50 attractive older actors over 50 who could still get it

They say age is nothing but a number, and it's true; some actors have aged like fine wine. Hollywood has numerous older actors who are not only talented but attractive. Some of them are way over 50, and their looks have only gotten better. These are the most attractive older actors over 50 who could still get it.

Jason Statham, Will Smith and George Clooney are among the older attractive actors. Photo: @jasonstatham, @willsmith, @georgeclooneyfansite on Instagram (modified by author)

Although Hollywood actors are judged based on talent, looks have also gotten some far. Over the years, there have been gorgeous young and old actors. Some of these older actors' looks have defied their age as they seem to improve with time. From George Clooney to Jeff Bridges, here is a look at attractive male actors over 50.

50 attractive older actors

Many actors in Hollywood have been in the game for decades, but their looks have mostly stayed the same. Below is a list of attractive older actors who still turn heads.

1. George Clooney

George Clooney attends the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie Charity Gala 2023 on May 24, 2023, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo: Joshua Sammer

Date of birth: 6 May 1961

George Clooney is one of the most attractive older actors in Hollywood. Women have been gushing over him for decades. He is famous for films like Ocean's Eleven, One Fine Day, From Dusk Till Dawn and Argo.

2. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington promoting the upcoming film "The Equalizer 3" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Date of birth: 28 December 1954

Denzel Washington is one of the most attractive older actors and a well-respected director. He started his career in theatre before moving on to films. Denzel has been featured in movies such as Cry Freedom, Flight, Training Day, and American Gangster.

3. Colin Firth

Colin Firth attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Searchlight Pictures "Empire Of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 01, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth: 10 September 1960

Colin Firth is one of the most handsome men over 50 in Hollywood. He became a fan's favourite in the films Bridget Jones' Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

4. Tobin Bell

Tobin Bell 'Jigsaw' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA on 25 Oct 2017 Photo: Rob Latour

Date of birth: 7 August 1942

Mr Tobin Bell is famous for being the antagonist in the horror film Saw and its sequel Jigsaw. Although scary in the movies, he is a sweet, kind, and charismatic man in real life.

5. David Thewlis

David Thewlis attends 'The Mercy' World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on February 6, 2018, in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Date of birth: 20 March 1963

David Thewlis is one of the most recognised in the Harry Potter series. He played Professor Lupin, a teacher at Hogwarts. His other notable work includes Dragonheart, The Theory of Everything and Anomalisa.

6. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom, on February 15, 2023. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Date of birth: 13 December 1967

Jamie Foxx is a well-known American actor who is in his fifties and still handsome. He is famous for his roles in Law-Abiding Citizen, Django Unchained and Annie.

7. Jeffrey Dean Morgan

US actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, actress Hilarie Burton arrive for The Walking Dead series finale event at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. Photo: Chris Delmas

Date of birth: 22 April 1966

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has charisma, confidence and a winning smile making him one of the hot old male actors. He is best known for playing the villain Negan in The Walking Dead. His other works include Grey's Anatomy and Supernatural.

8. Ken Watanabe

Actor Ken Watanabe attends a media call ahead of the Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo opening on April 03, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi

Date of birth: 21 October 1959

Ken Watanabe is a famous Japanese actor famous for his roles in The Last Samurai and Inception. He is not only respected for his work but also for his looks. Ken is charismatic and handsome, making him one of the most attractive older actors.

9. Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Date of birth: 22 November 1965

Mads Mikkelsen is an actor from Denmark famous for his roles in Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, and the TV series Hannibal. Mikkelsen is a handsome actor who seems to age like fine wine.

10. Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on May 08, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Date of birth: 22 April 1937

Jack Nicholson is charming and handsome man in his 80s. He debuted his career in 1958 after landing a role in The Cry Baby Killer. Nicholson has also starred in Anger Management and Something's Gotta Give.

11. Sean Bean

English actor Sean Bean arrives for the premiere of "Knights of the Zodiac", at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on May 10, 2023. Photo: Apu Gomes

Date of birth: 17 April 1959

Sean Bean is among the hot male actors over 50. He has been featured in films and TV shows like Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and Sharpe. His chiselled face and English accent make him stand out.

12. Charles Dance

English actor Charles Dance poses at the UK premiere of 'The Temple Bar' during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2021. Photo: Niklas Halle'n

Date of birth: 10 October 1946

This handsome actor is best known for playing Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones and Denniston in The Imitation Game. He has sharp eyes, confidence and a charming smile, making him one of the hot actors over 50.

13. Jason Statham

Actor Jason Statham attends the opening ceremony of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival at the Shanghai Grand Theatre on June 9, 2023, in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Date of birth: 26 July 1967

Jason Statham is one of the best English actors. He is famous for his heroic roles in Crank, The Mechanic and The Transporter. Statham is loved for his talent as well as his looks.

14. Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler attends the "Plane" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Date of birth: 13 November 1969

Gerard Butler is one of the older male actors over 50. He is a Scottish actor best known for his roles in 300, The Ugly Truth, The Phantom of the Opera and Law-Abiding Citizen.

15. Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth: 12 October 1960

Hiroyuki Sanada is among the hottest older men in Hollywood right now. He is a Japanese actor best known for his roles in The Last Samurai and Mortal Kombat.

16. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on July 12, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

Date of birth: 9 June 1963

Johnny Depp is famous for his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. He is still considered hot by many as he entered his seventh decade. His other works include Edward Scissorhands and Sleepy Hollow.

17. Brad Pitt

US Actor Brad Pitt gestures as he speaks during the 48th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 24, 2023. Photo: Bertrand Guay

Date of birth: 18 December 1963

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's heartthrobs. Besides his good looks, he is known for performances in films such as Fight Club, Indiana Jones, Inglorious Basterds, and Meet Joe Black.

18. Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe" at Vue West End on March 16, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Date of birth: 7 June 1952

Who doesn't like this Irish tough guy? Neeson is known for his heroic action movies such as Taken, Love Actually, The Grey and Schindler's List. This actor is tall, handsome and talented.

19. Will Yun Lee

Actor Will Yun Lee of "Falling Water" poses for a portrait in the NBCUniversal Press Tour portrait studio on August 3, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Date of birth: 22 March 1971

Will Yun Lee is a Korean-American actor. He is best known for his roles in TV shows like The Good Doctor and Witchblade.

20. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom, on July 13, 2023. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz

Date of birth: 4 April 1965

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the top actors famous for his role as Iron Man in the MCU. He also played a genius English detective in Sherlock Holmes.

21. Will Smith

US actor Will Smith poses upon arrival for the European premiere of "Emancipation" at the Vue West End in London on December 2, 2022. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Date of birth: 25 September 1968

Will Smith has been a fan favourite for a long time. He started his career with his role in the American Sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. His other credits include I Am Legend, Focus, Hancock, Hitch and iRobot.

22. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne, 'The Rock' Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Date of birth: 2 May 1972

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, became famous for appearing in the wrestling challenge in the WWE. He is also known for his roles in Moana, Skyscraper and Fast and Furious.

23. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo at the premiere of "Lakota Nation vs. United States" at the IFC Center on June 26, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Date of birth: 22 November 1967

Mark Ruffalo is one of the fine older men in Hollywood. He has featured in films like 13 Going on 30 and the MCU.

24. Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night at Broadway Theatre on July 20, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Date of birth: 4 August 1968

Daniel Dae Kim is among the most handsome older actors. His confidence and incredible body make him stand out. His best works include Lost, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam.

25. Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs backstage during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Carlo Paloni

Date of birth: 6 June 1963

Jason Isaacs is not only talented but is one of the most good-looking men over 50. His well-known works include his roles as Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

26. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman attends the "The Son" Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on February 21, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Date of birth: 12 October 1968

Hugh Jackman is an Australian actor who has been capturing hearts for years. He is famous for performing in films such as The X-Men, The Greatest Showman, and Les Misérables.

27. Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid attends the screening of "Full Circle" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 11, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Date of Birth: 9 April 1954

Dennis William Quaid started his career in the late 1970s. Since then, he has been featured in numerous roles, including Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Great Balls and Vantage Point.

28. Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth: 10 March 1971

Jon Hamm is a well-known actor and producer who rose to stardom after playing Don Draper in Mad Men. His other works include The New Mutants and Legion, Million Dollar Arm, Black Mirror and Good Omens.

29. Al Pacino

Al Pacino attends a conversation with Al Pacino at The 92nd Street Y, New York, on April 19, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Date of birth: 25 April 1940

Al Pacino is one of the actors with a long career in Hollywood. He has been featured in films such as Dick Tracy, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Scent of a Woman.

30. Josh Brolin

US actor, producer and director Josh James Brolin attends the photo call of 'Deadpool 2' at Cafe Moskau on May 11, 2018, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Date of birth: 12 February 1968

Josh James Brolin is a famous actor who is the son of veteran actor James Brolin. He rose to stardom for his role with his role in the film The Goonies. Josh also starred in the movie No Country for Old Men, among others.

31. Donnie Yen

Actor Donnie Yen Ji-dan attends the "Come Back Home" press conference on July 16, 2022, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: Ni Lixiang

Date of birth: 27 July 1963

Donnie Yen Ji-dan is a well-known actor from Hong Kong, who is also a martial artist, and action director. He is credited with introducing mixed martial arts into the Asian film industry.

32. Idris Elba

Idris Elba arrives at the World Premiere of "Hijack" at BFI Southbank on June 27, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spice

Date of birth: 6 September 1972

Idrissa Akuna Elba is one of the hot old men from the UK. His well-known works include The Wire, Luther, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

33. Harrison Ford

US actor Harrison Ford poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on June 26, 2023. Photo: Daniel Leal

Date of Birth: 13 July 1942

Harrison Ford is one of the most famous Hollywood actors. Some successful movies he has starred in include the Star Wars films, Indiana Jones, Six Days, Ender's Game, and The Conversation.

34. Anthony Hopkins

Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss

Date of birth: 31 December 1937

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is one of the oldest actors in Hollywood. He has performed outstandingly in numerous films and TV shows, including The West End, Thor, The Two Popes, The Elephant Man and The Father.

35. Ralph Fiennes

Actor Ralph Fiennes holds the CineMerit Award in Gasteig at the Munich Film Festival on 27 June 2019. Photo: Felix Hörhager

Date of birth: 22 December 1962

Ralph Fiennes is another actor from the Harry Potter series. His other great works include Schindler's List and Skyfall.

36. Keanu Reeves

Actor Keanu Reeves poses backstage on The Tonight Show on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung

Date of birth: 2 September 1964

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors. This Canadian-American actor is cheerful and kind-hearted to everyone he meets. His most famous films include The Matrix, 47 Ronin and the John Wick franchise.

37. Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor, the Outstanding Lead Actor winner, poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Date of birth: 31 March 1971

Ewan McGregor is a talented and handsome actor from Scotland. He is famous for his roles in movies such as Star Wars, I Love You Phillip Morris and Trainspotting.

38. Richard Gere

Richard Gere speaks during a news conference on the Resolve Tibet Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Photo: Tom William

Date of birth: 31 August 1949

Richard Gere is an American actor and humanitarian. His handsome features got him lead roles in films like Pretty Woman, Primal Fear, and Unfaithful.

39. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton after winning an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Date of birth: 5 September 1951

Michael Keaton debuted his career in 1968 in the TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Since then, he has starred in films like Batman, The Dream Team and Night Shift.

40. Pierce Brosnan

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan arrives for the "Black Adam" premiere at Time Square in New York City on October 12, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss

Date of birth: 16 May 1953

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor known for playing James Bond. His other notable works include The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!

41. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd attends the 2023 Public Art Fund party at Metropolitan Pavilion. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Date of birth: 6 April 1969

Paul Rudd is known for his many roles in various films and television series, including the Ant-Man franchise, Friends, and Sisters. Many fans have pointed out that he never ages, to which the actor responded that good sleep is key.

42. Jeff Goldblum

Actor/musician Jeff Goldblum performs live on stage during a concert at the Sendesaal des rbb on April 3, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Frank Hoensch

Date of birth: 22 October 1952

Goldblum started his career at 17 and has played significant roles in films such as Jurassic Park and Independence Day. His looks seem to be getting more appealing as he ages.

43. Robert De Niro

Actor Robert DeNiro speaks during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night Reception at Tribeca Grill on June 07, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Date of birth: 17 August 1943

Robert De Niro is arguably one of the greatest actors of all time. He is known for his impressive performance in Taxi Driver, among many others.

44. Ted Danson

Ted Danson attends the "Cheers Reunion" panel during the 12th Season of ATX TV Festival at ACL Live on June 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Date of birth: 29 December 1947

Ted Danson is an American actor known for his role in Netflix's comedy The Good Place. His other credits include Cheers and Three Men and a Baby.

45. George Takei

George Takei during the launch of ABC News' Soul of a Nation" Special: Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage. Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Date of birth: 20 April 1937

George Takei is a Japanese-American actor famous for his role as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. He is also known for other films, such as Where No Man Has Gone Before and The Green Berets.

46. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere in New York City on July 10, 2023. Photo: Mike Coppola

Date of birth: 3 July 1962

Tom Cruise is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. His works include The Last Samurai, Jerry Maguire, Mission: Impossible II and Top Gun.

47. Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston speaks during "Asteroid City": Bryan Cranston in conversation with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on June 16, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendezt

Date of Birth: 7 March 1956

Bryan Cranston is one of the most handsome old actors in America. He is best known for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad and Hal in Malcolm in the Middle.

48. Gene Hackman

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Hackman, attend the 61st Annual Academy Awards on March 29, 1989, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Date of Birth: 30 January 1930

Gene Hackman has been in the film industry for over 50 years. The veteran actor has delivered an excellent performance in The French Connection. He has starred in other films such as Unforgiven and Mississippi Burning.

49. Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Date of birth: 11 July 1952

Stephen Lang is one of the coolest male actors over 50. The award-winning actor commands considerable respect on television and the Broadway stage. His most notable works include Avatar, Don't Breathe and The Rookie.

50. Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges attends FX's "The Old Man" Season 1 FYC at DGA Theater Complex on June 08, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth: 4 December 1949

Jeff Bridges started acting at four months old in his debut film, The Company She Keeps. He has appeared in other films like Crazy Heart and True Grit.

Numerous actors are over 50 years old and still in the game. They may be older, but time seems to have been their best friend. They are still hot, and people swoon over them left and right. The above is a list of attractive older actors who have aged gracefully.

