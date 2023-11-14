15 famous people from California: celebs from the Golden State

California is the most populous state in the United States, with nearly 40 million residents. It is nicknamed the Golden State, a name which dates back to the 1840s during gold mining. The state is known for many things, including famous people who have made a name in their professions. Who are famous people from California, United States?

James Harden with a ball (L), Gigi Hadid (C), and Dwayne Johnson (R). Photo: @jamesharden, @gigihadid, @therock on Instagram (modified by author)

Most US celebrities are known worldwide, but most of their fans do not know which state they hail from. A considerable number of American stars come from California. Who are these famous people from California, and what are they known for? These celebs have excelled in different areas, such as acting, music, modelling, and sports.

Famous people from California

Who is the most famous person from California? It’s not easy to determine the most famous person from the state. However, the state has several high-profile personalities boasting international prominence. Here are some Californians worth recognising.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Date of birth : 2 May 1972

: 2 May 1972 Age : 51 years old (as of 2023)

: 51 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, famous as The Rock, is a renowned actor, film producer, and former professional wrestler. He started wrestling in 1996 as Rocky Maivia. He has a fruitful acting career, having been featured in over 100 movies and TV series and won multiple awards. Actor Dwayne Johnson is known for Black Adam, Baywatch, and Skyscraper.

Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses backstage. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Date of birth : 11 February 1969

: 11 February 1969 Age : 54 years old (as of 2023)

: 54 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States

Jennifer Joanna Aniston is among the most famous Californian people. She has thrived as an actress, film producer, and businesswoman.

Her acting debut came in 1990 when she portrayed Molly in Mac and Me and has since been featured in over 70 films and TV series. She is known for starring in Friends, Cake, The Good Girl, and We’re the Millers.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends a past event. Photo: Laurent Koffel

Date of birth : 11 November 1974

: 11 November 1974 Age : 48 years old (as of 2023)

: 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio is a film actor and producer. He has been acting since 1979 and has over 40 acting credits, but he is famous for his role in the 1997 film Titanic.

He also boasts over 50 production credits and has won multiple top awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and one Oscar Award. He is known for appearing in Inception, The Departed, and The Aviator.

Angelina Jolie

US actress Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honour of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Stefani Reynolds

Date of birth : 4 June 1975

: 4 June 1975 Age : 48 years old (as of 2023)

: 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Angelina Jolie is an actress and filmmaker. She is one of the best Hollywood actors and has won several coveted accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and an Oscar Award. Besides entertainment, she is a humanitarian and has worked with the UNHCR for over two decades as a goodwill ambassador and special envoy.

James Hetfield

James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Date of birth : 3 August 1963

: 3 August 1963 Age : 60 years old (as of 2023)

: 60 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Downey, California, United States

James Alan Hetfield is among the outstanding Californian celebrities who have made it big in the music world. He is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band Metallica. The band is known worldwide for metallic rock, and some of their best hits include Nothing Else Matters, Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets, and 72 Seasons.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany & Co. 5th Avenue in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 25 October 1984

: 25 October 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of 2023)

: 39 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Santa Barbara, California, United States

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, famous as Katy Perry, is a singer, songwriter, and television personality. She is credited with influencing modern pop music with a unique camp style, and some regard her as the Queen of Camp.

She has released six studio albums with several songs, including Dark Horse, California Gurls, Last Friday Night, and Firework.

Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony honouring him at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Date of birth : 3 August 1977

: 3 August 1977 Age : 46 years old (as of 2023)

: 46 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is one of the famous people born in California. He is a sports personality with an illustrious career as a quarterback in the NFL. He began playing in the NFL in 2010 for the New England Patriots and later completed his career at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is considered one of the best American football players of all time.

Gigi Hadid

US Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway to present a creation by Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Guay

Date of birth : 23 April 1995

: 23 April 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jelena Noura Hadid, famous as Gigi, is a professional model and television personality. She has a successful modelling career and was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016. The model has worked with multiple brands, such as Fendi, Missoni, Versace, and Valentino and appeared on the covers of magazines. IMG Models represent her.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena. Photo: Henning Kaiser

Date of birth : 20 October 1971

: 20 October 1971 Age : 52 years old (as of 2023)

: 52 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg, is among the famous Californian people doing great in the US music industry. He is a hip-hop heavyweight, having released multiple rap songs and worked with top rappers, such as Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Snoop Dogg is also into acting and has been featured in Training Day, Baby Boy, and Doggyland. He is a one-time Primetime Emmy winner.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Date of birth : 1 February 1987

: 1 February 1987 Age : 36 years old (as of 2023)

: 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Riverside, California, United States

Ronda Jean Rousey is a professional wrestler, actress, and former judoka and mixed martial artist. She had an impressive record in the MMA, having won ten of her 12 fights. Her film and TV series appearances include Furious 7, Entourage, Expendables 3, and Charlie’s Angels. She was allowed by former wrestler Roddy Piper to use the name Rowdy.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 9 July 1956

: 9 July 1956 Age : 67 years old (as of 2023)

: 67 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Concord, California, United States

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is one of the most prominent California celebrities. He commenced his career in the film industry in 1980 as an actor and has appeared in over 90 films and TV series. He is also into film production and takes credit for producing numerous movies, including Ithaca, Parkland and Electricity City. He is a two-time Oscar winner.

Sasha Banks

Mercedes Varnado signs autographs during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Date of birth : 26 January 1992

: 26 January 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Fairfield, California, United States

Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado, famous as Sasha Banks, is a professional wrestler and actress. Her wrestling career started in 2010 in Chaotic Wrestling and won the Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship. Later, she signed with the WWE in 2012. Currently, she participates in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 18 February 1965

: 18 February 1965 Age : 58 years old (as of 2023)

: 58 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Compton, California, United States

Andre Romell Young, known as Dr. Dre, is a record producer and rapper. He is one of the hip-hop industry bigwigs and is also recognised as the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. He has three studio albums with popular hits such as Still D.R.E, The Next Episode, What’s the Difference, and Xxplosive.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of the US looks on from the 18th green during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Date of birth : 30 December 1975

: 30 December 1975 Age : 47 years old (as of 2023)

: 47 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States

Eldrick Tont Woods, professionally known as Tiger Woods, also features among famous Californians. He is a professional golf player considered one of the greatest golfers ever. The sports personality boasts several golf records and wins, including PGA Tour wins and men’s major championships.

James Harden

James Harden of the LA Clippers in action against the New York Knicks during a game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Rich Schultz

Date of birth : 26 August 1989

: 26 August 1989 Age : 34 years old (as of 2023)

: 34 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

James Edward Harden Jr. is among the celebrities from California doing exceptionally well in the sports world. He is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.

He has played in the NBA since 2009 and is considered one of the best scorers and shooting guards. He previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Most of the famous people from California are in the entertainment and sports industries. Most of the celebs on the list found fame through acting, modelling, singing, and excellence in different sports. Even though the list above has a few celebrities, the state has numerous people enjoying worldwide fame.

