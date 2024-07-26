A former Director of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mike Ejiofor, has explained why the 2012 anti-subsidy removal protest did not turn violent

Ejiofor said the body language of former president Goodluck Jonathan and the fact that things were not as bad as they are at the moment was responsible

He warned that no matter the intention of the organisers, the #Endbadgovernance protest will be hijacked

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Mike Ejiofor, has attributed the absence of violence in the 2012 anti-subsidy removal protest to the body language of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Ejiofor said the situation in the county was also not as bad as it is at the moment.

Ejiofor said Jonathan's body language’ was partly why the 2012 anti-subsidy removal protest didn’t turn violent. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

The Punch reported that he said the case is different now as people are hungry, and desperate and are ready to use anything to vent their anger.

He stated this while speaking as a guest on Arise TV Morning Show on Friday, July 26.

“The 2012 protest didn’t turn violent, one, because of the body language of the sitting president then. He allowed everything to go and the situation was not as bad as what we have now. Now, it can be exploited because people are hungry, and desperate and want to use anything to vent their anger.

“It is their legitimate right to protest as enshrined in the constitution. But I think they (the organisers of the protest) did us a lot of good by giving sufficient notice to the government of their intentions to go on protest and you can see the grounds of appeals from various stakeholders, interests groups appealing to them to shelve the plan."

Ejiofor warned that the #Endbadgovernance protest will be hijacked, Vanguard reports.

“No matter how good their intentions are; I believe this will be hijacked eventually.”

