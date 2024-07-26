Kayode Egbetokun, the IGP, joined other public officials to warn against the proposed nationwide protests

Legit.ng reports that Egbetokun, on Friday, July 26, requested the details of the intending demonstrators

Some Nigerians are gearing up for a nationwide protest in August over the economic hardship allegedly caused by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Friday, July 26, asked organisers and members of the planned nationwide protest to submit their details.

Egbetokun said this is to enable the police to adequately provide protection, Channels Television reported.

'We want incident-free protest' - IGP

Television Continental (TVC) also noted Egbetokun's demand.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Egbetokun said:

"In the interest of public safety and order, we urge all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the commissioner of police in the state where the protest is intended to take place.

"To facilitate a successful and incident-free protest, they should please provide the following information: state the proposed protest routes and assembly points; expected duration of the protest; and names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers.”

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scrapped the fuel subsidy in May 2023 causing food and commodity prices to increase. As a result, many citizens are groaning about the economic hardship witnessed under the present administration.

Foreign mercenaries involved in proposed protest - IGP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Egbetokun said foreign mercenaries have been recruited to hijack the planned nationwide protest.

Egbetokun urged all Nigerians to exercise caution and reconsider before joining any protest group, adding that he will not sit back and watch hoodlums burning down facilities in the name of protest.

