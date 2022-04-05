Nosa Rex’s biography: age, family, net worth, house, movies

Nosa Rex is a Nigerian-based Nollywood actor, movie producer, social media influencer, model, comedian and brand ambassador famously recognised as Baba Rex. He came to prominence after winning the Best New Actor award at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2013.

The famous Nollywood actor posing for a photo seated behind a grey car.

The Nollywood actor has also made a name for himself on social media platforms, where he endorses several brands such as men's clothing and colognes. Where is Nosa Rex from? He hails from Benin, Edo State, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name: Etinosa Rex Okunzuwa

Etinosa Rex Okunzuwa Nickname: Nosa, Baba Rex

Nosa, Baba Rex Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4 May 1984

4 May 1984 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Benin, Edo State, Nigeria

Benin, Edo State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Bini

Bini Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Mrs Okunzwa Fu

Mrs Okunzwa Fu Father: Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere

Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere Siblings: 4

4 Brothers: Etinosa Mark, Godspower Prosper, Baba G

Etinosa Mark, Godspower Prosper, Baba G Sister: Juliet

Juliet Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Deborah

Deborah Children: 2

2 University: Ambrose Ali University

Ambrose Ali University Profession: Actor, model, movie producer, social media influencer

Actor, model, movie producer, social media influencer Net worth: $400,000

$400,000 Instagram: @babarex0

@babarex0 Facebook: @Nosa Rex

@Nosa Rex YouTube: BabarexTV

Nosa Rex's biography

Famous Nigerian actor in a green outfit.

The famous actor was born to the late Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere and Mrs Okunzwa Fu. Does Nosa Rex have brothers? Yes, he does. He was raised alongside his three brothers, Etinosa Mark, Godspower Prosper, Baba G, and his sister, Juliet.

Nosa attended Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in Edo State, Nigeria, where he graduated from with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

What is Nosa Rex's nationality?

The famous actor is a Nigerian national of the Bini tribe.

How old is Nosa Rex?

The actor was born on 4 May 1984. As of 2022, Nosa Rex's age is 38 years old.

Career

Rex began his career in 2010 when he made an appearance in the movie Gazza Treasure alongside Nollywood icon Mercy Johnson. He has since been featured in several popular Nollywood movies alongside famous actors like Destiny Etiko, Zubby Michaels, Yul Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Ngozi, Ezeonu, Mike Godson and many others.

In 2013, Nosa won the Best New Actor award at the City People Entertainment Awards and got nominated twice for the Best Upcoming Actor Of The Year (English) award at the City People Entertainment Awards.

Rex is an Instagram model who endorses various fashion brands and products with his wife, Deborah. As of 2022, he has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on Facebook. He is also on YouTube, with 349K subscribers.

What are Nosa Rex's movies?

As per his IMDb page, he has been featured in the following movies:

The famous Nigerian actor posing for a photo in a red t-shirt and ripped denim pants.

(2022) Love and Family

(2021) Burning Desire

(2021) Wild Wild Bayo

(2021) Double Crossed

(2021) Devil in Agbada

(2020) Omo Ghetto: The Saga as Efe Money

as Efe Money (2020) Ebere's Ordeal as Chiemela

as Chiemela (2020) Sugar Babies as Alex

as Alex (2020) The Living Deity as Prince Obieze

as Prince Obieze (2020) Crisis in London

(2019) The Hostage

(2019) Your Dream Girl as Dozie

as Dozie (2019) More Than Just 4 Letters

(2018) Love Upon the Hills

(2018) Shadows in the Dark as Iyeke

as Iyeke (2018) Lagos Real Fake Life as Obi

as Obi (2018) A fight to live 1, 2, and 3

1, 2, and 3 (2017) We Meet Again as Temi

as Temi (2017) Perfect as Elvis

as Elvis (2017) The Road Not Taken

(2016) My Best Friend's Wedding as Jeff

as Jeff (2015) Joy of Natasha as Nelson

as Nelson (2015) Princess Natasha as Nelson

as Nelson (2015) Jenifa's Diary as Terwase

as Terwase (2013) Rosy the Trouble Maker

Baba owns a movie production company called Big Things Production.

What is Nosa Rex's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the Nigerian actor is worth. According to Austin Media, he has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

Nosa Rex often flaunts his house and cars on his social media platforms. He and his family currently reside in Lagos, Nigeria.

Who is Nosa Rex's wife?

The famous actor's wife is called Deborah Nosa Rex. The two got married in 2015.

Deborah is a Nigerian Instagram model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and food blogger famously recognised as Chef Nma. She is a brand ambassador on Instagram and is well-known for endorsing beauty products and women's clothes.

How many kids does Nosa Rex have?

Nosa Rex's family consists of his wife and their three kids. They have a daughter named Audrey and a son named Andrey. The most recent addition to the family was born on 30 March 2022, and it is a boy.

The famous Nollywood sensation posing for a photo with his wife and kids.

How tall is Nosa Rex?

The famous actor is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Nosa Rex's fast facts

Baba Rex has dark brown eyes and black hair.

How old is the actor? He is 37 years old as of April 2022.

What tribe is Nosa Rex? He is of the Bini tribe.

How tall is the entertainer? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

How many children does Nosa Rex have? He has three kids.

How much is Baba Rex worth? He has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

Nosa Rex is an accomplished Nigerian actor who has made a name for himself in the Nollywood film industry. He is an Instagram star, movie producer, father, and husband to the famous Nigerian beauty blogger, Deborah.

