Nollywood actor Zubby Michael: net worth, wife and awards

Zubby Michael is a Nigerian actor, movie producer, and entrepreneur. He began his acting career in 2006. Zubby is known for his roles in Nollywood movies, particularly in the action and thriller genres.

Zubby has starred in numerous movies, including The Generals, Royal Storm, King of Madness, and The Return of Ezendiala. He is also a successful movie producer, with several productions to his credit.

Profile Summary

Full name Azubuike Michael Egwu Also known as Zubby Michael Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1985 Age 38 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Anambra, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (168 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 5 Relationship status Single University Nnamdi Azikiwe University Profession Actor Net worth $800,000 Instagram @zubbymichael

Zubby Michael's biography

Zubby Michael was born Azubuike Michael Egwu on 1 February 1985 in Anambra, Nigeria. Zubby's father was a businessman, and his mother was a teacher.

Who is Zubby Michael's twin brother?

Zubby does not have a twin; he is the second among five siblings. Zubby's siblings are Chris, Cynthia, Sheiley, Stanley and Mary Slim Sugar.

How old is Zubby Michael?

Zubby Michael's age is 38 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Zubby began his acting career in Yola at the young age of 8 on the children's stage. He was famous for his role in Royal Storm and Professional Lady. His first appearance was in the movie Missing Rib, but he is best known for The Three Widows, where he played the lead role.

He became a well-known actor after featuring in the action movies Princess Rihanna and Implication. These movies brought him fame for playing the role of a criminal, villain and hitman.

On November 2019, he was appointed as the special adviser on media to the Anambra State by Governor Willie Obiano. Zubby was awarded a certificate of recognition for his contribution to the youth empowerment initiative in Anambra State.

Below is a list of Zubby Michael's movies and television series.

Year Film/TV series 2023 Shanty Town 2022 Rising: City of Dreams 2022 Invaders 2022 Gbege 2022 Wedding in Nigeria 2022 Brotherhood 2022 Passport 2022 Tiger's Tail 2022 The Wildflower 2022 Ikemba 2021 My Village People 2021 Ponzi Charles 2020 Egg of love 2020 Omo Ghetto: The Saga 2020 Scars of A Mother 2018 Throne of Terror 2018 Anambra Boys 2017 Circle of Fire 2017 Mama 2016 Money Helps 2015 Oshimiri 2013 Sin of a Woman 2013 Sin of a Woman 2 2013 Cry of a Witch 2013 The Stolen Fruit 2013 Blood Apart

Zubby Michael's awards

The Nigerian actor has won a few significant awards, including:

Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards

Best Actor of the Year at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Best actor in a supporting role at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Who is Zubby Michael's wife?

Zubby has never been married in the past and is currently single, but he has a son. He was once in a relationship with Mary Okoye, the youngest sister of P-Square. Zubby and Mary met at the traditional marriage of actor Mike Ezuruonye.

What is Zubby Michael's net worth?

Zubby Michael's net worth is guesstimated at $800,000, according to BuzzNigeria. He has earned his wealth from his entertainment career and also from endorsement deals from companies such as Herbal Drink and E&E cosmetics.

Is Zubby Michael still alive?

Yes, the actor is alive and continues with his acting career. His recent film is Royal Fight Season 1, featuring Joyce Kalu as the lead character.

Zubby Michael is a popular figure in Nigeria and has a large following on social media, where he frequently interacts with his fans.

