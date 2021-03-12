Top 20 famous male Korean actors every movie lover needs to know

Korean culture is widely known for creating beautiful dramas and movies. Genres of films in which beautiful Korean actors act are not limited only to love or family stories. There are various films, from criminal ones to horror. The actors perfectly cope with such versatile tasks, getting new admirers with each role.

From L-R actors Kim Soo-Hyun, Lee Seung-Gi and Gong Yoo. Photo: Han Myung-Gu, The Chosunilbo JNS (modified by author)

South Korean actors may not have the Apollo figure's physical strength, but they are gentle and sensual and do not hide their suffering or tears. Korea is also considered a country with the most handsome Korean actors that are very attractive in everything they do.

Top 20 famous Korean actors with names

This list of famous Korean celebrities includes old and young celebs. Have a look at some of the top Korean actors that you should not miss watching.

1. Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is seen arriving at the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Date of birth: 22 June 1987

22 June 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)

36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Heukseok, Seoul, South Korea

Lee Min Ho began his acting career while in high school. He began by playing minor roles in several television dramas, such as Nonstop 5 and Recipe of Love. His career debut was in 2003, when he landed a major role in the EBS series Secret Campus.

Since his career debut, Lee Min Ho has been featured in other famous films and shows. He is one of the best Korean actors that will have you glued to the screen. The actor has also received several awards and endorsements. He is also a philanthropist who has been dedicated to helping others.

2. Ahn Sung Ki

Actor Ahn Seong-Ki attends the opening ceremony of Gangneung International Film Festival 2021 (GIFF) at Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 1 January 1952

1 January 1952 Age: 71 years old (as of 2023)

71 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Although Ahn Sung Ki may be an unfamiliar name to our younger generation, he has been the darling of the older generation for decades since he debuted as a child actor in the 1960s.

He has appeared in over 100 movies, making him even more prominent in the industry. Because of his ability to speak several foreign languages, UNICEF appointed Ahn as a representative, and his image is often seen in advertisements on planes travelling to Korea.

3. So Ji Sub

So Ji-sub attends the opening ceremony of South Korea Tourism Exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan of China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Date of birth: 4 November 1977

4 November 1977 Age: 45 years old (as of 2023)

45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Yongsan District, Seoul

While growing up, So Ji Sub was a very insecure and introverted teenager. He is a professional swimmer who has won several bronze medals at the Korean National Games.

So Ji made his career debut in 1995 when he appeared in the sitcom Three Guys and Three Girls. As a famous model, he quickly became famous and took up other significant television roles.

He has appeared in several leading films and shows, such as The Throne, The Battleship Island, Confession and My Secret Terrius.

4. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin attends the photocall for TIRTIR 'Go! World Wide TIRTIR!' global kick off event at Banyan Tree club and spa on May 30, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.Photo by: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Date of birth: 25 September 1982

25 September 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of 2023)

40 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Hyun Bin is one of the most famous drama movie stars that have played an important role in various films. He became famous after playing in the 2005 romantic comedy My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

Since then, Hyun Bin has appeared in other leading roles in successful television shows and films such as Tears of Africa, Tears of the Earth, The Negotiation, Memories of the Alhambra and Crash Landing on You.

5. Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung-Hun attends a press conference for the film "Concrete Utopia" at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 13 August 1970

13 August 1970 Age: 53 years old (as of 2023)

53 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seongnam, South Korea

Lee Byung Hun is a famous Korean actor and singer. Lee Byung began his career journey in 1991 after making his debut in the television drama Asphalt My Hometown.

Some of his other films and shows are Iris, Diplomat Kosaku Kuroda, A Single Rider, The Man Standing Next and Here.

6. Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo-Hyun attends the photocall of the 'MIDO Ocean Star Special Edition' Launch in Seoul, South Korea.Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 16 February 1988

16 February 1988 Age: 35 years old (as of 2023)

35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

He is one of the most-known Korean stars and is consistently ranked among the best and most popular actors. Kim Soo Hyun has also recorded some songs for the dramas he has starred in.

Kim became a household name in 2011 after starring in the teen musical drama Dream High. His popularity skyrocketed when he starred in the hit drama Moon Embracing the Sun as King Leehwon.

His famous films and shows include The Thieves, Secretly, Greatly, Miss Granny, Real, Hotel del Luna, Crash Landing on You, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and That Night.

7. Seo In-guk

Seo In-Guk attends the 'Project Wolf Hunting' press screening at Yongsan CGV in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open in South Korea.Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 23 October 1987

23 October 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2023)

35 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Yaeum, Ulsan, South Korea

Seo In-guk is one of the most beloved Korean drama actors. He is incredibly handsome and has challenged his talent by playing diverse roles. Seo In-guk made his acting breakthrough in Reply 1997.

Since his career debut, he has appeared in television series such as High School King of Savvy, Hello Monster, Squad 38, Shopping King Louie and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.

8. Nam Joo Hyuk

Joo-Hyuk attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo by: Francois Durand for Dior

Date of birth: 22 February 1994

22 February 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dongsam, Busan, South Korea

Nam started as a model and made a big break in acting soon after. Nam Joo-Hyuk has also endorsed several brands and worked as a philanthropist in donating to the less privileged.

His famous TV films include The Great Battle, The Bride of Habaek, Dazzling, Josée, Remember, The School Nurse Files, Start-Up and Here.

9. Park Bo Gum

Park Bo-Gum is seen at the "CELINE" pop-up store opening event at The Hyundai Yeouido in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: The Chosunilbo JNS

Date of birth: 16 June 1993

Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Park is a famous Korean actor and singer. Park Bo Gum gained recognition for his diverse range of roles in film and television. Some of the films and TV shows he has appeared in include Runway Cop, Wonderful Mama, Youth Over Flowers and Love in the Moonlight.

10. Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung-Gi attends the 2021 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 13 January 1987

13 January 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)

36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Lee Seung-Gi is a South Korean actor, host, singer, and entertainer. He has had numerous hit songs as a singer. Lee Seung Gi gained further recognition as an actor and rose to popularity after playing lead roles in dramas like Brilliant Legacy, My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox, The King 2 Hearts, Gu Family Book, and You're All Surrounded.

11. Ji Sung

South Korean actor Ji Sung attends the photocall for Breitling Launch at Lotte Department Store in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 27 February 1977

27 February 1977 Age: 46 years old (as of 2023)

46 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Ji Sung's initial stage name was Choi Ji Sung. He is best known for his characters in Kill Me Heal Me, Doctor John, All In, New Heart, Protect the Boss and Secret Love.

12. Oh Ji-Ho

Oh Ji-Ho attends the opening ceremony of Gangneung International Film Festival 2021 (GIFF) at Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 14 April 1976

14 April 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of 2023)

47 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mokpo-si, South Korea

Ji-Ho is famously known for his role in the television drama Couple or Trouble. Oh Ji-Ho has been a household name in Korean films for decades. Besides TV shows, he is famed for his Korean blockbuster films like The Grand Heist, Sector 7', and My Wife is a Gangster 3.

13. Song Seung Heon

Song Seung-Heon attends the 'Confession' VIP screening at Lotte Cinema in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on in South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 5 October 1976

5 October 1976 Age: 46 years old (as of 2023)

46 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Song Seung Heon gained widespread fame and popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s, becoming one of the most well-known actors in South Korea and throughout Asia. Song Seung Heon is best known for his roles in Autumn in My Heart, East of Eden, My Princess, and Player.

14. Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo is seen at the Tom Ford Beauty 'cherry collection' Asia pacific opening in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 10 July 1979

10 July 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of 2023)

44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Busan, South Korea

Gong Yoo's professional debut on TV was marked when he got his first lead role in SBS's Hello My Teacher in 2005. He gained popularity when he was cast in the romantic comedy Coffee Prince in 2007. Other popular television shows Gong Yoo has starred in include Train To Busan, A Man and Woman, and Finding Mr. Destiny.

15. Jung Ji Hoon

Jung Ji-hoon, aka Rain, attends the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photo by: Dia Dipasupil

Date of birth: 25 June 1982

25 June 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of 2023)

41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Seosan-si, South Korea

Jung Ji Hoon is a renowned South Korean singer, actor, and producer better known as 'Rain.' Jung Ji Hoon has starred in many award-winning movies and shows, including Ninja Assassin, Come Back Mister, My Lovely Girl, and Full House.

16. Lee Jong-suk

Lee Jong-Suk attends the photocall for 'Maison Margiela' at Hyundai Department Store in Pangyo, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 14 September 1989

14 September 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of 2023)

33 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Yongin-si, South Korea

Lee Jong-suk has starred in over a dozen TV shows, including While You Were Sleeping, I Can Hear Your Voice, Romance Is a Bonus and Doctor Strange. Popular movies Lee Jong-suk has starred in include VIP, Hot Young Bloods, and No Breathing.

17. Yook Sung-Jae

Yook Sung-Jae of South Korean boy band B to B attends the photocall of the Ferragamo 'A Fresh Perspective' Pre-Fall 2023 collection in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 2 May 1995

2 May 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2023)

28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Suji-gu, Yongin-si, South Korea

Sung Jae, a multi-talented artist known for his diverse roles as a singer, actor, entertainer, model, and presenter, achieved popularity at a young age. He has graced the big and small screens, starring in numerous award-winning Korean films and TV shows. Yook Sung-Jae notable works include All The Butlers, Plus Nine Boys, and Dae Jang Geum Is Watching.

18.Seo Kang-Joon

Seo Kang-Joon attends the autograph session for 'Mercedes-Benz Parfums' in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 12 October 1993

12 October 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Gunpo-si, South Korea

In addition to his acting career, Seo Kang-Joon has garnered recognition for his singing abilities and has been a member of the band 5urprise since 2013. He has gained popularity for his memorable performances in dramas such as Cheese in the Trap, Entourage, Are You Human?, and The Third Charm.

19. Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah-In poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: Han Myung-Gu

Date of birth: 6 October 1986

6 October 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of 2023)

36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Nam-gu, Daegu, South Korea

Yoo rose to prominence with his role in the television series Sungkyunkwan Scandal. Yoo Ah In has since achieved widespread recognition for his appearances in critically acclaimed movies such as the period drama The Throne, the melodrama Secret Love Affair, and the action-packed blockbuster Veteran.

20. Choi Min-Ho

Minho of Shinee attends the brand experience space event for 'Valentine' at Boutique Monaque in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by: The Chosunilbo JNS

Date of birth: 9 December 1991

9 December 1991 Age: 31 years old (as of 2023)

31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Incheon, South Korea

Choi not only acts but also raps, sings, performs as a dancer, hosts shows, and does radio gigs. Choi Min-Ho is popularly known for his roles in To The Beautiful You, My First Time, and Medical Top Team. His talents have earned him a significant following and recognition in South Korea and internationally.

Who are the most handsome K-drama actors?

Some of the most handsome K-drama actors include Lee Min Ho, Seo Kang-Joon, Gong Yoo, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In, Choi Min-Ho and Lee Jong-suk.

Who is the most famous actor from South Korea?

One of the most famous and internationally recognized actors from South Korea is Lee Min Ho. He gained widespread fame for his roles in popular dramas like Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, The Heirs, and The Legend of the Blue Sea.

Who is the richest South Korean actor?

Kim Soo Hyun is regarded as the richest and one of the highest-paid Korean actors, with an amazing net worth of $1.2 billion.

These famous male Korean actors have left a significant impact on the Korean entertainment industry and have gained international acclaim.

