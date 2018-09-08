Nollywood actor Zubby Michael: net worth, wife and awards
Zubby Michael is a Nigerian actor, movie producer, and entrepreneur. He began his acting career in 2006. Zubby is known for his roles in Nollywood movies, particularly in the action and thriller genres.
Zubby has starred in numerous movies, including The Generals, Royal Storm, King of Madness, and The Return of Ezendiala. He is also a successful movie producer, with several productions to his credit.
Profile Summary
|Full name
|Azubuike Michael Egwu
|Also known as
|Zubby Michael
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 February 1985
|Age
|38 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Anambra, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Asaba, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'5" (168 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Siblings
|5
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$800,000
|@zubbymichael
Zubby Michael's biography
Zubby Michael was born Azubuike Michael Egwu on 1 February 1985 in Anambra, Nigeria. Zubby's father was a businessman, and his mother was a teacher.
Who is Zubby Michael's twin brother?
Zubby does not have a twin; he is the second among five siblings. Zubby's siblings are Chris, Cynthia, Sheiley, Stanley and Mary Slim Sugar.
How old is Zubby Michael?
Zubby Michael's age is 38 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Career
Zubby began his acting career in Yola at the young age of 8 on the children's stage. He was famous for his role in Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His first appearance was in the movie Missing Rib, but he is best known for The Three Widows, where he played the lead role.
He became a well-known actor after featuring in the action movies Princess Rihanna and Implication. These movies brought him fame for playing the role of a criminal, villain and hitman.
On November 2019, he was appointed as the special adviser on media to the Anambra State by Governor Willie Obiano. Zubby was awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.
Below is a list of Zubby Michael's movies and television series.
|Year
|Film/TV series
|2023
|Shanty Town
|2022
|Rising: City of Dreams
|2022
|Invaders
|2022
|Gbege
|2022
|Wedding in Nigeria
|2022
|Brotherhood
|2022
|Passport
|2022
|Tiger's Tail
|2022
|The Wildflower
|2022
|Ikemba
|2021
|My Village People
|2021
|Ponzi Charles
|2020
|Egg of love
|2020
|Omo Ghetto: The Saga
|2020
|Scars of A Mother
|2018
|Throne of Terror
|2018
|Anambra Boys
|2017
|Circle of Fire
|2017
|Mama
|2016
|Money Helps
|2015
|Oshimiri
|2013
|Sin of a Woman
|2013
|Sin of a Woman 2
|2013
|Cry of a Witch
|2013
|The Stolen Fruit
|2013
|Blood Apart
Zubby Michael's awards
The Nigerian actor has won a few significant awards, including:
- Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards
- Best Actor of the Year at the Africa Movie Academy Awards
- Best actor in a supporting role at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards
Who is Zubby Michael's wife?
Zubby has never been married in the past and is currently single, but he has a son. He was once in a relationship with Mary Okoye, the youngest sister of P-Square. Zubby and Mary met at the traditional marriage of actor Mike Ezuruonye.
What is Zubby Michael's net worth?
Zubby Michael's net worth is guesstimated at $800,000, according to BuzzNigeria. He has earned his wealth from his entertainment career and also from endorsement deals from companies such as Herbal Drink and E&E cosmetics.
Is Zubby Michael still alive?
Yes, the actor is alive and continues with his acting career. His recent film is Royal Fight Season 1, featuring Joyce Kalu as the lead character.
