25 famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters

CNN is a multinational news network based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Ted Turner and Reese Schonfeld founded the news channel in 1980. Since its inception, CNN has employed high-level anchors, correspondents, and reporters, which has aided the channel's growth. Some have been employed for more than a decade. Discover some of the famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters who have worked for the network.

Famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters. Photo: Dominik Bindl, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The list of top famous CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters includes individuals who are currently working for the news network. Each individual has significantly contributed to CNN's journalistic endeavours. These women have demonstrated exceptional skill in reporting, anchoring, and correspondence, covering a wide array of topics.

Top 15 CNN female anchors, correspondents and reporters

The following is a list of notable current CNN female anchors, correspondents, hosts and regular contributors.

Rank Name 1 Christiane Amanpour 2 Erin Burnett 3 Becky Anderson 4 Kaitlan Collins 5 Vanessa Yurkevich 6 Kate Bolduan 7 Dana Bash 8 Alisyn Camerota 9 Poppy Harlow 10 Clarissa Ward 11 Brianna Keilar 12 Sara Sidner 13 Bianna Golodryga 14 Pamela Brown 15 Rosemary Church

Famous CNN female reporters, anchors and correspondents

CNN was the first television channel in the United States to provide 24-hour news coverage and the first all-news television channel. It is currently owned by the New York-based media conglomerate Warner Bros (WBD).

1. Christiane Amanpour

Christiane Amanpour, winner of the Directorate Award during the 2019 International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour

: Christiane Maria Heideh Amanpour Date of birth : 12 January 1958

: 12 January 1958 Age : 66 years old (as of 2024)

: 66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ealing, Middlesex, England, UK

Christiane Amanpour is the chief international anchor for CNN. She is a member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and in 2014 she was inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame. Christiane Amanpour has been with CNN since 1983 and is currently CNN's chief international anchor of the global affairs program Amanpour.

2. Erin Burnett

Erin Burnett attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Erin Isabelle Burnett

: Erin Isabelle Burnett Date of birth : 2 July 1976

: 2 July 1976 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mardela Springs, Maryland, USA

Erin Burnett is the anchor of Erin Burnett OutFront on CNN. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member of the Women's Initiative at the United Nations. Erin Burnett has covered the war in Ukraine extensively and was on location covering the Russian invasion.

3. Becky Anderson

Becky Kanis Margiotta speaks during the "Got Your 6 Storytellers" with John Oliver at HBO Auditorium on November 6, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Jenny Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rebecca Anderson

: Rebecca Anderson Date of birth : 15 November 1967

: 15 November 1967 Age : 56 years old (as of 2024)

: 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: England

Becky Anderson is the anchor of CNN International's flagship news and current affairs primetime news program Connect the World with Becky Anderson. She has been involved in various philanthropic endeavours. Becky Anderson serves as a board member for the Young Arab Leaders organization and as an ambassador for the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community.

4. Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kaitlan Collins

: Kaitlan Collins Date of birth : 7 April 1992

: 7 April 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Prattville, Alabama, United States

Kaitlan Collins is the news anchor on CNN and the current host of The Source with Kaitlan Collins. She served as the network's Chief White House Correspondent for one year. Kaitlan Collins was the co-anchor and chief correspondent of CNN This Morning.

5. Vanessa Yurkevich

Full name : Vanessa Yurkevich

: Vanessa Yurkevich Date of birth : 29 November 1985

: 29 November 1985 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Montclair, New Jersey, United States

Vanessa Yurkevich is a business and politics correspondent for CNN. She has reported elections and strikes in New York City, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. Vanessa Yurkevich has conducted interviews with Jim Farley, Mary Barra and Richard Branson.

6. Kate Bolduan

Kate Bolduan attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katherine Jean Bolduan

: Katherine Jean Bolduan Date of birth : 28 July 1983

: 28 July 1983 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Goshen, Indiana, United States

Kate Bolduan is one of the most famous CNN anchors based in New York City. She first worked at the news network as a national correspondent for CNN Newsource. Kate Bolduan has hosted State of America on CNN International and co-anchored New Day and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

7. Dana Bash

Full name : Dana Ruth Bash

: Dana Ruth Bash Date of birth : 15 June 1971

: 15 June 1971 Age : 52 years old (as of 2024)

: 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Dana Bash is a television anchor and chief political correspondent for CNN. Dana began her journalism career as a producer for CNN's weekend programs. Dana Bash moderated CNN’s first debate of the 2020 election cycle in Detroit.

8. Alisyn Camerota

Journalist and author Alisyn Camerota attends Build to discuss her new book 'Amanda Wakes Up' at Build Studio on July 25, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alisyn Lane Camerota

: Alisyn Lane Camerota Date of birth : 21 June 1966

: 21 June 1966 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Shrewsbury, New Jersey, United States

Alisyn Camerota is a broadcast journalist and political commentator for CNN. She began her career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining Fox News in 1998. Alisyn Camerota has been in the media industry for over three decades, covering stories in the United States and worldwide.

9. Poppy Harlow

Poppy Harlow attends the 2022 Brooklyn Black Tie Ball at Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 06, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katharine Julia Harlow

: Katharine Julia Harlow Date of birth : 2 May 1982

: 2 May 1982 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Poppy Harlow is among the female CNN morning anchors. She is an anchor of CNN This Morning. Poppy Harlow began her media career as a reporter for numerous local news stations before becoming a video anchor and producer for Forbes.

10. Clarissa Ward

Clarissa Ward attends The 2023 duPont-Columbia Award Winners announced at the Awards Ceremony hosted by Norah O'Donnell and Amna Nawaz at Columbia University in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Clarissa Ward

: Clarissa Ward Date of birth : 31 January 1980

: 31 January 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, England

Clarissa Ward is CNN's multi-award-winning chief international correspondent based in London. She began her media career as a freelance writer and foreign reporter for news companies such as Fox News, CBS News, and ABC News. Clarissa Ward is the original host of the award-winning limited series podcast from CNN Audio, Tug of War.

11. Brianna Keilar

Brianna Keilar attends the "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC. Photo: Cheriss May

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brianna Marie Keilar

: Brianna Marie Keilar Date of birth : 21 September 1980

: 21 September 1980 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Canberra, Australia

Brianna Keilar began her journalism career as a reporter and anchor for various local news before joining CNN in 2006 as a correspondent in Washington. Brianna Keilar served as a White House correspondent.

12. Sara Sidner

Full name : Sara Sidner

: Sara Sidner Date of birth : 31 May 1972

: 31 May 1972 Age : 51 years old (as of 2024)

: 51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Miami Lakes, Florida, United States

Sara Sidner is among the top CNN female correspondents and CNN International based in Los Angeles. She began her career as a reporter for various local news stations before joining CNN in 2008. Sara Sidner is the current co-anchor of CNN News Central, airing weekdays from 7 am to 10 am ET.

13. Bianna Golodryga

Bianna Golodryga attends the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga

Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga Date of birth: 15 June 1978

15 June 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Căușeni, Moldova

Bianna Golodryga is an anchor and senior global affairs analyst. She anchors One World with Zain Asher and Bianna Golodryga on weekdays. Bianna Golodryga has received several awards and recognition, including the Keystone Policy Center Leadership Award. Bianna Golodryga is fluent in Russian.

14. Pamela Brown

Full name : Pamela Ashley Brown

: Pamela Ashley Brown Date of birth : 29 November 1983

: 29 November 1983 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky, United States

Pamela Brown was a weekend anchor and senior chief investigative correspondent for CNN. She previously worked as a senior correspondent for Washington and the White House. Pamela Brown anchors a new CNN show, The Bulletin with Pamela Brown.

15. Rosemary Church

Full name : Rosemary Church

: Rosemary Church Date of birth : 10 November 1962

: 10 November 1962 Age : 61 years old (as of 2024)

: 61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Rosemary Church is one of the beautiful CNN reporters who has worked as a news anchor and correspondent since 1998. She has also worked in the media houses such as ABC News, 2SSS-FM, and Network Ten. Rosemary Church anchors CNN Newsroom in the morning across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

16. Julia Chatterley

Julia Chatterley speaks onstage during Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julia Chatterley

: Julia Chatterley Date of birth : 1982

: 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Julia Chatterley is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International in New York. Julia covers transformational financial innovations such as global payments, blockchain technology, and digital assets. Julia Chatterley anchors First Move with Julia Chatterley on weekdays at 6 pm ET.

17. Zain Asher

Zain Asher speaks onstage during The Africa-America Institute Hosts Future Leaders Legacy Fund Awards gala on September 29, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zain Ejiofor Asher

: Zain Ejiofor Asher Date of birth : 27 August 1983

: 27 August 1983 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Balham, London, United Kingdom

Zain Asher is a CNN International anchor based in New York. Zain Asher currently hosts the network's primetime global news show, One World with Zain Asher, which airs on weekdays at 12 p.m. ET. HarperCollins Publishers released her memoir, Where The Children Take Us, in April 2022.

18. Amara Walker

Full name : Amara Walker

: Amara Walker Date of birth : 30 November 1981

: 30 November 1981 Age : 42 years old (as of 2024)

: 42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Amara Walker is a news anchor and correspondent on CNN since 2022. She co-hosted a primetime special with Anderson Cooper, Victor Blackwell, and Ana Cabrera. Amara Walker anchored a three-hour daily news program on CNN International's CNN Today.

19. Gloria Borger

Gloria Borger attends the Capitol File White House Correspondents' Weekend Kickoff Celebration at The Kreeger Museum in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gloria Anne Borger

: Gloria Anne Borger Date of birth : 22 September 1952

: 22 September 1952 Age : 71 years old (as of 2024)

: 71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States

Gloria is a political commentator, journalist, and columnist from the United States. She is CNN's chief political analyst. Gloria Borger has appeared on several CNN shows, including The Situation Room, since joining the network in 2007.

20. Laura Coates

Laura Coates attends The United Justice Coalition's Inaugural Social Justice Summit at Center 415 on July 23, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Laura Coates

: Laura Coates Date of birth : 11 July 1980

: 11 July 1980 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States

Laura Coates is a legal analyst, author, and attorney. She is also a former United States Department of Justice federal prosecutor. Laura Coates currently serves as a legal analyst for CNN. She provides legal analysis and commentary on various topics.

21. Abby Phillip

Abby Phillip attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Grill & The Pool Restaurants in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Abigail Daniella Phillip

: Abigail Daniella Phillip Date of birth : 25 November 1988

: 25 November 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Virginia, United States

Abigail is a CNN political correspondent and weeknight anchor. Abby Phillip anchors CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, airing weeknights at 10 pm ET. Her previous employers included The Washington Post, ABC News, and Politico. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

22. Nia-Malika Henderson

Nia-Malika Henderson, national political reporter for the Washington Post, speaks about the possible presidential candidates of 2016 at the University of Texas. Photo: Robert Daemmrich

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Nia-Malika Henderson

: Nia-Malika Henderson Date of birth : 7 July 1974

: 7 July 1974 Age : 49 years old (as of 2024)

: 49 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hopkins, South Carolina, United States

CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson is a senior political reporter. She extensively covered the 2016 presidential campaign for CNN's digital and television platforms. Her focus is on identity politics, which includes investigating the dynamics of demographics, race, and religion and reporting on the groups of people who influence national elections.

23. Amanda Davies

Amanda Davies arrives at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amanda Davies

: Amanda Davies Date of birth : 24 March 1980

: 24 March 1980 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Manchester, England

Amanda Davies currently works as a sports anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She began her career in journalism as a newsreader for BBC Radio Manchester. Amanda Davies has interviewed high-profile names from all the leading sports, including Serena Williams, David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Michael Schumacher and Gianni Infantino

24. Randi Kaye

Full name : Randi Kaye

: Randi Kaye Date of birth : 19 November 1967

: 19 November 1967 Age : 56 years old (as of 2024)

: 56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Randi Kaye is a CNN television news journalist who is an investigative reporter for Anderson Cooper 360°. Randi Kaye began working for CNN in December 2004. She also anchored from Ground Zero in New York City the day Osama bin Laden was killed.

25. Audie Cornish

Audie Cornish attends "The Bold Jump To Streaming News" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Pedley

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Audie N. Cornish

: Audie N. Cornish Date of birth : 9 October 1979

: 9 October 1979 Age : 44 years old (as of 2024)

: 44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Randolph, Massachusetts, United States

Audie Cornish is one of the popular CNN black female anchors and correspondents worth knowing. Audie Cornish hosts The Assignment with Audie Cornish, a weekly CNN Audio podcast, and appears on CNN to cover national, political, and breaking news.

Who was the former female host of CNN?

Brooke Baldwin is among the former CNN female anchors and hosts. She worked for CNN's Atlanta world headquarters from 2008 to 2014. Brooke anchored CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin on weekdays.

Who is the female foreign correspondent on CNN?

The most well-known female foreign correspondent on CNN is Clarissa Ward. She currently holds the title of CNN's chief international correspondent. She is a British-American national.

Who are current CNN anchors?

Some of the current CNN anchors are John Berman, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner, Kasie Hunt, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates.

CNN has remained one of the top news organizations in the United States since its inception. Its news anchorage structure includes reputable men and female reporters who do commendable work. The CNN female anchors mentioned above are talented and dedicated to their jobs and have significantly contributed to the network's growth.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the top Fox News female anchors that are most attractive. Fox News is one of the leading news outlets in the United States of America. It is well known for its beautiful and charismatic female anchors.

These Fox News women anchors possess unique qualities that make the network stand out. They have achieved high visibility and played a significant role in shaping public opinion.

Source: Legit.ng