20 iconic rappers with dreads to inspire your locs journey

Dreadlocks have gained immense popularity in the entertainment world. Reggae music artists first popularised the hairstyle, but it has gradually been embraced by artists of other music genres, including hip-hop. Dreadlocks are a statement hairstyle that profoundly expresses identity and culture. Which iconic rappers with dreads have paved the way for hairstyle enthusiasts?

US rappers Chief Keef, Ace Hood, and Wale. Photo: Bennett Raglin, John Parra, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Hip-hop culture has evolved over the years, influencing fashion immensely. Artists strive to maintain a unique identity, and donning dreads is one outstanding style. The hairstyle is popular among old and young rappers, who style it differently to achieve stunning looks. Rappers with dreads have inspired generations with their authenticity and artistry.

Iconic rappers with dreads

Want to know which rap artists have stood out donning dreads? From old-school rap artists like Snoop Dogg to new-school rappers like Lil Pump, rappers with locs have been exceptional in the music industry.

1. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Full name : Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Date of birth : 27 September 1982

: 27 September 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

Lil Wayne, considered one of the greatest rappers in hip-hop history, is among black rappers with dreads. His music journey commenced in 1995, and he has released about 13 studio albums with popular hits such as Can’t Be Broken, Mr. Officer, and Fireman. Lil Wayne has won multiple awards, including five Grammy Awards.

2. J. Cole

J. Cole performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name : Jermaine Lamarr Cole

: Jermaine Lamarr Cole Date of birth : 28 January 1985

: 28 January 1985 Place of birth: Frankfurt, Germany

J Cole is an American rapper, singer, record producer, and basketball player. He came into the limelight in 2007 after he released his debut mixtape, The Come Up. The rapper’s notable hip-hop hits include She Knows, 7 Minute Drill, No Role Modelz, and Work Out. He is the founder and owner of Dreamville Records.

3. Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name : Cameron Jibril Thomaz

: Cameron Jibril Thomaz Date of birth : 8 September 1987

: 8 September 1987 Place of birth: Minot, North Dakota, United States

Whiz Khalif is an American hip-hop artist who rose to stardom in 2005. He is known for hits such as Black and Yellow, See You Again, We Own It, and Gang Up. He owns Taylor Gang Entertainment, which was established in 2008. He also has a film career and has appeared in Spinning Gold, The After Party, and Simply Complicated.

4. T-Pain

T-Pain performs at the Heineken House at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, in Indio, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Full name : Faheem Rashad Najm

: Faheem Rashad Najm Date of birth : 30 September 1984

: 30 September 1984 Place of birth: Tallahassee, Florida, United States

T-Pain is another big name in hip-hop who dons dreads and is known for popularising autotune. Some of his known songs include Been Like This, U and Dat, Church, and Can’t Believe It. He owns Nappy Boy Entertainment with artists such as Young Cash and Chayo Nash.

5. Lil Jon

Lil Jon speaks onstage during Lil Jon's Manifest Abundance Album Retreat presented by Natural Vitality in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Natasha Campos

Full name : Jonathan H. Smith

: Jonathan H. Smith Date of birth : 17 January 1971

: 17 January 1971 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

He is a Georgia native rapper and record producer. He is one of the hip-hop artists who popularised the subgenre crunk in the 2000s. He is also a hip-hop fashion pacesetter known for his signature eccentric grills, flashy pimp cups, and Oakley shades. His popular tracks are Turn Down for What, Yeah!, Snap Yo Fingers, and Act a Fool.

6. Snoop Dogg

20 iconic raSnoop Dogg attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace after party at the Encore Beach Club, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Dohertyppers

Full name : Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Date of birth : 20 October 1971

: 20 October 1971 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, United States

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop heavyweight and legend who has thrived in the industry since the 1990s. The rapper with long dreads is also an actor and media personality. He has released over 20 studio albums and has been featured in movies such as Training Day, Baby Boy, and Turbo.

7. 2 Chainz

Chainz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Starz Series "BMF" Season 3 at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name : Tauheed K. Epps

: Tauheed K. Epps Date of birth : 12 September 1977

: 12 September 1977 Place of birth: College Park, Georgia, United States

2 Chaiz gained initial fame as a hip-hop duo Playaz Circle member before starting his solo career. The rapper is recognised for hits such as Duffle Bag Boy, Bugatti, I’m Different, and Long Story Short. He owns multiple businesses in Atlanta, including Esco Restaurant & Tapas, Pink Trap House Museum, and Pamper Nail Studio.

8. Future

Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name : Nayvadius DeMun Cash

: Nayvadius DeMun Cash Date of birth : 20 November 1983

: 20 November 1983 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Future is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. The entertainer, known for Life is Good, Low Life, and Mask Off hits, is a pioneer of the use of autotune in trap music. Before his solo career, he was part of the hip-hop collective Dungeon Family. He is signed to Freebandz and Epic Records.

9. Ty Dolla Sign

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Tyrone William Griffin Jr.

: Tyrone William Griffin Jr. Date of birth : 13 April 1982

: 13 April 1982 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

He is a Los Angeles-based rapper and singer-songwriter who gained fame in 2010 after releasing the single Toot It and Boot It. His other hits are Scared of the Dark, Speed Me Up, Shell Shocked, and Back to Me. He is a co-founder of Taylor Gang Entertainment.

10. Young Thug

Young Thug at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amy E. Price

Full name : Jeffery Lamar Williams

: Jeffery Lamar Williams Date of birth : 16 August 1991

: 16 August 1991 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

He is a top American rapper, singer, and songwriter, not only known for his music but also for his unique fashion. The rapper has been in the industry since 2010, and some of his top tracks are Go Crazy, Gang Up, My Wrist, and Best Friend. He is a member of the Bankroll Mafia and Rich Gang.

11. Chief Keef

Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Keith Farrelle Cozart

: Keith Farrelle Cozart Date of birth : 15 August 1995

: 15 August 1995 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chief Keef is an American rapper and record producer from Chicago, Illinois. He rose to prominence in the 2010s after releasing several mixtapes. The hip-hop artist is recognised for hits such as Love Sosa, I Don’t Like, Faneto, and Say Ya Grace. He is the founder and member of Glory Boyz.

12. Ace Hood

Ace Hood performs on stage at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Full name : Antoine Franklin McColister

: Antoine Franklin McColister Date of birth : 11 May 1988

: 11 May 1988 Place of birth: Port St. Lucie, Florida, United States

Ace Hood is also among the talented rappers with dreadlocks. His professional music career began after DJ Khaleed discovered his talent and signed him to We the Music Group. Ace is known for songs like Body 2 Body, Hustle Hard, Cash Flow, and We Ball.

13. Wale

Wale attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Olubowale Victor Akintimehin

: Olubowale Victor Akintimehin Date of birth : 21 September 1984

: 21 September 1984 Place of birth: Northwest Washington, Washington, D.C., United States

The American rapper gained popularity in 2006 after he released the hit Dig Dug. His other popular releases include Ride Out, Instagram, The Body, and Bag of Money. He was formerly a member of All City Chess Club.

14. Lil Pump

Lil Pump at his Mosh Pit Pop-Up, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Gazzy Garcia

: Gazzy Garcia Date of birth : 17 August 2000

: 17 August 2000 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Lil Pump is among the few light-skinned rappers with dreads. The entertainer’s career began in 2015 after he released a single on SoundCloud. His top hits are Arms Around You, I Love It, and Be Like Me.

15. Lil Baby

Lil Bab attends Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Full name : Dominique Armani Jones

: Dominique Armani Jones Date of birth : 3 December 1994

: 3 December 1994 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Lil Baby is an American rapper from Georgia who rose to prominence in 2017 after he released the mixtapes Harder than Hard and Too Hard. The artist is known for Close Friends, We Paid, and In a Minute.

16. Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti performs on day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park in London, England. Photo: Burak Cingi

Full name : Jordan Terrell Carter

: Jordan Terrell Carter Date of birth : 13 September 1996

: 13 September 1996 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

The American rapper and record producer is recognised for his influential role in popularising trap hip-hop. His top tracks include Miss The Rage, Punk Monk, Woke Up Like This, and Magnolia. He is part of the American hip-hop collective ASAP Mob and is signed to AGWE Label and Interscope Records.

17. Lil Durk

Lil Durk performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Full name : Durk Derrick Banks

: Durk Derrick Banks Date of birth : 19 October 1992

: 19 October 1992 Place of birth: Englewood, Chicago, Illinois, United States

The Chicago rapper gained initial fame after releasing his mixtape series Signed to the Streets in 2013. Lil Durk, who specialises in drill, trap, and gangsta rap hip-hop genres, is the founder and leader of the group Only The Family (OTF). His popular songs include All My Life, When We Shoot, and Broadway Girls.

18. Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Full name : Willie Junior Maxwell II

: Willie Junior Maxwell II Date of birth : 7 June 1991

: 7 June 1991 Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States

The New Jersey rapper has long brown dreadlocks. He began his career as an underground rapper but quickly rose to the mainstream in 2014. The hip-hop artist is known for songs such as Trap Queen, How We Do Things, Pretty Thang, and No Days Off.

19. MURS

Rapper MURS arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Malice In Wonderland" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Underwood

Full name : Nicholas Neil Carter

: Nicholas Neil Carter Date of birth : 16 March 1978

: 16 March 1978 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Murs is an American rapper whose appearance is mainly defined by his long dreadlocks. Before starting his solo career, he was part of multiple hip-hop groups, including Felt, Living Legends, and The White Mandingos. His prominent hits are Never Fallin’, My Own Parade, Remember 2 Forget, and The Worst.

20. Promoe

Full name : Nils Mårten Ed

: Nils Mårten Ed Date of birth : 28 April 1976

: 28 April 1976 Place of birth: Västerås, Sweden

Promoe is also another rapper with long dreadlocks. The Swedish hip-hop artist is a member of the rap group Looptroop Rockers, established in 1991. The group sings reggae and hip-hop and is known for songs such as Don’t Hate the Player, Another Love Song, and Sweep Me Away.

What rapper has dreadlocks?

Dreadlocks have been embraced by numerous hip-hop artists, including Lil Jon, Murs, Snoop Dogg, Ace Wood, and Wale. They style the dreads differently to have a unique appearance.

Who was the rapper in the 2000s with dreadlocks?

The 2000s was a transformative period in hip-hop, with artists setting trends in the fashion world and introducing new genres. Lil Wayne and J. Cole are some rappers who defined their appearance with dreads.

Who is the black rapper with dreads and gold teeth?

Several rappers with dreadlocks have gold teeth, but the most outstanding ones are Lil Jon and Lil Wayne, who reportedly has $150 thousand worth of gems on his teeth.

Who made dreadlocks famous?

Reggae legend Bob Marley popularised dreadlocks in the 1980s, and people worldwide began to embrace the locs. Although it was associated with reggae, artists of other music genres gradually embraced it.

Rappers with dreads represent a blend of cultural expression and artistic identity in hip-hop. It is more than a hairstyle; it symbolises resilience, rebellion, and heritage. Most dreadlocked rappers are iconic figures in the fashion and music worlds, thus inspiring many to rock the hairstyle.

