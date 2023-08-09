50 attractive older actors over 50 who could still get it
They say age is nothing but a number, and it's true; some actors have aged like fine wine. Hollywood has numerous older actors who are not only talented but attractive. Some of them are way over 50, and their looks have only gotten better. These are the most attractive older actors over 50 who could still get it.
Although Hollywood actors are judged based on talent, looks have also gotten some far. Over the years, there have been gorgeous young and old actors. Some of these older actors' looks have defied their age as they seem to improve with time. From George Clooney to Jeff Bridges, here is a look at attractive male actors over 50.
50 attractive older actors
Many actors in Hollywood have been in the game for decades, but their looks have mostly stayed the same. Below is a list of attractive older actors who still turn heads.
1. George Clooney
- Date of birth: 6 May 1961
George Clooney is one of the most attractive older actors in Hollywood. Women have been gushing over him for decades. He is famous for films like Ocean's Eleven, One Fine Day, From Dusk Till Dawn and Argo.
2. Denzel Washington
- Date of birth: 28 December 1954
Denzel Washington is one of the most attractive older actors and a well-respected director. He started his career in theatre before moving on to films. Denzel has been featured in movies such as Cry Freedom, Flight, Training Day, and American Gangster.
3. Colin Firth
- Date of birth: 10 September 1960
Colin Firth is one of the most handsome men over 50 in Hollywood. He became a fan's favourite in the films Bridget Jones' Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.
4. Tobin Bell
- Date of birth: 7 August 1942
Mr Tobin Bell is famous for being the antagonist in the horror film Saw and its sequel Jigsaw. Although scary in the movies, he is a sweet, kind, and charismatic man in real life.
5. David Thewlis
- Date of birth: 20 March 1963
David Thewlis is one of the most recognised in the Harry Potter series. He played Professor Lupin, a teacher at Hogwarts. His other notable work includes Dragonheart, The Theory of Everything and Anomalisa.
6. Jamie Foxx
- Date of birth: 13 December 1967
Jamie Foxx is a well-known American actor who is in his fifties and still handsome. He is famous for his roles in Law-Abiding Citizen, Django Unchained and Annie.
7. Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Date of birth: 22 April 1966
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has charisma, confidence and a winning smile making him one of the hot old male actors. He is best known for playing the villain Negan in The Walking Dead. His other works include Grey's Anatomy and Supernatural.
8. Ken Watanabe
- Date of birth: 21 October 1959
Ken Watanabe is a famous Japanese actor famous for his roles in The Last Samurai and Inception. He is not only respected for his work but also for his looks. Ken is charismatic and handsome, making him one of the most attractive older actors.
9. Mads Mikkelsen
- Date of birth: 22 November 1965
Mads Mikkelsen is an actor from Denmark famous for his roles in Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, and the TV series Hannibal. Mikkelsen is a handsome actor who seems to age like fine wine.
10. Jack Nicholson
- Date of birth: 22 April 1937
Jack Nicholson is charming and handsome man in his 80s. He debuted his career in 1958 after landing a role in The Cry Baby Killer. Nicholson has also starred in Anger Management and Something's Gotta Give.
11. Sean Bean
- Date of birth: 17 April 1959
Sean Bean is among the hot male actors over 50. He has been featured in films and TV shows like Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Sharpe. His chiselled face and English accent make him stand out.
12. Charles Dance
- Date of birth: 10 October 1946
This handsome actor is best known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones and Denniston in The Imitation Game. He has sharp eyes, confidence and a charming smile, making him one of the hot actors over 50.
13. Jason Statham
- Date of birth: 26 July 1967
Jason Statham is one of the best English actors. He is famous for his heroic roles in Crank, The Mechanic and The Transporter. Statham is loved for his talent as well as his looks.
14. Gerard Butler
- Date of birth: 13 November 1969
Gerard Butler is one of the older male actors over 50. He is a Scottish actor best known for his roles in 300, The Ugly Truth, The Phantom of the Opera and Law-Abiding Citizen.
15. Hiroyuki Sanada
- Date of birth: 12 October 1960
Hiroyuki Sanada is among the hottest older men in Hollywood right now. He is a Japanese actor best known for his roles in The Last Samurai and Mortal Kombat.
16. Johnny Depp
- Date of birth: 9 June 1963
Johnny Depp is famous for his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. He is still considered hot by many as he entered his seventh decade. His other works include Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow.
17. Brad Pitt
- Date of birth: 18 December 1963
Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's heartthrobs. Besides his good looks, he is known for performances in films such as Fight Club, Indiana Jones, Inglorious Basterds, and Meet Joe Black.
18. Liam Neeson
- Date of birth: 7 June 1952
Who doesn't like this Irish tough guy? Neeson is known for his heroic action movies such as Taken, Love Actually, The Grey and Schindler's List. This actor is tall, handsome and talented.
19. Will Yun Lee
- Date of birth: 22 March 1971
Will Yun Lee is a Korean-American actor. He is best known for his roles in TV shows like The Good Doctor and Witchblade.
20. Robert Downey Jr.
- Date of birth: 4 April 1965
Robert Downey Jr. is one of the top actors famous for his role as Iron Man in the MCU. He also played a genius English detective in Sherlock Holmes.
21. Will Smith
- Date of birth: 25 September 1968
Will Smith has been a fan favourite for a long time. He started his career with his role in the American Sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. His other credits include I Am Legend, Focus, Hancock, Hitch and iRobot.
22. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
- Date of birth: 2 May 1972
Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, became famous for appearing in the wrestling challenge in the WWE. He is also known for his roles in Moana, Skyscraper and Fast and Furious.
23. Mark Ruffalo
- Date of birth: 22 November 1967
Mark Ruffalo is one of the fine older men in Hollywood. He has featured in films like 13 Going on 30 and the MCU.
24. Daniel Dae Kim
- Date of birth: 4 August 1968
Daniel Dae Kim is among the most handsome older actors. His confidence and incredible body make him stand out. His best works include Lost, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam.
25. Jason Isaacs
- Date of birth: 6 June 1963
Jason Isaacs is not only talented but is one of the most good-looking men over 50. His well-known works include his roles as Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.
26. Hugh Jackman
- Date of birth: 12 October 1968
Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who has been capturing hearts for years. He is famous for performing in films such as The X-Men, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables.
27. Dennis Quaid
- Date of Birth: 9 April 1954
Dennis William Quaid started his career in the late 1970s. Since then, he has been featured in numerous roles, including Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Great Balls and Vantage Point.
28. Jon Hamm
- Date of birth: 10 March 1971
Jon Hamm is a well-known actor and producer who rose to stardom after playing Don Draper in Mad Men. His other works include The New Mutants and Legion, Million Dollar Arm, Black Mirror and Good Omens.
29. Al Pacino
- Date of birth: 25 April 1940
Al Pacino is one of the actors with a long career in Hollywood. He has been featured in films such as Dick Tracy, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Scent of a Woman.
30. Josh Brolin
- Date of birth: 12 February 1968
Josh James Brolin is a famous actor who is the son of veteran actor James Brolin. He rose to stardom for his role with his role in the film The Goonies. Josh also starred in the movie No Country for Old Men, among others.
31. Donnie Yen
- Date of birth: 27 July 1963
Donnie Yen Ji-dan is a well-known actor from Hong Kong, who is also a martial artist, and action director. He is credited with introducing mixed martial arts into the Asian film industry.
32. Idris Elba
- Date of birth: 6 September 1972
Idrissa Akuna Elba is one of the hot old men from the UK. His well-known works include The Wire, Luther, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.
33. Harrison Ford
- Date of Birth: 13 July 1942
Harrison Ford is one of the most famous Hollywood actors. Some successful movies he has starred in include the Star Wars films, Indiana Jones, Six Days, Ender's Game, and The Conversation.
34. Anthony Hopkins
- Date of birth: 31 December 1937
Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is one of the oldest actors in Hollywood. He has performed outstandingly in numerous films and TV shows, including The West End, Thor, The Two Popes, The Elephant Man and The Father.
35. Ralph Fiennes
- Date of birth: 22 December 1962
Ralph Fiennes is another actor from the Harry Potter series. His other great works include Schindler's List and Skyfall.
36. Keanu Reeves
- Date of birth: 2 September 1964
Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors. This Canadian-American actor is cheerful and kind-hearted to everyone he meets. His most famous films include The Matrix, 47 Ronin and the John Wick franchise.
37. Ewan McGregor
- Date of birth: 31 March 1971
Ewan McGregor is a talented and handsome actor from Scotland. He is famous for his roles in movies such as Star Wars, I Love You Phillip Morris and Trainspotting.
38. Richard Gere
- Date of birth: 31 August 1949
Richard Gere is an American actor and humanitarian. His handsome features got him lead roles in films like Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, and Unfaithful.
39. Michael Keaton
- Date of birth: 5 September 1951
Michael Keaton debuted his career in 1968 in the TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Since then, he has starred in films like Batman, The Dream Team and Night Shift.
40. Pierce Brosnan
- Date of birth: 16 May 1953
Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor known for playing James Bond. His other notable works include The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!
41. Paul Rudd
- Date of birth: 6 April 1969
Paul Rudd is known for his many roles in various films and television series, including the Ant-Man franchise, Friends, and Sisters. Many fans have pointed out that he never ages, to which the actor responded that good sleep is key.
42. Jeff Goldblum
- Date of birth: 22 October 1952
Goldblum started his career at 17 and has played significant roles in films such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day. His looks seem to be getting more appealing as he ages.
43. Robert De Niro
- Date of birth: 17 August 1943
Robert De Niro is arguably one of the greatest actors of all time. He is known for his impressive performance in Taxi Driver, among many others.
44. Ted Danson
- Date of birth: 29 December 1947
Ted Danson is an American actor known for his role in Netflix's comedy The Good Place. His other credits include Cheers and Three Men and a Baby.
45. George Takei
Date of birth: 20 April 1937
George Takei is a Japanese-American actor famous for his role as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. He is also known for other films, such as Where No Man Has Gone Before and The Green Berets.
46. Tom Cruise
Date of birth: 3 July 1962
Tom Cruise is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. His works include The Last Samurai, Jerry Maguire, Mission: Impossible II and Top Gun.
47. Bryan Cranston
- Date of Birth: 7 March 1956
Bryan Cranston is one of the most handsome old actors in America. He is best known for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad and Hal in Malcolm in the Middle.
48. Gene Hackman
- Date of Birth: 30 January 1930
Gene Hackman has been in the film industry for over 50 years. The veteran actor has delivered an excellent performance in The French Connection. He has starred in other films such as Unforgiven and Mississippi Burning.
49. Stephen Lang
- Date of birth: 11 July 1952
Stephen Lang is one of the coolest male actors over 50. The award-winning actor commands considerable respect on television and the Broadway stage. His most notable works include Avatar, Don't Breathe and The Rookie.
50. Jeff Bridges
Date of birth: 4 December 1949
Jeff Bridges started acting at four months old in his debut film, The Company She Keeps. He has appeared in other films like Crazy Heart and True Grit.
Numerous actors are over 50 years old and still in the game. They may be older, but time seems to have been their best friend. They are still hot, and people swoon over them left and right. The above is a list of attractive older actors who have aged gracefully.
Legit.ng published an article about the richest actor in the world. The film industry is one of the most lucrative opportunities if you can hack it. Actors have earned a good amount of money, especially from big productions. These are the wealthiest actors in the world today.
Acting is considered among the most highly-paid careers in the world. The box office revenue each year has been running in billions. A good portion of this money goes to actors. Discover who is the wealthiest actor globally.
Source: Legit.ng