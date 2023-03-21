30 famous young black actors in Hollywood who are under 30

In recent years, Hollywood has seen a rise in young black actors making a name for themselves in the industry. These actors are not only talented, but they are also using their platforms to represent and empower the black community.

Famous young black male actors in Hollywood are making a significant impact in the industry, both on and off-screen. From their unique perspectives and diverse backgrounds, they are bringing new voices and perspectives to the forefront of mainstream media. Whether playing leading roles or supporting characters, these actors are paving the way for Hollywood's next generation of black young actors.

Famous young black actors in Hollywood

From starring in blockbuster films to leading roles in critically acclaimed TV shows, these young actors break barriers and challenge stereotypes in the entertainment industry. Here are 30 of the most notable young black actors under 30.

1. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams Date of birth: 9 October 1992

9 October 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of March 2023)

30 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Westchester County, New York, United States

Williams first gained national attention for his role as Chris Rock in the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. He has since appeared in films like Dear White People and Detroit, and he currently stars in the sitcom The Cleaning Lady.

2. Mizero Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa attends the British Academy Scotland Awards at DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Euan Cherry

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mizero Ncuti Gatwa

Mizero Ncuti Gatwa Date of birth: 15 October 1992

15 October 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of March 2023)

30 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda

A Rwandan-Scottish actor, Gatwa has become a fan favourite for his role as Eric on S*x Education, praised for its honest and inclusive depiction of teen sexuality. Prior to his role on the show, Gatwa appeared in small roles on various British television films.

3. Keith Powers

Keith Powers attends the premiere of "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keith Tyree Powers

Keith Tyree Powers Date of birth: 22 August 1992

22 August 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of March 2023)

30 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Powers first gained attention as a model, working for brands like Calvin Klein and Aeropostale. He made his acting debut in the MTV series Faking It and has since appeared in films like Straight Outta Compton and Before I Fall.

4. Tequan Richmond

Actor Tequan Richmond visits the Build Series to discuss the BET Comedy Series “Boomerang” at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tequan Richmond

Tequan Richmond Date of birth: 30 October 1992

30 October 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of March 2023)

30 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Burlington, North Carolina, United States

Tequan has been acting since he was a child. He is best known for his role as Drew Rock on the hit BET series Everybody Hates Chris, and he's also appeared in other shows like Ray Donovan and Boomerang.

5. Malcolm Kelley

Actor / Rapper Malcolm David Kelley attends the trophy celebration benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Malcolm David Kelley

Malcolm David Kelley Date of birth: 12 May 1992

12 May 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of 2023)

30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bellflower, California, United States

Malcolm David Kelley is best known for his role as Walt on the hit ABC series Lost. He has also appeared in other shows like The Night Shift and Detroiters.

6. Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas attends The Bay's Pre-Emmy Red Carpet Celebration at 33 Taps Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Leon G. Thomas III

Leon G. Thomas III Date of birth: 1 August 1993

1 August 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2023)

29 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Leon Thomas III is a singer and actor best known for his role in Nickelodeon's Victorious. He has also appeared in popular shows like iCarly and The Naked Brothers Band.

7. Stephan James

Actor Stephan James visits the Build Series to discuss the film “21 Bridges” at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stephan James

Stephan James Date of birth: 6 December 1993

6 December 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2023)

29 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

This talented Canadian actor has been a rising star in Hollywood in recent years. He's best known for his lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming. He has also starred in popular films like If Beale Street Could Talk and Selma.

8. Bryshere Y. Gray

Bryshere Y. Gray in the "We Got Us" series' 100th episode of Empire. Photo: Fox

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bryshere Yazuan Gray

Bryshere Yazuan Gray Date of birth: 28 November 1993

28 November 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2023)

29 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

In addition to his role in Empire, Gray has appeared in films like Sprinter and Canal Street. He started as a rapper, performing under the name Yazz The Greatest, and has released several singles and an album.

9. Justice Smith

Justice Smith attends the 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: J ustice Elio Smith

ustice Elio Smith Date of birth: 9 August 1995

9 August 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of March 2023)

27 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Best known for his roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Justice Smith has become a legendary name in Hollywood with his talent and charm. He is also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

10. Kofi Siriboe

Kofi Siriboe attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nana-Kofi Siriboe

Nana-Kofi Siriboe Date of birth: 2 March 1994

2 March 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of 2023)

29 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Famous for his role in the TV show Queen Sugar, Kofi has also appeared in hit films such as Girls Trip and The Nun. He's also a filmmaker and has directed several short films.

11. Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the "Chevalier" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Date of birth: 23 July 1994

23 July 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2023)

28 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

His standout performances in Luce and Waves rose Kelvin Harrison Jr. to Hollywood's top black male actors under 30. He is also known for his musical talents, having written and performed songs for several of his films.

12. Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jordan William Fisher

Jordan William Fisher Date of birth: 24 April 1994

24 April 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2023)

28 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Fisher is one of the black male actors in their 20s who first gained national attention as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, winning the 25th season of the show. He has also appeared in films like To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It, and he starred in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

13. Algee Smith

Algee Smith attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "CREED III" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Algee Smith IV

Algee Smith IV Date of birth: 7 November 1994

7 November 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2023)

28 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States

Hailing from Michigan, Algee Smith is a singer and actor who has made several hits in the entertainment industry. He has starred in popular films like The New Edition Story, Detroit, Judas, and the Black Messiah. With his undeniable talent and captivating on-screen presence, Smith is quickly becoming a household name in the industry.

14. Chris O'Neal

Actor Chris O'Neal attends Trevor Jackson's 16th birthday party at XMA World Headquarters in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Richard O'Neal

Christopher Richard O'Neal Date of birth: 4 April 1994

4 April 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2023)

28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Chris O'Neal is a young actor who has risen in popularity in Hollywood since his breakout role in the Nickelodeon series How to Rock. Since then, he has appeared in popular shows like Swindle and Greenhouse Academy.

15. Khylin Rhambo

Khylin Rhambo speaks onstage at Teen Wolf: The Movie panel during New York Comic Con 2022 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Khylin Rhambo

Khylin Rhambo Date of birth: 8 January 1996

8 January 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2023)

At just 27 years old, Khylin Rhambo has already established himself as a rising star in Hollywood. He is best known for his role as Caleb in the hit MTV series Teen Wolf and has also appeared in other popular shows like Euphoria and The First.

16. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shameik Alti Moore

Shameik Alti Moore Date of birth: 4 May 1995

4 May 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of March 2023)

27 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Born in Atlanta, Shameik Moore is a versatile actor who has shown his range in dramatic and comedic roles. He is best known for his lead role in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Dope and the TV show Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

17. Bobb'e J. Thompson

Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson attends the Kids In The Spotlight's Movies By Kids, For Kids Film Awards at Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bobb'e Jacques Thompson

Bobb'e Jacques Thompson Date of birth: 28 February 1996

28 February 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2023)

27 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Bobb'e J. Thompson has been acting for over a decade. He ahs appeared in several popular films and TV shows, including Role Models, The Tracy Morgan Show, and That's So Raven.

18. Jacob Latimore

Jacob Latimore attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jacob O'Neal Latimore

Jacob O'Neal Latimore Date of birth: 10 August 1996

10 August 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of March 2023)

26 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States

Jacob O'Neal Latimore is an American actor, singer and dancer. He began acting in 2009 and has appeared in various films and TV shows such as One Tree Hill, House Party and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

19. Tyrel Jackson Williams

Tyrel Jackson Williams attends the Premiere Of STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 held at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tyrel Jackson Williams

Tyrel Jackson Williams Date of birth: 16 March 1997

16 March 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2023)

26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Westchester County, New York, United States

Tyrel's first acting role was in a video named Sesame Street: Happy Healthy Monsters. He has gone on to appear in various TV series such as Good Luck Charlie, Modern Family and Everybody Hates Chris.

20. Trevor Jackson

Trevor Jackson attends the “grown-ish” press junket during the 2023 SCAD TVfest at Four Seasons Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson

Trevor Howard Lawrence Jackson Date of birth: 30 August 1996

30 August 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of March 2023)

26 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Jackson is one of the popular black actors in their 20s who began his career as a child actor, appearing in shows like Cold Case and Eureka. He has since moved on to more adult roles, appearing in films like SuperFly and Grown-ish. He is also a singer, and songwriter.

21. Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome attends "I'm A Virgo" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amy E. Price

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome Date of birth: 9 October 1997

9 October 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of March 2023)

25 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Jharrel Jerome is an actor who gained recognition for his role in the Netflix series When They See Us. He has also appeared in films such as Moonlight and Concrete Cowboy. He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

22. Michael Ward

Micheal Ward attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Micheal Ward

Micheal Ward Date of birth: 18 November 1997

18 November 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of March 2023)

25 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Spanish Town, Jamaica

Ward made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed film Blue Story, which he followed up with a lead role in the Netflix series Top Boy. He was awarded the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award.

23. Brett Johnson

Full name: Brett Austin Johnson

Brett Austin Johnson Date of birth: 22 May 1997

22 May 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of March 2023)

25 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., USA

Brett is a rising star who began acting in 2016 in an episode of the TV series Swamp Murders. Since then he has appeared in other six films and TV series such as The Spirit God Gave Us, Cast & crew Cherish Alexander: Change Can Start with Me and Five Feet Apart.

24. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith wears a white with embroidered black LV monogram pattern checkered print patter jacket from Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Date of birth: 8 July 1998

8 July 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of March 2023)

24 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States

Jaden Smith has been acting since childhood, but his roles in The Karate Kid and After Earth have cemented his place in Hollywood. He's also a talented musician and fashion icon.

25. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner Date of birth: 7 January 2000

7 January 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2023)

23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Marcus is best known for starring as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr. the ABC sitcom Black-ish. He has also appeared in Dragons: The Nine Realms, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Along for the Ride and Grown-ish.

26.Michael Rainey Jr.

Full name: Michael Rainey Jr.

Michael Rainey Jr. Date of birth: 22 September 2000

22 September 2000 Age: 22 years old (as of March 2023)

Michael Rainey Jr., now popularly known as Tariq St. Patrick , is a promising young actor best known for his role on Power and Power Book II: Ghost. The American-Jamaican actor has also appeared on Orange Is the New Black, LUV, and Un altro mondo among many others.

27. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of CREED III at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caleb Reginald McLaughlin

Caleb Reginald McLaughlin Date of birth: 13 October 2001

13 October 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2023)

21 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Carmel Hamlet, New York, United States

With his undeniable talent and versatility, Caleb has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. He became a household name by portraying Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. He has also starred in films such as Concrete Cowboy and High Flying Bird.

28. Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk during the honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear. Photo: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Asante Duah Ma'at

Asante Duah Ma'at Date of birth: 20 October 2001

20 October 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of March 2023)

21 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Waldorf, Maryland, United States

Blackk made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed miniseries When They See Us, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He has since appeared in TV shows like This is Us and Social Distance.

29. Jahi Winston

Jahi Di'Allo Winston attends Netflix's "We Have A Ghost" Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Jahi Di'Allo Winston Date of birth: 30 November 2003

30 November 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of March 2023)

19 years old (as of March 2023) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia USA

As young as he is, Jahi Di'Allo has made several appearances with his roles in Queen & Slim and Charm City Kings. He is also a talented musician.

30. Miles Brown

Miles Brown arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miles Brown

Miles Brown Date of birth: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2023)

18 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oxnard, California, United States

Best known for his role in the TV show Black-ish, Miles Brown has also appeared in Queens & Kings Shopping Cart Race, Sherman's Showcase and Boy Genius. He is also a talented dancer and best known by his stage name Baby Boogaloo. He is considered as one of the most talented young famous black actors who are making it great in the industry.

These young black actors are breaking barriers, showcasing their talents, and bringing diversity to Hollywood. With the rise of streaming and the demand for inclusive stories, they will continue to lead the industry.

