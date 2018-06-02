Pete Edochie is one of the most famous Nigerian actors. Besides acting, Edochie is also an accomplished TV show host, entrepreneur, film producer, and director. He rose to prominence in the 1980s, following his role as Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart. Since then, he has been in over a hundred Nollywood films and TV shows where he often plays the role of a father or a king.

Fans of Nollywood films and movies have almost certainly come across Edochie portraying one of his numerous characters. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Pete Edochie Nickname Ebubedike Gender Male Date of birth 7 March 1947 Pete Edochie's age 75 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Josephine Edochie Children 6 Profession Actor Net worth $3.8 million Instagram @peteedochie

Pete Edochie's biography and family

How old is Pete Edochie? The veteran actor was born on 7 March 1947. This makes him 75 years old as of 2022. Where was Pete Edochie born? The actor was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. The actor attended primary school in Enugu State before enrolling in a secondary school in Zaria, Kaduna State. He currently resides in Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Career

After completing his high school education, Edochie got a job with the Nigerian Railway Corporation. He held the position for a few years before deciding to further his studies. He left the job and moved to England to pursue a course in television journalism at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

In 1967, he returned to Nigeria and got a job as a program assistant with the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation. After a short while, he was promoted to program director at the national broadcaster. After working at NBC for a while, he left his job and decided to venture into Nollywood.

His first role came in 1980 when he was cast to play Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart, a hugely popular television drama based on a novel by Chinua Achebe. His portrayal of Okonkwo was quite remarkable, earning Edochie the attention of numerous film producers and directors. Soon after, he began landing numerous roles in Nollywood.

Filmography

Here is a look at some of the recent films and TV shows in which the veteran Nigerian actor has appeared.

Film/TV show Year Unroyal 2020 Night Bus to Lagos 2019 Lionheart 2018 Trials of Ma'pe' 2018 John and John 2017 Mummy Why 2016 Ayaka 2016 Idemili 2014 Bad Blood 2008 Greatest Harvest 2007 Greatest Harvest 2 2007 Minority Tension 2007 My Beloved Son 2007

Pete Edochie’s awards

The actor was inducted into the Nollywood half of fame in 2003, following his immense contribution to the industry's growth. Additionally, Edochie has received numerous awards throughout his career. Here is a quick look.

1999 Movie Personality of the Year by the City People Magazine

2001 Censors' Board award for the Best Actor in Africa

2003 Censors' Board award for the Best Actor in Nigeria

Industry Merit Award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Life Impact Award at the 2017 Times Heroes Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2003 Africa Movie Academy Awards

Member of the Order of the Niger Award given by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003

Pete Edochie's family

Who is Pete Edochie's wife? The renowned actor got married to Josephine Edochie when he was 22 years old. The two have six children together, with two of them following in their father's acting footsteps. Pete Edochie's children are Eva, Yul, Gene, Lincoln, Uche, and Leo.

Pete Edochie's wife and family live in Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria.

What was Pete Edochie's role in Things Fall Apart?

Okonkwo, the son of the effeminate and lazy Unoka, strives to make his way in a world that seems to value manliness. In so doing, he rejects everything for which he believes his father stood.

How rich is Pete Edochie?

The renowned Nigerian actor has a net worth of $3.8 million.

What happened to Pete Edochie?

In 2020, the renowned actor only appeared in a single film titled Unroyal. This led a section of his fans to wonder whether he had left the acting scene. However, he has since made a comeback and has already played three roles in 2022.

Pete Edochie is inarguably one of the best-known and most accomplished Nollywood actors today. Since making his acting debut in the 1980s, Edochie has appeared in over a hundred films and television shows, earning numerous awards along the way.

