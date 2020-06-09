Global site navigation

Nkem Owoh’s biography: age, career, net worth, wife and children
by  Peris Walubengo Adrianna Simwa

Nkem Owoh has entertained Africans as a comedian, singer, and actor since the 1980s. It's almost impossible not to laugh when you see him on TV. He is known for playing comedic, chatty roles that make viewers laugh to their hearts' content. Many people who know actor Nkem Owoh are curious about his wife, children, and professional accomplishments. This article contains this information as well as other interesting facts about him.

Nkem Owoh has been featured in some of Nigeria's higher-grossing films like Chief Daddy (over 387 million), Lion Heart (over 21 million), and My Village People (over 100 million). Continue reading to learn more about the actor, including details about his daughter's demise this year.

Profile summary

Full name Nkem Owoh
Other namesNwabuoku
GenderMale
Born7 February 1958
Age65 years (as of 2023)
BirthplaceUdi, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
TribeIgbo
ReligionChristianity
Marital statusMarried
SexualityStraight
SpouseNgozi Nkem Owoh (1998 to present)
ChildrenDaughters and a son
SiblingBartholomew Owoh (late)
Alma materUniversity of Ibadan (UI)
QualificationEngineering degree
CareerComedian, actor, writer, singer, and producer
Net worth$4 million (approx.)

Who is Nkem Owoh?

Nkem Owoh is a Nigerian comedian, singer, and actor. The award-winning actor has a good sense of humor that draws people to his artistic works.

How old is Nkem Owoh?

The actor is 65 as of 2023. He was born on 7 February 1958 in Udi, Nigeria.

Does Nkem Owoh have a brother?

His younger brother, Bartholomew Owoh, was among the three Nigerians General Buhari executed for an offense that allegedly did not deserve the death penalty.

Educational background

Nkem Owoh obtained his primary, secondary, and university education in Nigeria. He began acting in primary school and made it to film and television productions while studying engineering at the University of Ibadan (UI). He also performed on stage as a comedian.

Career history

After graduating from university, Nkem worked as a broadcaster for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Anambra State Broadcasting Services (ASBS). He later fully immersed himself in the entertainment industry.

Owoh started as a writer and singer before becoming an actor. He wrote Igbo subtitles for the Living in Bondage video and scripts for Nigerian sitcoms like The New Masquerade, Tales by the Moonlight, and Bassey and Company.

On top of that, one of his famous songs in his early career days was I Go Chop Your Dollar. The song was about fee fraud, and it featured in The Master film, where Owoh played the role of a scammer. The EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and NBC (Nigerian Broadcasting Commission) banned the song later.

Nkem Owoh’s Know Me When Am Poor hit single is his latest release. The song has been making waves online and in the mainstream media since it came out in August 2023.

Nkem Owoh’s songs

His music is incredible and worth adding to your playlist. The following Nkem Owoh songs are onApple Music, YouTube, and other music streaming platforms:

  • Olamma
  • I Go Chop Your Dollar
  • No Me When Am Poor
  • Susana
  • Osuofia
  • Agreement
  • Know Me
  • My People
  • I am a master, you are a looser
  • Mama No Know 'N' Pikin Again
  • E No Dey Sleep
  • Know Me When Am Poor

Nkem Owoh's early acting roles were in the 1987 movie Things Fall Apart, where he played alongside Pete Edochie, and in Circle of Doom 2 in 1993, where he performed alongside Kanayo O. Kanayo. His first lead role was in the 2000 film Ukwa.

Since 1987, the actor has performed with Francis Duru, Patience Ozokwor, Francis Agu, Onyeka Onwenu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Dakore Egbuson, and other Nollywood icons.

Many loved his role in the 2003 film Osofia in London, where he acted as a village man who wanted to inherit his late brother's fiancée. The brother died in London, leaving behind a lot of wealth.

In 2008, Nkem Owoh won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role because of his character, Ulonna, in Stronger than Pain.

Nkem Owoh’s movies

The actor has appeared in over 100 films since 1987. Also, many people across Africa have watched most of his movies. Below is a list of films Nkem Owoh has appeared in:

YearFilm title
1987Things Fall Apart
1993Circle of Doom 2
1995Rattlesnake
2000Ukwa
1999Sawam
1999Conspiracy
1999Big Man...Big Trouble
2001Onye-Eze
2002Ifeonye Metalu
2002Fake Doctor
2002Long John
2002Spanner
2002Police Officer
2003Lion Finger
2003King of the Forest
2003Mr. Trouble
2003Anunuebe
2003Police Recruit
2003Osuofia in London
2004America Visa
2004Osuofia in London 2
2004My Own Share
2004My Driver
2004The Master
2004Spanner Goes to Jail

Nkem Owoh's career peaked in the first decade of the 21st century. He would perform in over five movies a year and still have more lining up for him in the following year. Below is a list of more films Nkem has appeared in:

YearFilm title
2005Bus Driver
2005Akanchawa
2005The Prince
2006Captain
2006Foreign Base
2006A Fool at 40
2006My Kingdom Come
2006Made in Cambridge
2006Indemnity
2006The Dreamer
2006The Barrister
2007Stronger Than Pain
2007Covenant Keeping God
2007Persecution
2007De prof
2007Johnbull & Rosekate
2007Battle of Indemnity
2008His Holiness
2008Wonderful Man
2008His Last Action
2012Military Zone
2015Ghana Must Go
2018Lionheart
2019Kpali
2021My Village People
2022Battle on Buka Street

As a film producer, Nkem takes credit for various movies, including Yogo Pam Pam (1998), Kiss Me Quick (1998), and Pam Pam (1997). In 2002, he wrote the script for King of Forest.

Who is Nkem Owoh’s wife?

The actor and his wife, Ngozi Nkem Owoh, have been married since 1998. Nkem Owoh's wife was born on 7 February 1958 in Amagu Village, Udi Town, Enugu State, Nigeria. She has always been very supportive of Nkem's career. Most of the time, Ngozi and the kids understood when he would stay away from home to shoot films. The couple lost one of their two daughters in June 2023.

Was Chinwe Owoh Nkem Owoh’s wife?

Veteran Nigerian actress Chinwe Owohis is an in-law of Nkem and not his spouse, as many presume. The two featured in many films together but have never been a real-life couple.

How rich is Nkem Owoh?

Nkem Owoh’s net worth is guesstimated at around $4 million. Most of his money comes from acting films in Nollywood and endorsement deals.

Is Nkem Owoh still alive?

Nkem Owoh is still alive and well as of this writing. In 2018, Nollywood movie lovers were shaken by fake reports that he had been kidnapped and shot dead. It turned out that the actor had vanished from the spotlight for a while because he was shooting a film set to be released in 2021. Since many people adore Owoh, his absence from the public eye can easily cause public concern about his whereabouts.

Nkem Owoh's daughter's death

Ngozi and Nkem Owoh's 24-year-old daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh, died on 28 June 2023 after a brief illness. She was buried on 24 August 2023 in her father's home in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi LGA, Enugu State. The late Kosisochukwu was survived by her parents, brother, sisters, and relatives.

Where is Nkem Owoh now?

The actor lives with his family in Amagu village, Enugu State, where his daughter was laid to rest.

Facts about Nkem Owoh

  • He has supported many charity initiatives and NGOs like the Marian Mission Charity.
  • In 2007, Nkem was performing a musical show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, when the cops raided the venue and arrested him alongside 111 people over lottery fraud and immigration violations suspicions. Nkem was released later.
  • In November 2009, kidnappers abducted him and demanded N1.5 million in ransom. They freed him after his family allegedly paid N1.4 million.

Nkem Owoh is among the most celebrated actors in Africa. Fans argue that his best movie was Osuofia in London. From the 2012 to date, the actor has been doing fewer movies than he used to between 2000 and 2010. Fans eagerly await to see him make more appearances in movies and series.

Legit.ng also shared an article about Olu Jacobs' wife and children. The veteran Nollywood actor/film executive has had dementia since 2021. His family has supported him ever since he was diagnosed with the condition.

The actor has three children, Olusoji, Olugbenga, and Dayo, with his wife, Joke Silva MFR. Olu Jacobs' spouse is a Nigerian actress, director, and businesswoman. She starred in the 1998 British-Canadian film The Secret Laughter of Women. The article shares more details about Olu Jacobs' family.

