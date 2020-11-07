Did you know actor Kenneth Okonkwo is a professional lawyer? Besides, he is a film producer and entrepreneur. His acting career thrust him into fame. He is best known for his roles in Wives on Strike: The Revolution, Kingdom of Darkness, The British Expert, and Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

The actor wearing blue Nigerian outfits. Photo: @iamkennethokonkwo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kenneth Okonkwo has had a successful acting career lasting decades. He is considered one of the lead actors who led to the birth of the Nollywood industry. Discover more about his life, including his political journey.

Profile summary

Full name Kenneth Arinzechukwu Okonkwo Gender Male Date of birth 6th November 1968 Age 54 years (as of August 2023) Place of birth Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African (Igbo) Scorpio Scorpio Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft 1 in (187 cm) Weight 174lb (79 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Ifeoma Okonkwo Ex-spouse Ogechi Ezekiel Children 2 Father Ozioko Francis Okonkwo Mother Beatrice Okonkwo Siblings 2 Alma mater University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Lagos, Nigerian Bible School Profession Actor, lawyer, film producer, theologian, and entrepreneur

Who is Kenneth Okonkwo?

Kenneth Arinzechukwu Okonkwo is an actor, lawyer, film producer, and entrepreneur. He gained fame because of his acting skills and is considered one of Nollywood's founding members. Read Kenneth Okonkwo's biography below to learn more about him.

How old is Kenneth Okonkwo?

Kenneth Okonkwo's age is 54 years as of 2023. He was born on 6th November 1968, and his Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is Kenneth Okonkwo from?

The actor is from Nigeria, and his nationality is Nigerian. He was born in Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria. His ethnicity is Black (Igbo).

Who are Kenneth Okonkwo's parents?

The actor's father is Ozioko Francis, and his mother is Beatrice. His known siblings are Anita and Princess. Both are professional lawyers.

What did Kenneth Okonkwo study?

After completing his primary and secondary education, the actor joined the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Later, he joined the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he pursued International Law and Diplomacy at the University of Lagos. He was called to the Nigerian bar upon completion of the course.

He also pursued a certificate course in theology at the Nigerian Bible School. He is well-versed in religious studies.

In 2016, he was presented with the award of Professional Fellowship Doctorate in Abuja. The President of the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria presented it.

Career

Kenneth started his acting career in the early 1990s. He had been featured in school plays before, which cemented his love for acting.

He is considered one of Nollywood's pioneers. He attracted public attention in 1992 after playing the lead role of Andy in Living in Bondage.

He has enjoyed a successful acting career that has lasted over three decades now. Besides acting, he is also a producer and writer. He has starred in hundreds of Nollywood films and series, and some are listed below.

Production Year Living in Bondage 1992 Living in Bondage 2 1993 Oganigwe 1999 The Suitors 2000 Holy Ghost Fire 2001 To Love a Thief 2003 Naomi 2003 Inheritance 2004 Beyond Reason 2004 End of Money 1 & 2 2005 Sacred Blood 2006 The Devil in Her 2006 The Last Tradition 2007 Greatness 2007 African Soldier 2007 The Return of Ogidi 2008 Kingdom of Men 2008 King of Kings 2009 Weeping Soul 2 2011 Heart of a Widow 2011 Heart of a Saint 2012 Amanda my Village Wife 2015 Wives on Strike 2016 Wives On Strike: The Revolution 2017 iBelieve 2018 The British Expert 2019 Living in Bondage: Breaking Free 2019

Political ambitions

Okonkwo is a promising political leader. In 2018, he announced his intentions to vie for a gubernatorial set in Enugu state. He took to Instagram to break the news to his fans.

He did not secure the seat. Even so, he is optimistic about his political ambition. He was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party for a while.

APC's Kenneth Okonkwo deflected to the Labour Party on 23rd August 2022 over APC's presidential Muslim-Muslim ticket.

How rich is Kenneth Okonkwo?

The talented Nollywood actor is, without a doubt, wealthy. Most of his wealth comes from his long-running acting career. Even so, Kenneth Okonkwo's net worth remains undisclosed in the public domain.

Who is Kenneth Okonkwo's wife?

The actor is married to Ifeoma Okonkwo. He is in his second marriage. He first met Ifeoma through his mother.

The actor's mother introduced her son to Ifeoma because she thought Ifeoma would make the perfect wife for him. She praised Ifeoma and listed to her son all of Ifeoma's good qualities.

The two started dating shortly after the meeting. The relationship thrived, and the lovebirds are now married.

The actor was previously married to Ogechi Ezekiel. Ogechi is the daughter of Pastor Ezekiel, the General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International. He and Ogechi got married in 2000 and divorced about two years later.

Who are Kenneth Okonkwo's children?

The celebrated actor is a father of two. He has a son named Kenechukwu Isaac Chukwuchirimeze Okonkwo with Ifeoma. Kenechukwu was born nine years after he married Ifeoma. He is seven years old as of 2023.

He also has another son named Ifeanyi from his first marriage. Who is Kenneth Okonkwo's daughter? Contrary to what many think, the actor does not have a daughter.

Many people think that Mercy Kenneth, a young Nigerian actress, is Kenneth Okonkwo's daughter. The actress' dad shares a name with the actor, but the two are not biologically related.

How old is Kenneth Okonkwo's daughter? Mercy Kenneth is a 14-year-old actress, content creator, model, dancer, and television personality. She was born on 9th April 2009, and her Zodiac sign is Aries.

What happened to Kenneth Okonkwo?

Many people are concerned about Kenneth Okonkwo's whereabouts because he does not appear in Nollywood productions as often as he did before.

Well, the seasoned actor is currently taking up legal jobs as a professional lawyer. He is also actively involved in the Nollywood industry.

Earlier in 2023, he represented Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal began pre-hearing the petitions challenging the outcome of the 25th February 2023 presidential election. Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the presidency on 29th May 2023.

How tall is Kenneth Okonkwo?

The seasoned actor is 6 ft 1 in or 187 cm tall, and his weight is about 174lb or 79 kg. He has black hair and eyes.

Trivia

He was honoured by the Nigerian government as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

Many fans call him Andy, his character name in Living in Bondage .

. His son, Kenechukwu Isaac Chukwuchirimeze, is his best friend.

Kenneth Okonkwo is a seasoned Nollywood actor who has starred in hundreds of Naija movies. He is also a practising lawyer and politician.

Legit.ng recently published Kaylah Zander-Nuñez's biography. Zander is a US-based Canadian actress and costume designer. She is famous for portraying Amelia in The Recruit.

She has also been featured in numerous films and television series, including Needle in a Timestack, Fire Country, and Rescued by Ruby.

Source: Legit.ng