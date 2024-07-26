List of Those Supporting, Against Planned Nationwide Protests
- The ‘EndBadGovernance’ protest against hunger and economic hardship is scheduled to commence from August 1 to 10
- Many Nigerians are divided on supporting or not participating in the planned nationwide protests
- Notable names among those supporting the protests are Atiku Abubakar, and Omoyele Sowore while Oba of Benin, and Reno Omokri are against the planned protest
Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
The planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship have generated many reactions from Nigerians on and off social media.
Organisers of the protests who are largely unknown have continued to use social media platforms to promote their demands.
Nigerians agree on the state of the nation’s economy but not all Nigerians support the proposed protests.
As reported by The Nation, many stakeholders, CSOs, bodies and others have pleaded with the organisers to shelve their plan.
Those against planned protests
- Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)
- Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum
- National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)
- Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU)
- Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN)
- Enugu Innovative Youths
- Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution
- Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly
- Arewa Youth Assembly
- Jama’atu Nasril Islam
- South-East Governors’ Forum
- SDP presidential candidate in 2023, Adewole Adebayo
- Citizens for Development and Education (CDE), Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya
- Confederation of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups (CASG)
- Middle Belt Forum (MBF) Kaduna State chapter
- Executive Director, Citizens for Development and Education, Ibrahim Waiya
- Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kaduna state
- Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)
- National Council of Traditional Rulers
- National Association of Nigerian Students in Lagos
- Self-Reliance for Physically Challenged Traders of Nigeria
- Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II
- High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo)
- Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode
- Reno Omokri
- Rising Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) and Coalition of Civil Society Groups for National Stability and Cohesion
- Door-to-door Youth and Women Initiative for Good Governance
- 170 members of the House of Representatives under the aegis of the “New Dawn Caucus – 10th Assembly”
Supporting planned protests
- Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar
- The leadership of the Social Democratic Party led by National Chairman, Shehu Gabam
- All Workers Convergence (AWC) led by Comrade Andrew Emelieze
- Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of Afenifere
- Lagos State Chapter of the Active Citizens Group Nigeria led by the group’s state coordinator, Adamma Ukpabi
- Omoyele Sowore
- Amnesty International
Undecided
National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) directed its 104 affiliate organisations to remain on standby.
Fani-Kayode speaks on planned protest
Legit.ng earlier reported that a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, revealed what the planned nationwide protest is all about.
Fani-Kayode said those behind the planned protests were trying to use the nation’s economic hardship to create chaos and mass unrest in the country.
The chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) warned that Nigeria does not want or need a nationwide #endsars-like round of protests.
