50 most famous B-list celebrities who are currently on the rise

B-list celebrities are a group of individuals who are prominent but are missing a little something to get on the A-list. This mostly includes actors, actresses, singers and Instagram models. These remarkable individuals may not have had recent hits but they boast massive fan base and and have made great contributions to the entertainment business.

B-list celebrities Kit Harrington, Zoe Saldana and Anthony Mackie. Photo: Robin L Marshall, Dave Benett, Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

B-list celebrities play vital roles in movies, television, music, and other forms of media, carving out their own unique niche in the spotlight. Their journey to fame is a testament to the diversity and depth of talent within the entertainment world. Below is a list of B-list celebrities who are currently on the rise.

Most famous B-list celebrities

Who are B-list celebrities? B-list celebrities are often people whose careers are only just starting or have had a limited amount of success over the years. They may have starred on a hit television show or released a number-one-selling song but haven't been able to capitalise on that enough.

1. Edward Norton

Actor Edward Norton speaks onstage during the 26th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on 24 January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Edward Harrison Norton is an American actor, filmmaker and activist. He received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1996 film Primal Fear. He starred in History X and Birdman.

2. Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle of "Black Monday" speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 13 January 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Donald Frank Cheadle Jr is an American actor who earned an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in the 2004 drama Hotel Rwanda. He has also been cast in other films, such as Crash, Traffic, Boogie Nights and Ocean's Eleven.

3. Patrick Wilson

Actor Patrick Wilson attends the premiere of "The Conjuring 2" at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on 7 June 2016 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Joseph Wilson is an American actor, director and singer. He became famous for his work in various genres, including drama, horror, and musicals. His notable film roles include Hard Candy, Little Children, Watchmen, The Conjuring, Insidious and Aquaman.

4. Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on 11 April 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Dwane Mackie is an American actor and producer from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Mackie made his acting debut in 2002 drama film 8 Mile. He gained popularity for his roles in the films The Hurt Locker and Million Dollar Baby.

5. Oscar Isaac

American actor Oscar Isaac on the red carpet of the movie "Scenes From a Marriage (Ep. 1 and 2)" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Isaac is a Guatemalan-American actor well-known for his role in the 2013 Coen brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis. He is also known for his roles in Drive, Ex Machina and A Most Violent Year.

6. Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman attends the Netflix's "Ozark" Season 4 Premiere on 21 April 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Jason Bateman is an American actor, director, and producer. He is best recognised for his roles in Arrested Development and Ozark. He also starred in Juno, Horrible Bosses, Starsky & Hutch, Up in the Air, Zootopia, and Identity Thief.

7. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor visits the Despierta America morning show at Univision Studios on 3 October 2019 in Doral, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Chiwetel Ejiofor is widely regarded as one of the most talented actors of his generation and has received critical acclaim for his performances in film and theatre. He has played prominent roles in the films The Martian, Doctor Strange, Children of Men, Love Actually, Serenity and Amistad.

8. Adam Driver

Adam Driver attends the photocall for "White Noise" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on 31 August 2022 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

The American actor gained prominence in 2012 with a recurring role in HBO's Girls. His most notable films include Lincoln, Frances Ha, What If, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, Logan Lucky and BlacKkKlansman.

9. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on 23 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Jason Momoa is an American actor and filmmaker. He made his acting debut in the action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii . His breakout role came in 2011 when he portrayed Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

10. Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi attends the “Shazam! Fury of the Gods" photocall at Savoy Place on 6 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave J. Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Zachary Levi Pugh is an American actor known for playing the role of Chuck Bartowski in the NBC series Chuck. He has also starred in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and Shazam.

11. Rami Malek

Rami Malek attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Rami Said Malek is an American actor who became famous after portraying Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot and Freddie Mercury in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody. He also appeared as Benjamin in Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

12. Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton attends 'Taron Egerton in Conversation with Josh Horowitz' at 92NY on 18 July 2022 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Taron Egerton is a British actor and singer known for his roles in The Smoke, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Rocketman. He has appeared in other films and television shows, showcasing his acting talents across different genres.

13. Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort is an American actor and singer. He made his acting debut in the horror film Carrie. He, however, achieved recognition after appearing in the romantic drama film The Fault in Our Stars and for his supporting role in The Divergent Series.

14. Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins attends GQ's Global Creativity Awards on 6 April 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

The American actor is known for his distinctive acting style and has gained critical acclaim for his performances in various film and television projects. He has starred in various TV series, including The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals and Invincible.

15. Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 9 January 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin John Whishaw is an English actor and producer famous for his roles in Spectre, The Danish Girl, and Skyfall. He was nominated for an Olivier Award for his portrayal of the title role in a 2004 production of Hamlet.

16. Wes Bentley

Honoree Wes Bentley attends the “Yellowstone” & Wes Bentley Virtuoso Award press junket during the 2023 SCAD TV fest at Four Seasons Atlanta in 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffins

Source: Getty Images

The American actor is best known for his role as Ricky Fitts in American Beauty. He has also starred in The Four Feathers, Ghost Rider, and My Big Break.

17. Richard Armitage

Actor Richard Armitage attends Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Actors: "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies" at Apple Store Soho in 2014 in New York City. Photo: Steve Zak Photography

Source: Getty Images

Richard Crispin Armitage is an English actor and author. He came into the spotlight after appearing in the British TV programme North & South. He gained more recognition for his role in Peter Jackson's film trilogy adaptation of The Hobbit.

19. Karl Urban

Karl Urban arrives at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Karl Urban is one of the most famous B-list celebrities from New Zealand. He commenced his professional acting career when he appeared in the NZ soap opera Shortland Street. Since then, he has starred in many movies and TV shows, including The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and The Boys.

20. Michael Sheen

Actor Michael Sheen visits SiriusXM Studios on 9 October 2018 in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Michael Sheen is a Welsh actor, producer and director. He is famous for his roles as Tony Blair in The Queen and David Frost in Frost/Nixon. He was cast in the 1992 stage adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. He now stars in the popular TV show Good Omens.

21. Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on 8 March 2020 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The Irish actor made his professional debut in Enda Walsh's 1996 play Disco Pigs. He became famous for starring in the 2003 film 28 Days Later and the 2005 film Red Eye. He is also known for his roles in Inception, Oppenheimer, and Breakfast on Pluto.

22. Kit Harington

Kit Harrington attends the red carpet premiere of the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" at Hammer Museum on 14 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Kit Harington is an English actor. He is widely known for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy TV series Game of Thrones, which earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

23. John Boyega

John Boyega attends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 6 December 2022 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

John Boyega is a British actor and producer. He first rose to stardom in Britain for his role as Moses in the comedy film Attack the Block. His international breakthrough came after playing Finn in the Star Wars film franchise. One of his more recent credits is They Cloned Tyrone.

24. Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton attends the Australian premiere of THE KING at Ritz Cinema on 10 October 2019 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Joel Edgerton is an Australian actor and filmmaker known for his roles in various films and shows such as The Secret Life of Us, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in the 2016 historical drama Loving.

25. Liev Schreiber

Actor Liev Schreiber attends 'Sea Wall / A Life' at The Public Theater on 14 February 2019 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Isaac Liev Schreiber is an American celebrity actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and narrator. He is famous for his roles in The Sum of All Fears, Salt, and Taking Woodstock. He won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

26. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 30 January 2023 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

David Michael Bautista Jr. is an American actor, former professional wrestler, and mixed martial artist. Bautista gained fame and recognition in professional wrestling before transitioning to a successful career in acting. He is famous for playing Drax the Destroyer in the MCU films.

27. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Actor and writer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau poses at the "Against the Ice" photocall during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau is a Danish actor, producer and screenwriter known for his role in Denmark with the film Nightwatch. He has appeared in numerous films in his native Denmark and Scandinavia, including Headhunters and A Thousand Times Good Night. He rose to prominence after starring in Game of Thrones.

28. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan attends the European Gala Event of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3" at Disneyland Paris on 22 April 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Karen Sheila Gillan is a Scottish actress, director, and screenwriter. She gained recognition for her work in the science fiction series Doctor Who, for which she received a 2012 National Television Award. She plays Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

29. Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke is a British actress widely known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She first appeared in the 2012 British film Spike Island.

30. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ original series "Platonic" at Regal LA Live on 10 May 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson is an American actress who gained widespread recognition for her role in the FX anthology series American Horror Story. She also had prominent roles in the films 12 Years a Slave, What Women Want, Serenity, and Martha Marcy May Marlene.

31. Lily James

Lily James attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 6 July 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Source: Getty Images

Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, best known as Lily James, is an English actress. She began acting in 2010, appearing in the British television series Just William. She has since been featured in numerous films and series, such as Cinderella and Baby Driver.

32. Zoë Kravitz

US actress Zoe Kravitz attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 27 March 2022. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz is an American actress and singer. She rose to fame with her role in 2011's X-Men: First Class. Her other famous films include the Divergent franchise, Fantastic Beasts, The Batman and Big Little Lies.

33. Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere Of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" at Pacific Design Center on 1 September 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian actress is well known for her roles in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother and The Avengers. Throughout her career, Cobie Smulders has appeared in various films and television shows, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress.

33. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on 30 June 2023 in Taormina, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana is one of the most popular B-list actresses. She has portrayed several prominent characters in blockbuster films such as Star Trek, Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, which have garnered her widespread recognition.

34. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Kirsten Caroline Dunst is an American actress and model. She made her acting debut in the short film Oedipus Wrecks. She has since been featured in numerous other films and series, including Spider-Man, Melancholia and Little Women.

35. Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death" - Arrivals at Directors Guild Of America in 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen is an American actress famous for her roles in the films Silent House, Liberal Arts Godzilla, and the MCU. She has been nominated for numerous awards, including the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead.

36. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party hotocall at Centre Pompidou on 20 October 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is an American model and actress. She became popular after starring in Maroon 5's Love Somebody music video in 2012 and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video in 2013. She has appeared in various films such as Gone Girl, Welcome Home and In Darkness.

37. Jenna Fischer

Actress Jenna Fischer attends AOL Build to discuss her new show 'You, Me and the Apocolypse' at AOL Studios on 20 January 2016 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Fischer is an American actress and producer. She is recognised for portraying Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom The Office, for which she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007.

38. Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends Build presents Mary Elizabeth Winstead discussing "Fargo" at Build Studio on 8 June 2017 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an American actress and singer. She made her acting debut in the NBC soap opera Passions. She has also appeared in other shows and films, such as Final Destination 3, Live Free or Die Hard and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

39. Britt Robertson

Actress Britt Robertson visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 11 March 2020 in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Britt Robertson is an American actress from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. She became famous after appearing in The First Time. She has also appeared in the films Tomorrowland, The Space Between Us and A Dog's Purpose.

40. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown speaks during the celebrity talk event at Osaka Comic Con 2023 on 6 May 2023 in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

The British actress came into the spotlight after playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things. She starred as the lead character in the monster film Godzilla: King of the Monster.

41. Evangeline Lilly

Actress Evangeline Lilly attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. at Dolby Theatre on 9 December 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress and author well recognised for her role in the ABC drama series Lost. She was nominated for an Empire Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Tauriel in the 2013 film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

42. Elle Fanning

US actress Elle Fanning arrives for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on 27 February 2022. Photo: Patrick T. FALLON

Source: Getty Images

Elle Fanning is an American actress, producer and director. She made her acting debut in the drama film I Am Sam. She has since starred in various films such as Babel, Maleficent, The Neon Demon and Super 8.

Rebecca Hall attends the Chloé Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 2 March 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Hall is an English actress, director and filmmaker. She made her first onscreen appearance at age 10 in the 1992 TV adaptation of The Camomile Lawn. She is known for her roles in The Prestige, Frost/Nixon, Christine and Iron Man 3.

44. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on 31 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is an American actress, singer, author, and businesswoman known for her roles in Emma and A Perfect Murder. She has received numerous awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

45. Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer attends the UK premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Last Duel" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 23 September 2021 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

The English actress commenced her acting career in an episode of The Royal Today in 2008. She gained popularity for appearing in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, Killing Eve, The Last Duel, Doctor Foster, Free Guy and My Mad Fat Diary.

46. Judy Greer

Judy Greer arrives at Showtime's FYC event and premiere for 'The First Lady' at DGA Theater Complex on 14 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Judith Therese Evans, best known as Judy Greer, is an American actress. She has appeared in a wide variety of films, including Arrested Development, The Descendants, Tomorrowland, Ant-Man, 13 Going on 30, and Jurassic World.

47. Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the New York Screening of Netflix's "Nimona" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on 24 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz is an American actress best known for her work in the sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral, Greta, Let Me In and If I Stay. She has won numerous awards, such as four MTV Movie & TV Awards and two People's Choice Awards.

48. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is a British model, actress and producer. She won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She has appeared in films and shows such as Paper Towns and Only Murders in the Building.

49. Liv Tyler

US actress Liv Tyler arrives for the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio on 2 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Liv Tyler is an American actress and former model. She began modelling at 14 before pursuing a career in acting. She gained widespread fame for her roles in Heavy, Empire Records, That Thing You Do! and Stealing Beauty.

50. Natalie Dormer

Natalie Dormer speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 13 January 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Dormer is a British actress who became famous as Margaery Tyrell on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Her breakthrough came after she portrayed Anne Boleyn on the Showtime series The Tudors.

The list above contains the most famous B-list celebrities who are currently on the rise. These talented characters have not yet attained total stardom, but they are progressively acquiring recognition for their remarkable performance skills and contributions to the industry.

