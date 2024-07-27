Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the planned protest is not against hunger and economic hardship

Omokri said organisers of the protests are opportunists seeking to ride in the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions

He urged those behind the planned hunger protests to either start or join a political party to achieve their political agenda

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the proposed protest against hunger and economic hardship is politically motivated.

Omokri said more than half of the organisers’ demands are political and have nothing to do with the economy.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Friday, July 26.

The social activist alleged that those behind the planned protest were opportunists who were trying to take advantage of the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions.

Omokri said asking for the 1999 Constitution to be scrapped and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu to be released has no economic connection.

He urged the protest organisers to join a political party to achieve their political agenda.

“I have organised protests in Nigeria and abroad and can tell you that this current planned protest is not against economic hardship, as the organisers tell you. Look at their demands. More than half of their demands are political. They have nothing to do with the economy. These people are opportunists. They are seeking to ride in the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions.

“They should either start or join a political party and then use it to achieve their political agenda instead of claiming that they are protesting against hunger and hardship and then asking for the 1999 Constitution to be scrapped and the release of Nnamdi Kanu. What have those things got to do with hunger and hardship?”

