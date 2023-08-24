33 male Hallmark actors: The channel’s most popular leading men
The Hallmark network wouldn’t be what it is today without the top Hallmark actors who capture the network’s allure. These charming and relatable faces of the Hallmark channel have won many hearts, appearing in various movies over the years.
The Hallmark Channel is a sanctuary for feel-good entertainment. With a focus on heartfelt narratives, this network has woven its way into millions of hearts. From hearty comedies to teary dramas and heartwarming romances, the network always has something for everyone.
Male Hallmark actors
From romantic leads to heartwarming protagonists, these talents are synonymous with the channel's signature content. They always bring the stories to life.
Most popular male Hallmark actors
These popular Hallmark male actors make the network the destination for wholesome entertainment. As a Hallmark movie fan, you have encountered some of these actors.
1. Andrew Walker
- Date of birth: 9 June 1979
- Birthplace: Montreal, Canada
Walker stars as Tim Ericson, a theme park designer, in his latest holiday flick, A Safari Romance, alongside Brittany Bristow. The film is set to be released in 2023.
2. Brennan Elliott
- Date of birth: 24 March 1975
- Birthplace: Calgary, Canada
Brennan has been married to his wife, Cami, since 2007. Unfortunately, Cami has battled several bouts of cancer, the latest when she was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer in 2022.
3. Ryan Paevey
- Date of birth: 24 September 1984
- Birthplace: Torrance, California, USA
Paevey is popularly known as Nathan West on ABC's General West. He has appeared in over 14 Hallmark films. There were speculations of him leaving the network, but he is still around and continues to do what he does best.
4. Trevor Donovan
- Date of birth: 11 October 1982
- Birthplace: Bishop, California, USA
Donovan is an actor and model. Trevor Donovan gained widespread fame for playing Teddy Montgomery in 90210.
5. Niall Matter
- Date of birth: 19 October 1980
- Birthplace: Edmonton, Canada
Matter's parents sent him to work on an oil rig as punishment for getting in trouble. After a severe accident in which he almost lost his right leg, he quit and became an actor. Some of his popular films include Stop the Wedding, When I Think of Christmas, and A Family for the Holidays.
6. Kristoffer Polaha
- Date of birth: 18 February 1977
- Birthplace: Reno, Nevada, USA
Polaha's favourite thing about being in Hallmark movies is that he can watch his work with his kids. He is also an author.
7. Jesse Metcalfe
- Date of birth: 9 December 1978
- Birthplace: Carmel Valley, California, USA
Since his success on Desperate Housewives, Jesse has become one of the popular Hallmark male actors. He starred in the channel's hit series Chesapeake Shores.
8. Tyler Hynes
- Date of birth: 6 May 1986
- Birthplace: Toronto, Canada
Hynes has been in Christmas shows most of his life. He started acting at eight, playing Tiny Tim in a musical stage production of A Christmas Carol.
9. Peter Porte
- Date of birth: 31 March 1984
- Birthplace: Greenwood Lake, New York, USA
Porte started acting in the third grade. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before launching his career.
10. Steve Lund
- Date of birth: 9 January 1989
- Birthplace: Nova Scotia, Canada
Lund was a hockey player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Unfortunately, following several concussions, he had to end his hockey career in 2008.
11. Drew Seeley
- Date of birth: 30 April 1982
- Birthplace: Ottawa, Canada
Seeley was a member of the boy band Nu Ground. He provided the singing voice for Troy Bolton in High School Musical, a role played by Zac Effron.
Hottest Hallmark actors
In a realm where romance and laughter intertwine, some stars burn bright. These individuals, hailed as the hottest Hallmark male stars, infuse life into characters.
12. Robert Buckley
- Date of birth: 2 May 1981
- Birthplace: Claremont, California, USA
Buckley holds a degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego. He was an economic consultant before he quit to be a film star.
13. Chris McNally
- Date of birth: 8 November 1988
- Birthplace: Ontario, Canada
McNally is one of the fan-favourite Hallmark leading men. He and his long-time partner, Julie Gonzalo, welcomed their first child in 2022.
14. Sam Page
- Date of birth: 5 November 1976
- Birthplace: Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, USA
Page holds a BA in ecology and evolutionary biology from Princeton University. He has been in several popular TV series, including Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy.
15. Paul Greene
- Date of birth: 2 June 1974
- Birthplace: Wetaskiwin, Canada
Greene has starred in several holiday movies on the network. He was featured in When Calls the Heart, a drama-romance series.
16. Carlos PenaVega
- Date of birth: 15 August 1989
- Birthplace: Columbia, Missouri, USA
Carlos joined the family channel in 2017. Although a relatively recent addition, he is considered one of the hottest Hallmark actors.
17. Luke Macfarlane
- Date of birth: 19 January 1980
- Birthplace: London, Canada
Luke studied drama at Juilliard before he landed his first role on Tanner on Tanner. As one of the renowned Hallmark movie actors, he has been in about 14 films as of 2023.
18. Chad Michael Murray
- Date of birth: 24 August 1981
- Birthplace: Buffalo, New York, USA
Murray was an early-2000s heartthrob as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill. He is an author and former American model.
19. Marcus Rosner
- Date of birth: 10 August 1989
- Birthplace: Campbell River, Canada
Rosner grew up in Sherwood Park, Alberta. He is one of the new Hallmark actors, starting in 2014 with Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters.
20. Wes Brown
- Date of birth: 26 January 1986
- Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas, USA
Before joining the family channel, Brown was mainly known for smaller recurring roles. He has starred in the network’s movies since 2011 with over fifteen projects.
21. Benjamin Ayres
- Date of birth: 19 January 1977
- Birthplace: British Columbia, Canada
Ayres is best known as Dr. Zach Miller on CTV’s Saving Hope. He was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.
22. Kevin McGarry
- Date of birth: 19 March 1985
- Birthplace: Kincardine, Canada
Known best as Timothy Hudson in When Calls the Heart, Kevin McGarry tops the current list of Hallmark male actors. He is engaged to his co-star Kayla Wallace.
Hallmark male actors over 50
Where heartwarming stories reign supreme, these stars have proven that age adds depth to performances. They bring experience to their roles, captivating audiences.
23. Cameron Bancroft
- Date of birth: 17 May 1967
- Birthplace: Manitoba, Canada
Cameron holds a BA in Theatre from the California Institute of the Arts. He has starred in movies like Mail Order Bride, A Midnight Kiss, and Undercover Christmas.
24. Dan Payne
- Date of birth: 4 August 1972
- Birthplace: British Columbia, Canada
Payne was a professional volleyball player in his early 20s. Upon his early retirement, he moved to Australia and did short films with his brother. He is known for appearing in All Yours as Mathew.
25. Marc Blucas
- Date of birth: 11 January 1972
- Birthplace: Girard, Pennsylvania,USA
Blucas played college football before becoming a film star. He currently lives in a 300-year-old farmhouse. He has appeared in numerous Hallmark films.
26. Victor Webster
- Date of birth: 7 February 1973
- Birthplace: Alberta, Canada
As a teenager, Webster got into a lot of trouble. He turned to martial arts and is a heavyweight black belt.
27. Andrew McCarthy
- Date of birth: 29 November 1962
- Birthplace: Westfield, New Jersey, USA
Andrew is the third of four boys. He was enrolled at NYU for acting but got expelled after two years. He is known for movies such as Christmas Dance, The National Tree, and Straight from the Heart.
28. David Cubitt
- Date of birth: 18 March 1965
- Birthplace: England, UK
Cubitt has a Dutch mother and an English father. He won a Gemini Award for his role in Traders. He starred as Noah Greeley in Finding John Christmas.
29. Aaron Douglas
- Date of birth: 23 August 1971
- Birthplace: British Columbia
Douglas started acting in community theatre in high school. He also played in a rock band in Creston, Canada. He portrays Daryl Froelich in The Wedding Cottage.
30. Cameron Mathison
- Date of birth: 25 August 1969
- Birthplace: Sarnia, Canada
Cameron Mathison is a Canadian-American actor. He joined the channel in 2014 to star in Murder She Baked movies and has since been one of Hallmark’s leading men.
31. Eric Mabius
- Date of birth: 22 April 1971
- Birthplace: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Mabius, who gained fame from Ugly Betty, was crushed when the series ended. He sold everything in California and moved back to Massachusetts, which led to his joining Hallmark.
32. Colin Ferguson
- Date of birth: 22 July 1972
- Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Having grown up in Montreal, Colin speaks English and French. In addition to acting, Colin directed and produced a few episodes of Eureka.
33. Jack Wagner
- Date of birth: 3 October 1959
- Birthplace: Washington, Missouri
Wagner got his acting start in soap operas, from A New Day In Eden, then The Bold and the Beautiful. He is also a golfer and professional singer.
As the Hallmark Channel continues to enchant audiences, its stars remain at the heart of the magic. These male Hallmark actors always bring joy to the network's fans and a sense of connection.
