350,000

: $100,000 - $350,000 Instagram: @peregbiofficial

Biography of Pere from BBNaija

He was born in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, and raised by a single mother. The actor grew up alongside a younger sister called Eilisheba. Pere Egbi’s sister is a digital content creator.

He graduated with a degree in nursing from The University of Texas, Arlington.

What tribe is Pere Egbi?

The prominent social media influencer belongs to the Urhobo ethnic group.

What is Pere Egbi's state of origin?

He hails from Delta State, southern Nigeria.

How old is Pere Egbi?

The BBNaija season 6 participant is 35 years old as of May 2022. He was born on 27 June 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

The Nigerian entertainer relaxing on a seat. Photo: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

What does Pere Egbi do for a living?

Before his rise to fame, he studied nursing at The University of Texas at Arlington and then joined the US Army for 6 years. After that, he opted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and discovered his passion for acting, singing, and modelling.

Pere has released a few songs, including Hope featuring Damonica and Thank You. He has a thriving modelling career on Instagram, where he regularly shares his modelling shots. He has a massive following on the platform, which he uses to endorse various brands such as DStv, Boz Jewelry and VSP Botanics.

Pere Egbi’s movies

Is Pere Egbi an actor? Yes. He made his acting debut in 2006 and has been on the acting scene for over a decade now. Here are some of his movies:

The Girl in Table 5 (2022) as Remy

(2022) as Remy A Bitter Pill (2021) as Akan

(2021) as Akan Fine Things (2021) as TJ

(2021) as TJ The Choirmaster’s Wife (2021) as Nosa

(2021) as Nosa April Showers (2021)

(2021) Duke and Dami (2021) as Duke

(2021) as Duke The Supervisor (2021) as Seun

(2021) as Seun Butterflies (2021) as Esohe

(2021) as Esohe A Milli (2021) as Peter Eze

(2021) as Peter Eze Chimera (2021) as Ayomide

(2021) as Ayomide Undercover (2020) as Andy

(2020) as Andy 5 Reasons Why (2018) as Faroc

(2018) as Faroc Bayou City kings (2017) as Jakinde Lawnson

(2017) as Jakinde Lawnson Dead President Society (2017) as Bobby

(2017) as Bobby Pound of Flesh (2014) as Dr. Emeka

(2014) as Dr. Emeka Page 36 (2013) as Dr. Sango

(2013) as Dr. Sango All That Glitters (2013) as Emeka

(2013) as Emeka Gem of the Rainforest (2013) as Sweetwater Brown

(2013) as Sweetwater Brown Lonely Heart (2013)

(2013) Nicki: A Hip Hop Love Story (2012) as James

(2012) as James Abuja Top Ladies (2006) as Ade

His most recent movie is The Perfect Arrangement, hitting the theatres 13 May 2022.

What is Pere’s net worth?

Presently, there is no verified information regarding the actor’s net worth. However, it is alleged that his net worth ranges between $100,000 and $350,000.

Is Pere Egbi married?

The Nigerian entertainer is not married but is currently dating Ramatu Kamara. The couple has been together for a while.

Has Pere been married?

The actor was previously married to Pamela Heoma, but they divorced in 2011 after his ex-wife suspected him of cheating with his best friend.

How tall is Pere Egbi?

The renowned model stands at 5 feet and 8 inches (172 cm) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

The model poses for a photo. Photo: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Social media presence

He is an active social media user. Pere has more than 780K followers on Instagram, while his Twitter account has over 76K followers. He is also on TikTok with over 40K followers.

Quick facts about Pere Egbi

What is Pere’s real name? He was born Pere Egbi. How old is Pere Egbi? The actor is 35 years old as of May 2022. Was Pere Egbi married? Yes, he was married to Pamela Haoma before divorcing in 2011. What is Pere Egbi’s profession? He has multiple professions, namely nurse, actor, singer, model, entrepreneur and social media influencer. How much is Pere Egbi worth? His net worth is estimated to be between $100K and $350K. Is Pere Egbi on social media? The actor is active on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Pere is an actor, model and social media influencer, and he has won the hearts of many people as an entertainer. He has recorded significant success in his multiple careers over the years.

