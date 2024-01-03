Does Somadina Adinma have a wife? A look into his relationships

Somadina Adinma is a Nigerian actor, model, and TV presenter. He is famous for his prominent roles in various movies such as Ordinary Fellows, Breath of Anger, and Forest of Promises. His popularity in the entertainment industry has sparked an interest in his personal life, with fans wondering whether he’s married or in a relationship. Does Somadina Adinma have a wife?

Somadina Adina has been in the entertainment since 2003. He made his acting debut after appearing in a comedy movie titled Charge and Bail at the age of 8. He has since starred in numerous movies and shows, including Speak the Word, Ìjé Love and Bad Post. Take a look at his relationship history.

Profile summary

Real name Somadina Harrison Adinma Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Neni Village, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Anambra State Tribe Igbo Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actor, model, TV presenter Instagram @adinmasomadina

Who is Somadina Adinma?

The Nollywood actor was born on 8 May 1999 in Neni Village, Anambra State, Nigeria. He is 24 years old as of 2024.

He commenced his professional acting career in 2003 at the age of 8. He made his debut in the comedy series Charge and Bail. He has since played notable roles in numerous Nollywood movies such as Ordinary Fellows, Breath of Anger and Forest of Promises. In 2007, he was nominated for Best Performance by a Child at the 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Does Somadina Adinma have a wife?

Is Somadina Adinma married? The Nigerian actor doesn’t have a wife; he has never been married as of 2024. He mostly keeps his romantic life private. However, he reportedly dates Muna Ella, a Ghanaian model, video vixen, and actress.

Somadina and Muna occasionally share each other pictures on their respective social media pages. However, none of them has confirmed if they are in a romantic relationship. The singer has also been romantically linked with a few women in the entertainment industry. Here are some of the most viral dating rumours surrounding Somadina.

Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels is a Nigerian actress, film producer and entrepreneur. She is well-known for her roles in Shakira (2019), Mortuary Gate (2014) and Shanty Town (2023). Somadina Adinma and Regina Daniels allegedly dated for some years early in their acting career. However, their relationship didn't last long as they separated, and the actress married businessman Ned Nwoko.

Chinenye Nnebe

Chinenye Nnebe is a Nigerian actress, model, television personality, and entrepreneur famous as the daughter of a Nigerian film producer and costumier, Uche Nancy. The Nollywood star has been rumoured to have dated fellow actor Somadina Adinma. However, she denied the rumours and claimed they were just good friends.

Chisom Steve

Chisom Tatiana Steve, popularly known as Chisom Steve, is a talented, fast-rising Nollywood actor, dancer, writer, fashion model and television personality. Chisom and Adinma sparked marriage rumours after a photo of them in wedding attire and lovingly embracing each other made the rounds online.

Chisom Steve and Somadina Adinma tied the knot while filming Scars From Yesterday, portraying a married couple on screen. Contrary to fan speculation, there was no separate wedding or marriage ceremony for them off-screen.

FAQs

Who is Somadina Adinma? He is a Nigerian actor, model and television presenter known for her roles in various movies such as Ordinary Fellows, Breath of Anger, and Forest of Promises. Where is Somadina Adinma from? He was born in Neni Village, Anambra State, Nigeria. How old is Somadina Adinma? He is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on 8 May 1999. Who is Somadina Adinma’s wife? The actor is not married at the moment; thus, he does not have a wife. Are Somadina Adinma married to Chinenye Nnebe? The Nigerian actor is not married to Chinenye. However, they were rumoured to be in a relationship, but later, Chinenye denied the rumour and stated that they were best friends. Who is Somadina Adinma’s girlfriend? The rising Nollywood actor reportedly dates Muna Ella, a Ghanaian model, video vixen, and actress. Does Somadina Adinma have a child? He doesn't have a child yet.

Does Somadina Adinma have a wife? The Nigerian actor is not married and has never been married before. As of 2024, the Nollywood actor is reportedly dating Muna Ella. He has also been linked to a few women in the Nigerian entertainment industry, including Chinenye Nnebe and Regina Daniels.

