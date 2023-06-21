20 famous people from Spain: past and present Spanish celebrities

Spain is one of the European countries known for multiple things, including football, culinary arts, architecture, bullfights, beaches, and diverse culture. The country is also known for its people who have excelled in different fields, gaining worldwide recognition. Who are the most famous people from Spain? Here is a compilation of Spaniard celebrities known all over the world.

Rafael Nadal, Rosalia Vila Tobella, and Enrique Iglesias. Photo: @rafaelnadal, @rosalia.vt, @enriqueiglesias on Instagram (modified by author)

Spain is rich in talent and has produced some of the best singers, actors, sports personalities, and models. They have been exceptional in their professions, and their fame has risen beyond the boundaries of their country, earning worldwide celebrity status. Discover some famous people from Spain and know why they are prominent.

Famous people from Spain

Numerous famous Spanish people are making a name in different fields in different parts of the world. Some Spaniards have excelled against all odds to become international superstars. Have a look at notable celebrities from Spain.

Famous male celebrities from Spain

Many Spanish men have done great things and deserve a mention in this list. However, a few outstanding ones have gained global recognition in their fields.

1. Rafael Nadal Parera

Tennis player Rafael Nadal. Photo: @rafaelnadal on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 3 June 1986

: 3 June 1986 Profession: Professional tennis player

Rafael was born in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain and is known as one of the most famous Spanish athletes in the world. He began his professional tennis career in 2001 and boasts an impressive rec itord, having won 22 grand slams. Nadal has 92 career titles and was first ranked number one in August 2008.

2. Salvador Dali

Portrait of Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali (1904 - 1989). Photo: Hulton Archive

Date of birth : 11 May 1904

: 11 May 1904 Profession: Artist

He is recognised as one of the most prolific artists of the 20th century. He was an accomplished painter but occasionally indulged in sculpture-making, drawing, photography, and writing. His notable works include The Persistence of Memory (1931), Christ of Saint John of the Cross (1951), and The Ecumenical Council (1960).

3. Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem

Actor Javier Angel. Photo: @bardemantarctic on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 1 March 1969

: 1 March 1969 Profession: Actor

He is among the famous Spanish actors making a name in Hollywood. Javier began his acting career in 1974 and has been featured in over 70 movies and series. He has won numerous awards in the film industry, including the Oscars Award 2008. The actor is known for his roles in Skyfall, The Sea Inside, and No Country for Old Men.

4. Fernando Alonso Díaz

Racing driver Fernando Alonso. Photo: @fernandoalo_oficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 29 July 1981

: 29 July 1981 Profession: Racing driver

He is a professional racing driver in Formula One. He is competing for Aston Martin but previously competed for Renault, McLaren, Ferrari, and Minardi. His notable achievements include winning the series World Drivers championships in 2005 and 2006.

5. Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler

Singer Enrique Iglesias. Photo: @enriqueiglesias on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 8 May 1975

: 8 May 1975 Profession: Singer, songwriter

Enrique Iglesias is one of the greatest Spanish singers. His musical career began in 1995, and he has released about ten studio albums, selling over 180 million albums worldwide. His top English songs include Ring My Bells, Hero, Tonight, and Tired of Being Sorry. He won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance in 1997.

6. Pedro Almodóvar Caballero

Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar. Photo: Laurent KOFFEL

Date of birth : 25 September 1949

: 25 September 1949 Profession: Filmmaker

He is one of the best Spanish filmmakers of all time. He has written over 40 films, and some of his notable works include Parallel Mothers, Julieta, I’m So Excited, and Broken Embraces. His films highlight desire, LGBT issues, passion, family, and identity. Pedro has won numerous coveted awards, including an Oscar.

7. Placido Domingo

Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo performing during a concert in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Date of birth : 21 January 1941

: 21 January 1941 Profession: Singer, conductor, arts administrator

Domingo is a world-renowned opera artist. He is among the best in opera history, having released over 100 songs and can perform in multiple languages, including Spanish, German, English, Italian, French, and Russian. He is a seven-time Grammy Award winner.

8. Andrés Iniesta Luján

Football star Andres Iniesta. Photo: @andresiniesta8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 11 May 1984

: 11 May 1984 Profession: Football player

Andres Iniesta is a top-notch Spanish professional footballer. He is a midfield maestro and is considered one of the best in football history. Iniesta spent most of his professional career playing for Barcelona FC winning numerous European football titles. He also played for J1 League club Vissel Kobe.

9. Fernando José Torres Sanz

Former football player Fernando Torres. Photo: @fernandotorres on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 20 March 1984

: 20 March 1984 Profession: Football player

Fernando Torres, nicknamed El Nino, is one of the famous people born in Spain. He was a striker for top European , including Chelsea, Liverpool, Athletico Madrid, and AC Milan. Currently, he is the football manager for Atlético Madrid Juvenil A.

10. Pablo Ruiz Picasso

The late great painter Pablo Picasso. Photo: KPA

Date of birth : 25 October 1881

: 25 October 1881 Profession: Painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, theatre designer

Pablo is one of the most famous Spanish people in history. He was an influential artist of the 20th century who demonstrated unique artistic abilities in his time. His artworks have inspired many modern-day artists. His notable works include La Vie (1903), The Weeping Woman (1937), Massacre in Korea (1951), and Girl Before a Mirror (1932).

Famous Spanish women

Women are also not left behind in the list of famous Spaniards. They have made noteworthy achievements and gained global prominence. Here are some famous Spanish women you ought to know.

1. Elsa Pataky

Model Elsa Pataky. Photo: @elsapataky on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 18 July 1976

: 18 July 1976 Profession: Model, actress, producer

The actress is best known for starring in Fast Five as Elena. She has also appeared in Interceptor, Snakes on a Plane, and Carmen. She also has a thriving modelling career and has appeared on the covers of magazines such as Vogue, In Style, and Elle.

2. Rosalia Vila Tobella

Singer Rosalia Vila Tobella. Photo: @rosalia.vt on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 25 September 1992

: 25 September 1992 Profession: Singer, songwriter, producer, actress

Rosalia is a 2-time Grammy Award winner and 12-time Latin Grammy Award-winning artist and producer. She rose to stardom due to her distinguished style of music, which redefines the sound of flamenco and fuses it with hip-hop. She is also one of the most famous Spanish celebrities on social media.

3. Penélope Cruz Sánchez

Date of birth : 28 April 1974

: 28 April 1974 Profession: Actress

Penelope commenced acting in 1990, appearing in the TV series Los Mundos de Yupi. She has been featured in approximately 90 films and TV series, including Hollywood movies. Also referred to as the Spanish enchantress, she has won multiple awards, including an Oscar.

4. Ursula Corbero

Actress Ursula Corbero. Photo: @ursololita on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 11 August 1989

: 11 August 1989 Profession: Actress

The actress is among the most famous people in Spain and is recognised for her roles in Money Heist and The Tree of Blood. She began her acting career in 2002 and has about 36 credits. She is also a social media model with a massive following on Instagram and Twitter.

5. Carolina Marin

Badminton player Carolina Marin. Photo: @carolinamarin on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 15 June 1993

: 15 June 1993 Profession: Badminton player

She is one of the most famous Spanish athletes, having been successful in Badminton. Her record in the game is impressive; she is an Olympic champion, three-time World Champion, and six-time European Champion. She was once ranked the world’s number 1 in the BWF ranking.

6. Alejandra Silva

Political activist Alejandra Silva. Photo: @alejandragere on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 16 February 1983

: 16 February 1983 Profession: Publicist, political activist

The celebrity was born in Madrid, Spain, and is known for fighting for human rights and advocating for equality. She is also a philanthropist and has participated in numerous charity events.

7. Belinda Peregrin

Date of birth : 15 August 1989

: 15 August 1989 Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Belinda features among the famous Spanish singers with a spectacular entertainment career. She began her career as an actress in 2000 when she was featured in the TV series Amigos X Siempre. She later ventured into the music industry and gained immense popularity worldwide for her Latin songs.

8. Chabeli Iglesias

Journalist Chabeli Iglesias. Photo: @chabeliiglesias_oficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 3 September 1971

: 3 September 1971 Profession: Journalist

She is best known for hailing from a family of great Spanish musicians. She is the sister of singer Enrique Iglesias and the daughter of Julio Iglesias. Unlike her family members, she is a journalist and TV personality known for her appearance in Tombola. She is also a social media personality.

9. Pilar Rubio Fernández

TV presenter Pilar Rubio. Photo: @pilarrubio on Instagram (modified by author)

Date of birth : 17 March 1978

: 17 March 1978 Profession: Reporter, TV presenter, actress

Pilar gained public attention as a reporter for the television network La Sexta. Her fame later escalated after she ventured into acting and has approximately 14 acting credits. Pilar is also famous as the wife of Spanish professional footballer Sergio Ramos.

10. Maria Belon

Maria Belon arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Impossible" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome. Photo: Michael Tran

Date of birth : 12 May 1966

: 12 May 1966 Profession: Physician, motivational speaker

The Spanish physician became famous after surviving the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in Thailand. She is a motivational speaker whose story inspired the movie The Impossible (2012).

Famous people from Spain have made significant achievements on different fronts putting the country on the map. Numerous other celebrities deserve mention in the list, and the above are only a few outstanding Spaniards.

