50 famous male Hispanic actors to be on the lookout for

Male Hispanic actors, both old and young, are taking their place in the entertainment industry. They are making significant contributions to the entertainment industry, showcasing their talents, diversity, and cultural representation.

Actors Jay Hernandez, Carlos Bardem and Rico Rodriguez are among the famous male actors. Photo: Jim Spellman, Carlos Alvarez, Raymond Boyd (modified by author)

Hollywood has made significant strides by actively including Hispanic actors in its biggest productions. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the representation of male Hispanic talents in Hollywood. Prominent actors of Hispanic descent have gained recognition, becoming household names.

50 famous male Hispanic actors

Male actors continue to emerge as the Hollywood industry grows. Many have captivated fans with impressive skills and talents. Here is a list of famous Hispanic actors worth recognising.

1. Jay Hernandez

Actor Jay Hernandez visits People Now in New York, United States. Photo: Jim Spellman

Jay Hernandez is one of the famous Hispanic actors with good looks, talent and charisma. He is known for starring as Thomas Magnum in the Magnum P.I. series. Hernandez is also known for Hawaii Five-0 and The Expanse.

2. Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Javier Bardem comes from a long line of actors who have appeared in movies dating back to the early years of Spanish cinema. He chose to pursue acting even though he had no interest in doing so to support his genuine passion for painting. He has received numerous nominations, including five Golden Globe Nominations.

3. Demián Bichir

Actor Demian Bichir attends the Hateful Eight SAG Screening and Q&A at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Demián Bichir is a Mexican actor born to Alejandro Bichir Batres and actress Maricruz Nájera. Having an acting background prompted him to enter the theatre at the age of 13. He has been featured in various TV series and movies, including Let the Right One In, Chaos Walking, and The Grudge.

4. Wagner Moura

Actor Wagner Moura attends the season 2 premiere of "Narcos" at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Wagner is also another actor on the list of famous Hispanic actors. He is a Brazilian actor, filmmaker, director, singer, and journalist. Wagner rose to fame through one of his earliest breakout roles in the television series Narcos. In the series, Moura played Pablo Escobar.

5. Moises Arias

Actor Moises Arias visits the Build Series to discuss the film "Monos" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Moises Arias is a Latin American actor and musician. Arias gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Rico Suave in the popular Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana. He is on the list of male Latino actors for his comedic timing and memorable interactions with other characters in his films and TV shows.

6. Oscar Isaac

Actor Oscar Isaac poses at the photocall for the presentation of the series 'Caballero Luna' at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Jose Oliva

Oscar Isaac features among good-looking Hispanic celebrities who have made it to the big screens. He is an actor and musician from Guatemala. Isaac's breakout role came with the Coen Brothers' film Inside Llewyn Davis (2013). Since then, he has taken major roles in films like Ex Machina and A Most Violent Year.

7. Diego Tinoco

Actor Diego Tinoco attends the premiere of Netflix's "Gentefied" at Plaza de la Raza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

He is a young, energetic, determined actor and model from Anaheim, California. He is one of the young Hispanic actors who are making a difference in the entertainment industry with their talent. He debuted his acting career in 2015 when he appeared as Marco Short in the short drama film Drizzle of Hope.

8. Benicio Del Toro

Actor Benicio Del Toro visits EW at SiriusXM Studios to promote the Showtime miniseries "Escape at Dannemora" at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

The mid-1990s saw the emergence of Benicio Del Toro as one of the most likeable and compelling actors over the years. Del Toro, a favourite of movie enthusiasts, rose to prominence as the conflicted but fundamentally honourable Mexican policeman in the film Traffic (2000).

9. Damián Alcázar

Actor Damian Alcazar attends the premiere of "Compadres" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Damián Alcázar is a Mexican actor best known for portraying Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela in the Netflix series Narcos. Alcázar has over 137 acting credits under his name. Some of his famous television series include Hell, Cronicas, and The Crime of Padre Amaro.

10. Gael García Bernal

Mexican actor Gael García Bernal attends the New York premiere of "Old" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Kena Betancur

Gael García Bernal was born in Guadalajara to Patricia Bernal, an actress and model and José Ángel García, an actor and director. He is a famous Hispanic movie star with over 65 acting credits under his name. Bernal has been featured in films and TV series such as Mozart in the Jungle, And Your Mother Too, and Amores Perros.

11. Ryan Guzman

Actor Ryan Guzman. Photo: @NBC News. (modified by author)

Ryan Anthony Guzman is an American actor with a Mexican-American heritage. Guzman's breakthrough role came when he starred as Sean Asa in the dance film Step Up Revolution. He is also famous for playing Carlos Gutierrez in the film The Boy Next Door alongside Jennifer Lopez.

12. Carlos Bardem

Actor Carlos Bardem attends the Climate Leaders Awards 2021 at the Callao cinema in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Carlos Bardem is a prominent figure among the older Latino actors known for his rich and diverse contributions to the world of film and television. With a career spanning a decade, Bardem has showcased his acting prowess through a wide range of characters, including Apache in the Cell 112 film.

13. Marcel Ruiz

Actor Marcel Ruiz attends the premiere of FX's "Snowfall" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Marcel Ruiz was born in Viejo San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He made his debut in commercials at a very early age. His acting became full-fledged in 2017 after featuring in the acclaimed Netflix sitcom One Day at a Time.

14. David Castro

Actor David Castro visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City. Photo: by Gary Gershoff

David Castro is only 27 years old, yet has been featured in 21 films and TV series as of 2023. Castro stands out as a notable example of the burgeoning talent among young Hispanic actors. He is well known for his role as Justin Diaz in the film Where God Left His Shoes.

15. Ricardo Hurtado

US actor Ricardo Hurtado arrives for the premiere of "Ron's Gone Wrong" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Ricardo Hurtado was born on 22 August 1999 in Miami, Florida, USA. He is an actor known for Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020), Country Comfort (2021), and School of Rock (2016).

16. Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey speaks onstage at the "Teen Wolf" panel during Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

The list of male Latino actors cannot be complete without the mention of Tyler Posey. Tyler is of Mexican descent through his father, actor John Posey. He is known for his role as Scott McCall in the TV series Teen Wolf. Posey has also been featured in other TV series such as Scream and Now Apocalypse.

17. Rodrigo Santoro

Actor Rodrigo Santoro attends the premiere of "Westworld" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Rodrigo Santoro is a renowned actor who starred alongside Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins in the hit HBO series Westworld. Rodrigo is the famous Hispanic movie star in the Hulu series Reprisal. He has also been featured in other projects like Project Power and Love Actually.

18. Michael Trevino

Michael Trevino during the CW segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on January 31, 2019. Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Michael Trevino has established himself as a highly sought-after actor in film and television. He is known for his role as Tyler Lockwood in the TV series The Vampire Diaries. So far, the star has 29 acting credits under his name, with one upcoming movie.

19. Kevin Alejandro

Kevin Alejandro is an American actor known for his notable TV series and movies. One of his most prominent roles was as Detective Dan Espinoza in the popular TV show Lucifer, where he portrayed a dedicated and morally grounded police officer. He has also been cast in other TV shows like True Blood, Arrow, and The Returned.

20. Laz Alonso

Actor Laz Alonso attends Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Laz Alonso is among the leading Hispanic celebrities in Hollywood and is known for his roles in Wrath of Man and The Boys. He made his acting debut in 2000 when he appeared as Moving Man in the TV movie Disappearing Acts.

21. William Levy

Actor William Levy attends the "Montecristo" Premiere presented by Movistar+ at Cine Capitol in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

William Levy is a Cuban-American actor and former model. He has appeared in movies and TV shows like Addicted, The Single Moms Club, and Don't Mess with an Angel.

22. Tony Revolori

Tony Revolori receives an award at the NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Tony Revolori is an American actor with a Guatemalan family background. He is among young Hispanic actors in the Hollywood industry. Revolori gained widespread recognition for his breakout role as Zero Moustafa in Wes Anderson's film The Grand Budapest Hotel.

23. Rafael Amaya

Rafael Amaya receives an award at Mitchel Square Park in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Rafael was born on 28 February 1977 in the city of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Amaya is known for his leading role as Aurelio Casillas in the popular Spanish-language TV series El Señor de los Cielos. He has also featured in well-rated television series such as Queen of the South and Salome.

24. Jake T. Austin

Actor Jake T. Austin attends the Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat At Teen Choice 2013 at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Jake T. Austin was born Jake Austin Szymanski in New York City to Giny Rodriguez Toranzo and Joe Szymanski. He gained significant fame for his portrayal of Max Russo in the series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012).

25. Jason Genao

Jason Genao stands out as one of the most talented young, famous Hispanic actors making a significant impact in the entertainment industry. So far, he has been featured in more than 13 movies and television series; among them is the famous Netflix series On My Block.

26. Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze, Jr. discusses his new cookbook 'Back to the Kitchen' during the AOL Build Speaker Series at the AOL Studios In New York in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a producer, screenwriter, and actor from the United States. He is of Puerto Rican, German, English, and Irish descent. Freddie has appeared in films like She's All That, Summer Catch, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

27. Mark Consuelos

Actor Mark Consuelos signs the wall at AOL Studios when he visits for AOL Build Presents Mark Consuelos in New York in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Mark Consuelos was born Mark Andrew Consuelos in Zaragoza, Spain, to an Italian mother, Camilla, and a Mexican father, Saul Consuelos. He is among Hispanic celebrities who enjoy travelling and sports. He is happily married to actress Kelly Ripa and is a father of three children.

28. Esai Morales

American actor Esai Morales at the premiere of the film Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One on the staircase of Trinita de Monti in Piazza di Spagna, Rome. Photo: Massimo Insabato

Esai Morales is an American actor born in Brooklyn to Puerto Rican parents. He gained significant attention for his role as Bob Morales in the film La Bamba. He has also starred in NYPD Blue, Bad Boys, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

29. Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits attends the Build series to discuss "24: Legacy" at Build Studio In New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Jimmy Smits is an American of Puerto Rican ancestry. His mother is from Puerto Rico, while his father is from Suriname. Jimmy Smits has appeared in several movies and TV series, including Sons of Anarchy and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

30. Nicolas Bechtel

Nicolas Bechtel during the 'Adventures in Babysitting' film premiere in Los Angeles, USA on 23 Jun 2016. Photo: Brian To/Variety/Penske Media

Nicolas Bechtel was born on 15 February 2005 in Fontana, California, USA. He is a young Latino actor known for General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Grey's Anatomy.

31. Anthony Quinn

American actor Anthony Quinn who died at the age of 86 in a Boston hospital. Photo: GERARD JULIEN

Anthony Quinn stands as one of the iconic older Hispanic actors whose impact on the industry remains indelible. Anthony made his acting debut in 1936 when he appeared in the movie The Milky Way. However, the star died in 2001 at the age of 86, having 169 acting credits.

32. Luis Guzmán

Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzman attends the 43rd annual New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) Muse Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Guzmán was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico and raised in New York City. His career spans over four decades, and has been featured in numerous movies and television series, including The Taking of Pelham 123, Traffic and Boogie Nights.

33. Wilmer Valderrama

Actor Wilmer Valderrama from 'NCIS' TV Show poses for a Photocall during the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day 4 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Wilmer Valderrama is a well-known American actor, producer, and singer. Valderrama gained prominence for his portrayal of Fez in the popular TV sitcom That '70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

34. Héctor Elizondo

Hector was born to his parents Carmen Medina Reyes and Martín Echevarría Elizondo in New York City, New York. He is one of the legends topping the list of older Hispanic actors who are still active in the entertainment industry.

35. Bobby Cannavale

Actor Bobby Cannavale during an interview with host Seth Meyers. Photo: Lloyd Bishop

Robert Michael Bobby Cannavale is among Hispanic celebrities with a long-acclaimed career in film, television, and stage performances. His roles in the Boardwalk Empire, Nurse Jackie, and Will & Grace have won him Primetime Nominee Emmy Awards.

36. Edward James Olmos

Actor / Producer Edward James Olmos attends the 2022 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival - Filmmaker photo call 3 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Edward James Olmos is a renowned American actor, director, and producer known for playing Lieutenant Martin Castillo in the TV series Miami Vice. Some of his acting credits include Mayans M.C., Battlestar Galactica, and Selena.

37. Wilson Cruz

Actor Wilson Cruz attends the Mercedez-Benz USA's Official Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Wilson Cruz is a famous Hispanic movie star and producer. Wilson is known for his role as Rickie Vasquez in the TV series My So-Called Life. He has also starred in the award-winning Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery.

38. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony attends the "2015 Keep a Child Alive 12th Annual Black Ball" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Carmelo Anthony is a producer and actor known for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Nurse Jackie, and This Is. He is the father of Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, born to him by his wife, actress La La Anthony.

39. Marc Anthony

Singer/actor Marc Anthony during an interview. Photo: Paul Drinkwater

Marc Anthony is also among the popular Hispanic actors list for his role in the movie Man on Fire, where he played the character Samuel Ramos. He has also appeared in Bringing Out the Dead and El Cantante.

40. Frankie Muniz

Actor Frankie Muniz at the 42nd Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race - Qualifying Day in Long Beach, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Frankie Muniz is an American actor, musician, and race car driver. He is best known for his role as Malcolm in the TV series Malcolm in the Middle. Aside from his work on Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz has appeared in films like Agent Cody Banks and its sequel, Big Fat Liar and My Dog Skip.

41. Yancey Arias

Actor Yancy Arias attends a concert at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Yancey Arias was born in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York City. He started his acting journey at an early age. He has been featured in highly rated TV series and films such as Kingpin, Live Free or Die Hard and Bosch.

42. Eduardo Franco

Eduardo Franco attends the LA special screening of "Booksmart" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The entertainment industry is inclusive, giving young Hispanic actors like Eduardo Franco a chance to showcase their talent. He has appeared in over 30 movies and TV series, including Booksmart and American Vandal.

43. Guillermo Díaz

Guillermo Diaz discusses "Scandal" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Guillermo Diaz was born in 1975 in New Jersey, USA. He is an actor and producer known for Scandal, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Weeds, and You Can't Stay Here.

44. Danny Trejo

Actor Danny Trejo reacts after throwing out the first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

The story of Danny Trejo is one of hope at the end of the tunnel. Trejo managed to turn his life around after 11 years of being in and out of jail for substance addiction and other crimes. He is known for Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators.

45. Xolo Mariduena

Xolo Mariduena arrives for Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Photo: Juan Pablo Rico

One of the up-and-coming young Latino actors is Xolo. He was born in Los Angeles, California, on 9 June 2001. Xolo made his acting debut in 2012 when he landed a role as Victor Graham in the TV series Parenthood. He has since appeared in several films and TV shows, including Cobra Kai (2018–2023).

46. Rico Rodriguez

Actor Rico Rodriguez attends the ATAS Screening of the "Modern Family" Season Finale "American Skyper" at the Fox Studio Lot in Century City, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Rico Rodriguez is another young Hispanic actor who is thriving in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame for playing Manny Dalgedo in the television sitcom series Modern Family. Some of his notable roles include Rico Rodriguez in The Muppets film and Chi in R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour.

47. Benjamin Bratt

Actor Benjamin Bratt speaks onstage during the 'Latino Americans' panel discussion at the PBS portion at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Benjamin Bratt is an American actor with indigenous Quechua and European ancestry. He is known for Miss Congeniality, Coco and Traffic films. His acting versatility has allowed him to tackle a range of characters in both dramatic and comedic roles.

48. Adrian Grenier

Adrian Grenier attends the Captain Planet Foundation Gala 2018 at Intercontinental Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Moses Robinson

Adrian Grenier was born on 10 July 1976 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA. He is an actor and producer known for The Devil Wears Prada and Entourage. He is a father of one and married to Jordan Roemmele.

49. Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Gabriel Iglesias is among the famous Hispanic actors from San Francisco, California. Gabriel Iglesias became widely recognised for his role as Detective Rey Curtis on the long-running TV series Law & Order.

50. Adan Irigoyen

Adam Irigoyen attends the 80th anniversary Hollywood Christmas parade benefiting Marine Toys For Tots in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

As a talented actor, singer, and dancer, Adan Irigoyen is among the most popular Hispanic stars of his generation, known for The Last Ship, Major Crimes, and The Scorpion's Tale.

Many Hispanic actors are recognisable due to their unique personalities and acting skills. The above actors have been outstanding in their acting roles, making them stars in Hollywood and beyond.

