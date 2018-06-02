Actor Pete Edochie's biography: age, wife, children, net worth, movies
Pete Edochie is one of the most famous Nigerian actors. Besides acting, Edochie is also an accomplished TV show host, entrepreneur, film producer, and director. He rose to prominence in the 1980s, following his role as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart. Since then, he has been in over a hundred Nollywood films and TV shows where he often plays the role of a father or a king.
Fans of Nollywood films and movies have almost certainly come across Edochie portraying one of his numerous characters. Here is a quick look at his life's details.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Pete Edochie
|Nickname
|Ebubedike
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 March 1947
|Pete Edochie's age
|75 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Enugu State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Igbo
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet and inches
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Josephine Edochie
|Children
|6
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$3.8 million
|@peteedochie
Pete Edochie's biography and family
How old is Pete Edochie? The veteran actor was born on 7 March 1947. This makes him 75 years old as of 2022. Where was Pete Edochie born? The actor was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. The actor attended primary school in Enugu State before enrolling in a secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna State. He currently resides in Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria.
Career
After completing his high school education, Edochie got a job with the Nigerian Railway Corporation. He held the position for a few years before deciding to further his studies. He left the job and moved to England to pursue a course in television journalism at the School of Journalism and Television in England.
In 1967, he returned to Nigeria and got a job as a program assistant with the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation. After a short while, he was promoted to program director at the national broadcaster. After working at NBC for a while, he left his job and decided to venture into Nollywood.
His first role came in 1980 when he was cast to play Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart, a hugely popular television drama based on a novel by Chinua Achebe. His portrayal of Okonkwo was quite remarkable, earning Edochie the attention of numerous film producers and directors. Soon after, he began landing numerous roles in Nollywood.
Filmography
Here is a look at some of the recent films and TV shows in which the veteran Nigerian actor has appeared.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Unroyal
|2020
|Night Bus to Lagos
|2019
|Lionheart
|2018
|Trials of Ma'pe'
|2018
|John and John
|2017
|Mummy Why
|2016
|Ayaka
|2016
|Idemili
|2014
|Bad Blood
|2008
|Greatest Harvest
|2007
|Greatest Harvest 2
|2007
|Minority Tension
|2007
|My Beloved Son
|2007
Pete Edochie’s awards
The actor was inducted into the Nollywood half of fame in 2003, following his immense contribution to the industry's growth. Additionally, Edochie has received numerous awards throughout his career. Here is a quick look.
- 1999 Movie Personality of the Year by the City People Magazine
- 2001 Censors' Board award for the Best Actor in Africa
- 2003 Censors' Board award for the Best Actor in Nigeria
- Industry Merit Award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards
- Life Impact Award at the 2017 Times Heroes Awards
- Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2003 Africa Movie Academy Awards
- Member of the Order of the Niger Award given by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003
Pete Edochie's family
Who is Pete Edochie's wife? The renowned actor got married to Josephine Edochie when he was 22 years old. The two have six children together, with two of them following in their father's acting footsteps. Pete Edochie's children are Eva, Yul, Gene, Lincoln, Uche, and Leo.
Pete Edochie's wife and family live in Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria.
What was Pete Edochie's role in Things Fall Apart?
Okonkwo, the son of the effeminate and lazy Unoka, strives to make his way in a world that seems to value manliness. In so doing, he rejects everything for which he believes his father stood.
How rich is Pete Edochie?
The renowned Nigerian actor has a net worth of $3.8 million.
What happened to Pete Edochie?
In 2020, the renowned actor only appeared in a single film titled Unroyal. This led a section of his fans to wonder whether he had left the acting scene. However, he has since made a comeback and has already played three roles in 2022.
Pete Edochie is inarguably one of the best-known and most accomplished Nollywood actors today. Since making his acting debut in the 1980s, Edochie has appeared in over a hundred films and television shows, earning numerous awards along the way.
