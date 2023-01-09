15 best female rappers you should add to your playlist in 2024

Rap music has significantly influenced hip-hop culture and transformed the music industry. While men have historically dominated in the rap genre, best female rappers have also made significant strides. Some have come forward to release music that has been very successful globally.

Best female rappers today.

One of society's most recognisable and influential elements is music. Music has bonded people together for thousands of years and sparked feelings and emotions. Many factors have been considered in creating this list, such as chart-topping albums and songs, commercial success and music awards. Note that this list is not all-encompassing and doesn't follow any particular order.

Summary of the 15 best female rappers

Top 15 best female rappers today

Since the genre's beginning, women have always been an important part of hip-hop culture. They now have a strong voice in the culture and frequently compete with their male counterparts. Here are a few of the most well-known female rappers.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Gala in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Full name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Date of birth: 15 February 1995

15 February 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the young female rappers who became famous when videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms. In 2018, she was signed to 300 Entertainment and released the mixtape Fever in 2019.

Some of her songs, such as Savage, WAP and 34+35, reached Billboard Hot 100. Megan has also appeared in television series such as P-Valley and Good Girls. She has won the American Music Award, BET Award, Billboard Music Award, Grammy and iHeartRadio Music Award. Megan Thee Stallion is considered as one of the best female rappers of all time.

2. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth: 8 December 1982

8 December 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Nicki Minaj is an acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter and actress. Nicki Minaj has carved a niche for herself with her edgy lyrics. Her career took off after being discovered by rapper Lil Wayne, who was impressed by her talent.

Her discography consists of five studio albums, one compilation album, three mixtapes, 136 singles (including 84 as a featured artist), and 20 promotional singles. Some of her recent singles include Big Foot, Everybody and Last Time I Saw You.

3. Cardi B

Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Belcalis Marlenis Cephus

Belcalis Marlenis Cephus Date of birth: 11 October 1992

11 October 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington Heights, New York, United States

Cardi B's music is known for its bold and assertive lyrics, often addressing themes such as money, fame, and empowerment. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), received critical acclaim and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019.

She has collaborated with numerous artists and featured on several successful tracks. Cardi B has also appeared in various films, such as Hustlers, Baby Shark's Big Movie, and F9.

4. Jean Grae

Jean Grae attends The Apollo Lounge hosted by Talib Kweli and presented by Belvedere Vodk in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Full name: Tsidi Ibrahim

Tsidi Ibrahim Date of birth: 26 November 1976

26 November 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Jean rose in the underground hip-hop scene in New York City and has built an international fanbase. Throughout her career, Jean Grae has released several solo albums and EPs, including Attack of the Attacking Things, This Week, Jeanius, and Cake or Death.

She has also been featured on tracks by notable artists such as The Roots, Talib Kweli, and Pharoahe Monch. She is considered one of underground hip-hop's most innovative and influential figures.

5. Ice Spice

Singer Ice Spice performs onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name: Isis Naija Gaston

Isis Naija Gaston Date of birth: 1 January 2000

1 January 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Ice Spice is an American rapper and singer who gained popularity in late 2022 after her song Munch (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok. Ice Spice's rapping career has seen significant achievements, and she has become the next great thing in the female rap industry. Her popular singles include Gimmie a Ligh, Pretty Girl, Barbie World, Princess Diana, and In Ha Mood.

6. Latto

Latto performs during the Super Saturday Concert during the 2024 Womens Final Four at Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Brendall O'Banon/NCAA Photos

Full name: Alyssa Michelle Stephens

Alyssa Michelle Stephens Date of birth: 22 December 1998

22 December 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Latto first appeared on the reality television series The Rap Game in 2016, where she was known as Miss Mulatto and won the show's first season.

Her mainstream breakthrough occurred with her 2019 single and, soon afterwards, signing with RCA Records. Rapper Latto is known for her confident and charismatic style, often incorporating themes of empowerment and independence into her music.

7. Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack performs onstage at WIRED Celebrates 30th Anniversary With LiveWIRED at The Midway SF in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kimberly White

Full name: Tierra Helena Whack

Tierra Helena Whack Date of birth: 11 August 1995

11 August 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Tierra Whack is a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter. She gained widespread recognition with her debut album Whack World in 2018.

Whack has been writing poems since she was a toddler. Writing helped her cope with her shyness and insecurity. She is also an exceptional spoken-word performer. Tierra Whack has collaborated with notable artists such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Tyler, the Creator, and Melanie Martinez.

8. Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty performs during the "Blue Water Roadtrip" tour at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Full name: Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly

Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly Date of birth: 7 May 1997

7 May 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Rico Nasty began self-releasing content in 2014 while in high school. After gaining wider recognition, she signed to Atlantic Records and released her sixth mixtape, Nasty (2018).

Her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation, was released in December 2020. Some of Rico Nasty's singles include Arintintin, Turn It Up, Watch Your Man, Blow Me, Money and Don't Like Me.

9. GloRilla

GloRilla attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Full name: Gloria Hallelujah Wood

Gloria Hallelujah Wood Date of birth: 28 July 1999

28 July 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

GloRilla rose to notoriety after releasing her 2022 single F.N.F. (Let's Go). Her track Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also cooperated with rappers such as Latto and JT from City Girls.

Her 2024 single Yeah Glo! became her second song to reach the top 40. Rapper GloRilla describes her music as crunk and dominant. She was inspired by Chief Keef.

10. Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product attends the BMI Latin Awards 2024 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name: Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza

Claudia Alexandra Madriz Meza Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Jose, California, United States

Snow Tha Product released her debut studio album, Unorthodox, in 2011. This led her to sign with Atlantic Records the following year. Her commercial mixtape, Half Way There... Pt. 1 (2016), entered the Top Rap Albums chart at number 15.

Her discography includes two studio albums, one extended play, and four compilation albums. Some of Snow Tha Product's latest singles include Que Le Gusta El Flow, Esto No A Terminado (This Isn't Over), Vibe Higher Cypher 6, I Said What I Said, and So Dope (They Wanna).

11. Bia

Bia performs during weekend two of ACL Music Festival 2022 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Bianca Miquela Landra

Bianca Miquela Landra Date of birth: 16 August 1991

16 August 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Medford, Massachusetts, United States

Bia is an American rapper and singer who debuted on the Oxygen reality television series Sisterhood of Hip Hop. Her first EP, Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado, was released in 2018. In early 2020, rapper Bia signed a new record deal with Epic Records, releasing her second EP, For Certain, on 11 December 2020.

Bia has cited American rappers Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Blac Youngsta as her biggest influences. Some of her singles include Whole Lotta Money, Remember Me, Beach Ball and Likka Sto 2.

12. Flo Milli

Flo Milli attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Carol Lee Rose/WireImage

Full name: Tamia Monique Carter

Tamia Monique Carter Date of birth: 9 January 2000

9 January 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mobile, Alabama, United States

Flo Milli began making and releasing music in 2015. After her singles Beef FloMix and In The Party went viral on the social media platform TikTok.

She later signed a recording deal with RCA Records. Flo Milli has released two studio albums, You Still Here, Ho? and Fine Ho, Stay. She has also released several singles such as Never Lose Me, No Love Shemix and Nasty Dancer.

13. Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Full name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Date of birth: 21 October 1995

21 October 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Doja Cat is an American rapper, singer, and composer. She started making and releasing songs on SoundCloud as a youngster. At age 17, Doja Cat got a combined record deal with RCA Records and Kemosabe Records.

Doja Cat is recognised for creating popular music videos and songs on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Over her career, she has won multiple awards, including a Grammy, five Billboard Music Awards, and five MTV Video Music Awards.

14. Saweetie

Saweetie attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Full name: Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper Date of birth: 2 July 1993

2 July 1993 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Santa Clara, California, United States

Saweetie gained initial fame in 2018 with her debut single, Icy Grl. She later released a series of singles, including My Type, Tap In, and Best Friend. Her music often incorporates elements of trap, hip-hop, and R&B.

In addition to her music career, rapper Saweetie has ventured into fashion, collaborating with brands and launching her merchandise. She is known for her vibrant personality, fashion sense, and entrepreneurial spirit.

15. Kesha

Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ "Conjuring Kesha" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Full name: Kesha Rose Sebert

Kesha Rose Sebert Date of birth: 1 March 1987

1 March 1987 Age: 37 years (as of 2024)

37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Kesha is among the top white female rappers. She came into the limelight in 2009 after being featured on Flo Rida's single Right Round. Her two albums, Animal and Rainbow, earned her on the US Billboard 200.

Her tracks ended up in the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Kesha also appeared in television series such as Kat, Jeff & Some Aliens, and Robot Chicken. Kesha Rose won the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Award for the best collaboration.

Who is the queen of rap?

Nicki Minaj is considered the queen of rap. She has been the most famous female rapper for a couple of years. Nicki has won plenty of awards and released countless hit songs.

Who are the best rappers right now?

Some of the most popular female rappers who are rocking in the industry right now include Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls, Coi Leray, Yung M.A and Snow Tha Product.

Who are the best female rappers in K-pop?

Some of K-pop's most respected and influential female rappers include Jeon So-Yeon, CL, Yoon Mi-rae, and Elly.

Who are the 3 biggest female rappers right now?

The top three biggest, most influential, and commercially successful female rappers are Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Who were the famous rappers in the 80s?

The famous rappers in the 80s included LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh and Roxanne Shante. Others included Kool G. Rap, Chubb Rock and Heavy D.

The list of best female rappers is endless because the rap industry is brimming with established and emerging artists. The above are some of the most well-known names in the industry now.

