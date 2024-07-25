The defence headquarters has said the planned nationwide protest has the potential of degenerating into anarchy

The military said it had thoroughly examined several factors such as whether or not the planned protest was motivated by opposition politics, independent parties, sovereign interference or terrorist groups amongst others

In what could be President Bola Tinubu's biggest challenge, Nigerians have taken inspiration from young Kenyans - whose protests forced a government U-turn on tax hikes - and are using social media to call for peaceful protests from August 1

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has warned against planned protests to demand effective government action over the current hardship in the country.

As reported by Channels Television, defence spokesperson, Major-General Edward Buba, said based on intelligence at the army's disposal, the proposed nationwide protest would be hijacked by some unscrupulous elements.

Nigerian Army has sent a strong warning to organisers of #EndBadGovernment protest. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

'We won't allow protesters to burn Nigeria' - Army

He said those encouraging the planned demonstration want to copy the recent Kenya protest, which according to him, was 'violent', PM News noted.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday morning, July 25, Buba said:

"While citizens have the right to peaceful protest, they do not have the right to mobilise for anarchy and unleash terror.

“It is easy to see that the contemporary context of the planned protest is to shadow the outrage in Kenya which I must say is violent and remains unresolved.

“The level of violence being envisaged can only be described as a stage for anarchy."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is grappling with 34.2% inflation, the highest in nearly three decades amid a cost of living crisis after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu removed the petrol subsidy in 2023.

Frustrated citizens have taken to social media to mobilise protests from August 1 against bad governance and economic hardship.

The protest tagged ‘EndBadGovernance’ has gained traction on social media and has been scheduled to be held across all 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT). However, its organisers have remained largely anonymous as no group has come forward to take responsibility.

Protest: Govs, Tinubu’s ministers to meet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that select ministers will meet with state governors at the 143rd session of the national economic council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, today, Thursday, July 25.

This formed part of the action points from the emergency meeting between George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and all ministers in Abuja on Wednesday, July 24.

Source: Legit.ng