The Hallmark network wouldn’t be what it is today without the top Hallmark actors who capture the network’s allure. These charming and relatable faces of the Hallmark channel have won many hearts, appearing in various movies over the years.

Hallmark actors Brennan Elliot, Drew Seeley, Chad Michael Murray, Colin Ferguson. Photo: Noam Galai, John Wolfsohn, Jon Kopaloff, Rachel Luna (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Hallmark Channel is a sanctuary for feel-good entertainment. With a focus on heartfelt narratives, this network has woven its way into millions of hearts. From hearty comedies to teary dramas and heartwarming romances, the network always has something for everyone.

Male Hallmark actors

From romantic leads to heartwarming protagonists, these talents are synonymous with the channel's signature content. They always bring the stories to life.

Most popular male Hallmark actors

These popular Hallmark male actors make the network the destination for wholesome entertainment. As a Hallmark movie fan, you have encountered some of these actors.

1. Andrew Walker

Actor Andrew W. Walker visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 4, 2018 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 June 1979

: 9 June 1979 Birthplace: Montreal, Canada

Walker stars as Tim Ericson, a theme park designer, in his latest holiday flick, A Safari Romance, alongside Brittany Bristow. The film is set to be released in 2023.

2. Brennan Elliott

Actor Brennan Elliott attends the special screening of the Hallmark movie Groundswell at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 March 1975

: 24 March 1975 Birthplace: Calgary, Canada

Brennan has been married to his wife, Cami, since 2007. Unfortunately, Cami has battled several bouts of cancer, the latest when she was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer in 2022.

3. Ryan Paevey

Ryan Paevey attends Hallmark Media's kickoff of 'Countdown To Christmas' at Radio City Music Hall on October 20, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 September 1984

: 24 September 1984 Birthplace: Torrance, California, USA

Paevey is popularly known as Nathan West on ABC's General West. He has appeared in over 14 Hallmark films. There were speculations of him leaving the network, but he is still around and continues to do what he does best.

4. Trevor Donovan

Actor Trevor Donovan visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 11 October 1982

: 11 October 1982 Birthplace: Bishop, California, USA

Donovan is an actor and model. Trevor Donovan gained widespread fame for playing Teddy Montgomery in 90210.

5. Niall Matter

Actor Niall Matter arrives at the premiere screening of 'Ally Was Screaming' at Whistler Film Festival on December 5, 2014 in Whistler, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 October 1980

: 19 October 1980 Birthplace: Edmonton, Canada

Matter's parents sent him to work on an oil rig as punishment for getting in trouble. After a severe accident in which he almost lost his right leg, he quit and became an actor. Some of his popular films include Stop the Wedding, When I Think of Christmas, and A Family for the Holidays.

6. Kristoffer Polaha

Actor Kristoffer Polaha visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 17, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 February 1977

: 18 February 1977 Birthplace: Reno, Nevada, USA

Polaha's favourite thing about being in Hallmark movies is that he can watch his work with his kids. He is also an author.

7. Jesse Metcalfe

Grand Marshal, actor Jesse Metcalfe poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo: Sean Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 December 1978

: 9 December 1978 Birthplace: Carmel Valley, California, USA

Since his success on Desperate Housewives, Jesse has become one of the popular Hallmark male actors. He starred in the channel's hit series Chesapeake Shores.

8. Tyler Hynes

Actor Tyler Hynes attends the 3rd annual "An Evening With Canada's Stars" at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 6 May 1986

: 6 May 1986 Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Hynes has been in Christmas shows most of his life. He started acting at eight, playing Tiny Tim in a musical stage production of A Christmas Carol.

9. Peter Porte

Actor Peter Porte arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 31 March 1984

: 31 March 1984 Birthplace: Greenwood Lake, New York, USA

Porte started acting in the third grade. He studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before launching his career.

10. Steve Lund

Actor Steve Lund attends the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 9, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 9 January 1989

: 9 January 1989 Birthplace: Nova Scotia, Canada

Lund was a hockey player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Unfortunately, following several concussions, he had to end his hockey career in 2008.

11. Drew Seeley

Actor Drew Seeley attends the opening night of "Jersey Boys" at the Ahmanson Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 30 April 1982

: 30 April 1982 Birthplace: Ottawa, Canada

Seeley was a member of the boy band Nu Ground. He provided the singing voice for Troy Bolton in High School Musical, a role played by Zac Effron.

Hottest Hallmark actors

In a realm where romance and laughter intertwine, some stars burn bright. These individuals, hailed as the hottest Hallmark male stars, infuse life into characters.

12. Robert Buckley

Actor Robert Buckley visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 10, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 May 1981

: 2 May 1981 Birthplace: Claremont, California, USA

Buckley holds a degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego. He was an economic consultant before he quit to be a film star.

13. Chris McNally

Actor Chris McNally visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 28, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 8 November 1988

: 8 November 1988 Birthplace: Ontario, Canada

McNally is one of the fan-favourite Hallmark leading men. He and his long-time partner, Julie Gonzalo, welcomed their first child in 2022.

14. Sam Page

Actor Sam Page of "The Bold Type" arrives at Freeform Summit on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 5 November 1976

: 5 November 1976 Birthplace: Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, USA

Page holds a BA in ecology and evolutionary biology from Princeton University. He has been in several popular TV series, including Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy.

15. Paul Greene

Actor Paul Greene attends the special screening of the Hallmark movie Groundswell at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 2 June 1974

: 2 June 1974 Birthplace: Wetaskiwin, Canada

Greene has starred in several holiday movies on the network. He was featured in When Calls the Heart, a drama-romance series.

16. Carlos PenaVega

Actor Carlos PenaVega arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 15 August 1989

: 15 August 1989 Birthplace: Columbia, Missouri, USA

Carlos joined the family channel in 2017. Although a relatively recent addition, he is considered one of the hottest Hallmark actors.

17. Luke Macfarlane

Canadian actor Luke Macfarlane at Rome Film Fest 2022. Bros Photocall. Rome (Italy), October 22nd, 2022. Photo: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 January 1980

: 19 January 1980 Birthplace: London, Canada

Luke studied drama at Juilliard before he landed his first role on Tanner on Tanner. As one of the renowned Hallmark movie actors, he has been in about 14 films as of 2023.

18. Chad Michael Murray

Guest Chad Michael Murray on the set of Busy Tonight - Photo: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 24 August 1981

: 24 August 1981 Birthplace: Buffalo, New York, USA

Murray was an early-2000s heartthrob as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill. He is an author and former American model.

19. Marcus Rosner

Marcus Rosner attends the Lifetime's Christmas Movie Stars Photo Experience at the Glendale Galleria on November 09, 2019 in Glendale, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 10 August 1989

: 10 August 1989 Birthplace: Campbell River, Canada

Rosner grew up in Sherwood Park, Alberta. He is one of the new Hallmark actors, starting in 2014 with Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters.

20. Wes Brown

Actor Wes Brown visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 18, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 26 January 1986

: 26 January 1986 Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Before joining the family channel, Brown was mainly known for smaller recurring roles. He has starred in the network’s movies since 2011 with over fifteen projects.

21. Benjamin Ayres

Actor Benjamin Ayres attends the 3rd annual "An Evening With Canada's Stars" at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 January 1977

: 19 January 1977 Birthplace: British Columbia, Canada

Ayres is best known as Dr. Zach Miller on CTV’s Saving Hope. He was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.

22. Kevin McGarry

Actor Kevin McGarry arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 19 March 1985

: 19 March 1985 Birthplace: Kincardine, Canada

Known best as Timothy Hudson in When Calls the Heart, Kevin McGarry tops the current list of Hallmark male actors. He is engaged to his co-star Kayla Wallace.

Hallmark male actors over 50

Where heartwarming stories reign supreme, these stars have proven that age adds depth to performances. They bring experience to their roles, captivating audiences.

23. Cameron Bancroft

Actor Cameron Bancroft attends the 3rd annual "Stars With Sticks" charity hockey game at the Toyota Sports Center on August 27, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Mainz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 17 May 1967

: 17 May 1967 Birthplace: Manitoba, Canada

Cameron holds a BA in Theatre from the California Institute of the Arts. He has starred in movies like Mail Order Bride, A Midnight Kiss, and Undercover Christmas.

24. Dan Payne

Actor Dan Payne attends the premiere of "Descendants" at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on July 24, 2015 in Burbank, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 4 August 1972

: 4 August 1972 Birthplace: British Columbia, Canada

Payne was a professional volleyball player in his early 20s. Upon his early retirement, he moved to Australia and did short films with his brother. He is known for appearing in All Yours as Mathew.

25. Marc Blucas

Marc Blucas as Matt Donnally - Photo: Richard DuCree/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 11 January 1972

: 11 January 1972 Birthplace: Girard, Pennsylvania,USA

Blucas played college football before becoming a film star. He currently lives in a 300-year-old farmhouse. He has appeared in numerous Hallmark films.

26. Victor Webster

Actor Victor Webster visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on January 23, 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 7 February 1973

: 7 February 1973 Birthplace: Alberta, Canada

As a teenager, Webster got into a lot of trouble. He turned to martial arts and is a heavyweight black belt.

27. Andrew McCarthy

Actor/director Andrew McCarthy visits SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 29 November 1962

: 29 November 1962 Birthplace: Westfield, New Jersey, USA

Andrew is the third of four boys. He was enrolled at NYU for acting but got expelled after two years. He is known for movies such as Christmas Dance, The National Tree, and Straight from the Heart.

28. David Cubitt

David Cubitt attends the "American Woman" screening - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 28, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 18 March 1965

: 18 March 1965 Birthplace: England, UK

Cubitt has a Dutch mother and an English father. He won a Gemini Award for his role in Traders. He starred as Noah Greeley in Finding John Christmas.

29. Aaron Douglas

Actor Aaron Douglas walks onstage at SYFY: "Battlestar Galactica" Reunion during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 23 August 1971

: 23 August 1971 Birthplace: British Columbia

Douglas started acting in community theatre in high school. He also played in a rock band in Creston, Canada. He portrays Daryl Froelich in The Wedding Cottage.

30. Cameron Mathison

Actor Cameron Mathison attends the special screening of the Hallmark movie Groundswell at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 25 August 1969

: 25 August 1969 Birthplace: Sarnia, Canada

Cameron Mathison is a Canadian-American actor. He joined the channel in 2014 to star in Murder She Baked movies and has since been one of Hallmark’s leading men.

31. Eric Mabius

Actor Eric Mabius during RomaDrama Live! at the Palm Beach Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 April 1971

: 22 April 1971 Birthplace: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Mabius, who gained fame from Ugly Betty, was crushed when the series ended. He sold everything in California and moved back to Massachusetts, which led to his joining Hallmark.

32. Colin Ferguson

Actor Colin Ferguson arrives for the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 22 July 1972

: 22 July 1972 Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Having grown up in Montreal, Colin speaks English and French. In addition to acting, Colin directed and produced a few episodes of Eureka.

33. Jack Wagner

Actor Jack Wagner attends the meet and greet for Christmas Con 2022 at Pasadena Convention Center on August 05, 2022 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 3 October 1959

: 3 October 1959 Birthplace: Washington, Missouri

Wagner got his acting start in soap operas, from A New Day In Eden, then The Bold and the Beautiful. He is also a golfer and professional singer.

As the Hallmark Channel continues to enchant audiences, its stars remain at the heart of the magic. These male Hallmark actors always bring joy to the network's fans and a sense of connection.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top Hallmark actresses. Hallmark stands out among TV networks, particularly during the holidays. These actresses affiliated with Hallmark have established a wholesome image by appearing in the channel's programming.

Christmas and Thanksgiving would lack their current charm without the station’s captivating content. This list presents the top 25 most celebrated actresses associated with the Hallmark channel.

Source: Legit.ng