50 famous British actors you might not have known were from the UK
Britain's entertainment industry has grown tremendously over the years. It has produced some of the greatest films in the world. Numerous talented actors have made a name not just in the UK but in Hollywood as well.
British actors have gained fans around the globe. Most of them started acting in theatres and West End performances, giving them a head start over other actors.
50 famous British actors
Many British actors have been featured in numerous Hollywood movies and TV shows, making many assume they are American. Below is a comprehensive list of English actors from the UK.
1. Daniel Craig
- Date of birth: 2 March 1968
- Place of birth: Chester, Cheshire, England
Daniel Craig is one of the best British actors known for starring in the James Bond film series. His most notable works include Munich and Girl in The Dragon Tattoo.
2. Tom Holland
- Date of birth: 1 June 1996
- Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, England
Tom Holland is one of the young British actors who became famous after appearing in The Impossible. He also played Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
3. Jason Statham
- Date of birth: 26 July 1967
- Place of birth: Shirebrook, England
Jason Statham is one of Hollywood's most famous action heroes. He has starred in many films, including The Transporter and The Expendables.
4. Tom Hardy
- Date of birth: 15 September 1977
- Place of birth: London, England
Tom Hardy is one of the best British actors over 40. The action man has been featured in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.
5. Idris Elba
- Date of birth: 6 September 1972
- Place of birth: London, England
Idris Elba is one of the most successful black British actors on the small and big screens. He is best known for his role in Beasts of No Nation, Hijack, and The Avengers.
6. Henry Cavill
- Date of birth: 5 May 1983
- Place of birth: Saint Helier, Jersey
The actor is well known for his role as Clark Kent or Superman. Henry Cavill was also in Man of Steel and Justice League.
7. Tom Hiddleston
- Date of birth: 9 February 1981
- Place of birth: Westminster, London
The British actor is among the most loved celebrities due to his down-to-earth demeanour. The actor has played in films, Unrelated, Thor, and War Horse.
8. Benedict Cumberbatch
- Date of birth: 19 July 1976
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London
Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most famous current British actors. Some of his known works include BBC's Sherlock and The Current War.
9. Jude Law
- Date of birth: 29 December 1972
- Place of birth: London, England
English actor Jude Law is one of the most talented actors of the current generation. His great works include Cold Mountain and Sherlock Holmes.
10. Tom Ellis
- Date of birth: 17 November 1978
- Place of birth: Cardiff, United Kingdom
This Welsh actor is famous for his role in the TV series Lucifer. He also featured in Crisis on Infinite Earths and Rush.
11. Rowan Atkinson
- Date of Birth: 6 January 1955
- Place of Birth: Consett, County Durham
Rowan Atkinson is an actor and comedian best known for his sketch comedy show Mr Bean. He has also starred in films like Blackadder and Johnny English.
12. Michael Caine
- Date of birth: 14 March 1933
- Place of birth: London, England
Michael Caine is a British film icon and one of the highest-paid stars. His acclaimed works include Sleuth and Inception.
13. Asa Butterfield
- Date of birth: 1 April 1997
- Place of birth: Islington, London
The English actor is known for his roles in Hugo and Ender's Game. He has been nominated for several awards including the Critics' Choice Awards.
14. Hugh Grant
- Date of birth: 9 September 1960
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England
Hugh Grant is a talented and hardworking actor. He is well known for films such as Cloud Atlas and The Gentlemen.
15. Orlando Bloom
- Date of birth: 13 January 1977
- Place of birth: Canterbury, England
Orlando Bloom is a British actor famous for his role as Legolas in The Lord of the Rings. He has starred in other big films such as The Hobbit, and Troy.
16. Christian Bale
- Date of birth: 30 January 1974
- Place of birth: Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales
Christian Bale made his acting debut 13 years after starring in Empire of the Sun. His other works include Reign of Fire and the Dark Knight trilogy.
17. Rupert Grint
- Date of birth: 24 August 1988
- Place of birth: Harlow, Essex, England
Rupert Grint is one of the best British actors under 40. He is well known for playing Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.
18. Ewan McGregor
- Date of birth: 31 March 1971
- Place of birth: Perth, Scotland
Ewan McGregor became famous after starring in the movie Trainspotting. He has also worked on films like Star Wars and Moulin Rouge.
19. James McAvoy
- Date of Birth: 21 April 1979
- Place of Birth: Glasgow, Scotland
This Scottish actor became famous when he played Mr Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion. He also featured in The Last King of Scotland and X-Men.
20. Alan Rickman
- Date of birth: 21 February 1946
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England
Alan Rickman is one of the most admired English actors. Although he died on 14 January 2016, his great work lives on in movies like Die Hard and Truly.
21. Gary Oldman
- Date of birth: 21 March 1958
- Place of birth: New Cross, London
This British actor has played different roles, such as a spy, a villain or a leader. The Academy Award winner has worked on films such as State of Grace, Air Force One and Harry Potter.
22. Daniel Radcliffe
- Date of birth: 23 July 1989
- Place of birth: London, England
The English actor and producer gained international fame as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter movie series. His other works include The List City and Extras.
23. Patrick Stewart
- Date of birth: 13 July 1940
- Place of birth: Mirfield, Yorkshire, England
Patrick Stewart is well known for his work in the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He was also featured in the X-Men film series.
24. Robert Pattinson
- Date of birth: 13 May 1986
- Place of birth: London, England
The British actor's first major film was Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His works include The Lost City of Z and Twilight.
25. Martin Freeman
- Date of birth: 8 September 1971
- Place of birth: Hampshire, England
Martin Freeman is one of the best actors in the UK. He is known for playing Dr Watson in the TV series Sherlock. His other works include roles in Avengers: Civil War, The Hobbit trilogy and Black Panther.
26. Sam Claflin
- Date of birth: 27 June 1986
- Place of birth: Ipswich, United Kingdom
The British actor began his acting career in 2010 after getting the role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He has also played in Hunger Games.
27. Andrew Garfield
- Date of birth: 20 August 1983
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Andrew Garfield is best known for his role as Spiderman in The Amazing Spiderman. The award-winning actor has worked on films like The Social Network and Hacksaw Ridge.
28. Kit Harington
- Date of birth: 26 December 1986
- Place of birth: London, England
Kit Harington is widely known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. His other works include Gunpowder, and Pompeii.
29. Ralph Fiennes
- Date of birth: 22 December 1962
- Place of birth: Ipswich, England
The British actor won the Tony Award and a Stanislavsky Award. He has played roles in big films like the Harry Potter and James Bond series.
30. Hugh Laurie
- Date of birth: 11 June 1959
- Place of birth: Oxford, Oxfordshire, England
Hugh Laurie became famous as Dr House from the TV show House. The actor has numerous awards, including three Golden Globes and two SAG Awards.
31. Gerald Butler
- Date of birth: 13 November 1969
- Place of birth: Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland
Gerard Butler is a popular and successful action star from Scotland. He became famous after portraying King Leonidas in the film 300.
32. Anthony Hopkins
- Date of birth: 31 December 1937
- Place of Birth: Port Talbot, West Glamorgan, Wales
Anthony Hopkins is renowned for his role as Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs. The veteran actor also performed in A Bridge Too Far and The Elephant Man.
33. Richard Madden
- Date of birth: 18 June 1986
- Place of birth: Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland
The Scottish actor is famous for his role as Robb Stark from Game of Thrones. He has also acted in films like Bodyguard and Cinderella.
34. Jamie Dornan
- Date of birth: 1 May 1982
- Place of birth: County Down, Northern Ireland
Jamie Dornan is a former model was named among Vogue's 25 Biggest Male Models of All Time. He also had roles in Once Upon a Time and The Fall.
35. Charles Hunnam
- Date of birth: 10 April 1980
- Place of birth: Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Charles Hunnam is well-known for his works on Undeclared and Sons of Anarchy series. Other than acting, he is also a screenplay writer.
36. Kenneth Branagh
- Date of birth: 10 December 1960
- Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Kenneth Branagh is an actor, director, and producer. His notable works include Love's Labour Lost and Hamlet.
37. Kevin McKidd
- Date of birth: 9 August 1973
- Place of birth: Elgin, United Kingdom
Kevin McKidd is an actor and director from Scotland. He has played roles in films like Small Faces and Trainspotting.
38. Jack Whitehall
- Date of birth: 7 July 1988
- Place of birth: The Portland Hospital, London
Jack Whitehall is a British actor, comedian, and television personality. He is known for starring TV series Fresh Meat and Bad Education.
39. Paul Bettany
- Date of birth: 27 May 1971
- Place of birth: London, England
Paul Bettany is the voice behind J.A.R.V.I.S., an artificial intelligence in Marvel shows. The actor also has roles in films like A Knight's Tale and Creation.
40. John Boyega
- Date of birth: 17 March 1992
- Place of birth: Camberwell, London
John Boyega gained fame in the UK with his film Attack the Block. He has also starred in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.
41. Wetworth Miller
- Date of birth: 2 June 1972
- Place of birth: Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England
Wentworth Miller rose to prominence after playing Michael Scofield in the TV series Prison Break. The award-winning actor starred in Stoker and The Flash.
42. Michael Sheen
- Date of birth: 5 February 1969
- Place of birth: Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales
Michael Sheen is a Welsh actor who rose to fame in the 2000s. He also starred in notable films like The Deal and Midnight in Paris.
43. Colin Firth
- Date of birth: 10 September 1960
- Place of birth: Grayshott, England
Colin Firth is one of his generation's most decorated British actors in the UK. His performance in The King's Speech and A Single Man got him nominated for the Academy Awards.
44. Eddie Redmayne
- Date of birth: 6 January 1982
- Place of birth: London, England
The award-winning English actor gained prominence for his role in My Week with Marilyn. He has worked on other films like The Good Shepherd and Like Minds.
45. Freddie Highmore
- Date of birth: 14 February 1992
- Place of birth: Camden Town, London
The British actor became famous for his role as Norman Bates in the series Bates Motel. Freddie Highmore is a screenwriter as well.
46. Simon Pegg
- Date of birth: 14 February 1970
- Place of birth: Brockworth, England
Simon Pegg is an actor and comedian. His major works include Star Trek Beyond and The World's End.
47. Ben Kingsley
- Date of birth: 31 December 1943
- Place of birth: Snainton, North Riding of Yorkshire, England
Ben Kingsley is one of his generation's most talented and respected actors. He has worked on films such as Gandhi and Hugo.
48. Sean Bean
- Date of birth: 17 April 1959
- Place of birth: Handsworth, Sheffield, England
The British actor is known for his down-to-earth persona. His notable performances include Troy and Silent Hill.
49. Taylor Johnson- Johnson
- Date of birth: 13 June 1990
- Place of birth: High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England
The actor won a Golden Globe for playing Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals. His other performance include Nowhere Boy.
50. David Walliams
- Date of birth: 20 August 1971
- Place of birth: Wimbledon, London
David Walliams is an English actor, and comedian. He is famous for films like Little Britain and Dinner for Schmucks.
There are numerous famous British actors in Hollywood. From young to old, these English celebs have dominated the entertainment industry. Their performances in various films and TV shows have earned them international recognition.
