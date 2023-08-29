33 popular black male singers of today to add to your playlist
Black male singers are known for their great hits. They have stretched genre boundaries, moving from R&B, soul, and hip-hop to pop, rock, and other genres. These artists have shaped the music industry and significantly impacted popular culture.
Black male singers have left an unforgettable impression on the music business with their great music, powerful voices, and electrifying performances. Take a look at some of the most accomplished and influential black male vocalists of all time.
Popular black male singers of today
New talented singers keep emerging every day. Here are some of the popular black male singers who are taking the music industry by storm.
The Weeknd
- Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
- Date of birth: 16 February 1990
- Nationality: Canadian
The Weeknd is a Canadian singer and songwriter famous for his hit songs such as I Feel It Coming and Can't Feel My Face. He is the first Canadian artist to earn four diamond-certified singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Ty Dolla $ign
- Full name: Tyrone William Griffin Jr.
- Date of birth: 13 April 1982
- Nationality: American
Ty Dolla $ign has released popular songs, including Paranoid, Or Nah, Saved, Love U Better, and Ego Death. He signed his first record deal in 2007 with Venus Brown and Buddah Brown Entertainment.
Miguel
- Full name: Miguel Jontel Pimentel
- Date of birth: 23 October 1985
- Nationality: American
Miguel's breakthrough came with his debut album, All I Want Is You. Sure Thing, the album's second single, rose to prominence in 2023, peaking at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately becoming his most commercially successful song.
Lucky Daye
- Full name: David Debrandon Brown
- Date of birth: 25 September 1985
- Nationality: American
Lucky Daye was signed to Keep Cool Records and RCA Records, releasing his first single, Roll Some Mo. His third EP, Table for Two, won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.
Mario
- Full name: Mario Dewar Barrett
- Date of birth: 27 August 1986
- Nationality: American
Mario released his first single, Just a Friend, at the age of 14. He has released albums and singles such as Go, D.N.A and Dancing.
Rotimi
- Full name: Olurotimi Akinosho
- Date of birth: 30 November 1988
- Nationality: American
Rotimi has released two digital mixtapes, The Resume and While You Wait. Rotimi's music career got off after the release of his first EP, Jeep Music, Vol. 1, released in 2017.
Stevie Wonder
- Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris
- Date of birth: 13 May 1950
- Nationality: American
Stevie Wonder's songs address social and political issues, reflecting his commitment to making music with a message. Stevie is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 100 million.
Lionel Richie
- Full name: Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 June 1949
- Nationality: American
Lionel Richie was a lead singer of the Motown group Commodores. His breakthrough came in the 1980s after releasing his first solo album.
Snoop Dogg
- Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 October 1971
- Nationality: American
Snoop Dogg is among the most talented black male pop singers in the world. He began his music journey in 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre's solo single Deep Cover. He has released numerous hit singles such as Drop It Like It's Hot, Beautiful, and Young, Wild & Free.
Usher
- Full name: Usher Raymond IV
- Date of birth: 14 October 1978
- Nationality: American
Usher is considered one of the most influential R&B and pop music artists. He has won several awards, including the Grammy, BET, and American Music Awards.
Chris Brown
- Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
- Date of birth: 5 May 1989
- Nationality: American
Chris Brown has often been referred to by many contemporaries as the King of R&B. He has released some single hits such as Yeah 3x, Look at Me Now and Beautiful People.
John Legend
- Full name: John Roger Stephens
- Date of birth: 28 December 1978
- Nationality: American
John Legend was first to be signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music, on which he released his first album, Get Lifted, in 2004. John has managed several awards, such as Grammy Awards, International Documentary Association, Black Reel Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and many more.
Trey Songz
- Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
- Date of birth: 28 November 1984
- Nationality: American
Trey Songz was signed in 2005 to Atlantic Records after being discovered by Troy Taylor. In 2008, he was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards.
Bryson Tiller
- Full name: Bryson Djuan Tiller
- Date of birth: 2 January 1993
- Nationality: American
Bryson Tiller gained fame with his debut track Don't in 2015. Tiller described his music as trap and hip-hop-influenced R&B. He gained interest in hip-hop and rap music through Lil Wayne.
6lack
- Full name: Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr.
- Date of birth: 24 June 1992
- Nationality: American
6lack is currently signed to Love Renaissance and Interscope Records. He has won an MTV Video Music Award and three Grammy Award nominations.
Diamond Platnumz
- Full name: Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack,
- Date of birth: 2 October 1989
- Nationality: Tanzanian
Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, dancer, philanthropist and businessman. He became the first Africa-based artist to reach 900 million views on YouTube. His popular songs include Hallelujah, African Beauty, and Waah.
Khaligraph Jones
- Full name: Brian Ouko Omollo
- Date of birth: 12 June 1990
- Nationality: Kenyan
Khaligraph Jones is among the best black singers today. He is a Kenyan artist known for his unmatchable rapping skills. He gained fame for his hit singles Mazishi and Yego. He received the MTN Uganda Award for East African Rapper of the Year in May 2021.
Eric Bellinger
- Full name: Eric Aldwin Bellinger Jr.
- Date of birth: 26 March 1986
- Nationality: Nigerian
Eric began songwriting in 2010. He has worked with other notable artists, such as Usher. His notable albums include The Rebirth, Cuffing Season, Part 3 and New Light. Bellinger is the brother-in-law of Meagan Good.
Vigro Deep
- Full name: Kamogelo Phetla
- Date of birth: 6 September 2001
- Nationality: South African
Vigro Deep is one of the young black singers from South Africa. He is a DJ and record producer. He has grown popular for his viral productions and counts of tours. His hit tracks include Untold Stories, Africa Rise, Ghost Producer, International, and Piano King.
Cassper Nyovest
- Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo
- Date of birth: 16 December 1990
- Nationality: South African
Cassper Nyovest is among the internationally famous South African musicians. He is a rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, and amateur boxer. He is regarded as one of the most successful artists in the country.
Wizkid
- Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun
- Date of birth: 16 July 1990
- Nationality: Nigerian
Wizkid is a sensational singer and one of the most established Nigerian artists. He began recording music at the age of 11. His studio albums include Superstar, Sounds from the Other Side and More Love, Less Ego.
R Kelly
- Full name: Robert Sylvester Kelly
- Date of birth: 8 January 1967
- Nationality: American
R Kelly is one of the most popular black singers, selling over 75 million albums and singles worldwide. Some of his popular songs are I Believe I Can Fly, I'm Your Angel, The Storm Is Over Now and Sign of a Victory.
Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Date of birth: 24 October 1986
- Nationality: Canadian
Drake is one of the most influential and renowned performers. Drake's songs top the charts, and he has a considerable fanbase. His notable studio albums include Thank Me Later, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same.
Akon
- Full name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam
- Date of birth: 16 April 1973
- Nationality: Senegalese-American
Akon is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter and record producer. He has released several hit albums that combine his R&B-style vocals with hip-hop beats. He has collaborated with many other musicians, including Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson.
Ne-Yo
- Full name: Shaffer Chimere Smith
- Date of birth: 8 October 1979
- Nationality: American
Ne-Yo is a recipient of several awards, including three Grammy Awards. His music is generally R&B. The American singer has also ventured into television. He appeared in an episode of The Fresh Beat Band as himself.
Pharrell Williams
- Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
- Date of birth: 5 April 1973
- Nationality: American
Besides his music career, Pharrell Williams is also a fashion designer. He has won 13 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Jacquees
- Full name: Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax
- Date of birth: 15 April 1994
- Nationality: American
Jacquees gained prominence in the music industry for his distinctive R&B and hip-hop-influenced vocal style. His singles include Good Feeling, Fact or Fiction, Land of the Free and Not Jus Anybody.
YK Osiris
- Full name: Osiris Jahkail Williams
- Date of birth: 7 September 1998
- Nationality: American
YK started making music of his own at a young age. He has one studio album, The Golden Child, and several singles, such as Freaky Dancer, Set Me Free, Freaky Dancer, and Run It Up.
Steve Lacy
- Full name: Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya
- Date of birth: 23 May 1998
- Nationality: American
Steve is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. His albums are Apollo XXI and Gemini Rights.
Lil Nas X
- Full name: Montero Lamar Hill
- Date of birth: 9 April 1999
- Nationality: American
Lil Nas X is one of the rap artists who have been very successful in their rap music career. He came out publicly as gay on 30 June 2019. He has been awarded by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the youngest honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award.
Khalid
- Full name: Khalid Donnel Robinson
- Date of birth: 11 February 1998
- Nationality: American
Khalid is signed to Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records. He has popular songs, including Young Dumb & Broke, Talk, Better, and Love Lies.
Burna Boy
- Full name: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu
- Date of birth: 2 July 1991
- Nationality: Nigerian
Burna Boy gained public recognition in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party. Burna Boy has won various awards with his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop.
Rema
- Full name: Divine Ikubor
- Date of birth: 1 May 2000
- Nationality: Nigerian
Rema is among the popular young male black singers who rose to stardom after releasing the song Dumebi. Some of Rema's popular singles include Calm Down solo and a collabo featuring Selena Gomez, Only You with STANY Offset and American Love.
These popular black male singers have gained immense fame as a result of their music. They have won various awards. While some are still newbies in the industry, others enjoy decades of success in the scene.
