Nkem Owoh’s biography: age, career, net worth, wife and children

Nkem Owoh has entertained Africans as a comedian, singer, and actor since the 1980s. It's almost impossible not to laugh when you see him on TV. He is known for playing comedic, chatty roles that make viewers laugh to their hearts' content. Many people who know actor Nkem Owoh are curious about his wife, children, and professional accomplishments. This article contains this information as well as other interesting facts about him.

Nkem Owoh has been featured in some of Nigeria's higher-grossing films like Chief Daddy (over 387 million), Lion Heart (over 21 million), and My Village People (over 100 million). Continue reading to learn more about the actor, including details about his daughter's demise this year.

Profile summary

Full name Nkem Owoh Other names Nwabuoku Gender Male Born 7 February 1958 Age 65 years (as of 2023) Birthplace Udi, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Ngozi Nkem Owoh (1998 to present) Children Daughters and a son Sibling Bartholomew Owoh (late) Alma mater University of Ibadan (UI) Qualification Engineering degree Career Comedian, actor, writer, singer, and producer Net worth $4 million (approx.)

Who is Nkem Owoh?

Nkem Owoh is a Nigerian comedian, singer, and actor. The award-winning actor has a good sense of humor that draws people to his artistic works.

How old is Nkem Owoh?

The actor is 65 as of 2023. He was born on 7 February 1958 in Udi, Nigeria.

Does Nkem Owoh have a brother?

His younger brother, Bartholomew Owoh, was among the three Nigerians General Buhari executed for an offense that allegedly did not deserve the death penalty.

Educational background

Nkem Owoh obtained his primary, secondary, and university education in Nigeria. He began acting in primary school and made it to film and television productions while studying engineering at the University of Ibadan (UI). He also performed on stage as a comedian.

Career history

After graduating from university, Nkem worked as a broadcaster for the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and the Anambra State Broadcasting Services (ASBS). He later fully immersed himself in the entertainment industry.

Owoh started as a writer and singer before becoming an actor. He wrote Igbo subtitles for the Living in Bondage video and scripts for Nigerian sitcoms like The New Masquerade, Tales by the Moonlight, and Bassey and Company.

On top of that, one of his famous songs in his early career days was I Go Chop Your Dollar. The song was about fee fraud, and it featured in The Master film, where Owoh played the role of a scammer. The EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and NBC (Nigerian Broadcasting Commission) banned the song later.

Nkem Owoh’s Know Me When Am Poor hit single is his latest release. The song has been making waves online and in the mainstream media since it came out in August 2023.

Nkem Owoh’s songs

His music is incredible and worth adding to your playlist. The following Nkem Owoh songs are onApple Music, YouTube, and other music streaming platforms:

Olamma

I Go Chop Your Dollar

No Me When Am Poor

Susana

Osuofia

Agreement

Know Me

My People

I am a master, you are a looser

Mama No Know 'N' Pikin Again

E No Dey Sleep

Know Me When Am Poor

Nkem Owoh's early acting roles were in the 1987 movie Things Fall Apart, where he played alongside Pete Edochie, and in Circle of Doom 2 in 1993, where he performed alongside Kanayo O. Kanayo. His first lead role was in the 2000 film Ukwa.

Since 1987, the actor has performed with Francis Duru, Patience Ozokwor, Francis Agu, Onyeka Onwenu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Dakore Egbuson, and other Nollywood icons.

Many loved his role in the 2003 film Osofia in London, where he acted as a village man who wanted to inherit his late brother's fiancée. The brother died in London, leaving behind a lot of wealth.

In 2008, Nkem Owoh won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role because of his character, Ulonna, in Stronger than Pain.

Nkem Owoh’s movies

The actor has appeared in over 100 films since 1987. Also, many people across Africa have watched most of his movies. Below is a list of films Nkem Owoh has appeared in:

Year Film title 1987 Things Fall Apart 1993 Circle of Doom 2 1995 Rattlesnake 2000 Ukwa 1999 Sawam 1999 Conspiracy 1999 Big Man...Big Trouble 2001 Onye-Eze 2002 Ifeonye Metalu 2002 Fake Doctor 2002 Long John 2002 Spanner 2002 Police Officer 2003 Lion Finger 2003 King of the Forest 2003 Mr. Trouble 2003 Anunuebe 2003 Police Recruit 2003 Osuofia in London 2004 America Visa 2004 Osuofia in London 2 2004 My Own Share 2004 My Driver 2004 The Master 2004 Spanner Goes to Jail

Nkem Owoh's career peaked in the first decade of the 21st century. He would perform in over five movies a year and still have more lining up for him in the following year. Below is a list of more films Nkem has appeared in:

Year Film title 2005 Bus Driver 2005 Akanchawa 2005 The Prince 2006 Captain 2006 Foreign Base 2006 A Fool at 40 2006 My Kingdom Come 2006 Made in Cambridge 2006 Indemnity 2006 The Dreamer 2006 The Barrister 2007 Stronger Than Pain 2007 Covenant Keeping God 2007 Persecution 2007 De prof 2007 Johnbull & Rosekate 2007 Battle of Indemnity 2008 His Holiness 2008 Wonderful Man 2008 His Last Action 2012 Military Zone 2015 Ghana Must Go 2018 Lionheart 2019 Kpali 2021 My Village People 2022 Battle on Buka Street

As a film producer, Nkem takes credit for various movies, including Yogo Pam Pam (1998), Kiss Me Quick (1998), and Pam Pam (1997). In 2002, he wrote the script for King of Forest.

Who is Nkem Owoh’s wife?

The actor and his wife, Ngozi Nkem Owoh, have been married since 1998. Nkem Owoh's wife was born on 7 February 1958 in Amagu Village, Udi Town, Enugu State, Nigeria. She has always been very supportive of Nkem's career. Most of the time, Ngozi and the kids understood when he would stay away from home to shoot films. The couple lost one of their two daughters in June 2023.

Was Chinwe Owoh Nkem Owoh’s wife?

Veteran Nigerian actress Chinwe Owohis is an in-law of Nkem and not his spouse, as many presume. The two featured in many films together but have never been a real-life couple.

How rich is Nkem Owoh?

Nkem Owoh’s net worth is guesstimated at around $4 million. Most of his money comes from acting films in Nollywood and endorsement deals.

Is Nkem Owoh still alive?

Nkem Owoh is still alive and well as of this writing. In 2018, Nollywood movie lovers were shaken by fake reports that he had been kidnapped and shot dead. It turned out that the actor had vanished from the spotlight for a while because he was shooting a film set to be released in 2021. Since many people adore Owoh, his absence from the public eye can easily cause public concern about his whereabouts.

Nkem Owoh's daughter's death

Ngozi and Nkem Owoh's 24-year-old daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh, died on 28 June 2023 after a brief illness. She was buried on 24 August 2023 in her father's home in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi LGA, Enugu State. The late Kosisochukwu was survived by her parents, brother, sisters, and relatives.

Where is Nkem Owoh now?

The actor lives with his family in Amagu village, Enugu State, where his daughter was laid to rest.

Facts about Nkem Owoh

He has supported many charity initiatives and NGOs like the Marian Mission Charity.

In 2007, Nkem was performing a musical show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, when the cops raided the venue and arrested him alongside 111 people over lottery fraud and immigration violations suspicions. Nkem was released later.

In November 2009, kidnappers abducted him and demanded N1.5 million in ransom. They freed him after his family allegedly paid N1.4 million.

Nkem Owoh is among the most celebrated actors in Africa. Fans argue that his best movie was Osuofia in London. From the 2012 to date, the actor has been doing fewer movies than he used to between 2000 and 2010. Fans eagerly await to see him make more appearances in movies and series.

