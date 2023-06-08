50 famous British actors you might not have known were from the UK

Britain's entertainment industry has grown tremendously over the years. It has produced some of the greatest films in the world. Numerous talented actors have made a name not just in the UK but in Hollywood as well. These are the famous British actors you might not have known were from the UK.

Actors Gerald, Kiefer, Henry, Eddie, Rowan, and Paul. Photo: @eddieredmayneofficialig, @kiefersutherland, @paulbetanny, @basily19, @henrycavill, @incentivequotesonly on Instagram (modified by author)

British actors have gained fans around the globe. The talented actors have a sense of humour, sarcasm and a loveable accent, making them stand out. Most of them started acting in theatres and West End performances, giving them a head start over other actors. Here are the top British actors you should know about.

50 famous British actors

Many British actors have been featured in numerous Hollywood movies and , making many assume they are American. Below is a comprehensive list of English actors from the UK.

1. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig attends a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 Years of James Bond at Wardens Grove, London. Photo: Suzan Moore

Date of birth : 2 March 1968

: 2 March 1968 Place of birth: Chester, Cheshire, England

Daniel Craig is one of the best British actors known for starring in the James Bond film series. His most notable works include Munich and Girl in The Dragon Tattoo.

2. Tom Holland

Tom Holland at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Date of birth : 1 June 1996

: 1 June 1996 Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, England

Tom Holland is one of the young British actors who became famous after appearing in The Impossible. He also played Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

3. Jason Statham

Actor Jason Statham attends the opening ceremony of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Date of birth : 26 July 1967

: 26 July 1967 Place of birth: Shirebrook, England

Jason Statham is one of Hollywood's most famous action heroes. He has starred in many films, including The Transporter and The Expendables.

4. Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy arrives for Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom" held at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Date of birth : 15 September 1977

: 15 September 1977 Place of birth: London, England

Tom Hardy is one of the best British actors over 40. The action man has been featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.

5. Idris Elba

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Photo: Joy Malone

Date of birth : 6 September 1972

: 6 September 1972 Place of birth: London, England

Idris Elba is one of the most successful black British actors on the small and big screens. He is best known for his role in Beasts of No Nation, Hijack, and The Avengers.

6. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth : 5 May 1983

: 5 May 1983 Place of birth: Saint Helier, Jersey

The actor is well known for his role as Clark Kent or Superman. Henry Cavill was also in Man of Steel and Justice League.

7. Tom Hiddleston

Actor Tom Hiddleston at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Date of birth : 9 February 1981

: 9 February 1981 Place of birth: Westminster, London

The British actor is among the most loved celebrities due to his down-to-earth demeanour. The actor has played in films, Unrelated, Thor, and War Horse.

8. Benedict Cumberbatch

Berlin: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch attends the photo call of the movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Photo: Gerald Matzka

Date of birth : 19 July 1976

: 19 July 1976 Place of birth: Hammersmith, London

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most famous current British actors. Some of his known works include BBC's Sherlock and The Current War.

9. Jude Law

Actor Jude Law attends the World Premiere of 'Sherlock Holmes' at the Empire Cinema, Leicester Square in London. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Date of birth : 29 December 1972

: 29 December 1972 Place of birth: London, England

English actor Jude Law is one of the most talented actors of the current generation. His great works include Cold Mountain and Sherlock Holmes.

10. Tom Ellis

Actors Tom Ellis and his wife Tamzin Outhwaite arrive for the Philips British Academy Television Awards Afterparty at the Natural History Museum in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Date of birth : 17 November 1978

: 17 November 1978 Place of birth: Cardiff, United Kingdom

This Welsh actor is famous for his role in the TV series Lucifer. He also featured in Crisis on Infinite Earths and Rush.

11. Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson seen with Bee attending the UK Premiere of "Man Vs Bee" at Everyman Borough Yards in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Date of Birth : 6 January 1955

: 6 January 1955 Place of Birth: Consett, County Durham

Rowan Atkinson is an actor and comedian best known for his sketch comedy show Mr Bean. He has also starred in films like Blackadder and Johnny English.

12. Michael Caine

British actor Michael Caine poses on the red carpet for the world premiere of King of Thieves in central London. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Date of birth : 14 March 1933

: 14 March 1933 Place of birth: London, England

Michael Caine is a British film icon and one of the highest-paid stars. His acclaimed works include Sleuth and Inception.

13. Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Date of birth : 1 April 1997

: 1 April 1997 Place of birth: Islington, London

The English actor is known for his roles in Hugo and Ender's Game. He has been nominated for several awards including the Critics' Choice Awards.

14. Hugh Grant

British actor Hugh Grant attends the film photo call and press conference for the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Four Season Mexico. Photo: Carlos Tischler

Date of birth : 9 September 1960

: 9 September 1960 Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England

Hugh Grant is a talented and hardworking actor. He is well known for films such as Cloud Atlas and The Gentlemen.

15. Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom at Cannes Film Festival in France. Photo: Rocco Spaziani

Date of birth : 13 January 1977

: 13 January 1977 Place of birth: Canterbury, England

Orlando Bloom is a British actor famous for his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings. He has starred in other big films such as The Hobbit, and Troy.

16. Christian Bale

British actor Christian Bale and his wife actress Sibi Blazic attend the European premiere of the film "Amsterdam" in Leicester Square, central London. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Date of birth : 30 January 1974

: 30 January 1974 Place of birth: Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Christian Bale made his acting debut 13 years after starring in Empire of the Sun. His other works include Reign of Fire and the Dark Knight trilogy.

17. Rupert Grint

British actor Rupert Grint poses at a photocall for the film "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" during the 63rd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Photo: Gerard Julien

Date of birth : 24 August 1988

: 24 August 1988 Place of birth: Harlow, Essex, England

Rupert Grint is one of the best British actors under 40. He is well known for playing Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.

18. Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of the film "Christopher Robin" in London. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Date of birth : 31 March 1971

: 31 March 1971 Place of birth: Perth, Scotland

Ewan McGregor became famous after starring in the movie Trainspotting. He has also worked on films like Star Wars and Moulin Rouge.

19. James McAvoy

British actor James McAvoy poses on the red carpet as he attends the 62nd London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2016 in London. Photo: Daniel Leal

Date of Birth : 21 April 1979

: 21 April 1979 Place of Birth: Glasgow, Scotland

This Scottish actor became famous when he played Mr Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion. He also featured in The Last King of Scotland and X-Men.

20. Alan Rickman

British actor Alan Rickman poses for photographers on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the film "A Little Chaos" in central London. Photo: Justin Tallis

Date of birth : 21 February 1946

: 21 February 1946 Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England

Alan Rickman is one of the most admired English actors. Although he died on 14 January 2016, his great work lives on in movies like Die Hard and Truly.

21. Gary Oldman

British actor Gary Oldman attends "The Laundromat" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia

Date of birth : 21 March 1958

: 21 March 1958 Place of birth: New Cross, London

This British actor has played different roles, such as a spy, a villain or a leader. The Academy Award winner has worked on films such as State of Grace, Air Force One and Harry Potter.

22. Daniel Radcliffe

British actor Daniel Radcliffe poses for photographs on the Promenade des Planches in the northwestern sea resort of Deauville, as part of the 42nd Deauville US Film Festival. Photo: Chaely Triballeau

Date of birth : 23 July 1989

: 23 July 1989 Place of birth: London, England

The English actor and producer gained international fame as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter movie series. His other works include The List City and Extras.

23. Patrick Stewart

British actor Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Date of birth : 13 July 1940

: 13 July 1940 Place of birth: Mirfield, Yorkshire, England

Patrick Stewart is well known for his work in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He was also featured in the X-Men film series.

24. Robert Pattinson

British actor Robert Pattinson poses on the red carpet upon arrival for a special screening for the movie "The Batman" at the BFI IMAX, in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Date of birth : 13 May 1986

: 13 May 1986 Place of birth: London, England

The British actor's first major film was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His works include The Lost City of Z and Twilight.

25. Martin Freeman

British actor Martin Freeman poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. Photo: Isabel Infantes.

Date of birth : 8 September 1971

: 8 September 1971 Place of birth: Hampshire, England

Martin Freeman is one of the best actors in the UK. He is known for playing Dr Watson in the TV series Sherlock. His other works include roles in Avengers: Civil War, The Hobbit trilogy and Black Panther.

26. Sam Claflin

Sam Claflin attends the "Daisy Jones & The Six" advance screening and cast & creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Date of birth : 27 June 1986

: 27 June 1986 Place of birth: Ipswich, United Kingdom

The British actor began his acting career in 2010 after getting the role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He has also played in Hunger Games.

27. Andrew Garfield

British-US actor Andrew Garfield attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Date of birth : 20 August 1983

: 20 August 1983 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Andrew Garfield is best known for his role as Spiderman in The Amazing Spiderman. The award-winning actor has worked on films like The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge.

28. Kit Harington

British actor Kit Harington attends the premiere of "Extrapolations" at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Date of birth : 26 December 1986

: 26 December 1986 Place of birth: London, England

Kit Harington is widely known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. His other works include Gunpowder, and Pompeii.

29. Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes attends "The Forgiven" photocall at The Soho Hotel on August 22, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Date of birth : 22 December 1962

: 22 December 1962 Place of birth: Ipswich, England

The British actor won the Tony Award and a Stanislavsky Award. He has played roles in big films like the Harry Potter and James Bond series.

30. Hugh Laurie

British actor Hugh Laurie attends a sreeening of Berlinale Special Series " The Night Manager " during the 66th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. Photo: John Macdougall

Date of birth : 11 June 1959

: 11 June 1959 Place of birth: Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

Hugh Laurie became famous as Dr House from the TV show House. The actor has numerous awards, including three Golden Globes and two SAG Awards.

31. Gerald Butler

British actor Gerard Butler poses for the camera at a photocall for his new film 'Olympus Has Fallen' in Munich, Germany. Photo: Tobias Hase

Date of birth : 13 November 1969

: 13 November 1969 Place of birth: Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland

Gerard Butler is a popular and successful action star from Scotland. He became famous after portraying King Leonidas in the film 300.

32. Anthony Hopkins

British actor Anthony Hopkins attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Date of birth : 31 December 1937

: 31 December 1937 Place of Birth: Port Talbot, West Glamorgan, Wales

Anthony Hopkins is renowned for his role as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. The veteran actor also performed in A Bridge Too Far and The Elephant Man.

33. Richard Madden

British actor Richard Madden participate in the premiere of the series Prime Citadel at modern cinema. Photo: Rocco Spaziani

Date of birth : 18 June 1986

: 18 June 1986 Place of birth: Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland

The Scottish actor is famous for his role as Robb Stark from Game of Thrones. He has also acted in films like Bodyguard and Cinderella.

34. Jamie Dornan

British actor Jamie Dornan poses on the red carpet on arrival to attend the European premiere of the film 'Belfast', during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Date of birth : 1 May 1982

: 1 May 1982 Place of birth: County Down, Northern Ireland

Jamie Dornan is a former model was named among Vogue's 25 Biggest Male Models of All Time. He also had roles in Once Upon a Time and The Fall.

35. Charles Hunnam

British actor Charlie Hunnam poses as he arrives for the premiere of 'Triple Frontier' at Callao Cinema in Madrid. Photo: Jorge Sanz

Date of birth : 10 April 1980

: 10 April 1980 Place of birth: Newcastle upon Tyne, England

Charles Hunnam is well-known for his works on Undeclared and Sons of Anarchy series. Other than acting, he is also a screenplay writer.

36. Kenneth Branagh

British actor and director Kenneth Branagh poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Date of birth : 10 December 1960

: 10 December 1960 Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Kenneth Branagh is an actor, director, and producer. His notable works include Love's Labour Lost and Hamlet.

37. Kevin McKidd

Scottish Hollywood actor Kevin McKidd appearing on stage at A Night for Scotland, a concert at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh. Photo: Colin McPherson

Date of birth : 9 August 1973

: 9 August 1973 Place of birth: Elgin, United Kingdom

Kevin McKidd is an actor and director from Scotland. He has played roles in films like Small Faces and Trainspotting.

38. Jack Whitehall

British comedian, actor and host Jack Whitehall poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen

Date of birth : 7 July 1988

: 7 July 1988 Place of birth: The Portland Hospital, London

Jack Whitehall is a British actor, comedian, and television personality. He is known for starring TV series Fresh Meat and Bad Education.

39. Paul Bettany

British actor Paul Bettany during a photocall for the film "Solo : A Star Wars Story" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: Loic Venance

Date of birth : 27 May 1971

: 27 May 1971 Place of birth: London, England

Paul Bettany is the voice behind J.A.R.V.I.S., an artificial intelligence in Marvel shows. The actor also has roles in films like A Knight's Tale and Creation.

40. John Boyega

John Boyega attends the premiere of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" during the American Black Film Festival Opening Night at New World Center in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel

Date of birth : 17 March 1992

: 17 March 1992 Place of birth: Camberwell, London

John Boyega gained fame in the UK with his film Attack the Block. He has also starred in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

41. Wetworth Miller

British-born US actor Wentworth Miller signs autographs at the world premiere of the film being released in Japan under the name ("Resident Evil: Afterlife") in Tokyo. Photo: Yoshikazu Tsuno

Date of birth : 2 June 1972

: 2 June 1972 Place of birth: Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England

Wentworth Miller rose to prominence after playing Michael Scofield in the TV series Prison Break. The award-winning actor starred in Stoker and The Flash.

42. Michael Sheen

Actor and social campaigner Michael Sheen at the opening of the new Castle Community Bank on Great Junction Street in Leith, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow

Date of birth : 5 February 1969

: 5 February 1969 Place of birth: Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales

Michael Sheen is a Welsh actor who rose to fame in the 2000s. He also starred in notable films like The Deal and Midnight in Paris.

43. Colin Firth

Colin Firth attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Searchlight Pictures "Empire Of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth : 10 September 1960

: 10 September 1960 Place of birth: Grayshott, England

Colin Firth is one of his generation's most decorated British actors in the UK. His performance in The King's Speech and A Single Man got him nominated for the Academy Awards.

44. Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne attends the Omega Aqua Terra Shades, International Launch Event at Embankment Galleries, Somerset House in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Date of birth : 6 January 1982

: 6 January 1982 Place of birth: London, England

The award-winning English actor gained prominence for his role in My Week with Marilyn. He has worked on other films like The Good Shepherd and Like Minds.

45. Freddie Highmore

British actor Freddie Highmore attends the GQ Men Of The Year awards at The Westing Palace hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Date of birth : 14 February 1992

: 14 February 1992 Place of birth: Camden Town, London

The British actor became famous for his role as Norman Bates in the series Bates Motel. Freddie Highmore is a screenwriter as well.

46. Simon Pegg

The British actor, comedian and screenwriter Simon Pegg participates at the premiere of the film Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning part one. Photo: Massimo Insabato

Date of birth : 14 February 1970

: 14 February 1970 Place of birth: Brockworth, England

Simon Pegg is an actor and comedian. His major works include Star Trek Beyond and The World's End.

47. Ben Kingsley

British actor Ben Kingsley poses on the red carpet before the closing ceremony of the 44th Deauville US Film Festival in the French northwestern sea resort of Deauville. Photo: Charly Triballeau

Date of birth : 31 December 1943

: 31 December 1943 Place of birth: Snainton, North Riding of Yorkshire, England

Ben Kingsley is one of his generation's most talented and respected actors. He has worked on films such as Gandhi and Hugo.

48. Sean Bean

British actress Sean Bean poses during a photocall for a TV series "Curfew" as part of the MIPCOM, on October 8, 2018 in Cannes, southeastern France. Photo: Valery Hache

Date of birth : 17 April 1959

: 17 April 1959 Place of birth: Handsworth, Sheffield, England

The British actor is known for his down-to-earth persona. His notable performances include Troy and Silent Hill.

49. Taylor Johnson- Johnson

English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson poses as he arrives to attend the UK Gala Screening of the film "Bullet Train" in London. Photo: Niklas Halle'n

Date of birth : 13 June 1990

: 13 June 1990 Place of birth: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England

The actor won a Golden Globe for playing Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals. His other performance include Nowhere Boy.

50. David Walliams

British comedian, actor, author, and presenter David Walliams attends a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Simone Padovani

Date of birth : 20 August 1971

: 20 August 1971 Place of birth: Wimbledon, London

David Walliams is an English actor, and comedian. He is famous for films like Little Britain and Dinner for Schmucks.

There are numerous famous British actors in Hollywood. From young to old, these English celebs have dominated the entertainment industry. Their performances in various films and TV shows have earned them international recognition.

