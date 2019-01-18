Ali Nuhu’s biography: age, family, net worth, house, cars, and career

Ali Nuhu is one of the most successful and famous actors who, through his amazing talent and on-screen charm, has become a top name in both Nollywood and Kannywood. He has appeared in films like The Ghost and the Tout Too, The Millions and Diamonds in the Sky.

A photo of actor Ali Nuhu. Photo: @realalinuhu (modified by author)

Who is Ali Nuhu? He is a versatile artist who has built a successful acting career. He is a popular Nigerian actor, producer, director, scriptwriter, and dancer. He has become an example to follow for many young Nigerian actors who appreciate the talent and the virtue of hard work.

Profile summary

Full name Ali Nuhu Mohammed Also known as The King of Kannywood Gender Male Date of birth 15 March 1974 Age 48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Borno State, Nigeria Current residence Gombe State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Fatima Karderam Father Nuhu Poloma Marital status Married Partner Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir Children 2 School Riga Special Primary School University University of Jos Occupation Actor, screenwriter, producer, director Net Worth $1 million Facebook Ali Nuhu Mohammed Twitter @alinuhu Instagram @realalinuhu

Ali Nuhu's biography

The talented actor was born on 15 March 1974. Nuhu grew up and spent his early childhood in Yakasai, No Man's land, and the Hausawa areas of Kano town.

His mother's name was Hajia Fatima Karderam Digema. She was from the Bama village of Borno State, Nigeria. She was a caterer, a headmistress and a school teacher.

Sadly, she passed away in 1999. His mother played a significant role in her son's career. She supported his desire to become an actor.

Who is the father of Ali Nuhu?

His father's name is Nuhu Poloma. He came from the Balanga town of Gombe State, Nigeria. He was a former chairman of the People's Democratic Party in Gombe State. He died in June 2020 at 78 years old.

What is Ali Nuhu's tribe?

Ahmad Ali Nuhu was born in Maiduguri town, Borno, Nigeria. His tribe is Hausa.

How old is Ali Nuhu now?

Ali Nuhu's age is 48 years old as of 2022.

Educational background

From 1979 through 1985, Ali attended Riga Special Elementary School, where he began his primary schooling. He later completed his junior secondary schooling at the Government Secondary Commercial School in Kano from 1986 to 1988.

From 1989 to 1991, he also attended the Science Secondary School Dawakin Tofa, where he earned his senior secondary school equivalency diploma.

The University of Jos, where the well-known actor attended from 1992 to 1997, awarded him a bachelor's degree in geography.

He actively participated in the Dance and Drama Troupe while serving in the National Youth Service Corps in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 1998. He eventually had the opportunity to represent Oyo State in the NYSC National Dance and Drama Competition.

He also attended the University of Southern California, where he studied Film Production and Cinematic Arts. In addition, he took part in a film training programme at the Asian School of Media studies in New Delhi.

Career summary

Ali Nuhu once said that his first film audition occurred at The University of Jos during his undergraduate years after finding an advertisement from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He began acting professionally in the Hausa movie industry, also known as Kannywood, in 1999 with the film Abin Sirri Ne.

Following this, he appeared in a number of big-budget films, including Danadam Butulu, Dijanagala, Wasila, Mujadala, and Sangaja. These films aided him in establishing himself in Kannywood.

He also starred in Sitanda, a movie sponsored by Amstel Malta that won him The African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and TV shows like Finding Aisha and Wetin dey. The actor is currently one of the most well-known individuals in both Nollywood and Kannywood.

He has also taken part in numerous film festivals, including the Zuma Film Festival, the Pyongyang International Film Festival, and the Abuja International Film Festival.

Nuhu is very passionate about encouraging young people to pursue their aspirations of being successful actors. He started including many young people in his film Gamunan Dai.

He has said that he wants to make as many films with young people in them as he can. In terms of his titles and positions, he was named the Nigerian Communications Commission NCC's "Face of the Consumer" in 2017.

He also serves as an ambassador for Globacom Nigeria, the top indigenous communication network provider in Nigeria.

Other brands he has worked as a brand ambassador for include Royco, Pepsi, Blue Boat Champions Milk, Cherie Noodles, and others

In addition to his achievements in the acting industry, Ali Huhu has contributed to several philanthropic organizations. He is also a businessman. He is the founder and chairman of a production company named FKD productions.

Movies, TV shows and videos

The famous Kannywood star has featured in different projects, from heartwarming classics to comedy, epic films, action movies, and more. Below are his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie/TV shows 2022 Mr. Lecturer 2022 Fati 2021 The Ghost and the Tout Too 2021 One Lagos Night 2020 Dear Affy 2019 Halimatus Sadiya 2019 Matar Mutum 2018 Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons 2018 Seven and a Half Dates 2017 Banana Island Ghost 2017 Kanwar Dubarudu 2016 The Wedding Ring 2016 Ojukokoro: Greed 2014 Mati da Lado 2013 Confusion Na Wa 2013 I Voted Now Wetin 2012 Last Flight to Abuja 2011 Memories of My Heart 2011 Hadhafi 2010 Bitter Generation 2009 Honest Deceiver 2008 Beautiful Soul 2008 Labari 2007 Greatness 2007 Takunsaka 2006 Sitanda 2006 Jarumai 2006 Turaka 2005 Rufa-Rufa

Director credits

Below are all the films he has directed.

Year Film 2021 Tsakaninmu 2020 Bana Bakwai 2019 Halimatus Sadiya 2019 Hauwa Kulu 2019 Karki Manta Dani 2019 Kawaye 2019 Hafeez 2018 Mujadala 2018 Mariya 2017 Mansoor 2008 Dijangala 2008 Rabuwa 2006 Hidima 2006 Hidima 2

Awards and nominations

Nuhu has won multiple awards. He has been honoured both at home and abroad. Here are some of the awards and nominations Nuhu has received so far in his career.

Year Award 2005 Best Actor at the Arewa Films Awards for his performance in Razani 2007 Best Upcoming Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in Sitanda 2011 Best Indigenous Actor at the Zulu African Film Academy Awards for his performance in Carbin Kwai 2013 Africa Movie Academy Awards’ Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in Blood and Henna 2013 Best Actor at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for his performance in Confusion Na Wa 2014 Kannywood Awards as Best Actor for his performance in Matan Gida 2015 Best Actor (Hausa) at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in Jinin Jikina 2016 Best Actor at the Arewa Music and Movie Awards for his performance in Nasibi

What is Ali Nuhu's net worth?

According to Vim Buzz, his net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Unfortunately, this information is not from a verified source.

Is Ali Nuhu married?

The famous Nigerian movie star is a happy family man. He is married to Maimuna Garba Ja Abdulkadir. Who is Ali Nuhu's first child? His firstborn girl is Fatima and his other child is a footballer named Ahmad.

How old is Fatima Ali Nuhu? She was born on 13 January 2004. She is 18 years as of 2022. His son Ahmad was born on 30 May 2006. He is 16 years as of 2022.

The famous actor's marriage is a successful one. He has been married for 19 years. He got married in 2003. His wife calls him a considerate spouse and a parent who sets a great example for his kids.

Who is Ali Nuhu's second wife?

As a popular actor, Ali has additionally been the subject of numerous rumours. He was alleged to have wed Maryam Lamido and Hausa actress Hadiza Gabon, but those stories have since been debunked.

House and cars

It is not uncommon for actors and filmmakers to flaunt their cars and house on social media. Nuhu, however, is one of the few who do not flaunt their wealth on social media. This has made it difficult for his fans to know the number of cars and houses he has.

Is Ali Nuhu still acting?

Yes, he is still acting, and he will play Abdul's dad in the film Mr. Lecturer (2022), which is currently in post-production.

Quick facts about Ali Nuhu

In 2019, he was honoured with an award by Northern Nigerian Students in India.

He was honoured by the government as a member of the order of the federal republic.

Nuhu has featured in more than 60 Hausa and English language movies and television projects.

He is popularly called by his fans as the "Sarki Ali", "Emir of Kannywood", "King of Kannywood", and "King Ali".

He loves wearing the traditional Nigerian attires.

He is very active on Instagram with more than 2.5 million followers.

His daughter Fatima is a model.

He has a verified TikTok account, @alinuhuofficial, with more than 600k followers.

He loves travelling.

He has a YouTube channel which was created on 17 July 2012.

One of the most well-known individuals in Nollywood is Ali Nuhu. He is an actor, director, and producer. He has also been dubbed the "King of Kannywood" for his roles in a number of notable and classic films and for his many accolades.

