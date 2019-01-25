Top 25 richest Nollywood actors and their net worth in 2022

Nollywood has proven to be a goldmine because most people who join it become successful. The industry has produced many billionaires and multimillionaires in Nigeria and West Africa. The richest Nollywood actors in 2022 are mostly its pioneers.

The richest Nollywood actors. Photo: @ramseynouah, @realkennethokonkwo, @mikeezu, @nonsodiobi (modified by author)

Nollywood's upcoming actors are also doing well because the monthly income of someone who joined the industry for ten years can earn more than a monthly salary of a doctor, engineer, or lawyer. However, this does not imply that everyone who becomes an actor in Nigeria becomes successful overnight.

The top 25 richest Nollywood actors in Nigeria

Acting is one of the highest-paying careers in Nigeria. Additionally, Nollywood not only benefits actors. Scriptwriters, producers, directors, costume designers, make-up artists, and more people are making it big in this industry. Here are the richest actors in Nollywood and their net worth:

25. Alexx Ekubo - N415.18 million ($1 million)

Alex Ekibo leaning on a tiled wall. Photo: @alexxekubo

Born: 10 April 1986

10 April 1986 Age: 36 years (as of May 2022)

36 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Occupation: Actor and model

Alexx Ekubo made it into the limelight after emerging second in the 2010 Mr Nigeria beauty contest. He mostly plays the roles of detective, playboy, boyfriend, and gold digger.

Some of his movies are The First Lady, The American King: As told by an African Priestess and Hot Girl Next Door. Alex Ekubo and Chigozie Fancy Acholonu called off their engagement and wedding in August 2021.

Alexx Ekubo's net worth is around $1 million. The actor bought a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV in April 2021. He also has a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro sport convertible worth N5.9 million and bought his mother a car in 2020.

24. Odunlade Adekola - N415.18 million ($1 million)

Odunlade Adekola celebrating his awards. Photo: @odunomoadekola

Born: 31 December 1978

31 December 1978 Age: 43 years (as of May 2022)

43 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Abeokuta, Nigeria Spouse: Ruth Adekola (2003 to present)

Ruth Adekola (2003 to present) Children: 4 sons

4 sons Occupation: Actor, singer, filmmaker, producer and director

The well-known Yoruba actor features in both English and Yoruba films. Odunlade Adekola married Ruth in 2003. They have four sons who want to be actors in future, and the youngest is called Adedore Adekola. The actor has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He owns:

A mansion in an affluent neighbourhood of Abeokuta

A multimillion-naira hotel in Ogun State

Two luxury cars (one of his vehicles is a Range Rover Sport)

23. Nonso Diobi - $1 million

Nonso Diobi wearing a blue shirt. Photo: @nonsodiobi

Born: 17 July 1976

17 July 1976 Age: 46 years (as of May 2022)

46 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Occupation: Actor and film director

Nonso Diobi joined Nollywood in 2001 and has had a magnificent journey in the film industry. He made his big break in the 2001 film, Across the Bridge, and has acted in over 200 movies, including Makers of Justice, and Bafana Bafana.

Nonso Diobi's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. The actor is single because his highly mobile lifestyle affects his dating life and sources claim he has a son. Diobi has a luxurious car but rarely shows it off on social media.

22. Segun Arinze - N622.77 million ($1.5 million)

Segun Arinze attends the Screen Actors Guild welcoming representatives from the Actors Guild of Nigeria event at Marmalade Cafe Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @David Livingston

Born: 24 September 1965

24 September 1965 Age: 56 years (as of May 2022)

56 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Onitsha, Nigeria

Onitsha, Nigeria Spouse: Anne Njemanze (Separated in 2010), Julie Arinze (2008 to present)

Anne Njemanze (Separated in 2010), Julie Arinze (2008 to present) Children: 6

6 Occupation: Actor and singer

Segun Arinze is the former head of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Most people remember him from the Black Arrow film and a TV series called Ripples.

The actor has six children from three different women, including his ex-wife, Ann Njemanze. His children are Morenike, Ayo, Femi, Victoria Ejiamatu, Ebunoluwa, and a daughter whose name is not publicly uknown. Arinze’s net worth is $1.5 million. He owns a burglary proof SUV and a beautiful mansion.

21. Yul Edochie - N830.36 million ($2 million)

Yul Edochie in a blue short. Photo: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Born: 7 January 1982

7 January 1982 Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: May Yul-Edochie (2004 to present)

May Yul-Edochie (2004 to present) Children: 5

5 Occupation: Actor and model

Yul Edochie is the son of renowned Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie. He came to the limelight in 2007 after starring in the Wind of Glory film. The actor is a proud father of five and has a polygamous marriage.

He married May in 2004 at age 22, and they are blessed with four children; Kambi, Dani, Karl, and Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul-Edochie. Yul then got a son with an acting colleague called Judith Austin in 2021 and made her his second wife.

Yul Edochie's net worth is around $2 million. He awarded himself with a Lexus SUV in 2021 after 16 years of hard work and has a 3-storey house in Lagos. The actor also owns a:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2003

Toyota Camry 2007

Nissan Pathfinder 2008

Honda Crosstour

Mercedes Benz GL450

20. Olu Jacobs - 954.91 million ($2.3 million)

Olu Jacobs crossing his arms. Photo: @_olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Born: 11 July 1942

11 July 1942 Age: 79 years (as of May 2022)

79 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Abeokuta, Nigeria Spouse: Joke Silva (1989 to present)

Joke Silva (1989 to present) Children: Olusoji, Olugbenga, and Dayo Jacobs

Olusoji, Olugbenga, and Dayo Jacobs Occupation: Film executive and veteran actor

Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs is among the few Nigerians actors featured in international movies. He has been in over 100 Nollywood films and several British films. Olu Jacobs' net worth is roughly $2.3 million. His wife, Joke Silva, bought him a car on his retirement. The couple has four children.

19. Kanayo O Kanayo - N1.03 billion ($2.5 million)

Kanayo O Kanayo looking stunning. Photo: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Born: 1 March 1962

1 March 1962 Age: 60 years (as of May 2022)

60 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Mbaise, Nigeria

Mbaise, Nigeria Spouse: Nneka Onyekwere

Nneka Onyekwere Children: Uloaku Valerie Onyekwere, Kosisochukwu Montell Onyekwere, Einstein Onyekwere, and Clinton “Onye Eze Mbaise” Onyekwere

Uloaku Valerie Onyekwere, Kosisochukwu Montell Onyekwere, Einstein Onyekwere, and Clinton “Onye Eze Mbaise” Onyekwere Occupation: Lawyer and veteran actor

Kanayo O Kanayo made his debut in Nollywood in 1992 through the Living in Bondage movie and has starred in more than 300 films. Kanayo O Kanayo's net worth of about $2.5 million makes him one of the top 20 richest Nollywood actors in Nigeria. He unveiled his N71 million Bentley Continental GT on social media in 2018. Kanayo wore purple attires to match his purple car.

18. Emeka Ike - N1.25 billion ($3 million)

Emeka Ike's necklace hanging over his white t-shirt. Photo: @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Born: 22 March 1967

22 March 1967 Age: 55 years (as of May 2022)

55 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: Suzanne Emma (Separated in 2017)

Suzanne Emma (Separated in 2017) Children: 4

4 Occupation: Veteran actor

Emeka Ike rose to fame in 1997 following his debut film, Deadly Affair. He quit acting because he was unhappy with the developments in the industry. Emeka Ike and Suzanne Emma ended their marriage in 2017.

The actor has custody of their four children, while Suzanne has visiting rights. Emeka Ike's net worth is $3 million. He is into the real estate business and has numerous investments.

17. Zack Orji - N1.25 billion ($3 million)

Zack Orji walking towards the camera lens. Photo: @realzackorji

Source: Instagram

Born: 1960

1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Birthplace: Libreville, Gabon

Libreville, Gabon Spouse: Ngozi Orji

Ngozi Orji Children: Leo’Nel

Leo’Nel Occupation: Actor, director, producer and filmmaker

Zachee Ama Orji is a fluent English and French speaker. He was born in Gabon but raised in Cameroon, Benin, and Togo. Zack made his debut in the acting scene in the 1991 Unforgiven Sin.

Zack Orji's net worth is around $3 million. Prophet Joshua Iginla gave Zack a posh SUV, Larry Koldsweat received a Mazda, a Toyota Camry went to Funso Adeolu, and Fathis Balogun also received a Toyota Camry.

16. Sam Dede - N1.25 billion ($3 million)

Sam Dede wearing an African-designed neckpiece. Photo: @samdedesdx

Source: Instagram

Born: 17 November 1965

17 November 1965 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: Tammy Sam-Dede (2001 to present)

Tammy Sam-Dede (2001 to present) Children:

Occupation: Film director, politician, lecturer, and veteran actor

Sam Dede lectured at the University of Lagos and is now a senior lecturer at the University of Port-Harcourt in River State. He serves the school's Department of Theatre Arts. Sam Dede's net worth is $3 million. He has appeared in over 350 films and is regarded as one of the richest and most influential actors in Nigeria.

15. Mike Ezuruonye - N1.45 billion ($3.5 million)

Mike Ezuruonye in a graduation gown. Photo: @mikeezu

Source: Instagram

Born: 20 September 1982

20 September 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: Nkechi Nnorom (2010 to present)

Nkechi Nnorom (2010 to present) Children: 2

2 Occupation: Actor

Mike Ezuruonye was a banker before becoming an actor. He is popularly known for his handsome looks and exploding in anger while playing his roles. He underwent eye surgery after the harsh movie production lights made him develop a growth.

Mike met his wife, Keke Nkechi Nnorom, on a movie set in Abuja and married her on 13 November 2010. She was a medical psychologist in Canada before relocating to Nigeria to be with her husband.

The couple has two children, the eldest being Reynold Nkembuchim Ezuruonye. Mike Ezuruonye's net worth is $3.5 million, and he loves vintage cars. However, some of his vehicles are gifts from friends. One of his cars is a Range Rover.

14. Bovi Ugboma - N1.45 billion ($3.5 million)

Bovi Ugboma holding a drink at a restaurant. Photo: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Born: 25 September 1979

25 September 1979 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

42 years (as of 2022) Birthplace: Benin City, Nigeria

Benin City, Nigeria Spouse: Kris Asimonye Ugboma (2007 to present)

Kris Asimonye Ugboma (2007 to present) Children: Elena, David, and Chuchu Ugboma

Elena, David, and Chuchu Ugboma Occupation: Stand-up comedian, actor and writer

Bovi is one of the best comedians and actors in Nigeria and runs a YouTube channel. The star made his acting debut in the 2016 movie; It's Her Day. He also wrote and featured in the 2021 comedy movie My Village People.

Bovi Ugboma's net worth is approximately $3.5 million. He owns a one-story duplex situated in Banana Island, Victoria Island, Lagos state, and drives a:

Toyota Prado

Hyundai Sonata

Ford Unlimited

G WAGON

Lexus

Range Rover

13. Osita Iheme - N1.45 billion ($3.5 million)

Osita Iheme looking lovely in yellow attires. Photo: @ositalheme

Source: Instagram

Born: 20 February 1982

20 February 1982 Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Mbatoli, Nigeria

Mbatoli, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, scriptwriter, comedian, motivational speaker, and philanthropist

Osita Iheme is among the highest-paid actors in Nigeria, and he rose to fame in 2003 after featuring as Pawpaw in the Aki Na Ukwa film. Performing alongside actor Chinedu Ikedieze saw them featuring as siblings and friends in more movies.

Besides acting, Osita owns a youth empowerment organization called Inspired Movement Africa. Osita Iheme's net worth is about $3.5 million. He drives posh cars like:

Toyota Harrier

Land Rover LR3

Honda NSX Sport car

Some of his other notable assets are:

The Resident hotel

A $600,000 home in Owerri city, Imo State, Nigeria

A Rolex Presidential Day-Date Oyster Perpetual watch worth $40,000

Although the actor has never confirmed his marital status to the public, some sources claim he has a son and a wife called Noma.

12. Chinedu Ikedieze - N1.49 billion ($3.6 million)

Chinedu Ikedieze sitting on a yellow sofa. Photo: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Born: 12 December 1977

12 December 1977 Age: 44 years (as of May 2022)

44 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Amaeke, Nigeria

Amaeke, Nigeria Occupation: Actor, entrepreneur, and serial investor

Actor, entrepreneur, and serial investor Spouse: Nneoma Ikedieze (2011 to present)

Chinedu Ikedieze encountered a massive breakthrough in the Nigerian entertainment scene after acting alongside Osita Iheme in the 2003 Aki Na Ukwa film as Aki. The duo never cease to amaze the audience in all movies they partner in.

Chinedu Ikedieze's net worth is about $3.6 million, and he is the GLO Ambassador. His car collection has grand machines like:

Hummer Stretch Limousine

Infiniti Jeep FX

Toyota Camry

Porsche Carrera 911

Mercedes Benz E300

Chinedu also owns houses in Abia State, an exquisite lounge in Surulere, a travelling agency, the Nizik fashion label, and a football academy.

SomeHe and Nigerian fashion designer Nneoma Nwaijah had a traditional marriage at Isala Mbano in Imo State (Nneoma’s hometown) on 26 November 2011. The couple does not have a child but would love to have three.

11. Okechukwu Ukeje - N1.53 billion ($3.7 million)

Okechukwu Ukeje putting hands behind him. Photo: @octhegreatukeje

Source: Instagram

Born: 15 July 1981

15 July 1981 Age: 40 years (as of May 2022)

40 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: Senami Ibukun Oluwa Togonu-Bickersteth (2014 to present)

Senami Ibukun Oluwa Togonu-Bickersteth (2014 to present) Occupation: Actor, model, and musician

After winning the Amstel Malta Box Office (AMBO) reality show, OC Ukeje featured in many award-winning films, includingTwo Brides and a Baby, Hood-rush, Alan Poza, Confusion Na Wa, and Half of a Yellow Sun.

OC Ukeje's net worth is around $3.7 million. His first car was a 2006 Chevrolet Optra with a Toyota Engine, and the first time he drove it was to the University of Lagos to see his girlfriend. The car once stopped on the road, and he helplessly stood there as people honked at him.

Ukeje did not know he had run out of fuel and felt embarrassed because he was just rising to fame. He won a 2013 Nissan as the Best Lead actor at the NMAs. The actor keeps most of his assets private.

10. Pete Edochie - N1.66 billion ($4 million)

Pete Edochie slumping into a black couch. Photo: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Born: 7 March 1947

7 March 1947 Age: 75 years (as of May 2022)

75 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Spouse: Josephine Edochie

Josephine Edochie Children: Yul, Leo, Eva, Uche, Linc, and Gene Edochie

Yul, Leo, Eva, Uche, Linc, and Gene Edochie Occupation: Actor and television personality

Chief Pete Edochie is one of the most talented actors in Africa. Before joining the film industry, he worked for the Anambra Broadcasting Commission (now called the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (ENBC)).

Pete's first film was Things Fall Apart in 1985. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to Nigeria's film industry, including the Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic.

Pete Edochie's net worth is about $4 million. The actor bought cars for his six children whenever they graduated from university and is blessed with several grandchildren.

9. Nkem Owoh - N1.66 billion ($4 million)

Comedian Nkem Owoh. Photo: @officialnkemowoh

Source: Instagram

Born: 7 February 1958

7 February 1958 Age: 64 years (as of May 2022)

64 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Udi, Nigeria

Udi, Nigeria Spouse: Ngozi Nkem Owoh (1998 to present)

Ngozi Nkem Owoh (1998 to present) Children: 2 daughters

2 daughters Occupation: Actor, musician, comedian, and movie producer

Nkem Owoh began acting while studying at the University of Ilorin. He became famous through the film, Osuofia in London and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Most Nigerian movie fans love his comedic roles. The The actor is married and once revealed his two daughters to the public while doing an endorsement deal for MTN. Nkem Owoh's net worth is around $4 million, and some of his assets are:

Mitsubishi Montero SUV

A mansion in Enugu

A Mercedes Benz 4matic

8. John Okafor - N1.74 billion ($4.2 million)

John Okafor sitting on a gold-coloured chair. Photo: @realmribu1

Source: Instagram

Born: 17 October 1961

17 October 1961 Age: 60 years (as of May 2022)

60 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Nkanu West, Nigeria

Nkanu West, Nigeria Spouse: Stella Maris Okafor (2015 to present)

Stella Maris Okafor (2015 to present) Children: Emmanuel Mandela, Chelsea, and Jay Jay Okafor

Emmanuel Mandela, Chelsea, and Jay Jay Okafor Occupation: Actor and comedian

John Ikechukwu Okafor is the funniest actor in Nollywood. He came to the limelight in 2004 after performing in a comedic film Mr Ibu. The actor has appeared in more than 200 movies.

John Okafor's net worth is around $4.2 million. Before fame and riches, he was a firewood seller, a hairdresser, and a meat butcher. He even lived with a friend in the slums of Lagos.

John and his wife lost their first son, Emmanuel Mandela. The actor often shares images of his automobiles on social media. Fans have spotted him driving a:

Mercedes Benz GLE

Lexus LX 570

2015 Mercedes Benz C class

BMW X6

7. Clem Ohameze - N1.87 billion ($4.5 million)

Clem Ohameze in white attires a black hat. Photo: @clemohamzzy

Source: Instagram

Born: 27 June 1965

27 June 1965 Age: 56 years (as of May 2022)

56 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Nigeria Spouse: Chinwe Esther Ohamenze

Chinwe Esther Ohamenze Children: Stephanie and Skye Ohameze

Stephanie and Skye Ohameze Occupation: Actor

Clem Ohameze joined the Nollywood film industry in 1995, and a movie called End Time made him a household name countrywide three years later.

He has appeared in several award-winning movies and has two children with his wife, Chimwe Esther Ohameze. Some people attacked the actor in 2007 while vying for a political seat. They shot and killed his cousin and made his car crash.

The incident left Clem with a severe injury. As a result, the actor took a break from the movie industry. He underwent surgery in November 2021 to regain full movement. Clem Ohameze's net worth is roughly $4.5 million.

6. Ramsey Nouah - N1.87 billion ($4.5 million)

Ramsey Nouah donning traditional outfits. Photo: @ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

Born: 19 December 1970

19 December 1970 Age: 51 years (as of May 2022)

51 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Edo, Nigeria

Edo, Nigeria Spouse: Emelia Philips-Nouah (2002 to present)

Emelia Philips-Nouah (2002 to present) Children: Quincy, Desiree, and Camil Nouah

Quincy, Desiree, and Camil Nouah Occupation: Actor and director

Ramsey Nouah was born to an Israeli father and a Nigerian mother from Owo in Ondo State. He has gained the reputation of a lover boy because of his romantic roles.

The actor rose to fame after featuring in the 2010 romantic film The Figurine. Ramsey Nouah's net worth is around $4.5 million. His car collection has:

1959 Cadillac Coupe De Ville

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Aston Martin DBS superleggera

Tesla Model X

Range Rover Vogue 2012

Hummer H2 Stretch Limo

5. Desmond Elliot - N2.07 billion ($5 million)

Actor Desmond Elliot. Photo: @desmondelliot

Source: Instagram

Born: 4 February 1974

4 February 1974 Age: 48 years (as of May 2022)

48 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Spouse: Victoria Elliot (2003 to present)

Victoria Elliot (2003 to present) Children: Denzel, Desmond Junior, Donald, and Dawn Elliot

Denzel, Desmond Junior, Donald, and Dawn Elliot Occupation: Actor, director, and politician

Desmond Elliot is among the most handsome Nigerian actors. He has appeared in over two hundred films and some TV shows and soap operas. The actor was inaugurated as one of the Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers in June 2015.

Desmond was still acting while performing his political duties. The actor and his wife Victoria are proud parents of Donald and his four siblings.

The other kids are two sets of twins (Denzel & Desmond and Donald & Dawn). Desmond Elliot's net worth is about $5 million, and has several expensive automobiles in his collection, including:

Toyota HiAce 2019

Toyota 4runner

Toyota Camry 2010

Range Rover Evoque

Ford Explorer 2020

Nissan Versa

Vintage Mercedes Benz.

4. Kenneth Okonkwo - N2.07 billion ($5 million)

Kenneth Okonkwo in white attires and a hat with animal prints. Photo: @realkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

Born: 6 November 1968

6 November 1968 Age: 53 years (as of May 2022)

53 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Nsukka, Nigeria

Nsukka, Nigeria Spouse: Ogechi Ezekiel (2000–2002), Ifeoma Okonkwo (2007 to present)

Ogechi Ezekiel (2000–2002), Ifeoma Okonkwo (2007 to present) Children: Ifeanyi and Chukwuchirimeze Okonkwo

Ifeanyi and Chukwuchirimeze Okonkwo Occupation: Actor and real estate magnate

Kenneth Okonkwo is popularly known for the Nollywood movie, Living in Bondage, where he played the role of Andy Okeke. His father died when he was 16, but he pressed on to become one of Nigeria's best businessmen.

His first son, Ifeanyi, lives in South Africa with his mum, Ogechi Ezekiel. The actor's second son is Chukwuchirimeze. It took Kenneth and his current wife, Ifeoma, nine years to have him. Kenneth Okonkwo's net worth of $5 million grants him a slot on the list of the top 10 richest Nollywood actors. He drives the following machines:

Two Rolls-Royce Phantom vehicles

Nord Tank

Range Rover

3. Chidi Mokeme - N2.91 billion ($7 million)

Chidi Mokeme attends the 76 premieres during the Toronto International Film Festival at Isabel Bader Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sam Santos

Source: Getty Images

Born: 17 March 1972

17 March 1972 Age: 50 years (as of May 2022)

50 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Anambra, Nigeria

Anambra, Nigeria Spouse: Jean Olumba Mokeme (2012 to present)

Jean Olumba Mokeme (2012 to present) Children: Noah and Emem Daniel Mokeme

Noah and Emem Daniel Mokeme Occupation: Actor and reality show host

Chidi Mokeme is among the richest actors in Nollywood, with about $7 million net worth. Besides acting, he makes money from event management, hosting TV shows, and brand endorsements.

Mokeme hosted the Gulder Ultimate Search reality show. In 2015, the actor bought his wife a new Range Rover worth N20 million on Mothers' Day. He later opened a boutique called GQ Warehouse in Lagos.

2. Richard Mofe Damijo - N2.91 billion ($7 million)

Richard Mofe wearing traditional outfits. Photo: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

Born: 6 July 1961

6 July 1961 Age: 60 years (as of May 2022)

60 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Aladja, Nigeria

Aladja, Nigeria Spouse: May Ellen Ezekiel (Separated in 1996), Jumobi Adegbesan (2000 to present)

May Ellen Ezekiel (Separated in 1996), Jumobi Adegbesan (2000 to present) Children: Oghenekome Mofe Damijo

Oghenekome Mofe Damijo Occupation: Actor, writer, producer, lawyer, politician, and former journalist

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo (alias RMD) has received many accolades for his excellent acting performances. The Delta State Governor appointed him as the commissioner of culture and tourism in 2009 upon joining politics.

Richard Mofe-Damijo's net worth of about $7 million makes him the second richest actor in Nigeria. Images of some of Richard's cars are on his social media pages. Fans have spotted him driving a:

2014 Toyota High Lander

2016 Range Rover sports

Toyota Land Cruiser

BMW 4 series coupe

Lexus LX 570

Mercedes – Benz GLE

1. Jim Iyke - N12.46 billion ($30 million)

Jim Iyke sitting in the gym. Photo: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

Born: 25 September 1976

25 September 1976 Age: 45 years (as of May 2022)

45 years (as of May 2022) Birthplace: Libreville, Gabon

Libreville, Gabon Spouse: Dana Kinduryte

Dana Kinduryte Children: Harvis Chidubem Iyke

Harvis Chidubem Iyke Occupation: Actor, entrepreneur, and film producer

James Ikechukwu Esomugha (alias Jim Iyke) tops the list of the richest Nollywood actors, with a $30 million net worth. He is the only son in a family of eight children, and his debut film in Nollywood was Last Flight to Abuja.

He starred alongside actors Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde. Jim Iyke has won various awards as an actor, made business investments, and also makes more money as a producer. Some of Jim Iyke's machines are:

Chevrolet Camaro

Plymouth Prowler Convertible

Camero SS Convertible

Mercedes G Wagon

Dodge Challenger

Range Rover Sports

Who is the richest Nollywood actor in 2022?

Who is the richest actor in Nollywood in 2022? The wealthiest Nigerian actor is Jim Iyke, with a net worth of N12.5 Billion ($30 million).

Who is the richest actor in Nigeria in 2022?

The top 10 richest Nollywood actors in 2022 are:

Jim Iyke - N12.5 Billion ($30 million) Richard Mofe Damijo - N2.9 Billion ($7 million) Desmond Elliot - N2.1 Billion ($5 million) Ramsey Nouah - N1.8 Billion ($4.5 million) Clem Ohameze - N1.8 Billion ($4.5 million) John Okafor - N1.7 Billion ($4.2 million) Nkem Owoh - N1.6 Billion ($4 million) Pete Edochie - N1.6 Billion ($4 million) Okechukwu Ukeje - N1.5 Billion ($3.7 million) Chinedu Ikedieze - N1.4 Billion ($3.6 million)

How much do Nollywood actors get paid?

Nollywood actors are paid between N200,000 and N400,000 per film.

Who is the highest-paid actor in Nollywood?

Richard Mofe-Damijo is the highest-paid actor, with an N2 million pay rate per movie.

Who is the richest Nigerian actress?

Genevieve Nnaji is Nigeria's richest actress, with a $10 million estimated net worth.

Who is the richest actor in the world?

Tyler Perry is the wealthiest actor worldwide, with a $1 billion net worth.

The richest Nollywood actors in 2022 command a massive following on their social media pages. Most of them have over a million followers on Instagram alone. Some publicly fluent their wealth, while others prefer to keep their riches private.

