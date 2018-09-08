Global site navigation

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael: net worth, wife and awards
Nollywood actor Zubby Michael: net worth, wife and awards

by  Adrianna Simwa

Zubby Michael is a Nigerian actor, movie producer, and entrepreneur. He began his acting career in 2006. Zubby is known for his roles in Nollywood movies, particularly in the action and thriller genres.

Zubby Michael biography
A portrait of actor Zubby Michael. Photo: @zubbymichael (modified by author)
Zubby has starred in numerous movies, including The Generals, Royal Storm, King of Madness, and The Return of Ezendiala. He is also a successful movie producer, with several productions to his credit.

Profile Summary

Full nameAzubuike Michael Egwu
Also known asZubby Michael
GenderMale
Date of birth1 February 1985
Age38 years (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthAnambra, Nigeria
Current residenceAsaba, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5'5" (168 cm)
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBlack
Siblings5
Relationship statusSingle
UniversityNnamdi Azikiwe University
ProfessionActor
Net worth$800,000
Instagram @zubbymichael

Zubby Michael's biography

Zubby Michael was born Azubuike Michael Egwu on 1 February 1985 in Anambra, Nigeria. Zubby's father was a businessman, and his mother was a teacher.

Who is Zubby Michael's twin brother?

Zubby does not have a twin; he is the second among five siblings. Zubby's siblings are Chris, Cynthia, Sheiley, Stanley and Mary Slim Sugar.

How old is Zubby Michael?

Zubby Michael's age is 38 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Zubby began his acting career in Yola at the young age of 8 on the children's stage. He was famous for his role in Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His first appearance was in the movie Missing Rib, but he is best known for The Three Widows, where he played the lead role.

He became a well-known actor after featuring in the action movies Princess Rihanna and Implication. These movies brought him fame for playing the role of a criminal, villain and hitman.

On November 2019, he was appointed as the special adviser on media to the Anambra State by Governor Willie Obiano. Zubby was awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.

Below is a list of Zubby Michael's movies and television series.

YearFilm/TV series
2023Shanty Town
2022Rising: City of Dreams
2022Invaders
2022Gbege
2022Wedding in Nigeria
2022Brotherhood
2022Passport
2022Tiger's Tail
2022The Wildflower
2022Ikemba
2021My Village People
2021Ponzi Charles
2020Egg of love
2020Omo Ghetto: The Saga
2020Scars of A Mother
2018Throne of Terror
2018Anambra Boys
2017Circle of Fire
2017Mama
2016Money Helps
2015Oshimiri
2013Sin of a Woman
2013Sin of a Woman 2
2013Cry of a Witch
2013The Stolen Fruit
2013Blood Apart

Zubby Michael's awards

The Nigerian actor has won a few significant awards, including:

  • Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards
  • Best Actor of the Year at the Africa Movie Academy Awards
  • Best actor in a supporting role at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Who is Zubby Michael's wife?

Zubby has never been married in the past and is currently single, but he has a son. He was once in a relationship with Mary Okoye, the youngest sister of P-Square. Zubby and Mary met at the traditional marriage of actor Mike Ezuruonye.

What is Zubby Michael's net worth?

Zubby Michael's net worth is guesstimated at $800,000, according to BuzzNigeria. He has earned his wealth from his entertainment career and also from endorsement deals from companies such as Herbal Drink and E&E cosmetics.

Is Zubby Michael still alive?

Yes, the actor is alive and continues with his acting career. His recent film is Royal Fight Season 1, featuring Joyce Kalu as the lead character.

Zubby Michael is a popular figure in Nigeria and has a large following on social media, where he frequently interacts with his fans.

