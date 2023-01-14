Stephen Odimgbe's biography: age, movies, is he married?

Stephen Emeka Odimgbe, popular as Flashboy, is a notable Nollywood actor. He first gained popularity after appearing in the 2018 comedy film Big Mess as Red. He has also been featured in numerous movies such as Throne of Madness, Unwise King and Dumb Wife.

Stephen Odimgbe is a fast-rising actor in the Nollywood entertainment industry. His exceptional acting skills have landed him more roles in various movies and TV series in the Nollywood scene.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Emeka Odimgbe Nickname Flashboy Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black State of origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 179 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Madonna University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actor

Stephen Odimgbe’s biography

Where is Stephen Odimgbe from? The fast-rising actor is originally from Ihiala, Anambra State, in the southeastern part of Nigeria but was born in Lagos, Nigeria. His parents are Jack and Judy Odimgbe. The actor is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity. One of his brothers is named Softkid, a young up-and-coming artist.

After completing his secondary education, the actor enrolled at Madonna University but dropped out before graduating. He later attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra state, Nigeria, where he pursued Theater Arts and graduated with a B.A. in 2015.

What is Stephen Odimgbe’s age?

The Nigerian actor is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 26 September 1989. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Stephen began his acting career at a young age, playing in numerous school plays. He made his professional acting debut after appearing as Emeka in the drama film Heart of a Father.

The actor was also featured in a Nigerian comedy TV series Professor Johnbull, which aired from 2016 to 2018. In the series, he played Flashboy alongside the stars such as Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Johnson and Osita Iheme.

He first came into the spotlight when he was cast to play the role of Red in the movie Big mess. Since then, the actor has been featured in numerous TV series and films.

Stephen Odimgbe’s movies

Below is a list of some of his movies and TV shows.

Unwise King

Throne of Madness

Heart of a Father

Big mess

Most Wanted Groom

How To Love a Man

New Fortunes of Love

Young Ballers

The Poor Outcast & The Crown Prince

Identical

Festival of Love

Love and Culture

Is Stephen Odimgbe married?

The Nigerian entertainer is not married or dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single since he has not disclosed any details concerning his previous or current relationships.

What is Stephen Odimgbe’s height?

The fast-rising actor stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. He weighs approximately 179 pounds or 81 kilograms.

Fast facts about Stephen Odimgbe

