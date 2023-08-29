Global site navigation

33 popular black male singers of today to add to your playlist
33 popular black male singers of today to add to your playlist

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Black male singers are known for their great hits. They have stretched genre boundaries, moving from R&B, soul, and hip-hop to pop, rock, and other genres. These artists have shaped the music industry and significantly impacted popular culture.

black male singers
Popular black male singers Miguel, Burna Boy and Rotimi. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, Burak Cingi, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Black male singers have left an unforgettable impression on the music business with their great music, powerful voices, and electrifying performances. Take a look at some of the most accomplished and influential black male vocalists of all time.

Popular black male singers of today

New talented singers keep emerging every day. Here are some of the popular black male singers who are taking the music industry by storm.

The Weeknd

young male black singers
Abel, 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, performs at Wembley Stadium on August 18, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
  • Date of birth: 16 February 1990
  • Nationality: Canadian

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer and songwriter famous for his hit songs such as I Feel It Coming and Can't Feel My Face. He is the first Canadian artist to earn four diamond-certified singles from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Ty Dolla $ign

black male pop singers
Ty Dolla $ign attends the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tyrone William Griffin Jr.
  • Date of birth: 13 April 1982
  • Nationality: American

Ty Dolla $ign has released popular songs, including Paranoid, Or Nah, Saved, Love U Better, and Ego Death. He signed his first record deal in 2007 with Venus Brown and Buddah Brown Entertainment.

Miguel

black singers today
Miguel performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Miguel Jontel Pimentel
  • Date of birth: 23 October 1985
  • Nationality: American

Miguel's breakthrough came with his debut album, All I Want Is You. Sure Thing, the album's second single, rose to prominence in 2023, peaking at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ultimately becoming his most commercially successful song.

Lucky Daye

young black singers
Lucky Daye performs on the main stage at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park in London, England. Photo: Gus Stewart
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: David Debrandon Brown
  • Date of birth: 25 September 1985
  • Nationality: American

Lucky Daye was signed to Keep Cool Records and RCA Records, releasing his first single, Roll Some Mo. His third EP, Table for Two, won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Mario

young male black singers
Singer Mario performs at Ladies Love R&B Live with Mario at Domaine in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mario Dewar Barrett
  • Date of birth: 27 August 1986
  • Nationality: American

Mario released his first single, Just a Friend, at the age of 14. He has released albums and singles such as Go, D.N.A and Dancing.

Rotimi

black male singers
Olurotimi Akinosho aka Rotimi attends House Party Red Carpet Screening at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Olurotimi Akinosho
  • Date of birth: 30 November 1988
  • Nationality: American

Rotimi has released two digital mixtapes, The Resume and While You Wait. Rotimi's music career got off after the release of his first EP, Jeep Music, Vol. 1, released in 2017.

Stevie Wonder

popular black male singers
Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris
  • Date of birth: 13 May 1950
  • Nationality: American

Stevie Wonder's songs address social and political issues, reflecting his commitment to making music with a message. Stevie is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 100 million.

Lionel Richie

young male black singers
Lionel Richie performs onstage during his 2023 "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.
  • Date of birth: 20 June 1949
  • Nationality: American

Lionel Richie was a lead singer of the Motown group Commodores. His breakthrough came in the 1980s after releasing his first solo album.

Snoop Dogg

black male singers
Snoop Dogg performs at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Simone Joyner
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
  • Date of birth: 20 October 1971
  • Nationality: American

Snoop Dogg is among the most talented black male pop singers in the world. He began his music journey in 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre's solo single Deep Cover. He has released numerous hit singles such as Drop It Like It's Hot, Beautiful, and Young, Wild & Free.

Usher

black male pop singers
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Kayla Oaddams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Usher Raymond IV
  • Date of birth: 14 October 1978
  • Nationality: American

Usher is considered one of the most influential R&B and pop music artists. He has won several awards, including the Grammy, BET, and American Music Awards.

Chris Brown

black singers today
Chris Brown performs during the Lovers & Friends Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Christopher Maurice Brown
  • Date of birth: 5 May 1989
  • Nationality: American

Chris Brown has often been referred to by many contemporaries as the King of R&B. He has released some single hits such as Yeah 3x, Look at Me Now and Beautiful People.

John Legend

popular black male singers
John Legend performs on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Roger Stephens
  • Date of birth: 28 December 1978
  • Nationality: American

John Legend was first to be signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music, on which he released his first album, Get Lifted, in 2004. John has managed several awards, such as Grammy Awards, International Documentary Association, Black Reel Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and many more.

Trey Songz

young black singers
Rapper Trey Songz performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tremaine Aldon Neverson
  • Date of birth: 28 November 1984
  • Nationality: American

Trey Songz was signed in 2005 to Atlantic Records after being discovered by Troy Taylor. In 2008, he was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Bryson Tiller

black male singers
Bryson Tiller performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bryson Djuan Tiller
  • Date of birth: 2 January 1993
  • Nationality: American

Bryson Tiller gained fame with his debut track Don't in 2015. Tiller described his music as trap and hip-hop-influenced R&B. He gained interest in hip-hop and rap music through Lil Wayne.

6lack

popular black male singers
Rapper 6lack performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr.
  • Date of birth: 24 June 1992
  • Nationality: American

6lack is currently signed to Love Renaissance and Interscope Records. He has won an MTV Video Music Award and three Grammy Award nominations.

Diamond Platnumz

young male black singers
The Tanzanian bongo flava artist Diamond Platnumz performs at the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya rally at Kasarani Stadium. Photo: Donwilson Odhiambo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack,
  • Date of birth: 2 October 1989
  • Nationality: Tanzanian

Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, dancer, philanthropist and businessman. He became the first Africa-based artist to reach 900 million views on YouTube. His popular songs include Hallelujah, African Beauty, and Waah.

Khaligraph Jones

  • Full name: Brian Ouko Omollo
  • Date of birth: 12 June 1990
  • Nationality: Kenyan

Khaligraph Jones is among the best black singers today. He is a Kenyan artist known for his unmatchable rapping skills. He gained fame for his hit singles Mazishi and Yego. He received the MTN Uganda Award for East African Rapper of the Year in May 2021.

Eric Bellinger

black male pop singers
Eric Bellinger attends the Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eric Aldwin Bellinger Jr.
  • Date of birth: 26 March 1986
  • Nationality: Nigerian

Eric began songwriting in 2010. He has worked with other notable artists, such as Usher. His notable albums include The Rebirth, Cuffing Season, Part 3 and New Light. Bellinger is the brother-in-law of Meagan Good.

Vigro Deep

  • Full name: Kamogelo Phetla
  • Date of birth: 6 September 2001
  • Nationality: South African

Vigro Deep is one of the young black singers from South Africa. He is a DJ and record producer. He has grown popular for his viral productions and counts of tours. His hit tracks include Untold Stories, Africa Rise, Ghost Producer, International, and Piano King.

Cassper Nyovest

black singers today
Cassper Nyovest attends the funeral service of DJ Sumbody at Apel Fourways Cross in Ga-Masemola, South Africa. Photo: Morapedi Mashashe
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo
  • Date of birth: 16 December 1990
  • Nationality: South African

Cassper Nyovest is among the internationally famous South African musicians. He is a rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer, and amateur boxer. He is regarded as one of the most successful artists in the country.

Wizkid

young black singers
Wizkid performs onstage during day 3 of the 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Bennett Raglin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun
  • Date of birth: 16 July 1990
  • Nationality: Nigerian

Wizkid is a sensational singer and one of the most established Nigerian artists. He began recording music at the age of 11. His studio albums include Superstar, Sounds from the Other Side and More Love, Less Ego.

R Kelly

black male singers
R. Kelly performs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Scott Legato
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Robert Sylvester Kelly
  • Date of birth: 8 January 1967
  • Nationality: American

R Kelly is one of the most popular black singers, selling over 75 million albums and singles worldwide. Some of his popular songs are I Believe I Can Fly, I'm Your Angel, The Storm Is Over Now and Sign of a Victory.

Drake

black male pop singers
Drake, winner top Billboard 200 album. Photo: Todd Williamson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
  • Date of birth: 24 October 1986
  • Nationality: Canadian

Drake is one of the most influential and renowned performers. Drake's songs top the charts, and he has a considerable fanbase. His notable studio albums include Thank Me Later, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same.

Akon

black singers today
Akon poses at the MTV EMAs 2019 studio at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. Photo: Gareth Cattermole
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam
  • Date of birth: 16 April 1973
  • Nationality: Senegalese-American

Akon is a Senegalese-American singer, songwriter and record producer. He has released several hit albums that combine his R&B-style vocals with hip-hop beats. He has collaborated with many other musicians, including Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson.

Ne-Yo

young black singers
Ne-Yo attends Pass The Mic Live at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shaffer Chimere Smith
  • Date of birth: 8 October 1979
  • Nationality: American

Ne-Yo is a recipient of several awards, including three Grammy Awards. His music is generally R&B. The American singer has also ventured into television. He appeared in an episode of The Fresh Beat Band as himself.

Pharrell Williams

popular black male singers
Pharrell Williams is seen outside Dior during the Menswear Spring Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
  • Date of birth: 5 April 1973
  • Nationality: American

Besides his music career, Pharrell Williams is also a fashion designer. He has won 13 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Jacquees

young male black singers
Jacquees attends the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax
  • Date of birth: 15 April 1994
  • Nationality: American

Jacquees gained prominence in the music industry for his distinctive R&B and hip-hop-influenced vocal style. His singles include Good Feeling, Fact or Fiction, Land of the Free and Not Jus Anybody.

YK Osiris

black male pop singers
YK Osiris attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Osiris Jahkail Williams
  • Date of birth: 7 September 1998
  • Nationality: American

YK started making music of his own at a young age. He has one studio album, The Golden Child, and several singles, such as Freaky Dancer, Set Me Free, Freaky Dancer, and Run It Up.

Steve Lacy

black singers today
Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya
  • Date of birth: 23 May 1998
  • Nationality: American

Steve is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023. His albums are Apollo XXI and Gemini Rights.

Lil Nas X

young black singers
Lil Nas X participates in a culinary demonstration during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo in the Napa, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Montero Lamar Hill
  • Date of birth: 9 April 1999
  • Nationality: American

Lil Nas X is one of the rap artists who have been very successful in their rap music career. He came out publicly as gay on 30 June 2019. He has been awarded by the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the youngest honoree of the Hal David Starlight Award.

Khalid

black male singers
Khalid speaks onstage during the 2023 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Khalid Donnel Robinson
  • Date of birth: 11 February 1998
  • Nationality: American

Khalid is signed to Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records. He has popular songs, including Young Dumb & Broke, Talk, Better, and Love Lies.

Burna Boy

popular black male singers
Burna Boy performs at Roskilde Festival 2023 in Roskilde, Denmark. Photo: Joseph Okpako
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu
  • Date of birth: 2 July 1991
  • Nationality: Nigerian

Burna Boy gained public recognition in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party. Burna Boy has won various awards with his fusion of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat, and pop.

Rema

  • Full name: Divine Ikubor
  • Date of birth: 1 May 2000
  • Nationality: Nigerian

Rema is among the popular young male black singers who rose to stardom after releasing the song Dumebi. Some of Rema's popular singles include Calm Down solo and a collabo featuring Selena Gomez, Only You with STANY Offset and American Love.

These popular black male singers have gained immense fame as a result of their music. They have won various awards. While some are still newbies in the industry, others enjoy decades of success in the scene.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the top 20 famous male Korean actors every movie lover needs to know. Korean culture is well-known for producing stunning dramas and films.

The types of films in which handsome Korean actors appear are not restricted to love or family dramas. There are a variety of films available, ranging from crime to horror.

